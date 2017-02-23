March|April 2017

Volume 115, No. 4



FEATURES

Pressure & Proof

Alumnus, journalist, and self-described math geek Alan Schwarz saw something rotten in the number of kids diagnosed with ADHD and treated with amphetamines. He responded with a powerful series in The New York Times—and an even more powerful book.

By Samuel Hughes

Good Ghosts

Celebrating the Palestra—the beloved “cathedral of college basketball”—at 90 years young.

By Dave Zeitlin

In Pursuit of Justice

Over more than three decades, mostly at the US Justice Department, Eli Rosenbaum has made a career and a calling out of tracking down Nazi war criminals and more recent human-rights abusers.

By Julia M. Klein

Bone Warrior

Dinosaur hunter Edward Drinker Cope studied briefly at Penn in his youth and ended his days as a faculty member at the University. In between, the impulsive and driven scholar churned out more than 1,400 scientific publications—and exchanged many harsh words—in an epic battle with his more methodical rival, Othniel Charles Marsh of Yale, for primacy in the nascent field of paleontology.

By Dennis Drabelle

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor

Letters

First Person: Essays

NOTES FROM THE UNDERGRAD Joy of (backcountry) cooking

ALUMNI VOICES Page to screen

ELSEWHERE Sidra rules

EXPERT OPINION “Not being in control is part of the discipline”

Gazetteer: News & Sports

Law School’s Sparer Symposium tackles voting rights and gerrymandering

Gutmann: Penn opposes executive order on immigration and refugees

Data Refuge project preserves federal data on climate change

PG-13 films: heavy on violence, light on consequences

Looking back—way back—with Penn astrophysicist Bhuvnesh Jain

Digital Penn Museum expands online access to collections and more

Doctoral student—and whiskey distiller—Zach Cohen

Shakespeare has some company in Fisher-Bennett Hall

Only copy of Franklin’s first printing job acquired by Penn Libraries

$12 million to establish Human Pancreas Analysis Program at Penn

MLK Social Justice Lecture features Charles M. Blow and Joy Reid

Panels examine foreign policy, the economy, and “truth” in the Trump era

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey to speak at Commencement

Biden joins Penn to lead Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement

Tennis looks to improve standing; women’s lacrosse to dominate

Scoreboard

Arts

EXHIBITION Landscape/Soundscape at the Arthur Ross Gallery

BOOKS Alumni writers dig up their satiric LA-earthquake novel

MUSIC An “extraordinary evening” at the Penn Museum

BOOKS A graphic-memoir of healing through dementia in Aliceheimer’s

BRIEFLY NOTED

ARTS CALENDAR

Alumni: Profiles

Charles Newhall III C’67 wrote about Vietnam and after in Fearful Odds

Penn alumni star in Animal Planet’s Life at Vet U

Mark Kaufman C’89’s key to musicalizing a movie: does it sing?

Carly Zakin C’08 is co-founder of theSkimm

: Notes

: Obituaries

Window