March|April 2017
Volume 115, No. 4
FEATURES
Alumnus, journalist, and self-described math geek Alan Schwarz saw something rotten in the number of kids diagnosed with ADHD and treated with amphetamines. He responded with a powerful series in The New York Times—and an even more powerful book.
By Samuel Hughes
Celebrating the Palestra—the beloved “cathedral of college basketball”—at 90 years young.
By Dave Zeitlin
Over more than three decades, mostly at the US Justice Department, Eli Rosenbaum has made a career and a calling out of tracking down Nazi war criminals and more recent human-rights abusers.
By Julia M. Klein
Dinosaur hunter Edward Drinker Cope studied briefly at Penn in his youth and ended his days as a faculty member at the University. In between, the impulsive and driven scholar churned out more than 1,400 scientific publications—and exchanged many harsh words—in an epic battle with his more methodical rival, Othniel Charles Marsh of Yale, for primacy in the nascent field of paleontology.
By Dennis Drabelle
DEPARTMENTS
First Person: Essays
NOTES FROM THE UNDERGRAD Joy of (backcountry) cooking
ALUMNI VOICES Page to screen
ELSEWHERE Sidra rules
EXPERT OPINION “Not being in control is part of the discipline”
Gazetteer: News & Sports
Law School’s Sparer Symposium tackles voting rights and gerrymandering
Gutmann: Penn opposes executive order on immigration and refugees
Data Refuge project preserves federal data on climate change
PG-13 films: heavy on violence, light on consequences
Looking back—way back—with Penn astrophysicist Bhuvnesh Jain
Digital Penn Museum expands online access to collections and more
Doctoral student—and whiskey distiller—Zach Cohen
Shakespeare has some company in Fisher-Bennett Hall
Only copy of Franklin’s first printing job acquired by Penn Libraries
$12 million to establish Human Pancreas Analysis Program at Penn
MLK Social Justice Lecture features Charles M. Blow and Joy Reid
Panels examine foreign policy, the economy, and “truth” in the Trump era
Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey to speak at Commencement
Biden joins Penn to lead Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement
Tennis looks to improve standing; women’s lacrosse to dominate
Arts
EXHIBITION Landscape/Soundscape at the Arthur Ross Gallery
BOOKS Alumni writers dig up their satiric LA-earthquake novel
MUSIC An “extraordinary evening” at the Penn Museum
BOOKS A graphic-memoir of healing through dementia in Aliceheimer’s
Alumni: Profiles
Charles Newhall III C’67 wrote about Vietnam and after in Fearful Odds
Penn alumni star in Animal Planet’s Life at Vet U
Mark Kaufman C’89’s key to musicalizing a movie: does it sing?
Carly Zakin C’08 is co-founder of theSkimm
: Notes