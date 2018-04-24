May | Jun 2018

Volume 116, No. 5



FEATURES

Storms and Reforms

Puerto Rico’s Department of Education has been getting an extreme makeover under Julia Keleher C’96 GEd’98. It was a Herculean task even before the catastrophic hurricane. Plus: In Healing the Island, how Christine Nieves C’10 is working to create a “new narrative” in one rural community.

By Samuel Hughes

The Idea of Love

On the job with the University’s eloquently soft-spoken, relentlessly positive, powerfully empathetic, turtle-admiring, Penn basketball-obsessed chaplain, Charles L. “Chaz” Howard C’00.

By Dave Zeitlin

When William James Got Hungry

In an excerpt from his new autobiography, Penn psychology professor Martin Seligman Gr’67 tells the little-known story of the American Psychological Association’s annual meeting in 1904, held at Penn. Its reverberations were profound—for Penn psychology professor Edwin Twitmyer Gr1902 and for American psychology.

By Martin E. P. Seligman

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor | Stormy tenure, calming presence, missed opportunity.

From College Hall | Game on for The Power of Penn.

Letters | Some sweet melodies, some discordant notes.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Beyond description.

Alumni Voices | “Go home and enjoy your daughter.”

Elsewhere | Paris without pressure.

Expert Opinion | Managing to manage.

Gazetteer

Campaign | The Power of Penn: Advancing Knowledge for Good.

Leadership | New deans at Annenberg, dental, and vet schools.

Commencement | Andrea Mitchell CW’67 to speak.

Literature | David Wallace on Chaucer, his world, and ours.

Design | At Kleinman Center, discussing architecture that heals.

Campus | After $15 million renovation, dental clinic is ready for liftoff.

Environment | High schoolers mediate human-sea lion coexistence.

Teaching | Faculty “Teach-In” revives old concept for new times.

Public Policy | 2018 Silfen Forum looks at refugees “on a human level.”

Honors | Two students awarded Rhodes Scholarships.

Medicine | Here’s what may have afflicted US diplomats in Cuba.

Sports | Men’s basketball back on top as Ivy champs.

Scoreboard

Arts

Calendar

Exhibition | Text-based artist Cary Leibowitz’s “Museum Show” at ICA.

Exhibition | At ARG, students collect—and question—objects from world’s fairs.

Books | New worlds on ravaged ground. Surviving Genocide.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Robert Freedman L’54 and his wife, Molly, have a gift for music.

Three alumni ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Fairfax Hall WG’04’s Sipsmith helped usher in a London “ginaissance.”

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Basketball champs, 1928.