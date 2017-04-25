May|June 2017

Volume 115, No. 5



FEATURES

House Dentist

From Holocaust survivors, to stroke victims, to the garden-variety centenarian next door, Alisa Kauffman’s patients have one thing in common: an inability to travel to a dentist’s office. So she brings her practice into their living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens.

By Trey Popp

Peter Struck’s Odyssey

The classical studies professor—whose scholarship traces how intellectual concepts and literary works were received and interpreted in ancient Greece and Rome—is an ardent champion of the continued vitality and relevance of liberal arts education in our own time.

By Jamie Fisher

When Lies Go Viral

Fake news may be as old as news itself, but the viral deceptions mutating on the internet are affecting the institutions that inform our democracy. Some Penn scholars offer analysis, context, and concerns.

By Samuel Hughes

The Serene Strategist

To her mother, alumna Alice Paul was a “mild-mannered girl”; another observer compared her demeanor to “the quiet of a spinning top.” Her leadership in the fight to get US women the vote was a remarkable mix of unyielding commitment and savvy politics.

By Dennis Drabelle

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor

From College Hall

Letters

First Person: Essays

NOTES FROM THE UNDERGRAD Signs of the times in Cuba

ALUMNI VOICES Life, after death

ELSEWHERE “We are not to meet again”

EXPERT OPINION Working vacation

Gazetteer: News & Sports

Panel examines what Vladimir Putin is up to in Europe—and why

What $22 million in Annenberg fellowships accomplished in 10 years

“Healthy deliciousness” from high-school students and Netter Center

A Q&A with outgoing provost Vincent Price

Walls and doors: examining immigration’s past and future

Big data and the Bard: what’s in a the, or and, or with, or or?

At Silfen Forum, Biden calls for more cooperation to fight cancer

False choice? Historic preservation and the public good

In latest President’s Prizes, four student groups get $100,000 each

Exciting finishes in women’s and men’s basketball

Scoreboard

Arts

ART PennDesign’s Orkan Telhan’s “signature” work

ART Woodmere Art Museum director William Valerio G’87 WG’04

PERFORMING ARTS The Annenberg Center’s new director Christopher Gruits

BOOKS A life of Kahn. You Say to Brick

ARTS CALENDAR

Alumni: Profiles

Scott Neustadter C’98’s latest screenplay is The Masterpiece

Virginia Whelan FA’78 preserves history—large and small— in textiles

Erica Armstrong Dunbar C’94 wrote about Ona Judge’s escape from slavery

Marc Ganzi W’93 has equal fun starting businesses and playing polo

: Events

: Notes

: Obituaries

Window