May|June 2017
Volume 115, No. 5
FEATURES
House Dentist
From Holocaust survivors, to stroke victims, to the garden-variety centenarian next door, Alisa Kauffman’s patients have one thing in common: an inability to travel to a dentist’s office. So she brings her practice into their living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens.
By Trey Popp
Peter Struck’s Odyssey
The classical studies professor—whose scholarship traces how intellectual concepts and literary works were received and interpreted in ancient Greece and Rome—is an ardent champion of the continued vitality and relevance of liberal arts education in our own time.
By Jamie Fisher
When Lies Go Viral
Fake news may be as old as news itself, but the viral deceptions mutating on the internet are affecting the institutions that inform our democracy. Some Penn scholars offer analysis, context, and concerns.
By Samuel Hughes
The Serene Strategist
To her mother, alumna Alice Paul was a “mild-mannered girl”; another observer compared her demeanor to “the quiet of a spinning top.” Her leadership in the fight to get US women the vote was a remarkable mix of unyielding commitment and savvy politics.
By Dennis Drabelle
DEPARTMENTS
First Person: Essays
NOTES FROM THE UNDERGRAD Signs of the times in Cuba
ALUMNI VOICES Life, after death
ELSEWHERE “We are not to meet again”
EXPERT OPINION Working vacation
Gazetteer: News & Sports
Panel examines what Vladimir Putin is up to in Europe—and why
What $22 million in Annenberg fellowships accomplished in 10 years
“Healthy deliciousness” from high-school students and Netter Center
A Q&A with outgoing provost Vincent Price
Walls and doors: examining immigration’s past and future
Big data and the Bard: what’s in a the, or and, or with, or or?
At Silfen Forum, Biden calls for more cooperation to fight cancer
False choice? Historic preservation and the public good
In latest President’s Prizes, four student groups get $100,000 each
Exciting finishes in women’s and men’s basketball
Arts
ART PennDesign’s Orkan Telhan’s “signature” work
ART Woodmere Art Museum director William Valerio G’87 WG’04
PERFORMING ARTS The Annenberg Center’s new director Christopher Gruits
BOOKS A life of Kahn. You Say to Brick
Alumni: Profiles
Scott Neustadter C’98’s latest screenplay is The Masterpiece
Virginia Whelan FA’78 preserves history—large and small— in textiles
Erica Armstrong Dunbar C’94 wrote about Ona Judge’s escape from slavery
Marc Ganzi W’93 has equal fun starting businesses and playing polo
: Events
: Notes