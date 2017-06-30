July|Aug 2017

July|August 2017
Volume 115, No. 6
FEATURES
With his high-tech Baroque Topologies project, associate professor of architecture Andrew Saunders is adding new dimensions to the study of Italian Baroque churches. It’s also serious eye candy. By Samuel Hughes
Combining old-school fieldwork and ethnography with up-to-the-minute gene-based analyses, Penn molecular anthropologist Theodore G. Schurr has helped shape our understanding of the movement of ancient peoples into the Americas. His work is also enriching indigenous groups’ knowledge of their pasts and empowering them to lobby for recognition in the present. By Beebe Bahrami
The Psychonaut You Never Heard Of
John Lilly’s very long, very strange trip from Penn’s Medical School to the outer fringes of science—and consciousness. By JoAnn Greco
Wet weather, high spirits. Our annual photo essay. By Addison Geary
DEPARTMENTS
First Person: Essays
NOTES FROM THE UNDERGRAD “They are my home”
ALUMNI VOICES A reader writes
ELSEWHERE Alive in Dhaka
EXPERT OPINION Make the child welfare system serve kids, not parents
Gazetteer: News & Sports
Booker to Class of 2017: Choose to make “a world of change”
Vivid writing and community service power Safe Kids Stories
$21 million to Brasser Center to fight BRCA-related cancers
Provost pick: alumnus and law professor Wendell Pritchett Gr’97
Voter fraud vs. incentives, from Berry’s Five Dollars and a Pork Chop Sandwich
For LDI’s 50th, leaders weigh in on the future of health economics
$1.5 billion, 17-story pavilion for patient care slated for Penn Tower site
Law’s David Rudovsky on righting wrongful verdicts, from Dreyfus to DNA
Baseball’s breakthrough season, softball standout Leah Allen C’17
Arts
PHOTOGRAPHY Nadine Epstein C’78 G’78 and her iShadow
MUSIC Carly Robin Green C’05 is spreading her wings her way
BOOKS Fashion forward. Silk Stockings and Socialism
Alumni: Profiles
La La Land producer Fred Berger C’03 was there from the beginning
Sharon Lee C’77 has big ideas about tiny houses for the homeless
The Betsy is Jonathan Plutzik WG’78’s unlikely oasis in Miami Beach
: Events
: Notes