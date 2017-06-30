July|Aug 2017

July|August 2017

Volume 115, No. 6



FEATURES

Scanning Sacred Interiors

With his high-tech Baroque Topologies project, associate professor of architecture Andrew Saunders is adding new dimensions to the study of Italian Baroque churches. It’s also serious eye candy. By Samuel Hughes

Mapping the Human Journey

Combining old-school fieldwork and ethnography with up-to-the-minute gene-based analyses, Penn molecular anthropologist Theodore G. Schurr has helped shape our understanding of the movement of ancient peoples into the Americas. His work is also enriching indigenous groups’ knowledge of their pasts and empowering them to lobby for recognition in the present. By Beebe Bahrami

The Psychonaut You Never Heard Of

John Lilly’s very long, very strange trip from Penn’s Medical School to the outer fringes of science—and consciousness. By JoAnn Greco

Alumni Weekend 2017

Wet weather, high spirits. Our annual photo essay. By Addison Geary

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor

Letters

First Person: Essays

NOTES FROM THE UNDERGRAD “They are my home”

ALUMNI VOICES A reader writes

ELSEWHERE Alive in Dhaka

EXPERT OPINION Make the child welfare system serve kids, not parents

Gazetteer: News & Sports

Booker to Class of 2017: Choose to make “a world of change”

Vivid writing and community service power Safe Kids Stories

$21 million to Brasser Center to fight BRCA-related cancers

Provost pick: alumnus and law professor Wendell Pritchett Gr’97

Voter fraud vs. incentives, from Berry’s Five Dollars and a Pork Chop Sandwich

For LDI’s 50th, leaders weigh in on the future of health economics

$1.5 billion, 17-story pavilion for patient care slated for Penn Tower site

Law’s David Rudovsky on righting wrongful verdicts, from Dreyfus to DNA

Problem-solving by design

Baseball’s breakthrough season, softball standout Leah Allen C’17

Scoreboard

Arts

PHOTOGRAPHY Nadine Epstein C’78 G’78 and her iShadow

MUSIC Carly Robin Green C’05 is spreading her wings her way

BOOKS Fashion forward. Silk Stockings and Socialism

BRIEFLY NOTED

ARTS CALENDAR

Alumni: Profiles

La La Land producer Fred Berger C’03 was there from the beginning

Sharon Lee C’77 has big ideas about tiny houses for the homeless

The Betsy is Jonathan Plutzik WG’78’s unlikely oasis in Miami Beach

: Events

: Notes

: Obituaries

Window