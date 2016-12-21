Jan|Feb 2016

Jan|Feb 2017
Volume 115, No. 3
FEATURES
Protecting “Negative Heritage” In Rwanda
In a church where victims were massacred, a team from Penn is helping Rwandan officials develop a plan to conserve the material evidence—bullet-riddled walls, blood-stained clothing—that bears witness to the country’s genocide.
By JoAnn Greco
Suiting Up
Over the years, Penn has contributed an impressive number of alumni who have left their mark on the many-sided business of sports. And they all have stories to tell.
By Robert Strauss
Homecoming 2016
Our annual photo gallery, plus two arts & culture anniversaries, and the Alumni Award of Merit winners and citations
What Kids Want (to Watch)
Twenty-five years after she helped launch the original Nicktoons, Linda Simensky is still deciding what millions of kids watch on TV—and teaching Penn students who grew up loving the shows she developed.
By Molly Petrilla
DEPARTMENTS
First Person: Essays
NOTES FROM THE UNDERGRAD Drum solo
ALUMNI VOICES “I was in Nepal, for God’s sake”
ELSEWHERE On the Inca Trail
EXPERT OPINION Take a chair
Gazetteer: News & Sports
“Penn is and has always been a ‘sanctuary’”
President Gutmann’s contract extended to 2022
Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture turns 50
Mini Piccolissimo: the world’s smallest self-powered flying drone
Weber Symposium features digital journalist Kara Swisher
Finding: UV light can reduce C. diff infections
Revitalizing endangered Native American languages
Cultural historian Francesca Ammon deconstructs the bulldozer
$15 million to establish the Sachs Program for Arts Innovation
Football repeats as Ivy champs, sprint football takes title too
Arts
EXHIBITION The Freedom Principle at ICA highlights Chicago arts-group
BOOKS Eating words. The Artists’ and Writers’ Cookbook
ART Sarah Meyohas C’13 W’13’s work explores the art of commerce
Alumni: Profiles
Karissa Kruse W’97 WG’04 leads sustainability efforts in Sonoma County
Frank Cervone C’79 directs the Support Center for Child Advocates
Amy Friedman C’86 GEd’86 wants to grow Sprout