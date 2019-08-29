Sep | Oct 2019

Volume 118, No. 1



FEATURES

Healthcare’s Hard Choices (and How to Stop Avoiding Them)

Penn President Amy Gutmann and PIK Professor Jonathan Moreno on their new book, which traces the history of bioethics and tackles some key issues in healthcare—from thorny moral questions to the frontiers of science and the most bitter divisions in American politics. Plus: An excerpt from Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven but Nobody Wants to Die.

Interviews by John Prendergast

Unleashing Hope

Drawing on groundbreaking immunotherapy techniques pioneered at Penn, the Vet School’s Nicola Mason is working toward a cure for bone cancer in dogs and children and to spark broader advances in the field of comparative medicine.

By Kathryn Levy Feldman

Heisman’s Game

It’s not just about the trophy. As a player and coach, John Heisman was one of football’s fiercest (and trickiest!) competitors and a great innovator, who championed multiple changes that made the sport safer and more exciting.By Dennis Drabelle

A Man and His Environment

A half-century after the publication of his pathbreaking manifesto, Design With Nature, Ian McHarg’s work is more urgent, timely—and influential—than ever.

By JoAnn Greco

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor | Healing measures.

From College Hall | Mentorship matters.

Letters | On admissions, NAP, Israel debate.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Getaway from the way we live now.

Alumni Voices | Found in loss.

Elsewhere | Ground zero for a life in music.

Expert Opinion | “Please publicize the photo of my death.”

Gazetteer

Archaeology | New digs for the sphinx.

Linguistics | Why do kids learn language so much better than adults?

Research | Neuroaesthetics Center looks at how we feel about what we see.

Leadership | Dean Geoffrey Garrett to leave Wharton for USC in 2020.

Student Groups | Taking sides with the Penn Debate Society.

Sports | Major League dreams and dreamers.

Honor Revoked | Jerome Allen W’09 cut from Athletics Hall of Fame.

History | Franklin Field’s 125 seasons.

Arts

Calendar

Books | Susie Orman Schnall C’92’s novels mix optimism and critique.

Radio | John Diliberto C’76’s experimental Echoes.

Books | Memoirist Leslie Morgan W’92 bares The Naked Truth.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Shadrack Frimpong C’15 SPP’19 is fulfilling his promise.

Jim Jeletic EE’84 has focused on the Hubble telescope since 1998.

Benjamin Clarke Marsh was Penn’s “Professor of Trampology.”

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | A dip into Houston Hall’s history.