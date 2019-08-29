Obituaries

1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

Faculty & Staff

1930s

1939

Kathryn “Dickie” Schwefler Bochert CW’39, Minneapolis, a children’s counselor; May 6, at 101. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta Gamma sorority.

Virginia Hebard Jeavons Ed’39 GEd’46, Willits, CA, a former teacher; April 7, at 102.

1940s

1940

Arthur Parris C’40, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, retired consultant for Seatrain Lines, a steamship company that carried US government cargo; May 25, at 100. He spent 30 years in the US Navy, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His daughter is Dr. Dana G. Parris C’80.

Christine Clark Webster GEd’40, Greenwich, CT, a retired elementary school music teacher; May 17, at 101. Her daughter is Donna L. Webster Hunter PT’73 WG’79, who is married to Roberto J. Hunter WG’78, and one son is Dr. Harry C. Webster C’72 GM’80. One grandson is T. Patrick Webster C’10.

1941

Doris Anne Igler Spencer CW’41, Cupertino, CA, a retired estate appraiser and owner of Heirloom Estate Sales; April 22. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Penn Players. Her sister is Janice I. Montgomery CW’48.

1942

Dr. Harry S. Galblum C’42 D’43, Bethesda, MD, a retired orthodontist; May 8. He taught at Howard University’s College of Dentistry and was a veteran of World War II. One granddaughter is Anna Haigh Berry C’05.

Jeanne Buzby Runkle Ed’42, GEd’43, Lake Lotawana, MO, a former teacher; Oct. 11, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the field hockey and golf teams.

1944

Rosena Morrison Snyder Ed’44, St. Augustine, FL, May 3. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. One daughter is Martha Smythe CW’67.

1945

Dr. Julian B. Marsh C’45 M’47, Newton Lower Falls, MA, a former Penn professor and a pioneer in lipid and lipoprotein metabolism research; Nov. 16. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1954 as an assistant professor of biochemistry. Rising quickly through the ranks, he became a professor in 1963 and was chairman of the biochemistry department at the Dental School from 1963 to 1975. He later was chair of the department of physiology and biochemistry at the Medical College of Pennsylvania and was editor-in-chief of the Journal of Lipid Research. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Delta Chi fraternity, the Debate Council, and the tennis team. His daughter is Gail Marsh C’77.

1946

Dr. Bernard F. Brennan V’46, Hobe Sound, FL, a retired equine veterinarian; April 26. One daughter is Dr. Nancy E. Brennan-Gorman V’89.

Dr. Bernard E. Finneson C’46, Chestertown, MD, a retired neurosurgeon who founded and directed a low back pain clinic at Crozer-Chester Medical Center (PA); May 18. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and became the private physician of General John Hull. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Bernard M. Fishman W’46, Aventura, FL, retired codirector of a children’s apparel manufacturing company; May 24. He served in the US Air Force during World War II.

Rev. J. Donald Schupp C’46, Mesa, AZ, a retired Lutheran pastor and enamel artist; Feb. 12, 2017.

Christine Boone Weaver Willis HUP’46, Ann Arbor, MI, a retired nursing director of the clinical research unit at the University of Michigan Hospitals; March 22, 2018.

1947

Nancy Connors HUP’47, Pottsville, PA, a retired nurse; April 10, 2018.

Howard H. McConnell Jr. W’47, Ambler, PA, a retired CPA; Feb. 17. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, the ROTC, and the wrestling team.

Hon. Donald W. VanArtsdalen L’47, Doylestown, PA, a retired federal judge in Philadelphia; May 21. He served in the US Army during World War II.

1948

Jean Sargent Baumbach Ed’48 GEd’49, Glen Arm, MD, a retired professor at Towson University who later became a supervisor of student gym teachers for Hartford County, MD; Jan. 17. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, and the basketball, field hockey, and lacrosse teams.

Marion Bryde Bogen HUP’48, Nashville, TN, a retired nurse; Oct. 7, 2018. Her husband was Robert W. Bogen C’49 (see Class of 1949).

Dale A. Henning W’48 WG’49, Bellingham, WA, a professor of administrative theory and organizational behavior at the University of Washington School of Business; May 15. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Pierre R. “Pete” Megroz W’48, Larchmont, NY, retired vice president at Arbitron Ratings; March 14. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the track team.

William Miller Gr’48, San Diego, a professor emeritus of physics at City College of New York; May 22. One son is Peter N. E. Miller C’82.

1949

Robert W. Bogen C’49, Nashville, TN, a retired executive director at teachers’ rights associations in Nashville and Arlington, VA; May 20. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His wife was Marion Bryde Bogen HUP’48 (see Class of 1948).

Sidney L. Filderman W’49, Morristown, NJ. Feb. 10. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the wrestling, soccer, and sprint football teams. His sons are Dr. Andrew E. Filderman C’76 M’80, Jon C. Filderman C’80, and Peter S. Filderman C’83.

J. Gordon Firstman C’49, Easton, MD, a retired executive at a sports apparel manufacturing company; May 16. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity.

Seville S. Funk W’49, Harrisburg, NC, a retired business manager at General Motors; Oct. 29. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.

Wesley B. Leopold W’49, Ocean City, NJ, an employee at a paper distribution company; May 23. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Alyn V. Levergood CE’49, Framingham, MA, a retired civil engineer for Pennsylvania Railroad; May 12. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

Susanne Holston Lippincott CCC’49, Haddonfield, NJ, May 3. Her son is Donald F. Lippincott III C’74.

Joan Edwards Lukert DH’49, Saco, ME, owner of an antiques business; April 3.

Dr. Arthur F. Mahler C’49, Paramus, NJ, a retired dentist; May 16. He served in the US Air Force Dental Corps. His daughter is Dr. Wendy M. Linker W’77 D’81, and his son is Dr. Douglas R. Mahler D’85.

Helen Durol Shields DH’49, Hamden, CT, a retired dental hygienist; Dec. 30. Two sons are Peter R. Shields ChE’80 WG’88 and James E. Shields W’84.

1950s

1950

Joseph A. Bardwil W’50, Cranford, NJ, a retired investment management executive; May 1. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and Penn Players.

Dr. Edward R. Dickstein C’50 M’54 GM’59, Los Angeles, an internal medicine doctor and cardiologist; Dec. 3. He served in the US Navy as a medical officer.

Philip M. Dougherty W’50, Rochester, NY, March 8. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity.

Robert S. First WG’50, Leeds, MA, a consultant for the chemicals industry; May 25. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Edwin H. Gessel G’50, Newton, MA, former owner of an employment agency in Dayton, OH, and economics teacher at Sinclair Community College (OH); Nov. 14. He served in the US Army Signal Corps during World War II. One son is Michael D. Gessel C’76.

John Freeman Hayes Ar’50, Haverford, PA, a retired architect; April 9. he served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity. One son is John F. Hayes GAr’82.

Leon I. Hyman W’50, Westport, CT, an executive at the insurance company MetLife and a portrait artist; June 5. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Paul B. McKenzie Jr. C’50, Shrewsbury, PA, former owner of a grocery store and construction distribution company; May 4. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and WXPN.

Dr. C. Donald McLean D’50, Allentown, PA, a retired orthodontist; May 6. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

Winifred Goldberg Newman CW’50, New York, former programmer and systems analyst at Remington Rand; April 6. She worked on the UNIVAC I, Project Matterhorn (i.e., the hydrogen bomb), and Polaris submarines, and later wrote children’s plays that profiled strong women such as Eleanor Roosevelt and Marie Curie. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and Penn Players. Her daughter is Debra Newman Solowey C’78, and two grandsons are Jack W. Solowey C’13 and Matthew I. Solowey C’16. Her sister is Sandra Goldberg Narin G’63 Gr’73.

Charles E. Peterson Jr. W’50, Rancho Mirage, CA, owner and president of several real estate investment companies; May 24. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Kurt Sonnenfeld SW’50, Forest Hills, NY, cofounder of what is now the Queens Community House, which provides social services to families in Queens, NY; March 4, 2017.

Arthur L. Stabler Ar’50, Abbottstown, PA, a retired architect; Dec. 17. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning two Purple Hearts.

1951

Thomas E. Bugel Ed’51, Wilmette, IL, president of a structural engineering firm; July 19, 2018.

Edward L. Deam Ar’51 GAr’55, Highland Park, IL, professor emeritus of architecture at the University of Illinois at Chicago; April 5. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Joan Lopinson Gollub Ed’51, Glenside, PA, a former teacher; April 6. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and WXPN.

Dr. G. Arthur Lavelle Gr’51, Elmhurst, IL, professor emeritus of anatomy at the University of Illinois at Chicago; Sept. 28, 2018.

Richard B. McKenzie G’51, Falmouth, ME, April 3. He served in the US Air Force during World War II.

Alvin Perloff ChE’51, Silver Spring, MD, retired crystallographer at what is now known as the National Institute of Standards and Technology; April 22, 2017. His niece is Ilene Brill C’79.

Murray Polner G’51, Great Neck, NY, former editor of the old Present Tense magazine, published by the American Jewish Committee; May 30. He served in the US Navy Reserve and the US Army during the Korean War.

Andrew W. Porter Jr. W’51, Villanova, PA, an executive at Philadelphia National Bank; May 10. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and the squash team. He served in the US Army during World War II. One daughter is Banny Ackerman CW’73, and his son is A. Hobart Porter WG’82.

H. Branch Warfield SW’51, Hunt Valley, MD, a retired social worker for Maryland’s Social Services Administration; May 14. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

1952

Jean Shaw Adelman CW’52, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired librarian at the Penn Museum; May 17. Her daughter is Ruth G. Adelman C’76.

William H. Bortree W’52, Pelham, NY, a retired executive at marketing firms and consumer product companies; April 26. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Carl R. Corson EE’52, Trenton, NJ, a retired electrical engineer at RCA; May 1.

Dr. Edward C. Melby C’52, Charlotte, VT, dean emeritus of the New York State College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University; April 22, 2018. After working at Cornell from 1974 to 1984, he took a position as vice president for research and development and vice president for science and technology at SmithKline Beecham Animal Health in the Philadelphia area. At Penn, he was a member of the lacrosse and soccer teams.

Edward J. Roach WEv’52, Havertown, PA, a CPA who later became director of what is now the Fox Chase Cancer Center; June 10. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. WG’52, Charlotte, NC, a retired real estate managing director at TIAA; Feb. 22, 2018. He served in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War.

John A. Wegener W’52, Preston, MD, an entrepreneur and inventor who owned 13 patents ranging from telescopes to medical devices; May 4. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Jerry Weiss WEv’52, Ewing, NJ, a controller for a wine wholesaler; Feb. 28, 2018.

Anita Hecsh Widra Ed’52, Fitschburg, WI, Jan. 20.

1953

Dr. Russell H. Bernd Jr. D’53, Clearwater Beach, FL, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Red Hill, PA; May 1.

Dr. Hummel C. Fager V’53, Lewisberry, PA, a retired veterinarian who later owned and operated a vineyard; April 16. He served in the US Navy during World War II. His brother is Dr. Charles B. Fager Jr. V’55.

Dr. Clarence M. Gilbert Jr. C’53 M’57 FEL’63, Gainesville, FL, retired vice president of medical affairs at Orlando Health; April 17.

Paul E. Keogh C’53, Myrtle Beach, SC, a retired manager at Jaguar Cars; May 1. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, Sphinx Senior Society, and the track team. His brother is Robert D. Keogh W’56.

Joseph R. Keohane WEv’53, Germantown, TN, retired salesman for North American Brass and Aluminum; May 20. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Dr. Richard M. Landis GM’53, Vero Beach, FL, a retired physician; March 4. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and continued his military service through most of his medical career. One daughter is Dr. Suzanne E. Landis M’78.

Norma J. Moore SW’53, Baltimore, retired supervisor of school social workers and psychologists in the Baltimore City Public School System; June 4.

Howard B. Phillips W’53, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, a retired employee at the DuPont Company; April 22. He served in the US Navy, the Naval Reserve, and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

Donald C. Porter W’53, Kailua, HI, former head of a medical equipment company; April 27. He served in the US Army Reserve during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Peter E. Reinhold SW’53, Groveland, MA, retired CEO of a nonprofit child welfare, family service, and mental health agency; March 23, 2016. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Jerome S. Richard C’53, Seattle, an author, journalist, and English professor at several colleges; April 20. He wrote the novels Kiss of the Prison Dancer (2004) and The Architect (2014). At Penn, he was a member of the track team.

Dr. Morton Robinson C’53 GM’59, Miami Beach, FL, former chairman and director of the pathology and laboratory medicine department at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach; May 21. He served in the US Air Force. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

S. Keith Taylor G’53, Glen Saint Mary, FL, a retired English teacher at West Chester University; April 30. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II, earning a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.

George C. Xakellis L’53 WG’54, Lancaster, PA, a retired lawyer; May 27. He served in the US Army.

1954

Elaine Bauer Campbell CW’54, Sudbury, MA, a retired English teacher who taught at Regis College, Northeastern University, Boston University, and M.I.T.; May 11. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

Dr. John C. Carson M’54 GM’58 GM’59, La Jolla, CA, a retired cardiologist at Scripps Memorial Hospital and a former clinical professor of medicine at University of California San Diego; April 17. He served in the US Army. His wife is Elizabeth Hill Carson L’53.

Thorne Tjader Elliot CGS’54 GEd’72, Grand Rapids, MI, a former elementary school teacher; March 9. At Penn, she was a member of the lacrosse team.

Raymond C. Geiger ME’54, Mount Pleasant, SC, president of a real estate holdings company; April 20. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the swim team.

Dr. William C. Gilkey M’54, Adrian, MI, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; April 26.

John J. Hafer Jr. W’54, Frostburg, MD, former Maryland state senator; June 5. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Sterling F. Higley Jr. W’54, Norwich, NY, a retired local cable television executive; April 27. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and the track team.

William B. Kennedy G’54, Wallingford, CT, a retired professor of history and political science and retired vice president for public affairs at Sacred Heart University; April 19. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II.

Matilda “Tillie” Pensak Kuzma Nu’54, La Plume, PA, a retired registered nurse and clinical nursing instructor; May 5. Her son is Dr. Andrew P. Kuzma C’82.

Leonara A. Pezzuti OT’54, Los Angeles, an occupational therapist at UCLA and Santa Monica College; July 6, 2018.

Dr. Richard H. Sharrett M’54, Edison, NJ, a retired physician who maintained a practice in Plainfield, NJ; April 29.

George F. Wood WEv’54, Mount Laurel, NJ, a retired insurance executive; April 26. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

1955

Dr. Stuart C. Baer W’55, Philadelphia, a retired physician; June 10. He served in the US Army.

Rose Marie Burns HUP’55, Springfield, PA, a pediatric nurse; April 17.

Joseph M. Callahan Jr. WG’55, Tarrytown, NY, a retired investment banking executive; May 5. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Samuel D. Cushing C’55, Ponte Vedra, FL, a derivatives trader and professional jazz pianist; May 13. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Dr. Richard A. Ellis GM’55, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired ophthalmologist who also taught at the Perelman School of Medicine; June 2.

Dr. Thomas A. Fosnocht D’55, Royersford, PA, a retired dentist who also taught at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine; April 16. He served in the US Air Force. One son is Thomas A. Fosnocht, Jr. C’79.

Richard W. Gretz GEE’55, Edwards, CO, a retired software systems engineer at IBM; April 1. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

Dr. Richard G. Lathrop M’55, Bedminster, NJ, a retired dermatologist who maintained a practice for over 40 years; May 9.

David N. Parker C’55, Colfax, NC, Feb. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, Penn Players, and the lightweight rowing team.

Morton Rachofsky WG’55, Dallas, a retired realtor, sculptor, and inventor holding two patents; May 20. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dr. Gilbert Shuster C’55 D’58, Millville, NJ, a dentist; May 3.

Dr. Richard E. Williamson Gr’55, Hanover, NH, professor emeritus of mathematics at Dartmouth College; March 8.

1956

Lawrence F. Arnold W’56, Los Angeles, a retired CPA; April 29. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the ROTC. He served in the US Navy. One daughter is Jessica Arnold Mayerson C’81. Two grandchildren are Jordan P. Mayerson EAS’11 W’11 and Madeline R. Mayerson C’14.

Van R. Halsey Jr. Gr’56, Pawcatuck, CT, retired director of admissions and associate professor of American studies at Hampshire College; March 18. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Leon Horwitz W’56, Riverdale, NY, an executive at several nonprofits, including Binghamton Philharmonic and Roberson Museum and Science Center; April 20. He served in the US Army Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and the Penn Band.

Juan E. Jimenez Jr. W’56, Natick, MA, Nov. 1.

John F. Lubin Gr’56, Newtown Square, PA, former associate dean of Wharton and professor emeritus of management who was at Penn for over 40 years; April 22. He taught his first class at Penn in 1949 and became full professor in 1968. He went on to serve as chair of the management department and was associate dean of Wharton for over 12 years. Other appointments included director of Wharton International Affairs, director for Computing Activities for the entire University, chair of the Communications Committee of the University Council, and editor in chief of Computing Reviews. He retired in 1992, earning emeritus status. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

James E. Shada W’56 GEd’67, Downingtown, PA, June 6. He served in the US Marine Corps. At Penn, he was a member of the football and soccer teams. He received the Penn Alumni Award of Merit in 1994. His daughter is Marianne T. Shada C’82, and one son is Peter R. Shada W’87.

B. Mitchell Simpson III L’56, Newport, RI, a retired law professor at Roger Williams University; May 9. He served in the US Navy for 20 years and was on the faculty at the US Naval War College.

Guy E. Waltman C’56 L’59 WG’60, Lehigh Acres, FL, March 15. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.

Walter Witt C’56, Atlantic City, NJ, a former physicist and engineer at RCA, Honeywell, and Piling Corporation; Aug. 28, 2018. He also founded a manufacturing company for fiber optical illumination equipment and held six patents.

1957

George F. Akel Jr. W’57, Binghamton, NY, former executive at Binghamton Giant Markets; May 22. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. His wife is Sara Seeley Akel CW’59, and one brother is Ronald M. Akel W’60.

Allen J. Brennan FA’57 G’68, Springfield, PA, a music teacher and private piano instructor; April 22. At Penn, he was a member of the choral society, the orchestra, and the lightweight rowing team. One son is Dr. Brian P. Brennan C’94 M’00.

Dorothy Dixon HUP’57, Wilmington, DE, April 18.

James R. Keiser WG’57, State College, PA, a professor of hospitality management at Penn State who also managed two resorts, Lenape Village in Pennsylvania and Northwood Lodge in California; April 23. In his early career, he was assistant director of the dietary department at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the US Air Force as a food service and hospital administration officer during the Korean War.

Bruce Adin Labar WG’57, Lawrenceville, NJ, a retired investment analyst for the State of New Jersey; April 18.

Robert B. Maynard C’57, Blue Bell, PA, an environmental and safety engineer at Mobil Oil; March 31.

Sheila Taylor McNamee HUP’57, Havre de Grace, MD, a former cardiac care unit nurse; Jan. 23.

Samuel W. Newman W’57 L’60, Stroudsburg, PA, former general counsel and president of Camelback Ski Corporation; May 3. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the Law Review.

Sidney J. Pine W’57, Plymouth Meeting, PA, Nov. 4, 2017. At Penn, he was a member of the lacrosse team.

Dr. Vernon R. Yingling V’57, Altoona, FL, a retired veterinarian; May 1.

1958

William M. Baney W’58, Sewell, NJ, former HR manager at L-3 Communications, a supplier of intelligence equipment; June 6. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and the ROTC.

S. Albert Harrison W’58, Warminster, PA, Dec. 23.

James J. McAdams C’58, St. Augustine, FL, a high school science teacher; June 6. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Dr. Melinda Acosta McVicar CW’58 GM’66, Manhasset, NY, a retired pediatric nephrologist; April 26.

William E. Rattner W’58, Evanston, IL, a retired attorney and executive director of Lawyers for the Creative Arts; March 16. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity.

Dr. Gilbert R. Seigworth M’58, DeLand, FL, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who maintained a practice in Endicott, NY; April 23.

Dr. Russell D. Snyder Jr. M’58, Monte Sereno, CA, a retired pediatric neurologist; May 22. He served in the US Army.

1959

Walter C. Bladstrom Jr. W’59, Sarasota, FL, an investment banker; June 4. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon fraternity.

Dr. Ralph W. Hamilton M’59 GM’66, Willow Street, PA, professor emeritus of surgery in the Perelman School of Medicine; April 23. After an internship at Pennsylvania Hospital, he started working at the University, where he remained until his retirement in 1996. In 1967 he also began a practice of plastic and reconstructive surgery at HUP, where he became associate chief of plastic surgery in 1980. He also joined the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as an attending plastic surgeon and served as chief of plastic and maxillofacial surgery at Presbyterian Medical Center. His clinical practice included the broad field of plastic surgery with a specialty in treating tumors of the head and neck, melanoma, and diseases of the thyroid and parathyroid glands. He authored more than 40 scientific articles and book chapters. His wife is Gail P. Hamilton GNu’77 GrS’85, and his daughters are Amy H. Schultheis Nu’86 GNu’87, Susan Hamilton McGovern C’87 GEd’87, and Sarah H. Halberg C’93.

Jay R. Harris WG’59, South Kent, CT, cofounder of the securities firm Goldsmith & Harris; July 7, 2018.

Thomas G. Harris Jr. GCP’59, Columbia, MD, former director of the Howard County (MD) Office of Planning and Zoning; May 16, 2017.

Dr. Leigh A. Marsh V’59, Philadelphia, a retired veterinarian; May 31. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. One son is Jonathan Marsh GEd’97 CGS’99.

Barbara Goodhart Meil Ed’59, Elkins Park, PA, April 21. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Her husband is Henry R. Meil W’54.

Laurence A. Mills C’59, Wellesley, MA, a retired attorney; May 9. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity.

Dr. John H. Moore III GM’59, Kingsport, TN, an obstetrician-gynecologist; May 13. He served in the US Coast Guard during World War II and also served in the US Air Force.

Jean Wentz Robinson CW’59, Blue Bell, PA, a high school math teacher; Nov. 18, 2016. One niece is Dr. Stephanie D. Flagg M’92 Gr’96.

Willem R. H. “Hank” Smit WG’59, New York, retired administrator at John Jay College; May 20. His wife is Virginia Evans Smit GFA’60. He is a veteran of the Korean War.

1960s

1960

Oleita Harlan Genshaw MT’60, Bel Air, MD, a former cytotechnologist; May 3. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s basketball team. Her husband is Dr. Marvin A. Genshaw Gr’66.

Elaine Downing Hawpe SW’60 GEd’82, Chadds Ford, PA, a retired life skills teacher in the Department of Corrections; June 3, 2017.

Fred F. Lombardo W’60, Strongsville, OH, an employee at the glass and ceramics technology company Corning; April 28. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.

Thomas J. O’Brien Ar’60, Drexel Hill, PA, an architect and land planner; May 10. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight crew team.

George A. Prendergast G’60 Gr’72, Bala Cynwyd, PA, professor emeritus of economics and chair of the economics department at Saint Joseph’s University; June 3. Two sons are George C. Prendergast C’83, who is married to Kristine K. Prendergast C’83, and Sean C. Prendergast EAS’03.

Stephen M. Silverman ME’60, West Hartford, CT, a former engineer for aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney; April 28. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Rho fraternity.

Thomas M. Twitmyer W’60, The Villages, FL, a retired sales executive for a wire and cable supplier; April 21. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the baseball and football teams. One brother is Robert Y. Twitmyer W’58 G’95.

1961

W. James Graef Jr. GCP’61, Mount Laurel, NJ, May 5. His wife is Patricia M. Graef HUP’52 Nu’55 GNu’87.

James J. Hill GEE’61, Glenview, IL, a retired patent attorney; May 4.

Dr. Jay L. Jenkins M’61, Erie, PA, a retired physician; May 19.

Te Chow Lei GAr’61, Philadelphia, owner of the architecture firm T. C. Lei Associates; May 29.

Gordon R. Storholm WG’61 Gr’75, Cherry Hill, NJ, a retired professor who worked at Villanova, St. Johns, Fordham, and Southeastern; May 17. He served in the US Marine Corps.

1962

Boris Beizer GEE’62 GrE’66, Huntingdon Valley, PA, an internationally recognized authority on software testing and quality assurance; Oct. 7, 2018.

Dr. James S. Hewson GM’62 GM’62, Beverly Farms, MA, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the orthopedic department at Beverly (MA) Hospital; May 31. He served in the US Navy Hospital Corps.

Dr. Thyagaraja Parasaran Gr’62, Horsham, PA, Dec. 21.

Barbara Quinn Peterson CW’62, Old Saybrook, CT, retired director of the Prospect (CT) Public Library; April 28. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Her sister is Constance Quinn Holth CW’66. Her father was Arthur H. Quinn Jr. C’28, and her grandfather was Arthur H. Quinn Sr. C1894 Gr1899, a former Penn professor of English and history, and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1912 to 1922.

Donald S. Robie W’62, Exeter, NH, founder of Exeter Investment Company, which renovated old buildings; April 22. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Michael A. Varet W’62, New York, an attorney; May 20. He served in the US Army Reserve JAG Corps during the Vietnam War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian. His sister is Ellen Varet Bock CW’67, and one niece is Lauren G. Schwartz C’99.

1963

Clare McConnell Brown G’63, Glenside, PA, a teacher at Olney and La Salle high schools; April 20.

Dr. Andrew K. Currie V’63, Llano, TX, a veterinarian who ran an equine clinic; May 3.

Dr. Thomas J. Davis Jr. M’63, Laurel Park, NC, an internist and cardiologist; Oct. 7, 2018. He served in the US Army as a physician during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Fred Fernich V’63, Boca Raton, FL, a retired veterinarian; May 24. One son is Marc A. Fernich C’88.

Dr. John N. Giacobbo GM’63, Philadelphia, a retired pediatrician; May 29.

Norman J. Glickman C’63 G’67 Gr’69, Princeton, NJ, a retired professor of urban studies at Rutgers University who also taught at Penn; May 8. He founded and directed Penn’s Urban Studies Program in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and received the Lindback Prize for Distinguished Teaching. He also taught at the University of Austin and then moved to Rutgers University, where he spent the majority of his career as professor and director of the Center for Urban Policy Research. He retired in 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. His wife is Elyse M. Pivnick GCP’76, and his daughters are Katy Rose Glickman C’08 and Madeline C. Glickman C’12.

Dr. Wen-Kai Kung G’63, Bellevue, WA, retired curator at Yale; Feb. 12. He is the author of Tu-Mu (803–852): His Life and Poetry.

Leon M. Omansky W’63, Marco Island, FL, a financial planner; April 25.

Col. John Claud Wallace Jr. WG’63, Kilgore, TX, a retired colonel in the US Army; May 1. He received the Bronze Star and two Legion of Merit awards for his service.

1964

William E. Jacoby Jr. D’64, Ridgewood, NJ, a dentist; June 2, 2018. He served in the US Air Force.

Victor Klein GMT’64, Dresher, PA, a metallurgical/materials engineer who helped design railroad cars and helped cities establish transit systems; April 22.

Edward E. Kolasinski WEv’64, Coal Township, PA, a retired accountant; May 11. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Dr. Martin I. Richmond D’64, Lake Worth, FL, March 13.

Jensen Berger Toth CW’64, Erdenheim, PA, May 8.

1965

Charles L. Sausman W’65, Palm City, FL, retired owner of several hotel and motel franchises; April 17. At Penn, he was manager of the basketball team.

1966

Dr. Charles L. “Lee” Barnes Jr. V’66, Sewickley Township, PA, a retired veterinarian who also worked as the supervisory veterinary medical officer for the USDA; June 9.

Mary E. Beck Nu’66, Allentown, PA, a retired family therapist; March 24. She served in the US Army Nurse Corps during World War II.

Richard C. Bellak C’66 Gr’76, Tallahassee, FL, former head of the music department at the old Franconia College who later became an attorney; Jan. 24, 2018.

Richard D. Hirschberg W’66, Seattle, former president of Deer Mountain Corporation; May 3. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Alexander M. “Monty” Horner Jr. WG’66, Louisville, KY, cofounder of Heartland Medical Sales and Services, which provides equipment for hospitals; April 24.

Harvey L. Katz C’66, New York, former securities analyst and owner of a concrete manufacturing company; June 9. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, treasurer of the Interfraternity Council, associate manager of the lacrosse team, and a member of the sprint football team. One son is Andrew C. Katz C’10.

Dr. Marilyn “Lynn” Barnes Miller GEd’66 GrD’82, Springfield, VA, a retired teacher and administrator for Pennsylvania’s Palisades School District; May 7.

Linda Simpson Potter CW’66, Pineland, FL, a retired public health researcher for various organizations focused on family planning and women’s health; March 11.

Martin D. Renshaw GEd’66, Richland Township, PA, a teacher and coach for the Haverford and Cheltenham School Districts; April 21.

John J. Ruf W’66 WG’69, Weston, CT, a business strategist and retired partner at New England Consulting Group; April 1. At Penn, he was a president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Dr. Alfred J. Spiro GM’66, Scarsdale, NY, a retired professor of neurology and pediatrics and director of the division of pediatric neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine; April 17.

Constantine A. O. Stephano C’66 WG’78, Philadelphia, founder of a consulting firm that helped companies launch new products, such as Perrier water, Breyer’s ice cream, and Campbell’s V8 juice; May 15. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon fraternity. One son is Andre C. Stephano CGS’94 CGS’02.

1967

Robert M. Adams WG’67, Port Washington, NY, a financial executive specializing in the underwritten conversion of mutual savings institutions and the sales of mortgage-backed bonds; April 29.

Alan L. “Bo” Leibowitz C’67, Studio City, CA, a jazz radio DJ [“Alumni Profiles,” May|Jun 2019]; June 3. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.

Robert P. Morse W’67, New York, a money manager, and chairman and CEO of Morse, Williams & Company; April 25. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. At Penn, he was a member of the squash team. One son is Parker M. Morse C’06.

Peter T. Murray WG’67, Baraboo, WI, former financial executive of Famous Footwear who later moved onto nonprofit administration; April 12.

Frank H. Williams Jr. GEd’67, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, a high school teacher and guidance counselor; Feb. 3, 2017. he served in the US Marines during the Korean War.

Keith A. Willis WG’67, Atlantis, FL, a cultural archivist who also worked in the fields of market research, advertising sales, publishing, and teaching; Dec. 18. He served in the US Army with tours of duty in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Fort Hood, Texas.

1968

Viola Wells Gibbs SW’68, Moorestown, NJ, a retired hospital social worker; Feb. 8, 2018.

Nancy Settle Luzak G’68, Marion Center, PA, a former executive at Premier Group; May 3, 2018.

Larry D. Rifkin W’68, Boynton Beach, FL, May 1. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

George R. Rolfe GAr’68, GCP’68, GFA’68, Guemes Island, WA, a longtime professor at the University of Washington, where he was the founder of the school’s real estate education program; April 30. He also helped grow and develop Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

1969

Sally Brooks Braff CW’69, North York, Ontario, Canada, secretary and treasurer for a valve supplier; Nov. 4, 2017. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her husband is Ian W. Braff WG’71. One daughter is Elizabeth McBeth C’93, and two sons are Andrew W. Braff C’96 and Charles Braff C’00.

Robert M. Davis WG’69, New Providence, NJ, a vice president at the finance and insurance company AIG; April 11.

Dr. Richard I. Kittredge Gr’69, Rawdon, Quebec, Canada, April 1.

Dr. Edward M. Knights D’69, Houston, a retired dentist in the US Army; March 31.

Dr. Eric L. Michelson C’69 G’69 GM’77 GM’79, Haverford, PA, former director of the cardiology department at Hahnemann Hospital who later became senior director of clinical research at the pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca; May 1. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity, and Kite and Key.

Robert A. Peiser C’69, Houston, former CEO at Omniflight Helicopters; May 22. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band. His daughter is Karyn Peiser Saxon C’95.

Karel J. Samsom WG’69, Burlington, VT, a professor of entrepreneurship and sustainability at Nyenrode Business Universiteit in the Netherlands; April 28.

Stephen C. Simmons WG’69, Columbus, OH, a retired CPA; April 22. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

1970s

1970

Jeremy J. Alvarez C’70, Wilmington, DE, an architecture and planning professional; Nov. 13. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.

Neil J. Humphreys Gr’70, Stone Farmville, VA, a retired college professor of business who later operated an ice cream shop in Stone Harbor, NJ, with his wife; April 14. He served in the US Army.

Gordon C. Jackson C’70, Saint Petersburg, FL, an airline pilot; Oct. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. One son is Trevor G. Jackson C’07.

John G. Kamen C’70, West Palm Beach, FL, a retired immigration lawyer who later worked at an employment agency; Sept. 27, 2018.

1971

David L. Fahrenbrink C’71, Boonville, MO, April 25. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight crew team.

Mark Parsinen C’71, Lake Almanor, CA, a golf course designer and owner who developed two of Scotland’s premier golf courses; June 3. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the ice hockey team.

Dr. Stephen M. Sachs M’71, Maplewood, NJ, a neurologist; April 16. He served in the US Navy.

Roy E. Supulski C’71, Carrollton, TX, former marketing supervisor for a warranty sales company; April 30. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the football and track teams.

Benjamin C. “Kink” Terry ASC’71, West Hartford, CT, an executive at the New England commercial real estate company CBRE; April 2.

1972

W. Joseph Duckworth WG’72, Philadelphia, a nationally renowned community developer who cofounded Arcadia Land Company; April 25. He also served on the board of the National Constitution Center for 20 years. His daughter-in-law is Angela Duckworth G’03 Gr’06, Penn’s Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Psychology.

Kenneth I. Rosenberg L’72, Abington, PA, a retired real estate lawyer; May 31. His wife is Shelley Kapnek Rosenberg GEd’72, and his brother is Richard S. Rosenberg W’76.

Dr. William J. Wentz D’72, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Upper Darby, PA; March 3.

1973

Robert S. Forster Jr. L’73, Wayne, PA, former assistant US attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania who later moved into private practice; May 27.

1974

Maria Dialectos Care CW’74 PT’74, Reading, PA, a physical therapist; May 29.

1975

Jere A. Carangelo W’75 WG’77, West Hartford, CT, a CPA and co-owner of the New England Window Company; April 23.

F. Lynn Christy Gr’75, Reading, PA, a retired professor at Penn State who later became an antiques dealer; April 12.

1976

Barton G. Betz Jr. GCP’76, Queens, NY, assistant chief maintenance officer for the New York City Transit Authority; April 30. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

1977

Dr. Peter Brothman GD’77, Bala Cynwyd, PA, an endodontist; April 13. His wife is Selma Jacobson Brothman CGS’97.

Steven Della Rocca W’77, Southport, CT, an attorney; May 27. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight crew team.

Dr. Domenico Falcone GM’77, Blackwood, NJ, retired head of the anesthesia department at what is now UPMC Altoona hospital; May 13.

Gail Gill Turek WG’77, Selbyville, DE, a retired human resources professional at the Community College of Baltimore County. May 30.

J. Marvin White WG’77, New York, a retired CPA; June 2.

1979

J. Daniel Morgan GL’79, Tulsa, OK, an attorney; May 31.

1980s

1980

Eben Hardie III W’80, Atlanta, founder of a commercial real estate company; May 12. At Penn, he was a member of the squash and tennis teams.

Edith G. Mangeri CGS’80, West Deptford, NJ, a retired administrative operations officer for the School District of Philadelphia; May 11.

1981

Dr. Sherry Waples Benica Nu’81 GNu’87, Gaithersburg, MD, a psychologist and former professor at Argosy University; Aug. 22, 2017.

John Harkins GrEd’81, Seattle, former principal at Germantown Friends School (PA); May 7.

Naomi Rosenberg Montgomery Gr’81, Penn Valley, PA, a psychologist; June 5. Her husband is Dr. DeWitt H. Montgomery Jr. M’53, and two stepdaughters are Ruth R. Montgomery C’81 and Dr. Mary Montgomery Sickles CW’75.

Lloyd J. “Kam” Williams WG’81, Princeton, NJ, a film critic and entertainment journalist; May 30.

1982

Elin C. Danien CGS’82 G’89 Gr’98, Newtown, PA, former research associate at the Penn Museum who studied the ancient Mayans; Feb. 19. She took her first undergraduate course at age 46 and completed her doctorate 23 years later. She founded and coordinated the Museum’s popular Mayan Weekend from 1983 to 2013. She also founded the Penn scholarship Bread Upon the Waters to assist other women over 30 in obtaining college degrees. [“Danien’s Daughters,” Nov|Dec 1997 and “Arts,” May|Jun 2009].

1983

Dr. Ellen C. Maitin GM’83, Penn Valley, PA, an orthopedic and hand surgeon; June 7.

1984

Marc G. Cummins WG’84, Harrison, NY, managing partner at an investment firm; May 18. His wife is Lisa Cummins C’84, and one daughter is Danielle M. Cummins C’15.

1985

Susan Pimentel Michaelson WG’85, Radnor, PA, a professor of theology at Saint Joseph’s and Villanova Universities; April 11.

1986

David A. Powlison G’86 Gr’96, Glenside, PA, a retired counselor at the Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation; June 7.

Helen Schneeberg SW’86, Jenkintown, PA, April 16. One daughter is Judy Schneeberg Charny C’81, and one granddaughter is Samantha I. Ellis EE’15 EAS’15 W’15.

Andrew H. Wiesenfeld W’86, Oradell, NJ, a CPA and certified fraud examiner; May 22.

1988

Charles B. Luber WAM’88, Benton, KY, co-owner of a real estate investment company that developed shopping malls; May 13. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Mark H. Saunders C’88, Charlottesville, VA, director of the University of Virginia Press and author of the novel Ministers of Fire (2012); May 19. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn Review, and the rugby team.

1989

Thomas A. Ehler C’89, Manhattan, KS, a civil engineer with the US Army Africa/Southern European Task Force; April 22. He served in the US Navy, as well.

1990s

1991

Catherine Jenny Clark C’91, Houston, former manager for Enron North America; Nov. 1, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her husband is Schuyler H. “Hal” Clark C’91.

1992

Alan B. Buchan GFA’92 GLA’92, Mount Laurel, NJ, a retired employee at the Burlington County (NJ) Office of Land Use and Planning, who formerly had a 15-year career in the railroad industry; June 4. He served in the US Army.

1993

Matthew J. Ulizio W’93, West Chester, OH, a CPA and owner of a tax consulting business; June 6. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the football team.

1995

Nancy C. Reilly GNu’95, Jenkintown, PA, Nov. 29.

Terrance M. Spencer EAS’95, Towson, MD, vice president at a construction company, who led building projects for several healthcare institutions; May 29.

1996

Dr. Lawrence D. Singer D’96, Alexandria, VA, former assistant clinical professor in restorative and cosmetic dentistry at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine; April 10. A childhood cancer survivor, he worked at Penn from 1998 to 2000 while maintaining a practice in Washington, DC. He was also an assistant clinical professor of surgery at the George Washington University Hospital, where his work included treating facial trauma patients and performing reconstructive surgery on cancer patients.

1999

Ng Wai Keen GCP’99, Singapore, a professor of architecture at the National University of Singapore; Dec. 19, 2017.

2000s

2000

Cheryl McClenney‑Brooker G’00, Philadelphia, retired director of external affairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art; May 7.

2001

John P. Guida GEx’01, Maple Glen, PA, program management director at CommScope, a network infrastructure provider; June 5.

2003

Todd B. Crames EAS’03 W’03, Reva, VA, April 23. His wife is Sara Y. Tung C’95.

Lynne Durso Reilly GNu’03, West Chester, PA, an employee of Penn Medicine’s Chester County Hospital; April 2, 2017.

2007

Jessica Austin G’07 LPS’08, Washington, DC, a scientific analyst, reporter, and editor; April 16.

Noah Z. Robbin EE’07, Ellwood City, PA, a principal software engineer for Symantec; June 20. His mother is Deborah S. Bakan Gr’00.

2009

Chad T. Jackson GEng’09, Philadelphia, a senior IT systems analyst and programmer at the University of Pennsylvania Health System; May 8.

2010s

2010

Francisco Menjibar Checa WG’10, London, principal at an international investment company; April 1.

2013

Alexander C. Bement C’13, Baltimore, a customer development representative for the IT company DiscoverOrg, and a former high school lacrosse coach; May 4. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the men’s lacrosse team.

Faculty & Staff

Jean Shaw Adelman. See Class of 1952.

Elin C. Danien. See Class of 1982.

Dr. Richard A. Ellis. See Class of 1955.

Dr. Thomas A. Fosnocht. See Class of 1955.

Carol P. Germain, Medford, NJ, associate professor emerita in Penn’s School of Nursing and a pioneer in the development of qualitative research in nursing; May 10. She joined Penn’s faculty in 1978 following appointments at St. John’s and Rutgers, and developed and taught doctoral seminars in Qualitative Empirical Nursing Research and Cultural Perspectives in Nursing and Health Care in the School of Nursing’s doctoral program. She also taught undergraduate and master’s clinical and theory courses and served as chair of the Science and Role Development Division and vice chair of the Foundational Sciences and Health Division for over a decade. She served on several committees and boards, including the Pluralism Committee for the University Council, the Senate Executive Committee for the Faculty Senate, the VPUL Search Committee in 1982, the Almanac Advisory Board, and the Disability Board for the University.

Norman J. Glickman. See Class of 1963.

Dr. Ralph W. Hamilton. See Class of 1959.

Chad T. Jackson. See Class of 2009.

James R. Keiser. See Class of 1957.

John F. Lubin. See Class of 1956.

Dr. Julian B. Marsh. See Class of 1945.

John B. Neff Hon’84, Malvern, PA, a retired mutual fund manager and Penn trustee famous for his skill in identifying undervalued companies; June 4. He was a managing partner at Wellington Management, in charge of the Vanguard Windsor Fund, from 1964 until his retirement in 1995. He grew the fund from $75 million to $13.6 billion, outperforming the S&P 500 by an average of 3.1 percent. He became a University trustee in 1980 and chaired the investment board. Taking no fee, he served as Penn’s stock advisor for two decades, returning an average of 16 percent a year and growing the University’s endowment from $200 million to $3 billion [“An Eye for Value,” Mar|Apr 1998]. He was designated a trustee emeritus in 2000. His 1999 book, John Neff on Investing, reveals his unique strategy of value investing.

Paul D. Sehnert, Philadelphia, Penn’s director of real estate development, and a lecturer and instructor; May 19. He joined the University as director of real estate development in 2000, leading the development of projects such as Pennovation Works. He also served as an adjunct lecturer and instructor at PennDesign, and from 2009 to 2012 as a lecturer for the city planning department. He volunteered his time as chairman of the Community Design Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life in Philadelphia neighborhoods through architecture. A park bench has been dedicated at the Plaza at Pennovation Works in his memory.

Dr. Lawrence D. Singer. See Class of 1996.