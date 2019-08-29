Alumni Notes

1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

1950s

1951

Robert McKersie EE’51 has published a memoir, A Field in Flux: Sixty Years of Industrial Relations, from Cornell University Press. Hewrites, “I am still active: teaching a course at MIT, using literature to explore leadership issues.”

1953

Eugene Kohn Ar’53 GAr’57, an architect with the firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, has designed a new property for Dranoff Properties. Arthaus is a 47-story condominium tower located on Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, across from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Occupancy is scheduled for fall 2021.

1954

Howard Englander W’54 writes, “My recently published book, Cheating Death: How to Add Years of Joy and Meaning to Life, offers a path to transforming the aging process into a graceful event. I am also the coauthor of The In-Sourcing Handbook, a practical guide to experiencing life to the fullest. My essays are published weekly on the Chicago Tribune’s online digital blog, Chicago Now.”

Robert Freedman L’54 see Gary Berman C’72.

1957

Richard A. Silver C’57, senior partner at Silver Golub & Teitell LLP in Stamford, Connecticut, recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Connecticut Law Tribune.

1960s

1963

Patricia Ann Metzer CW’63 L’66 has been appointed a commissioner of the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board. Her nomination by Governor Charlie Baker was approved by the Governor’s Council on May 1 for a six-year term.

1964

Barry D. Amis GEd’64 writes, “I’ve published Mere Being, a poetry collection that addresses the world’s struggles and enigmas such as good vs. evil and the tribulations of inner cities.”

1966

Bruce “Skip” Dahlgren C’66 writes, “Fifty years ago, on July 4, 1969, while I was posted at Kagnew Station in Asmara as a SP4 Arabic translator/interpreter, I helped lead a tour of archaeological and historical sites around Eritrea and Ethiopia. We encountered a group of solders from the Eritrea Liberation Front and the resulting experience remains my most memorable Independence Day, which I’ve documented at youtu.be/lHJv0Xm5Y9A. I’m also working on a novel, which brings to life the 3,000-year-old archaeological sites in Eritrea and Ethiopia, at which I participated between 1969 and 1972, as well as the legend of the girl who tradition says grew up there to become the Queen of Sheba. You can read more about the novel at www.facebook.com/AbaBrukh.”

Louis “Lou” Gerber C’66 has been presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who for his work as a leader in the fields of politics and nonprofits. In 2010, Lou retired as legislative director and registered lobbyist for the Communications Workers of America, where he worked for 38 years. Lou writes, “The upcoming biennial edition of Who’s Who in America, to be published in 2020, will feature a one-page biography of me.”

1969

Barry Coyle C’69 WG’76 writes, “From May 14 to 17, I joined almost 400 classmates, their family members, and guests to celebrate the Class of ’69 50th Reunion. I have attended most of our outstanding class reunions, but this may have been the best of all. On Tuesday, May 18, I pulled out of my Center City hotel at 4:45 a.m. for the long drive home to North Carolina. At 6 a.m., I stopped for coffee at a Wawa in rural Delaware after clearing the big-city traffic. I was wearing a Penn shirt and my Reunion ball cap. A man in his 40s stopped me in front of the store and said, “I like your shirt. I didn’t go to Penn, but I love Penn.” He then related that two years ago, he had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. His doctor told him it was fatal but sent him to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for evaluation. There, they completely cured him. He was about as happy as a person can be and a Penn supporter for life. I was amazed. Here, at dawn in some random place, I encounter a complete stranger whose life was changed for the better by Penn. As was mine. As were those of many thousands of others. It was the perfect ending to a wonderful Reunion weekend. Made me smile the whole way home. Thanks to everyone involved in our 50th Reunion for helping all of us rekindle those life-changing memories and relationships. Go, Quakers!”

1970s

1970

Frederick J. Zorn GrEd’70 writes, “My third children’s story book, Stop That Wagon, Please! The Amazing Dessert Chase, was recently published and is on Amazon. It’s a fun story about discovery and family togetherness. My two other books are Charley Chameleon’s First Day at School (about bullying and peer pressure) and Goldy and Friends and Their Amazing Adventure!—Becoming the Best We Can Be (about kindness, potential, and not judging others by appearance). I continue to tutor adults at beginning reading levels. My book ABR: You Can Read! Adult Beginning Reader Program is being widely used for adult reading and ESL tutoring. I’m also working on a book of poetic writings and have ideas for several other children’s books. Grateful to Penn and in particular the late Dr. Morton Botel Ed’46 GEd’48 Gr’53 for his extraordinary influence and encouragement during my years at Penn. Best wishes to all.”

1971

Dr. Sylvia Rabson Karasu CW’71 writes, “I have recently published a compilation of 101 scholarly blogs that I have been writing for the past eight years on obesity and obesity research. My book, Of Epidemic Proportions (expanded edition, 2019), is illustrated with over 400 color art images from some of the world’s leading artists.” Read more about the book on Sylvia’s website, http://bit.ly/30sNXyU.

1972

Gary Berman C’72 practices law in Durham, North Carolina. He writes, “In 2010, my wife, Beth Berman, and I initiated what has become a series of annual Yiddish concerts to raise money for a local charity, Urban Ministries of Durham. Bob Freedman L’54, of the Robert and Molly Freedman Jewish Sound Archive [“Songs of Love and Kvetch,” May|Jun 2018], has provided advice and musical scores for the concerts, DVDs of which are available at the archives in Van Pelt Library. This year’s concert will be on Sunday, November 10, at Durham’s Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church. For information, contact us at yiddishsongfest@aol.com.”

Rev. Carl W. Filer C’72 G’74 writes, “I received my Doctor of Ministry degree from the United Lutheran Seminary at Philadelphia on May 17. My project in ministry is titled ‘Jesus the Healer in African Theology: A Case Study from the Kinga Tribe of Southern Tanzania.’ I currently serve as a mission redeveloper in the Poconos at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Tannersville, Pennsylvania.”

Beryl Abrams Jupiter CW’72 writes, “Earlier this year I created a blog about my journey into grandmotherhood, which was a long time coming, from my perspective. Although I married right after Penn graduation and had my two children in my 20s, my career-minded daughter was 40 when she first had a child. So I decided to put my writing skills to chronicling my grandmother experiences and viewpoints, which likely resonate with many of my generation. My blog posts can be found at FinallyNana.com.”

Rita A. Meiser CW’72 was recently honored in Seattle at the 30th Anniversary Conference of the Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Attorneys (AAAA). Rita was named the 2019 recipient of the Susan Pacquet Mentoring Award for her support and mentoring of attorneys in the adoption field. She is a founding member and past president of the AAAA and has provided legal counseling and representation on behalf of prospective adoptive families, birth parents, and adoption agencies for over 30 years.

Dr. Harold Pincus C’72 received the 2019 Mentor of the Year Award at the Columbia University Medical Center. Harold is a professor and vice chair of psychiatry at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and he codirects Columbia’s Irving Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. He is also a senior scientist at the RAND Corporation.

1973

Dr. John Bonavita-Goldman M’73 GM’77, a retired board-certified radiologist specializing in abdominal and thoracic imaging, has joined the board of directors of HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley (NY). From 1969 to 1982, he served as an assistant professor of radiology at the Perelman School of Medicine.

Patricia Bryant Bowers CW’73, of Haverford, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Florida, writes, “My son, John Bryant Rode, 32, was recently elevated in rank to a lieutenant commander in the US Navy. John is currently enrolled at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, Class of 2021. On January 6, 2011, John led a group on the Navy destroyer the USS Kidd that apprehended 15 Somalian pirates who were holding 13 fishermen captive in the North Arabian Sea, below Pakistan. John mobilized the VBSS Team (Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Team) and a struggle ensued for three days and three nights. There were no injuries nor lives lost, as all of the pirates were successfully apprehended and relocated from the fishing boat to the destroyer and then to the carrier, the USS Stennis, where they were incarcerated. Congratulations to the magnificent teamwork of the USS Stennis Strike Group.”

Bruce Rice C’73 writes, “It’s sad to see so many more obituaries from our years than notes. I suspect part of that is frustration at the Penn of today versus then. Here is my brief 46-year post-Penn history: I’ve been married to my wonderful Deuce for 36 years with three great kids. I retired four years ago from the real estate department of Wawa (whose hoagies are still the greatest). I’m a lifelong Baltimorean now wintering in Venice, Florida, and summering in Boothbay, Maine. And I’d love to hear, or see in the Alumni Notes at least, if any of the following are still alive: 1969 third-floor Butcher guys, lacrosse or football teammates, or Fijis.”

1974

Ron Klasko L’74, a founding member and managing partner at Klasko Immigration Law Partners LLP, was awarded the Founders Award from the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the bar association’s highest award. It has only been awarded three times in the last decade.

1975

Rabbi Rifat Sonsino Gr’75 writes, “In 2018, my wife and I moved to the independent living quarters of the Willows in Westborough, Massachusetts. I am still teaching, part-time, at Framingham State University. My blog (rsonsino.blogspot.com) has more than 430,000 viewers around the globe.”

1976

Dr. Matthew F Gutowicz Jr. GM’76 GM’77, a diagnostic radiologist and a nuclear medicine physician living in La Quinta, California, writes, “I sit on the advisory committee of Radiology International, a company that organizes continuing medical education conferences for radiologists with venues all over the world. I’m also a partner in two restaurants, Pacifica Seafood, in Palm Desert, California, and La Quinta Cliffhouse, in La Quinta, California. Both were named in the ‘100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019’ by OpenTable.”

Glen S. LeRoy GAr’76 GCP’76 GFA’76 has been named president emeritus of Boston Architectural College, after retiring on June 30. Previously, he was dean of the College of Architecture and Design at Lawrence Technological University for 10 years and a professor of architecture at the University of Kansas for 20 years. He writes, “I’m now returning to a consulting practice in architecture, urban design, and urban planning.”

Steve Stecklow C’76, a London-based global investigative reporter with Reuters, was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting for the series Myanmar Burning. He writes, “My contribution was ‘Hatebook,’ an investigation that documented how Facebook had failed to stop anti-Muslim hate speech in Myanmar. The story was also named a finalist for the Gerald Loeb Award for international reporting and was featured on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Steve previously shared a Pulitzer Prize in Public Service in 2007 while at the Wall Street Journal and was a Pulitzer finalist in 2017 and 2003.

1977

David Chanko W’77 writes, “I’ve begun my second year of teaching mathematics at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is my 43rd year in secondary or higher education, since starting as a graduate teaching assistant in economics at Arizona State University in 1977. My wife, Joni, and I live in Scottsdale and have a summer home in Oregon.”

1979

Sylvia V. Nigro Bastani C’79 G’79 writes, “I am a coeditor and contributor of The Healthcare Nonprofit: Keys to Successful Management, a book published by Healthcare Administrative Press (American College of Healthcare Executives) in August 2019. I’m also vice president of Advancement and Strategic Partnerships at Girard College. My daughter Stephanie A. Fenhagen SSP’19 is entering Penn Law School, Class of 2022 this fall.”

1980s

1980

David H. Laufman C’80 writes, “Following an eventful tenure as chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, and the brief rekindling of my own law practice, I have joined Wiggin & Dana LLP as a partner in its Washington, DC, office. I will be cochairing the firm’s National Security Practice Group and will be a member of its White Collar Defense, Investigations, and Corporate Compliance Practice Group, as well as its International Trade Compliance Practice Group.”

Laurie Lerner Phipps C’80 writes, “I recently retired from a lifelong career at the Department of State, having spent the past 12 years advocating for international women’s rights on behalf of the US Mission to the United Nations. My new position as an adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University allows me to spend more time with my two granddaughters in New Jersey (ages two and five), in addition to guiding undergraduate students to better understand the pros and cons of globalization.”

1981

Mike Bellissimo C’81 see Barbara Bellissimo W’82.

Carole Bernstein C’81 writes, “My third poetry collection, Buried Alive: A To-Do List, has been published by Hanging Loose Press and is available from Small Press Distribution, Amazon, or at my upcoming Kelly Writers House reading on October 24. These poems grapple with childhood sexual abuse, infertility, adoption, pregnancy, mothering, grief, death, and our current political moment. (You know, a little light reading.) From Frost Place Poetry Seminar director Patrick Donnelly: ‘I will follow this ferocious, reluctantly tender voice anywhere.’ From Kelly Writers House director Al Filreis: ‘Finely rendered details are things buried alive in the living and breathing, vibrant poems of Carole Bernstein.’ From American Book Award-winner Maria Gillan: ‘Full of edgy humor … mingled with the ability to tell the truth about even the most uncomfortable memories.’ Grateful to my Penn poetry professors Bill Zaranka and the late Dan Hoffman, and the incredible visiting poets in the Philomathean Society reading series.”

1982

Barbara Bellissimo W’82 and Mike Bellissimo C’81 write, “We are pleased to share that our daughter Elisabeth Bellissimo Nu’15 GNu’19 has completed her graduate studies in nursing! Elisabeth has been working as a registered nurse in the cardiac unit at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia since 2014 and will soon be a licensed nurse practitioner.”

Robert Carley C’82 was featured on several news programs about his public art display at Bushnell Park in Hartford, Connecticut, for the Fourth of July. Robert created three American flags made from egg cartons, using eggs to mark the stars. Robert also exhibited 120 caricatures of famous musicians at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford and Central Connecticut State University’s Elihu Burritt Library.

Gail Goodman C’82, former CEO of Constant Contact, has recently been announced as chief product officer and cofounder of Pepperlane, a women-led entrepreneurial start-up providing stay-at-home mothers with training and tools to “create and grow micro-businesses that fit their schedules.”

Dr. Lawrence V. Najarian M’82, an ophthalmologist and the founder and medical director of the Bedminster Eye and Laser Center in New Jersey, has received the 2019 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. According to his company’s press release, the medal is “awarded annually to a group of distinguished American citizens who exemplify a life dedicated to community service and extraordinary accomplishments in their field. … Dr. Najarian accepted the Ellis Island Medal on behalf of his grandparents who came through Ellis Island in 1921 [as survivors of the Armenian Diaspora].”

1987

Karin Gwinn Wilkins ASC’87 Gr’91 has been named dean of the University of Miami School of Communication, starting September 1. She also serves as editor-in-chief of the journal Communication Theory.

1989

Warren S. Thune C’89 has been appointed CEO of Leaders Group. He writes, “Leaders Group is a new operating company that brings together Advance Publication’s businesses of B2B sports (Sports Business Journal and Leaders), esports (The Esports Observer), and gaming (Newzoo) under one umbrella. Advance is a private, family-owned business based in New York that operates and invests in a broad range of media, communications, technology, and education businesses globally. I joined the company after 14 years at Gartner and CEB, a research and advisory company based in Arlington, Virginia, where I most recently served as group president, SaaS and Technology Enabled Services.”

Daniel Young W’89 writes, “I was recently elected secretary and associate general counsel of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. In that role, I support the board of directors and its committees and provide legal advice on securities law, finance, corporate governance, and executive compensation matters. I first joined Goodyear’s law department in 2007 and was most recently assistant secretary and senior legal counsel, securities and finance.”

1990s

1990

Peter Exley GAr’90, cofounder of the Chicago-based firm Architecture Is Fun, has been elected 2020 first vice president and 2021 president-elect for the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Peter is currently an at-large director on the AIA National Board.

Dr. Luis J. Fujimoto D’90 GD’93 has been elected president-elect of the Academy of Dentistry International.

1991

Lori Armstrong Halber W’91 has joined Reed Smith LLP as partner in the labor and employment practice of the law firm’s Philadelphia office.

1992

Brian Keil WG’92 has been tapped as managing partner at Chestnut Street Ventures, a venture capital fund that pools capital from Penn alumni for investment in companies with a Penn connection.

1993

Andy Atzert GEd’93 has been appointed as dean of the Adelphi University College of Professional and Continuing Studies.

James Garver C’93, a workers’ compensation attorney at Edgar Snyder & Associates, was named to the 2019 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Gabrielle Toconita Goham GEd’93 has joined Wisler Pearlstine LLP as a partner in its education law department.

Kimberly Lindner C’93 writes, “I am proud to announce that on May 18, while competing at the Finger Lakes Celtic Games in Shortsville, New York, I broke the Women’s 45–49 World Record for Open Stone! Open Stone is one of nine events competed in Scottish Highland Games and is similar to a shot put throw.” Kimberly is a former Penn Track and Field athlete (discus and shot put).

Kathleen Paralusz C’93 has been promoted to corporate director division counsel at Northrop Grumman, supporting its innovation systems sector’s flight systems division. She writes, “For the past 14 years, I’ve been operations counsel to a wide variety of programs for the company, where I specialize in government contracts law.”

1994

Rupert A. Hayles Jr. WG ‘94 has been appointed chief operating officer at Pillar College, an evangelical Christian College based in Newark, New Jersey.

Edward Schnitzer C’94 writes, “I’ve joined Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP’s New York office as chair of the firm’s bankruptcy and financial restructuring group. Additionally, I’m a court-approved mediator in New York and Delaware and frequently publish articles in bankruptcy publications.”

1995

Dr. Aly Cohen C’95 writes, “I’m currently a practicing rheumatologist and integrative medicine and environmental health specialist in Princeton, New Jersey, where I live with my husband and two sons. My interest in the health effects from everyday chemicals led me to a number of collaborations, including my work with the Environmental Working Group, Dr. Andrew Weil, actress Fran Drescher, and the Chapman-Perelman Foundation, and I’ve coedited the textbook Integrative Environmental Medicine (2017). I now lecture nationally on a variety of prevention topics, create curriculum for high schools, colleges, medical schools, and physicians, and post health and prevention information and tips regularly on my website, TheSmartHuman.com, and social media feeds (@thesmarthuman). I will be taping a TEDx talk on ‘Innovating High School Health Education’ in October, and my consumer book, Non-Toxic: Guide to Living Healthy in a Chemical World, will be released in 2020. I can be reached at Aly@AlyCohenMD.com or info@TheSmartHuman.com.”

Jared E. Miller W’95, a lecturer of accounting at Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, was elected to the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Council for a two-year term.

1996

Matt Robinson C’96 has written a new book, Lions, Tigers, and … Bulldogs?: An Unofficial Guide to the Legend and Lore of the Ivy League, which presents stories and legends about the Ivy League, including how the group got its name and how the schools were selected. Matt writes, “I had seen books in which one of the BIG 10, PAC-12 or SEC mascots take you on tours of their campuses, but I had never seen anything like that for the Ivy League. As I went to Penn, my wife to Dartmouth, my dad to Brown, etc., I already had familiarity with many of these schools, so I decided to write the book that I could not find.”

Joshua Wolson C’96 writes, “On May 8, 2018, President Donald Trump W’68 announced his intent to nominate me to a seat on the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. On May 2, 2019, the Senate confirmed me by a vote of 65–33, and the president formally appointed me to the seat on May 28. I assumed my duties in June. If any old friends are in the courthouse, please don’t hesitate to stop in.”

1997

Christine Tarr C’97 is senior assistant director of Career Services at Southwestern Law School, as of March 1. She writes, “I live in Los Angeles with my 13-year-old son and would love to hear from former classmates at ctarr@swlaw.edu.”

1999

Heather Bradford Nu’99 GNu’01 and Melicia Escobar GNu’06, Penn midwifery and women’s health alumnae, write, “We proudly represented our Penn red and blue hoods in the faculty procession at Georgetown University’s 2019 Commencement.” Heather and Melicia are on the leadership team at Georgetown’s Nurse-Midwifery/Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner programs.

2000s

2000

Neil Outar C’00 was named chief diversity officer (CDO) at the Missouri University of Science and Technology on July 1. Neil had been the interim CDO since August 2017. In this role, he serves as Title IX coordinator, chief equity officer, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance coordinator. As such, he ensures the university’s compliance with laws and regulations related to civil rights and disabilities, and guides the university’s leadership team on diversity and equity issues.

Alison von Rosenvinge Gr’00 L’03 has written a new mystery novel under the pen name D. A. Bartley. Death in the Covenant explores uncovered secrets within the Mormon church and the conflicting feelings of a former member who is now a detective investigating the death of an apostle.

2001

Matt Dawson W’01, a managing director with the investment banking firm William & Henry Associates, has founded Dawson’s Peak, a charity benefitting military personnel. Matt writes, “Our Seven for Soldiers project will run from December 2019 through December 2020, during which time, I will attempt to set seven world records. Activities will include completing the Explorers Grand Slam (trekking to the North and South Poles and climbing the highest peak on each continent); flying a plane around the world; rowing across the Atlantic Ocean; and riding a motorcycle across the Mojave Desert. We’ve agreed to donate 100 percent of the net proceeds to our charity partners: Merging Vets and Players, and Hope for the Warriors. We have already attracted the attention of several celebrities and professional athletes who are participating in the project, including Gerard Butler (actor), Gary Sinise (actor), A. J. Buckley (actor), Geoff Stults (actor), and Eric Byrnes (former professional baseball player).” The charity’s website is dawsonspeak.com.

Vincent Galko G’01, senior vice president at Mercury, a high-stakes public strategy firm, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as a commissioner on the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial. The commission is tasked with planning and executing all of the activities, financial responsibilities, and celebrations commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States.

Marc Elias Keller C’01 LPS’06 was married to Grace Margaret Abrahams at the Philadelphia Ethical Society on June 15. Marc writes, “In attendance was our friend Andrew E. Bressler W’01 EAS’01 Gr’09. I currently work for Best Friends Animal Society and am a writer.” Marc’s author website is www.marc-elias-keller.com.

Gina M. LaPlaca C’01 writes, “On June 4, I secured the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for a seat in the New Jersey General Assembly, representing the 8th Legislative District. The district is comprised of 20 towns in South Jersey, mostly in Burlington County but also parts of Camden and Atlantic Counties. My running mate, Mark Natale, is a La Salle grad, but we’ve agreed to put aside Big Five rivalries for the good of the campaign. If we are victorious, we will be the first Democrats to represent this area in the Assembly since 1973, and I will be honored to put my Penn poli-sci degree to real practical use for the benefit of our constituents.”

2003

Aaron Short C’03 writes, “Allen Salkin and I released our new book, The Method to the Madness: Donald Trump’s Ascent as Told by Those Who Were Hired, Fired, Inspired—and Inaugurated, on July 9. It is published by the All Points imprint of St. Martin’s Press. Allen and I are currently touring the United States for our book.”

2004

James P. Schneider C’04 has been appointed promotions manager at Princeton University Press.

2006

Melicia Escobar GNu’06 see Heather Bradford Nu’99 GNu’01.

Melody Joy Kramer C’06 writes, “I was recently named to the Digital Advisory Council for the Library of Congress and have wrapped up projects with Ashoka, Storycorps, and the Knight Foundation. My consulting firm Hedgehog and Fox, which I started with a fellow Nieman Fellow, continues to help media organizations tackle some of their trickiest problems. I live with my family in Carrboro, North Carolina, where I lead communications for Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill and am starting to (very slowly) work on a master’s degree. Outside of all of that, I’m momming my two goofballs, Asher (two years) and Kai (seven months), who are both looking forward to their first visit to campus this fall—but not the long car ride that will get them there.”

Joseph Mirabile C’06, president and CEO of USSC Group, a manufacturer of safety products for many types of vehicles, has been awarded the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Security and Safety from Ernst and Young.

Jonathan Propper GEd’06 recently received his doctorate of education in educational leadership and management from Drexel University.

2007

Sascha Knobloch W’07 writes, “I just had my first son with my wife, Charlotte. His name is Rafael Asher Knobloch. We currently live in Geneva, Switzerland, and I am working as chief financial officer of Chiquita. My wife is a healthcare consultant for McCann Health (she didn’t go to Penn, but nobody’s perfect!).”

Michael J. Rugnetta C’07 GEng’15 joined Weber Gallagher as an associate in the medical malpractice group. He is based in the firm’s Philadelphia office.

2008

Brian Mahoney EAS’08 and his wife Natasha Mahoney announce the birth of their daughter, Nora Rosemary Mahoney, born on December 9, 2018.

2009

Aura Seltzer C’09 married Nathaniel Weiner EAS’09 on May 5 at Historic London Town and Gardens in Edgewater, Maryland. Aura writes, “Joining us in the celebration were my mother Reena Levine Seltzer C’76 GEd’77, father Dr. Arthur Seltzer C’76 M’80, andbrother Michael Seltzer EAS’06 W’06; Nate’sfather Jonathan Weiner C’75 and grandfather Myron Weiner WG’51; andmyaunt Karen Seltzer Aaron C’81 andcousin Dr. Hillary Aaron Moore, a fellow in CHOP’s Pediatric Gastroenterology Fellowship.Many alumni friends attended, including Emily Lorber Matey Nu’09, Jennifer Ball Rick C’09, Pamela Kline Munnelly C’09, Emer O’Callaghan C’09, Marissa Steinberg Weiss C’09 Gr’20, Megan Shetty Joseph C’09, Amy Murphy C’09, Laura Paliani C’08, Samantha Marx Brownstein C’10, Gabriel Baltazar C’09, Naomi Gadinsky C’09, David Ashkenazi C’09 W’09, Oren Shaked C’09 M’14, Jacob Yormak C’09, Jonathan Grau EAS’09, Ashley LeMaire C’09, Andrew Kayvanfar EAS’09, Jack Ketover C’09, Emily Singer C’09, Joseph Friedman C’09 L’12, Emma Stanley V’13, Charles Harris C’09, Jacob Quain EAS’09, Raphael Holoszyc-Pimentel C’09, Daniel Maas C’09, Zachary Roberts C’09, Brian Tannenbaum C’09 W’09, Jonathan Bell GM’87, Deborah Fernbach CW’74 L’77, Gerald Braffman C’58, Beth Rosensweig Steinberg W’82, and Jeffrey Steinberg W’80. Nate and I met senior year at Penn, set up on a blind date by mutual friends for Nate’s fraternity party. I’m the design lead for NYT Cooking, the New York Times’s digital recipe product, and Nate runs a healthcare-IT startup in Baltimore, where we both live happily.”

2010s

2010

Shayleigh Katherine Dickson C’10 GNu’15 writes, “Richard Thomas Page and I were married on June 1 at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in New York. The rehearsal dinner was held at the Penn Club of New York. Katherine Hallock C’10 was the maid of honor. Other alumni in attendance included: George J. Dickson Jr G’98, Victoria Vaughan Dickson GNu’85 Gr’07, George J. Dickson III W’13, Eileen Dickson Mielcarek HUP’72, Erin Comerford Nu’11, Kellee Hand McEwen C’10 LPS’11, Reid McEwen W’08, Amelia Cataldo Nu’11 GNu’15, Dr. Elizabeth Vienneau M’14, Lauren McCauley GEng’12, Thema Emanuel C’11, Todd Kellert C’97, and John Morris L’70. Richard and I reside in Midtown Manhattan. I’ll begin the nursing PhD program at Penn in September.”

2013

Amanda Culp Crosley EAS’13 writes, “My husband, Timothy, and I welcomed our first child, Penelope, on June 25.”

Sally Ye C’13 married Minh Pham on August 24, in Baltimore, in the presence of friends and family. The bridal party included Ashley Armstrong W’14, Guanyuan Chung C’13, and Jenny Xiang C’13. Other Penn alumni in attendance included Elaine Yip C’08, Kuong Chaing EAS’08, Amy Le W’14 C’14, Katlin Luu C’14 Nu’14 GNu’18, Jesse Morzel EAS’14 GEng’14, and many others.

2015

Elisabeth Bellissimo Nu’15 GNu’19 see Barbara Bellissimo W’82.

Paul Courtney L’15 has joined the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia as an assistant United States attorney. He writes, “I recently completed clerkships for the Hon. Paul S. Diamond of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Hon. Anthony J. Scirica of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.”

Benjamin Droz C’15 and Michele Fletcher C’15 became engaged in May while traveling in Japan. Ben writes, “Michele and I met following a pre-orientation program (PennQuest) freshman year and today live and work in New York City.”

2019

Stephanie A. Fenhagen SSP’19 see Sylvia V. Nigro Bastani C’79 G’79.

Ryan Finch C’19, Christian Kildal-Brandt C’19, and Philip St. Jacques, a 2019 graduate of Northeastern University,are cofounders of the e-commerce and retail-based company Ninth Street Jerky, which they started in their sophomore year. Ryan writes, “Our company sources artisan beef jerky from Amish country in Pennsylvania and distributes to retailers based in Philadelphia and New Jersey (our retailers include Rittenhouse Market, United By Blue, Art in the Age, Gourmet Grocer, Green Aisle Grocery, and several others). Our company is and has always been a tribute to the city of Philadelphia and aims to embody the same cultural authenticity that Philly represents through its tradition, art, and history.”