Arizona

The Penn & Wharton Club of Arizona is pleased to host Dr. Michael Lemole M’95, professor of surgery and chief of the division of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona Department of Surgery and Banner University Medical Center–Tucson on the evening of Thursday, November 7, for an intimate conversation and Q&A about his work and the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit our website: www.pennclubaz.org.

Metro New Jersey

The Penn Club of Metro New Jersey will be starting off the academic year with an open board meeting on September 17—all are welcome to attend! For our younger alumni, we will have a yPenn event in September (please check our website for details). Our fall family event will be at the Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit on Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 a.m. Also in October, we will host dinner and a Broadway show—dinner at the Penn Club in Manhattan, followed by the play Beetlejuice. For more information on the club and the events listed above, please visit www.pennclubmetronj.com or email club president Janet Pisansky C’91 at jpisansky@burkepotenza.com.

PennNYC

PennNYC has a great lineup of fall 2019 events! On September 16, join us for a Women in Business Panel from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP (575 Madison Avenue #14). On September 28, help us give back to the community as we participate in Meals on Heels from 10:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Carter Burden Center (351 East 74th Street). Then, on October 10, we welcome Penn alumni to join us for the PennNYC Monthly Small Biz Give and Take from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at WeWork Grand Central (450 Lexington Ave). For more information on the club and all events, please visit www.penn.nyc or email Jason Shapiro WG’09 at president@penn.nyc.

Westchester and Rockland Counties

Join the Penn Club of Westchester and Rockland Counties for a fall gathering at Half Time in Mamaroneck—a great way to catch up with fellow alumni! Please check www.pennclubwestrock.org for details on the exact date as fall approaches. Follow us on Facebook @pennclubwestrock or email us at communications@pennclubwestrock.org.