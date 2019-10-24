Nov | Dec 2019

Volume 118, No. 2



FEATURES

Toward a New Boyhood

From toxic masculinity to feminist overreach, angry white men to benevolent sexism, #HimToo to #TimesUp, American manhood is in disarray. Into the fray steps Michael Reichert GEd’79 Gr’84, with a blueprint for raising the next generation right.

By Trey Popp

The Unlikely Legend

After a staggering 50 years guiding Penn’s oft-overlooked sprint football team, Bill Wagner decides to step down—but not before leaving more than 1,500 alumni with unique athletic memories, life lessons, and a stockpile of indelible “Wagisms.”

By Dave Zeitlin

The Story of Liang and Lin

Liang Sicheng Ar’27 GAr’27 and Lin Huiyin FA’27 came to Penn at the height of Philadelphia’s Beaux-Arts building boom. They returned to revolutionary China with ideas that made a lasting mark on the development of architecture in the People’s Republic.

By Naomi Elegant

London Summer and Shadows

Penn students abroad—and their teacher—work toward telling the stories they need to.

By Lorene Cary

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor | Connections and erasures.

Letters | Healthcare, Heisman, McHarg, and more.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Children’s stories.

Alumni Voices | “When is it OK to stop networking?”

Elsewhere | Watercolor memories.

Expert Opinion | Ending the Cold War wasn’t about US (maybe).

Gazetteer

Campus | Penn Book Center gains new lease on life.

Honors | MacArthur Fellows Emily Wilson and sujatha baliga L’99.

Heard on Campus | How much data do you want to give up?

Student Groups | Penn’s Newman Center—the nation’s oldest—at 125.

Residential Life | New College House named for Lauder family.

Environment | 1.5 Minute Lecture series highlights climate emergency.

Convocation | Welcoming the Class of 2023.

Music | “Fight On, Pennsylvania!” crosses line to 100.

Sports | Men’s basketball looks to rebound; squash courts reborn.

History | Remembering football’s first Ivy League title—and its aftermath.

Seen on Campus | Two major statues find a new home at Penn.

Arts

Calendar

Painting | Lilian Garcia-Roig GFA’90 is drawn to the wilderness.

Books | New life for the works of Robert Montgomery Bird M1827.

Briefly Noted

Collections | Images—9,000(!)—from an extraordinary life.

Alumni

Sara Polon C’99 is Soupergirl.

Judith Browne Dianis W’87 heads the Advancement Project.

Joshua Powell LPS’16 is empowering nature’s first responders.

Marie Martinez Israelite SW’02 fights human trafficking.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | War Memorial Flagpole, 1952.