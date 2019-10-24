Obituaries

1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

1940s

1940

Arthur Parris C’40, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, retired consultant for Seatrain Lines, a steamship company that carried US government cargo; May 25, at 100. He spent 30 years in the US Navy, serving in World War II. During the early 1950s he operated a fleet of 75 troop ships in support of the Korean effort, and during the late 1960s he operated a fleet of 650 cargo ships and tankers in support of the Vietnam effort. For the latter he was awarded the Legion of Merit. His daughter is Dr. Dana G. Parris C’80.

1941

Michael F. Amsterdam ChE’41, Madison, WI, a physicist at Motorola; July 9.

Dr. Adelaide Cromwell G’41, Watertown, MA, professor emerita of sociology at Boston University, where she founded both the African Studies Center and the African American Studies program; June 8, at 99. An influential scholar and administrator, she was the first African American faculty member at Smith College, in the late 1940s.

Dr. Philip B. Thompson Jr. M’41, Portland, ME, a retired physician who maintained a practice for 54 years; June 19, at 102. He served in the US Army as a medical officer during World War II.

1943

Ruth E. Ambrey HUP’43, Pennington, NJ; Aug. 4.

Jean Geiger Christie DH’43, Grove City, PA, a former school dental hygienist for the Grove City School District; Aug. 22.

Allan M. Levick W’43, Lake Worth, FL, a retired CPA; June 11. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team. His sister is Edythe Levick Rapkin CW’38, and one daughter is Marlene S. Levick CW’75 GEd’75.

Regina Rosenberg HUP’43 Nu’60, Abington, PA, a former nurse; Feb. 7.

Morton Shiekman W’43, Boynton Beach, FL, a retired wine and liquor merchant; Aug. 21. He served in the US Army Air Corps. At Penn, he was a member of the football team. Two sons are Laurence Z. Shiekman W’68 L’71 and Jonathan Shiekman W’71. Two grandchildren are Wendy Shiekman Cohen C’02 WG’10 and Robert Shiekman C’02.

1944

Leonard Cohen ME’44, Melrose Park, PA, a retired program manager at the engineering company CDI; July 7.

Edna May Ellis HUP’44, Yarmouth, ME, a former nurse and faculty member at the University of Southern Maine’s nursing school; June 8.

Dr. Ellis A. Perlswig C’44 M’48, Hamden, CT, a former associate professor of psychiatry at Yale; Aug. 23. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

1945

Dr. James J. Giliberto C’45, Wilmington, DE, a retired osteopathic physician; June 11.

Margaret Blair Goodwin CW’45, Richmond, VA, former research assistant at the Institute for Cancer Research; Aug. 14. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Natalie Pincus Krieger Ed’45, Philadelphia, March 16. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and the cheerleading team. Her son is Dr. Myles K. Krieger C’68, and her daughter is Anna Rachel Krieger Whitman CW’74, who is married to Dr. Glenn J. R. Whitman M’79 GM’84.

Marlyn Kaskey Shrut Ed’45 GEd’46, Wynnewood, PA, a retired high school teacher; Aug. 11. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. One brother is Leonard E. Kaskey W’58.

Dr. Albert J. Weiss M’45, Lancaster, PA, professor emeritus of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Aug. 21. He served in the US Army during World War II.

1946

Leonard J. Bendzin W’46, Morris Township, NJ, executive and co-owner of a mortgage company; June 5.

Dr. Pauline Sullivan Haas CW’46, Eureka, CA, May 17, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Sonia Gatter Hoover Ed’46, Mount Pleasant, SC, a retired kindergarten teacher; May 3.

Mary Flanagan Hornish DH’46, New Hope, PA, a retired dental hygienist; August 3.

Jean Miller Hough HUP’46, New Milford, CT, a retired school nurse and teacher of vocational education; May 29.

Ruth McCleary McCusker Ed’46, Skillman, NJ, June 6.

Carolyn Hodgkins Miller Ed’46, Queensbury, NY, a retired special education and piano teacher; July 14. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Ava Clark Spencer G’46, Davidson, NC, former staff support for the Manhattan Project, the US government research project that developed the first atomic bomb, and an instructor in political science at Wharton; Aug. 20.

1947

Patricia Crumley Evans CW’47, Allentown, PA, July 4, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the swimming team.

William P. Horridge C’47, East Poultney, VT, retired chief of security at Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and manufacturing facility in New Jersey; July 25. He served in the US Army Counter Intelligence Corps. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Josephine Arader Hueber CW’47, Penn Valley, PA, a retired reporter for the Philadelphia Bulletin; July 7. She also served on the Penn Museum’s Women’s Committee for many years. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. One son is Walter Graham Hueber C’81.

John C. Mueller W’47, Flagler Beach, FL, retired vice president of finance for West Pharmaceutical Products; Aug. 6. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and WXPN.

Dean B. Seiler W’47, Lancaster, PA, a retired CPA and US Navy rear admiral who later became executive director of the Salvation Army World Services Organization; Aug. 16.

Arthur M. Tofani Jr. Ar’47, Plymouth Meeting, PA, an architect; Aug. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. His sister is Jessica T. Dimuzio CW’43, whose daughter is Dr. Jessica P. Dimuzio CW’74 V’78.

1948

Elizabeth Dice Boyer EF’48, Reading, PA, a former bookkeeper and accountant for several companies; Sept. 17, 2018.

Ruth Linsky Brachman Ed’48 GEd’70, Haverford, PA, Feb. 13. Her husband, Raymond J. Brachman GEE’62, died on Dec. 2, 2016 (see Class of 1962).

John B. Evans ME’48, Allentown, PA, a retired engineer; Oct. 5, 2017.

Patrick J. McCullough WG’48, Chesterfield, MO, a retired insurance company executive; July 14. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War. One daughter is Mary E. Pires CW’74.

Harold S. “Hal” Prince C’48 Hon’71, New York, a Broadway producer and director whose biggest hits include Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, and other collaborations with composer Stephen Sondheim; July 31. He won a record-setting 21 Tony Awards, and in 2015 he was the recipient of the Penn Alumni Creative Spirit Award. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity, Penn Players, and WXPN. [See “Putting on a Show,” Nov|Dec 2000 and “Harold Prince C’48 Hon’71, 1928–2019.”]

Robert M. Starr C’48, Livingston, NJ, retired president and CEO of Manischewitz, a leading brand of Kosher products; Aug. 25, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.

Annabell Leinbach Washburn CW’48, New York, a former flight attendant instructor for Pan American Airways who later became involved in several animal charities; Aug. 12, 2017.

1949

Charles M. Blum EE’49, Haverford, PA, a retired electrical engineer who later became deputy director of the General State Authority and the Pennsylvania Transportation Assistance Authority; July 17. He and his wife, Barbara Greenstein Blum CW’50, also owned and operated a bookstore in Wynnewood, PA. Two daughters are Susan Blum Fort C’78 and Lauren Blum Weisberg C’78 W’78, who is married to Harvey Weisberg C’78. His sister is Joan Blum Lipson Ed’54, and his brother is Dr. Robert A. Blum M’64, who is married to Irene Harriet Segal Blum CW’62.

Mary Small Carlson CW’49, Washington, DC, a former urban planner in Westchester County, NY; June 30. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Porter N. Carlson EE’49 GEE’69, Malvern, PA, a former systems analyst and design engineer for several engineering companies; July 11. At Penn, he was a member of Mask & Wig, WXPN, and the Penn Band.

Barbara Davis Cramp DH’49, Allentown, PA, a former financial secretary at a church; June 14.

Letitia Dougherty HUP’49, Clewiston, FL, a retired registered nurse; June 16.

Rita D’Alexander Douty DH’49, Shenandoah, PA, July 16.

Lewis “Lew” Klein C’49, Rydal, PA, a retired media professor at Temple University and a broadcast pioneer; June 12. He served as executive producer of American Bandstand, and producer and director of what is now 6ABC, which established the Action News format that many stations use today. He cofounded Gateway Communications, which owned four CBS television stations. In 2017, Temple named the Klein College of Media and Communications in his honor. His wife is Janet Surman Klein Ed’51, and his daughter is Ellen L. Klein C’77 G’77.

Jean Lacouture CW’49, Alexandria, VA, Aug. 8, 2017. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and WXPN. Her son is Steven L. Smith C’78.

Francis J. Lucas Ed’49 GEd’50, Chester, VA, a retired sales representative at Firestone Synthetic Fibers; June 5. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Dr. Grace Marmor Spruch G’49, New York, professor emeritus of physics and astronomy at Rutgers University; March 4.

Paul F. Toolan L’49, Gwynedd Valley, PA, a former vice president at PNC Bank; July 25. He served in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War.

1950s

1950

Roy S. Baylinson C’50, Margate City, NJ, a retired attorney who maintained a practice for almost 60 years; June 22. He was a veteran of World War II.

Simone Suckle Goldblum CW’50, Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 3. Two daughters are Abby P. Suckle CW’72 and Margery Suckle Deibler C’79, and her son is Joseph A. Goldblum W’71.

Charles W. Gulick ChE’50, Duarte, CA, a retired executive at Atlantic Richfield Company; June 10. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Merlin Hagedorn W’50, Gadsden, AL, former president of Hagedorn’s department store; Aug. 27. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Paige Campbell Kerr CW’50, Fort Washington, PA, a retired editor; Aug. 14. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority.

James P. Lehmann C’50, Bloomfield, CT, a retired salesman in the glass container industry for Owens-Illinois and Vitro Packaging; June 15. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

John M. Roughan WG’50, Riverside, CT, a marketing executive in the chemical industry who later formed his own consulting business as well as a consignment shop; Aug. 5. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Herbert H. Walge W’50, Staunton, VA, former owner of a lighting and electrical supply business; Aug. 10. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Richard I. Winneg W’50, Dedham, MA, a retired apparel company executive; July 14. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Robert N. Young W’50 WG’79, Jenkintown, PA, a former treasurer, comptroller, and chief financial officer at several companies; June 18. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the football team.

1951

Daniel R. Brooks C’51, Naples, FL, a retired executive at a paperboard packaging company; July 31. At Penn, he was a member of the soccer team.

Struthers J. Cooper CW’51 G’54, Haverford, PA, a former realtor; June 27. Her son is Dr. Leslie T. Cooper Jr. C’85 M’89.

Lewis S. Klahr W’51, Erie, PA, a retired manufacturing company executive; July 10. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the swimming team. One brother is C. Dean Klahr Jr. W’49.

John F. Kling W’51, Richmond, VA, a banker who later owned a roofing company; June 25. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. His wife is Barbara Brown Kling CW’51.

Irwin L. Marcus GD’51, Burlingame, CA, a dentist; April 15, 2018. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. His wife is Sonia Slubin Marcus DH’49.

Anne Ryder Morrey DH’51, North Chesterfield, VA, a retired dental hygienist; July 31.

William E. Reagan C’51, Ashland, MA, a retired electronics executive at Northern Electric, Honeywell, and Lockheed Martin; June 6. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

Dr. Alfred A. Rosenblatt C’51, Margate City, NJ, a retired surgeon and hospital administrator in Atlantic City; July 4.

Edgar Rosenthal C’51 G’52, Philadelphia, retired research director at the Pennsylvania Economy League; July 30.

Betty Hopkins Saner CW’51, Lancaster, PA, July 30. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and the lacrosse team.

Leonard M. Seide EE’51, Westport, CT, Jan. 28. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the squash team. One son is Steven M. Seide C’76.

Dr. Marshall D. Vaughters D’51, Audubon, PA, a retired dentist; June 25. He served in the US Army.

1952

Joan Tobin Baumler Ed’52, Spring Lake, NJ, a retired teacher; Aug. 19. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Dr. Lewis W. Bluemle Jr. GM’52, Bryn Mawr, PA, president emeritus of Thomas Jefferson University and a physician, scientist, educator, and developer of the first artificial kidney in Philadelphia; Aug. 13. Following his internship and residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, he designed and directed Penn’s first NIH-supported clinical research center, and he developed one of the first dialysis units in the Philadelphia area. He served in the US Army Specialized Training Corps.

Dr. Mitchell J. Burgin GD’52, Peabody, MA, a retired orthodontist; June 21. He served in the US Army Dental Corps.

Dr. James G. Dickensheets GM’52, Mableton, GA, a retired physician specializing in internal medicine and pulmonary disease; Aug. 11. He served in the US Army Medical Corps during World War II. One granddaughter is Caroline Purcell Dickensheets GFA’19.

Emery W. Dougherty C’52, York, PA, a retired vice president for research and product development for a dental equipment manufacturer; Aug. 12. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of the Glee Club.

Dr. Lucien Gordon W’52 D’62, Coral Gables, FL, a retired dentist, June 11. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

William R. “Dick” Helms W’52, Willow Springs, IL, a retired attorney; Nov. 17, 2016. He served in the US Army Air Corps. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Dr. John J. F. Holmes M’52, Clarks Summit, PA, a retired physician who maintained a family practice for 46 years; July 17. He served in the US Army.

Donald J. Murphy L’52, Camp Hill, PA, a retired attorney who served as chief deputy attorney general for Pennsylvania; July 23. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Charles A. Nocho WEv’52, Media, PA, an employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs; Aug. 4. He served in the US Navy during World War II. One grandson is Christopher Fos Mayo W’92.

Frank W. Remmey W’52, Doylestown, PA, former executive director of the Philadelphia High School Academies, a career-focused program operating within the Philadelphia School District; March 20. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. His wife is Nanci Puleo Remmey GEd’59.

Benjamin F. Robelen W’52, Stuart, FL, former vice president of finance and administration at Prime Computer, a producer of minicomputers; Aug. 13. He served in the US Marines. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Dr. Felicisima C. Serafica CW’52 GEd’53, Columbus, OH, associate professor emeritus of psychology at Ohio State University; April 27.

Harold O. Strange Ch’52 Gr’56, Winona Lake, IN, July 18.

Siu Lien Huang Tsung Nu’52, Abington, PA, March 13.

Julie Thayer Vehr CW’52, Middleburg, VA, a conservationist; June 22. At Penn, she was a member of the fencing team.

Arthur Royall Whitaker C’52 Gr’65, Annapolis, MD, professor emeritus of economics at the US Naval Academy; Aug. 26. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. His nephew is Dennis J. Michaels W’76 WG’77.

1953

Ralph C. Copeland W’53, Plymouth, MA, a former attorney and town moderator for Medfield, MA; Aug. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. He served in the US Navy Reserve.

Sidney Goldstein G’53, Lexington, KY, professor emeritus of sociology at Brown University who specialized in population studies; Aug. 5. One son is David L. Goldstein C’79.

Donald H. Harter C’53, Washington, DC, a neurologist and former senior scientific officer at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Aug. 3. He served in the US Air Force Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players.

Walter Hylwa Ar’53, Meriden, CT, a retired architect; July 5. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Dr. Dewitt H. Montgomery Jr. M’53, Penn Valley, PA, a child psychoanalyst who served as medical director of a special education school and was on the faculty at Hahnemann University Hospital; Aug. 8. He served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War. His daughters are Dr. Mary Montgomery Sickles CW’75, who is married to Robert N. Sickles C’73, and Ruth R. Montgomery C’81, who is married to John B. Platoff C’73 Gr’84. Two granddaughters are Laura E. Sickles C’08 and Rebecca Platoff C’12.

Benson Noice Jr. G’53, Albuquerque, NM, a retired high school history teacher; July 12. He served in the US Merchant Marines and the US Army.

Dr. Mark S. Tome D’53, Hanover, PA, a retired dentist; Aug. 2. He served in the US Army.

1954

Dr. William M. Adams Jr. V’54 GV’63, Albion, PA, retired associate dean for clinical affairs at the North Carolina University College of Veterinary Medicine; June 17.

Daniel Banks CE’54 GME’63, Wynnewood, PA, a home inspector and residential and industrial structural engineer; June 24. He previously worked as a structural engineer in the design and testing of fighter bombers for North American Aviation.

Barry J. Brown W’54, Oakland, CA, a former CPA; July 17. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity. One sister is Lois Brown Schaffer Ed’59.

Ruth Sanwald Buckingham Ed’54 GEd’55, Marietta, GA, a retired schoolteacher; July 20. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and WXPN.

Dr. Robert H. Cohen V’54, Ocean, NJ, a retired veterinarian; March 17. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Sheldon Dinowitz W’54, Latham, NY; Dec. 3, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity and the Glee Club. His sons are Dr. Marc I. Dinowitz C’88 and Eric J. Dinowitz C’89.

Dr. Lyman L. Leathers G’54 Gr’63, Columbus, OH, professor emeritus of English and humanities at Ohio Wesleyan University; June 20.

Julio D. Lecuona ChE’54, Chambersburg, PA, manager for the Borough of Chambersburg; Aug. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society fraternity.

William D. March L’54, Spring City, PA, July 16.

Mary Keyte Moore CW’54, South Bend, IN, a retired learning therapist, consultant, and special education teacher for Newtown (CT) Public Schools; June 26. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Charles Plotkin SW’54, Tucson, AZ, retired executive director of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona; July 27.

Margaret Effinger Putkonen CW’54, Abington, MA, an elementary school teacher; Aug. 25. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

William A. “Dee” Rake Jr. Ar’54, East Stroudsburg, PA, a retired architect; Aug. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

Shirley R. Rhone GEd’54, Philadelphia, a retired elementary school teacher; June 15.

Gail Knapp Weber DH’54, Doylestown, PA, Dec. 1, 2016.

1955

Robert L. Bankes EF’55, Reading, PA, a retired manager at the energy company Met-Ed; June 29. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Edmund Barrett W’55, Bala Cynwyd, PA, former chief operations officer of a real estate agency; Aug. 21. His sons are Dr. Andrew Marvin Barrett C’84 M’88 and Michael F. Barrett C’81, who is married to Dr. Robyn Lerner Barrett C’81; and his daughter is Suzanne G. Reisman W’91, who is married to Jason Eric Reisman W’91.

Dr. Warren N. Davis V’55, Lake Ariel, PA, a retired veterinarian; July 4.

Nancy Ewen Fording Ed’55, Kittery, ME, a former third grade teacher who later became an estate administrator; Jan. 19. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Dr. Arthur Edward Halprin D’55, Caldwell, NJ, a retired dentist; Feb. 21.

Roger S. Hillas WEv’55, Gwynedd Valley, PA, a prominent banking executive; June 23. He served as CEO of Provident National Bank, which in 1982 merged with Pittsburgh National Corporation to create PNC Financial Corporation in what was then the largest bank merger in US history. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

Donald R. Simons EF’55, Scranton, PA, Jan. 26, 2018.

Dr. James R. Zuberbuhler M’55 GM’59, Beaver Falls, PA, retired director of pediatric cardiology at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh; June 24.

1956

Maurice R. Bass C’56, Hilton Head Island, SC, a businessman in the animal health nutrition industry; July 15. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. His wife is Dorothy Jackson Bass PT’56.

Edwin Richard Gordon W’56, Allentown, PA, a retired furniture company executive; July 16. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

James F. Krebs W’56, Medway, MA, a former human resources professional in the healthcare industry who later owned and operated a video store chain; June 21. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

Barbara Nan Stein Sickles CW’56, Cherry Hill, NJ, a former real estate broker; July 29. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. One daughter is Kay E. Sickles L’94. Her husband, Louis Sickles II GEE’63, died on Nov. 26, 2017 (see Class of 1963).

Dr. William W. Weiss Jr. D’56 GM’60, Lake Worth, FL, former professor and chair of the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery/dentistry at Philadelphia’s Hahnemann Hospital; July 12. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

1957

David W. Brenner W’57, Longboat Key, FL, a retired accounting executive who served as both commerce and finance director under former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode; July 18. His wife is Madeleine Green Brenner PT’58 and his daughter is Suzanne E. Brenner C’89.

Dr. Carl T. Brighton M’57 GM’62 GM’63, Malvern, PA, professor emeritus of orthopedic surgery in the Perelman School of Medicine; July 3. He became an assistant professor in orthopedic surgery at Penn in 1968, earning full professorship in 1973. A few years later, he was appointed chair of the department and became the Paul B. Magnuson Professor of Bone and Joint Surgery, holding both appointments until 1993. A pioneer in using electricity to stimulate bone growth, he published more than 200 articles in medical journals, received many national and international awards, and obtained 29 patents. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. One son is Joel T. Brighton L’87.

Jennie Mokrynski GEd’57, Millville, NJ, a retired elementary school teacher; June 19.

Dr. Kenneth T. Richardson Jr. M’57, Anchorage, AK, a retired physician; May 12, 2018.

Dolores Stankavage HUP’57, Furlong, PA, a retired nurse; Aug. 9.

Dr. Joseph Stock D’57, New York, a retired dentist; June 28. He served in the Yugoslav Partisans during World War II and the US Army during the Korean War.

Westervelt K. “Kirk” Taylor EE’57, Seattle, a retired civil rights and criminal defense attorney; May 7. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Jerome “Jerry” Turner W’57, Los Angeles, a pioneer in the athletic footwear business; July 9. Over a 60-year career, he served as head of Brooks Athletic Shoe Company (also known as Brooks Running Shoes) and founded American Sporting Goods Corporation, helping to drive the industry’s explosive growth. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian. His daughter is Suzanne E. Turner C’82, and one son is K. Robert Turner W’84. Four grandchildren are Kyra E. Schulman C’18, Jenna M. Schulman C’23, Devon S. Turner C’20, and William B. Turner C’23.

1958

Dr. Benoit Deshaies GM’58, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, a physician; April 7.

Michael Everett Ar’58 GAr’59, Kent, CT, professor emeritus of landscape architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design, where he also served as dean of the Division of Architecture and Design; Aug. 8. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, Penn Players, and the Philomathean Society. His wife is Anne Lemieux Everett CW’59.

Marcia Miklos Finisdore HUP’58 Nu’61, Newtown Square, PA, former manager at ChesPenn Health Services (PA); Aug. 16.

Mary Louise Frevold HUP’58, Billerica, MA, an employee at the Bedford VA Hospital in Massachusetts; July 8. She served in the US Navy.

William B. Heinsohn WG’58, Broomall, PA, former vice president of pharmaceuticals at Delfi Management; July 27. He served in the US Army.

Robert Lebuhn WG’58, Denver, former president of Investor International New York; Aug. 9. One daughter is Anne LeBuhn MacCowatt WG’88.

Sharon Hall McGonigal HUP’58, Hanover, PA, a retired emergency room nurse; Aug. 9.

Stephen Port W’58, Altoona, PA, owner of a food brokerage company; Aug. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity, WXPN, and the ROTC. He served in the US Army. His wife is Phyllis Lieberman Port Ed’60. Three sons are Dr. Joshua Port C’84 M’88, who is married to Leeanne O. Port C’87; Moses Port C’91; and Joseph Port C’97. Two grandchildren are Arielle R. Port C’16 and Jacob S. Port W’20.

John M. Strite FA’58, Haad Chaosamran, Thailand, associate professor of architecture at King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thornburi in Bangkok; July 16.

Donald S. Wiener W’58, Monroe Township, NJ, a retired CPA; July 27. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity and WXPN. His daughter is Robin K. Wiener ChE’85, who is married to Roger A. Nehrer C’85.

1959

Dr. H. L. Todd Addis V’59, Elverson, PA, a retired veterinarian; July 24. His wife is Hampton Crane Addis Ed’58.

Jerome Brill PT’59, Abington, PA, a retired physical therapist; July 4. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Dr. Robert P. Kamrin M’59 GM’66, Haverford, PA, a retired neurosurgeon; Aug. 10. One daughter is Janice D. Kamrin Gr’92.

Robert A. Martin L’59, Menlo Park, CA, a retired foreign service office for the US Department of State; July 22. He worked in several different countries over a 35-year career and was part of a US delegation in Moscow negotiating a nuclear treaty.

Robert L. Messick L’59, Bellmawr, NJ, a former attorney and chairman of the Camden County (NJ) Democratic Party; Aug. 11.

Dr. Grant Morrow III M’59 GM’63, Columbus, OH, a former medical director of research and pediatrics chair at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus; May 18. He previously worked at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Richard A. Olafson M’59 GM’60, Fargo, ND, a professor emeritus of neuroscience and assistant dean and director of health education at the University of North Dakota; July 27.

1960s

1960

Alvin J. Borenstine WG’60, Chicago, president of an executive search business; April 29, 2016.

Gerald R. Bouchard WG’60, Bonita Springs, FL, retired city manager for Port Huron, MI; May 1, 2018.

George A. Braun Gr’60, Adamstown, MD, retired vice president for technical affairs at Johnson & Johnson; Aug. 18, 2016. He served in the US Navy during World War II. One daughter is Mary E. Braun C’78.

Robert L. Davis W’60, Gladwyne, PA, a former real estate professional; Aug. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Phi fraternity and the soccer team. His brothers are James K. Davis Jr. W’53 and Charles H. Davis W’56 WG’63. His great-grandfather was Penn Provost Charles Custis Harrison C1862 G1865 Hon1911.

Joseph L. Fant III G’60 Gr’84, Columbus, MS, a longtime artillery officer in the US Army who later taught English at West Point; Aug. 14. He served in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

1961

Stephen R. Griffing Ar’61, Eagle Bridge, NY, April 15.

Sue Kruger Hanlon Ed’61, Scottsdale, AZ, a retired teacher; July 30. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her husband is John W. Hanlon W’60.

Dr. William H. Larsen V’61, Wilmington, DE, former Delaware state veterinarian who later moved into private practice; Aug. 11.

Dr. Walter R. Morris GM’61, Louisville, KY, a retired ophthalmologist; Aug. 2. He served in the US Army.

Mark K. Posnick W’61, New York, a mortgage banker; Aug. 4. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity, and the golf team. His son is David F. Posnick W’88, and his daughter is Jill E. Posnick WG’89.

Frederick E. Reiling W’61, Tampa, FL, a former investment executive and fiberglass plastics company owner; June 14. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

1962

Raymond J. Brachman GEE’62, Haverford, PA, Dec. 2, 2016. His wife, Ruth Linsky Brachman Ed’48 GEd’70, died on Feb. 13 (see Class of 1948).

Walter D. Campbell L’62, Langhorne, PA, a retired attorney; Aug. 10.

Louise Erlich Grafton CW’62, Princeton, NJ, a former English professor who later became a prop maker for theater companies; July 20. At Penn, she was a member of the orchestra and chorus. Her daughter is Anna T. Grafton C’04.

Harold R. Karte C’62, Macungie, PA, a retired real estate developer and restaurant owner; June 13. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Henry Yarnell Miller EE’62 GEE’63, Auburn, CA, a retired manager and aerospace engineer at Lockheed Martin Corporation; July 10. One son is Jonathan Ian Miller W’86.

Victoria George Myers CW’62, Santa Barbara, CA, chief financial advisor of the architectural firm Barton Myers Associates; May 27. Her husband is Barton Myers GAr’64.

Hon. Alan J. Pogarsky L’62, Jackson, NJ, retired judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey; Aug. 2. His sons are Greg Pogarsky C’84 and Steve Pogarsky WG’93.

Frank B. Schmidt W’62, Lake Oswego, OR, founder and owner of an executive recruiting firm; Aug. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and the Glee Club. His brother is William M. Schmidt W’69.

Eileen P. Smith CW’62 Gr’67, Trenton, NJ, a chemistry professor at the College of New Jersey; Aug. 26. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Her sister is Kathleen P. Smith CW’65.

1963

Malcolm F. Berman C’63, Las Vegas, an administrator and vice president at St. Francis Medical System in Pittsburgh; July 2. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Rho fraternity.

Fullerton Brinton C’63, Falls Church, VA, a retired consultant for the US Department of Defense; June 15. His daughter is Elizabeth F. Brinton C’94.

Dr. David Duberman Gr’63, Chevy Chase, MD, a retired senior CIA officer; April 2. He and his wife also collected 14th- to 18th-century Asian art that is on permanent display at the Mobile Museum of Art in Alabama.

David Taylor Jones C’63 G’64 Gr’80, Arlington, VA, a retired foreign service officer for the US Department of State; Aug. 6. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Army Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the ROTC. His wife is Teresa Chin Jones CW’63 Gr’66. His daughters are Martha E. Jones EAS’91, Dr. Lisa P. Jones EE’91 GEE’91 GM’06, and Margaret T. Jones EAS’99 W’99.

Dr. Martin J. Kushmerick M’63 Gr’66, Seattle, professor emeritus of bioengineering, radiology, and physiology at the University of Washington; June 22. (See “Alumni Profiles,” May|Jun 2001, for more on his work studying how the human body responds to long-term space travel.)

Bellippady T. Rai GEE’63, East Windsor, NJ, a former senior electrical engineer for the New York City School Construction Authority; Aug. 8. One granddaughter is Riya K. Gohel C’20.

Daniel H. Rice V’63, Hubbardston, MA, a retired veterinarian; Aug. 23. He served in the US Navy. His nephew is Dr. Steven W. Atwood V’80.

Louis Sickles II GEE’63, Cherry Hill, NJ, a retired attorney; Nov. 26, 2017. One daughter is Kay E. Sickles L’94. His wife, Barbara Nan Stein Sickles CW’56, died on July 29 (see Class of 1956).

Dr. Sherman C. Stein C’63 GM’76, Philadelphia, a former clinical professor of neurosurgery at Penn; March 22.

1964

Dr. Alan H. Cooper D’64, Hamden, CT, a retired endodontist and US Air Force captain; June 17. His wife is Judith Slifer Cooper G’64.

Edward C. Griffith G’64, Ardmore, PA, a retired high school history and political science teacher; June 18.

Hugh F. Hart WG’64, Modesto, CA, a retired financial planner at American Express; Sept. 25, 2018.

Thomas W. Hurt WG’64, Annapolis, MD, July 15, 2018. He worked for Pan American World Airways and then in commercial real estate.

Dr. Morton A. Langsfeld III D’64, Meadowbrook, PA, a retired dentist; Aug. 19. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. His wife is Judith Korman Langsfeld CW’67. His sons are Mark D. Langsfeld CGS’93 and Benjamin K. Langsfeld C’02, and his daughter is Elizabeth R. Langsfeld C’94 GEd’95.

Dr. David Meyer GM’64, Memphis, TN, a retired retinal surgeon; Aug. 17.

John J. Munera Jr. C’64, Eagleville, PA, retired founder of Heritage Maintenance Products, an industrial equipment supplier; Aug. 2. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society fraternity. Two sons are John J. Munera III C’86 and Keith Thomas Munera C’93 WG’01.

Laurence W. Petersen W’64, Billings, MT, a former lawyer; Aug. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the golf team.

Miriam Siegel Spector CW’64, Bryn Mawr, PA, former director of the Intergenerational Center at Temple University’s College of Education and an adjunct faculty member in the department of psychology; Aug. 12. Her husband is Arthur R. Spector W’62 L’65, one son is Adam Spector WG’97, and one grandchild is Evan D. Spector C’20. Her sister is Roslyn Siegel Landy CW’68 GEd’77, who is married to Charles J. Landy C’66.

John E. Thrower Ar’64 GAr’65, Philadelphia, a partner at BLT Architects; May 15. He served as an assistant professor of architecture at Penn from 1973 to 1976.

1965

William L. Conger Gr’65, Estes Park, CO, a retired professor and head of the department of chemical engineering at Virginia Tech; July 26.

Robert L. Fairbank Jr. WG’65, Miamisburg, OH, a retired financial officer at Midwest Fasteners; July 16.

Allen D. Gart WG’65, Delray Beach, FL, a national sales manager for several companies; June 5.

Dr. Vincent J. Giuliano M’65, Charlottesville, VA, a retired rheumatologist who served on the faculty at the University of Virginia School of Medicine; July 12. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Susan Krehbiel Hartman OT’65, Seal Beach, CA, a retired elementary school teacher who previously worked as an occupational therapist; July 10.

Raymond E. Smiley WG’65, Saint Petersburg, FL, a retired patent attorney for General Electric; Aug. 15.

Harry J. Stuart W’65, Lenox, MA, a CPA and controller; July 27. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.

Dr. Gerald A. Wessner V’65, Summerfield, FL, a holistic veterinarian; July 28. He served in the US Army.

1966

Myer T. Berkowitz C’66 WG’70, Boynton Beach, FL, an entrepreneur and real estate developer in Philadelphia and then South Florida; June 12. At Penn, he was a member of the Glee Club. One sister is Judith Berkowitz Sokal CW’68.

William Burdette Crane III WG’66, New Canaan, CT, a former financial executive at Ford Motor Company and several other companies; July 20. He served in the US Navy as an intelligence officer.

Robert L. Cullen C’66, Mount Pleasant, SC, retired president and chief operating officer of Selection Systems who formerly worked for IBM and Boeing; June 20. He served in the US Army Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the wrestling team.

Winston T. K. Ko G’66 Gr’71, Davis, CA, retired professor and dean emeritus of mathematical and physical sciences at UC Davis; July 26.

Thomas W. Raezer C’66, Harrisburg, PA, a computer industry pioneer who ran a business designing software programs for large organizations; June 11. His brothers are Dr. David M. Raezer M’68 GM’75 and John Raezer G’64.

Donald B. Renberg W’66, Tulsa, OK, July 9. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Bruce D. Schlechter C’66, New York, former senior managing director at Rose Associates, a residential property developer; March 31. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the golf team.

Frederick W. Schoen WG’66, Naples, FL, a former executive at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company; June 12.

1967

Gardner Abbott III C’67, Madison, CT, a banking executive and former US Navy commander; June 28. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team.

John R. “Jack” Salazer SW’67, Hazleton, PA, a retired employee at an assisted living facility; Aug. 10. He served in the US Army.

Richard L. Sperry WG’67, Princeton, NJ, July 11.

Dr. Louis S. Zeiger M’67 GM’76, Moorestown, NJ, former chair of the division of nuclear medicine at Cooper University Hospital; Sept. 14, 2017. His wife is June Kestenbaum CGS’02 LPS’09, and one daughter is Beth Lawson-Zeiger L’83.

1968

Patricia Kreiger Anderson W’68 G’75, Harpswell, ME, a retired psychologist who worked on a program for homeless youth; Aug. 9. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Players. Her husband is Donald L. Anderson G’72.

Lucille Musser Arking Nu’68, Troy, MI, a former nurse and nursing administrator at several universities; June 22.

Margaret Berry G’68, Greensboro, NC, professor emerita of English at John Carroll University; Aug. 13, at 100.

James J. Drew C’68, Toms River, NJ, a retired senior patent attorney for the Federal Aviation Administration; Aug. 2.

Lewis J. Hart Jr. C’68 WG’77, Chappaqua, NY, a banker at several New York financial institutions; Aug. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the basketball team.

Wayne W. Miller L’68, Alexandria, VA, a retired attorney for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; July 20.

Dr. David W. Schall M’68, Brunswick, ME, a retired physician; July 26. He served in the US Navy.

Howard M. Teaf III G’68, Concord, NH, a retired hospital administrator; June 10.

1969

Kendall A. Elsom Jr. WG’69, Media, PA, a management consulting executive at several companies; June 15.

Dr. William W. Resinger M’69, Palmer, AK, a retired radiologist; May 31. He served in the US Army National Guard.

Ward M. Stanley G’69, Rhinebeck, NY, a retired professor of art history and architecture at what is now the University of the Arts in Philadelphia; Aug. 5.

1970s

1971

Barry E. Bressler L’71, Fort Washington, PA, an attorney; Aug. 27. His partner is Betty G. Eisenberg C’77 GEd’79. One brother is Gary D. Bressler C’78.

David W. Jay SW’71, Bethlehem, PA, retired superintendent of Allentown (PA) State Hospital; Aug. 14. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Gary M. Kaplan C’71, Omaha, NE, an insurance executive; July 5. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Jay C. Meyer L’71, Carrboro, NC, former assistant district attorney for Catawba County (NC); Aug. 16.

1972

Dr. John C. Gentile D’72, Peoria, AZ, a retired orthodontist; Jan. 21, 2018. His son is Dr. John J. Gentile D’06.

Dr. James S. Harper V’72, Sterling, MA, retired director of animal care for Brown University; Aug. 19. He was also a trained paramedic and traveled to New York after the September 11 attacks to care for both human and canine first responders. He served in the US Army.

Francis M. Krakowski M’72 GM’76, Hellertown, PA, a retired manager of several medical education companies and a former pharmaceutical executive; July 3. His son is Dr. Andrew C. Krakowski C’96 G’96 M’03.

Dr. Stephen C. Ross C’72, Canfield, OH, a physician and professor; July 18. His wife is Gail Pilgrim L’77.

Dr. Ann Sydney Rubinson CGS’72, Blue Hill, ME, a retired marriage and family therapist; June 9.

Anthony F. “Tony” Stranges Jr. WG’72, Melbourne, FL, a retired US Air Force colonel and manager at Semcor Incorporated, a US Department of Defense contractor; Feb. 19. As an Air Force navigator, his aircraft was the first to spot the Apollo 8 spacecraft after it splashed down in the Pacific.

1973

Rita R. Boggs Gr’73, Carson, CA, a former Roman Catholic nun who later founded a chemistry and materials testing laboratory; Aug. 10.

Dennis James Braithwaite L’73, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, a retired judge on the New Jersey Superior Court; June 10. He previously served as an attorney and later taught at Rutgers Law School.

Terry F. Hall L’73, Lutherville, MD, former in-house counsel for a real estate company; Aug. 3. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and later joined the US Marine Corps Reserves.

Ronald D. Lyberger GRP’73, Brookline, MA, a retired environmental planner; June 28.

Peter Samson C’73, Wayne, PA, a trial lawyer and longtime coach of youth lacrosse in Radnor, PA; Aug. 17. At Penn, he was a member of the lacrosse and ice hockey teams.

1974

Kevin Baker W’74, Fairfield, CT, a former executive for fashion and streetwear brands; June 23. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. His wife is Margaret A. Baker HUP’75.

Beryl Levy SW’74, Madison, NJ, a social worker; Jan. 17. She also worked for a HIAS program that resettled Vietnamese refugees in the 1980s.

1975

Mitchell Goodman C’75, Atlanta, general counsel for the eyewear firm National Vision; June 17.

Dr. John Sellers V’75, Goodville, PA, a veterinarian; July 16. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Anaradasa Virasinha Gr’75, Mt. Lavinia, Sri Lanka, Oct. 17, 2017.

Pamela J. Wiener CW’75, St. Pete Beach, FL, a legal aid lawyer who helped migrant farmworkers and later the homeless and disabled; Dec. 5. She also was a volunteer radio programmer and DJ.

1976

Elliot L. Koenigsberg PT’76, Huntington Station, NY, Aug. 15, 2017. His brother is Paul A. Koenigsberg W’69.

Raymond J. Minella WG’76, New Canaan, CT, retired vice chair of an investment bank who earlier cofounded the merchant banking business at Merrill Lynch; Aug. 7.

John H. O’Neill PT’76, State College, PA, a retired physical therapist; July 12. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam era.

Jerome B. Simandle L’76, Moorestown, NJ, a US District judge who served as New Jersey’s chief federal judge from 2012 to 2017; July 19. He was a federal prosecutor and magistrate judge before being nominated to a seat on the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in 1992 by President George H. W. Bush.

Dr. Elizabeth Hayward Webb C’76, Hartford, CT, a retired family physician; June 25. Her husband is Chris E. George C’77.

William W. Webster Jr. G’76, Churchville, PA, a wine buyer for area distributors and boutique restaurants; Aug. 6. He was also an English teacher at the University of Mysore in India and a nurse at Pennswood Village (PA). His wife is Carol A. Kershaw GNu’97.

Dr. Harry H. Wright M’76 WG’76, Columbia, SC, professor emeritus of neuropsychiatry and behavioral science at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine; April 21, 2017.

1977

Michael E. Gamache W’77, Belle Mead, NJ, a retired CPA and partner at the accounting firms Arthur Anderson and Deloitte; June 24. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the fencing team. His wife is Beth Afford Gamache HUP’78 Nu’80, and one son is Timothy W. Gamache W’06.

Donald M. Gilbert EE’77 WG’80, New York, founder, president, and head of an investment management firm; Aug. 22. His sons are Louis Landowne Gilbert G’19 WG’19 and Max L. Gilbert EAS’15 GEng’16, and his daughter is Grace L. Gilbert EAS’20 GEng’21.

Rafael E. Medina L’77, Aurora, IL, a retired in-house lawyer for McDonald’s; Aug. 4.

Richard P. Pell Paredes WG’77, Deerfield Beach, FL, an entrepreneur in Honduras and a national business consultant, July 24.

Mark G. Pfeffer C’77, Atlantic City, NJ, an attorney who also wrote songs and performed in musical theater and with the comedy group “Mixed Nuts” [“Alumni Profiles,” May 1998]; July 1. At Penn, he was a member of the sprint football team, Sphinx Senior Society, and Mask and Wig, for whom he wrote the group’s famous song “Tuition.”

Dr. Kenneth L. Reichard D’77, Wilkes-Barre, PA, a dentist and musician; Feb. 14. His sister is Linda L. Reichard-O’Connell DH’78.

1978

Craig N. Andrews G’78, Ventura, CA, former employee at Ventura County Medical Center and Health Agency who also served as mayor of Ventura and in a variety of city council positions; Aug. 4.

Robin M. Emling SW’78, Chestertown, MD, a retired social worker; July 20.

William P. Leavens C’78, Lewisberry, PA, former parish manager for St. Margaret Mary’s church (PA) and a certified trainer for Dale Carnegie; July 30. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and the football team.

Dr. Charles F. Sturm Jr. G’78, Murrysville, PA, a retired medical director at Forbes Hospital (PA); Oct. 17, 2018. Later, he became a research associate at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and coedited a book about mollusks.

1979

Dr. Sylvia-Lee Alden GEd’79 GrD’79, Old Town, ME, July 21.

William C. DePalma WEv’79 WEv’82, Gastonia, NC, Oct. 14, 2018.

John C. Mickey ChE’79, Little Compton, RI, a retired captain in the US Navy; July 8.

1980s

1980

Nancy L. Heacock Nu’80, Upper Black Eddy, PA, director of physician development at Lehigh Valley Health Network; June 20. She previously worked as a nurse manager at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

1981

Dr. Stephen L. Cavalieri C’81 M’82, Richmond, VA, a physician and healthcare executive specializing in developing care management programs and who in 2017 founded his own healthcare consulting firm; July 6. At Penn, he was a member of the Glee Club.

Bonnie Hageman Gajdzisz DH’81, Scotch Plains, NJ, a dental hygienist; June 25.

Edward M. Yorke W’81, Greenwich, CT, managing director at a financial advisory firm; Aug. 28. He also served on the board of overseers at Penn’s Graduate School of Education. Two children are Samantha F. Yorke C’18 and Jonathan L. Yorke C’20.

1982

Michael Danilack III C’82, New York, former deputy commissioner for the IRS who later was a principal at PricewaterhouseCoopers; Aug. 12. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the swimming team.

1983

Bruce P. Brown L’83, Fort Lauderdale, FL, a retired senior partner at the accounting firm KPMG; Aug. 23, 2017.

Michael E. Greenberg C’83, Wrightwood, CA, a retired attorney; Oct. 12, 2017.

Dr. Mary Ann Robinson Mercier Gr’83, Keswick, VA, a retired psychologist; June 14.

Carol A. McGinley Peyser WG’83, New York, a former executive at the financial services company Oppenheimer Asset Management; Oct. 3, 2017. Her husband is Steven Peyser WG’83.

Wayt “Tim” Watterson Gr’83, Sullivan’s Island, SC, a retired attorney; July 18, 2018.

1984

Dr. Mary L. Botter GNu’84 Gr’98, North Hero, VT, a retired nurse and nursing professor; July 12.

1985

Michael S. Kuritzkes L’85, Penn Valley, PA, former executive vice president and general counsel at the Harbinger Group; Aug. 8. At Penn, he was a member of the Law Review and a former chair of the Annenberg Center for Performing Arts Board of Overseers.

Dr. Maryellen Nerz-Stormes Gr’85, Strafford, PA, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College; July 17.

1987

Dr. Annette M. Carricato V’87, Harrisburg, PA, owner of an animal hospital; Aug. 18.

1988

Lori Krivins Comer C’88 L’91, Ocean Township, NJ, a retired attorney; July 19. Her husband is Marc J. Comer W’85 WG’89, and her daughter is Julia T. Comer C’20.

Nancy Atkinson Perkins C’88, Las Vegas, a former chef and restaurant manager; June 14.

1989

Jane L. Dembner GCP’89, Columbia, MD, the director of planning and community affairs for the Columbia Association; June 11.

1990s

1991

Willard Uncapher ASC’91, Los Angeles, a former professor of communications at the University of Colorado; July 15.

1993

Dr. Dale Joseph Nugiel EAS’93, Los Angeles, a dentist; Sept. 23, 2018.

1994

Tara Byram Ennis GEng’94, Pennington, NJ, an executive at Johnson & Johnson; July 14. Her husband is Gordon J. Ennis GEng’94.

Donald R. Kaufman G’94, Philadelphia, cofounder of an executive coaching and consulting business; Aug. 25. He served in the US Navy. His wife is Karen D. Kaufman G’94.

Richard “Duke” Schnolis EAS’94 CGS’02, Philadelphia, a programmer analyst in Penn’s School of Engineering; July 14. Since 1997, he was employed at Penn as an application developer in the computing and educational technology services department.

1995

James “Tyler” Dickovick C’95 W’95, Lexington, VA, a professor of politics at Washington and Lee University; July 1. At Penn, he was a member of Mask & Wig.

Meenu T. Sasser L’95, Atlantis, FL, a Palm Beach (FL) County Circuit Court judge who previously worked as an attorney; July 6.

1996

Katherine “Katy” Textor C’96, New York, a producer for the television program 60 Minutes; June 14. She was a White House producer for ABC News, before joining CBS News in 2003 and collaborating with broadcast journalist Morley Safer on many 60 Minutes pieces. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and captain of the squash team. Her mother is Mary Frey Textor CW’68.

1998

James W. Scott G’98, Mount Laurel, NJ, a former advisor to South African president Nelson Mandela and president of Medical Education for South African Blacks (MESAB), which trained black doctors and other health professionals in post-apartheid South Africa; July 17. He later worked as a director of community and faith-based partnerships with the School District of Philadelphia.

1999

Ellen E. Fitzgibbon V’99, Philadelphia, a veterinarian; June 8, 2018.

2000s

2001

Evan S. Thomas C’01 CGS’03, Portland, OR, a former executive at Morgan Stanley; March 18.

2004

Jacob Stephens CGS’04, Greenville, SC, an automotive store manager and artist; July 21.

2005

Dr. James L. Rhodes V’05, Landenberg, PA, a doctor of veterinary medicine at Nonantum Veterinary Clinic; July 17.

2007

Noah Z. Robbin EE’07, Ellwood City, PA, a principal software engineer for Symantec; June 20. His mother is Dr. Deborah S. Bakan Gr’00.

2010s

2011

Steven Tomcavage GEng’11, Malvern, PA, senior software engineer at CubeSmart, a self-storage company; Aug. 15. He previously had worked as senior web applications developer at Penn.

2012

Matthew P. Cuccinello C’12, Jersey City, NJ, an associate at New York’s Oscar Health Insurance; July 17. At Penn, he was a captain of the sprint football team and a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Katherine Betzwieser Stamps WG’12, Collierville, TN, a marketing executive at Medtronic, a medical device company; Aug. 10.

Leif Erik Vigeland Gr’12 GM’14, Vancouver, WA, July 1.

2017

Dr. Joseph S. Ensign‑Lewis M’17, Newberg, OR, March 30.

Faculty & Staff

Dr. Lewis W. Bluemle Jr. See Class of 1952.

Dr. Carl T. Brighton. See Class of 1957.

Denis S. Drummond, Toronto, professor emeritus of orthopedic surgery in the Perelman School of Medicine and former chief of orthopedics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; June 18. He served as CHOP’s chief of orthopedics from 1985 to 1996 and on Penn’s faculty from 1985 to 2004. Known as a skilled surgeon with a particular interest in spine deformity and pediatric cervical spine anomalies and injuries, he mentored many young students and was a six-time winner of teaching awards. Since 2016, he’s been honored with CHOP’s annual Denis Drummond Rising Star Visiting Professorship. He had previously worked at Montreal’s McGill University and the University of Wisconsin.

Gregory Eells, Philadelphia, executive director of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS); Sept. 9. Before coming to Penn, he had served five years at the University of Southern Mississippi as director of the Counseling Center and was director of counseling and psychological services at Cornell from 2003 to 2019. He was elected president of the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors in 2007, serving two years in that position, as well as chair of the Mental Health Section of the American College Health Association in 2014, among numerous other honors. He was appointed in January and joined Penn’s staff in March of this year.

Sherman Frankel, Philadelphia, professor emeritus of physics; May 30. He joined the faculty at Penn in 1950 as an instructor in the physics department and became a professor in 1960. His work dealt with color transparency and nuclear transparency in nuclei and searches for the quark-gluon plasma; magnetic monopoles and their connection with astrophysics and particle physics; physics and public policy; and the safety and efficacy of new medical drugs and procedures. He was a Guggenheim Fellow in 1956 and 1978. He retired from Penn in 1993. His wife is Dr. Ruzena Bajcsy Hon’12, a professor emerita of computer and information science at Penn.

Don Graham, Austin, TX, former assistant professor of English; June 22. At Penn, he taught a course on Western films, taught in the College of General Studies (now named the College of Liberal and Professional Studies), and served on the University Council’s Research Committee. In 1976, he returned to his alma mater as an English professor at the University of Texas. He is the author of 10 books, including, most recently, Giant: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Edna Ferber and the Making of a Legendary American Film (2018).

Michael S. Kuritzkes. See Class of 1985.

Ruth McCorkle, New Haven, CT, professor emerita of nursing and a pioneer in hospice care and cancer nursing; Aug. 17. She joined the faculty at Penn in 1986. In addition to teaching oncology nursing, she was director of cancer control at Penn’s Cancer Comprehensive Center and director of the Center for Advancing Care in Serious Illness. She also held various leadership roles, including director of the master’s oncology program and chair of the adult health and illness division. She was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 1990. She retired from Penn in 1998 and moved on to Yale where she recently retired as professor emerita of nursing and professor of epidemiology. She served in the US Air Force Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War.

Richard “Duke” Schnolis. See Class of 1994.

Robert Schrieffer Hon’73, Tallahassee, FL, former Mary Amanda Wood Professor of Physics and a 1972 Nobel Prize corecipient for his team’s theory of superconductivity; July 27. He joined the physics department at Penn in 1962 and received a named professorship in 1964. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1972, which he shared with John Bardeen and Leon Cooper. In 1980, he left Penn to join the University of California, Santa Barbara and was awarded the US National Medal of Science in 1983. He spoke at Penn’s Laboratory for Research on the Structure of Matter’s 25th Anniversary Convocation in 1985. In 1992, he joined the faculty at Florida State University, from which he retired in 2006.

Ava Clark Spencer. See Class of 1946.

Dr. Sherman C. Stein. See Class of 1963.

Ann L. Strong, Bryn Mawr, PA, professor emeritus of city and regional planning, former department chair, and former associate dean at the Graduate School of Fine Arts (now the Weitzman School of Design); Aug. 25. She came to Penn in 1960 as a research associate and later associate director at Penn Law. In 1963 she was appointed professor in the department of city and regional planning in the Graduate School of Fine Arts. Over her 30-year career, her focus was principally in land use and environmental law policy. She taught several courses but was most well known for her course on environmental law, which was a requirement for Ian McHarg’s Master of Regional Planning curriculum. She also held several administrative positions, chairing the planning department and serving as associate dean. She published six books, including Private Property and the Public Interest: The Brandywine Experience (1975), about her experience creating an innovative plan for the Brandywine Valley. She remained at Penn until her retirement in 1993. The Ann Louise Strong Leadership Award is given annually to a student in the Master of City Planning program for demonstrated leadership among their peers.

John E. Thrower. See Class of 1964.

Steven Tomcavage GEng’11. See Class of 2011.

Edward M. Yorke. See Class of 1981.