Penn to You Events

Never stop learning—it’s an unofficial motto at Penn. In the classroom, in the community, and in the wider world, Penn people bring an intense intellectual curiosity to everything they do. Penn to You is designed to bring Penn alumni, parents, and friends together for an evening of intellectual and social engagement. Each Penn to You event will include discussions with inspiring faculty, addressing timely topics with a global impact.

February 12, 2020: Miami

Navigating Global Affairs

March 3, 2020: Silicon Valley

Social Justice Matters

March 5, 2020: Seattle

Energy Solutions + Sustainability

Clubs

Arizona

Join the Penn & Wharton Club of Arizona on Saturday, November 16, for a family-friendly event featuring working dogs! The Phoenix Fire Department will demonstrate search and rescue dogs, all trained at Penn Vet’s Working Dog Center. Then, on Monday, November 25, Penn Alumni warmly invites you to an evening of conversation and University updates from Penn President Amy Gutmann in Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.pennclubaz.org.

Atlanta

Our annual All-Ivy event comes back to Midtown on November 21! Join our friends from Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, and even Stanford at City Tap House (848 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta). The event is always fun and a great opportunity to make new connections. We’ll have the second floor. To register, please visit atlanta.alumni.columbia.edu/calendar. On December 14, join Wharton and Penn alumni in Atlanta for a night out at Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker, including a special Q&A session with one of the Moscow Ballet’s dancers! For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.whartonatlanta.com/events.

Boston

It’s that time of year again: when alumni and friends gather for the perfect combination of sports, food, and fun! Join the Penn Band and cheerleaders for a Quaker Tailgate at the Harvard Stadium on November 16, as we come together for a rousing rendition of the “Red and Blue.” Celebrate your Penn pride by taking part in the football festivities with your family—little Quakers will receive a free rally towel for the game. But be sure to make your play soon before the clock runs out. For more information, please visit www.pennclubofboston.org.

Hong Kong

Penn Club of Hong Kong will host the Annual Joint-Holiday Gala with the Wharton Club on Friday, December 6, at Aberdeen Marina Club. Join us to celebrate the end of year with live music, raffles, and much more! Please look out for all event updates and registration details on www.pennclubhk.com or sign up to our newsletter or Facebook group to receive updates throughout the year.

Metro New Jersey

Join us on Wednesday, December 4, for our fall Penn Cares event at the Foodbank in Hillside. Then, we will be wrapping up 2019 with a Holiday Entertaining workshop on December 12 in Summit. You will be sure to walk away with some new ideas and valuable tips. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com to learn the latest information on the abovementioned activities, on our club, and to register for events. To obtain more information, please contact club president Janet Pisansky C’91 at jpisansky@burkepotenza.com.

New York City

The Family Activities Committee of PennNYC hosts its Fifth Annual Holiday Brunch for Penn Alumni—singles, couples, family, and friends—on Sunday, December 15, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Niles NYC (371 7th Ave, New York). Contact Terry Moreland G’87 for details at morelandnyc@gmail.com.

San Antonio

The Penn Club of San Antonio will be finishing up the year with a holiday luncheon and museum tour in early December. We will also be hosting our annual Ben Franklin Bash at Youz Guys Cheesesteaks in January. We hope you’ll join us for this fun event. Stay tuned for details via our club email and Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/PennAlumniClubSA). For more information about the club, please email us at sapennclub@gmail.com.

San Diego

Join the Penn Club of San Diego and the Ivy Plus community to help bring joy to local San Diego foster youth from the Polinsky Center as well as Toys for Tots on December 5. Full details are available at www.alumni.upenn.edu/sandiego.

Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Alumni and guests are invited to our festive Holiday Luncheon on December 12 at Michael’s on East in Sarasota. James Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, will showcase the expanding volunteer opportunities in our area. Celebrate University Founder Ben Franklin’s 314th birthday at our January 16 Winter Luncheon. Sing “Happy Birthday,” enjoy mini-cakes with candles, and play Ben trivia for fun prizes! John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, will speak about the pioneer history of Sarasota and one of its founders, Bertha Honore Palmer. For more information on Club events, visit our website at www.alumni.upenn.edu/clubs or email pennclubsarasota@gmail.com.

Washington, DC

Celebrate the season with the Penn Club of DC as we enjoy a group outing to the Strathmore Music Center for the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker on December 15. Limited tickets are available at www.pennclubofdc.com.