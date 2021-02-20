Mar | Apr 2021

Volume 119, No. 4



Features

Education scholar Jonathan Zimmerman on how the US republic lost the ability to understand itself—and how we can help our children recover it.

By Trey Popp

In a new book, Jason Karlawish GM’99, codirector of the Penn Memory Center, unravels the tapestry of Alzheimer’s science and history, and outlines the medical, social, and ethical challenges that lie ahead.

By Julia M. Klein

Andrew Feiler W’84 documents the Rosenwald schools, which educated hundreds of thousands of African Americans in the Jim Crow South.

By JoAnn Greco

How John Lapinski and a squad of Penn faculty and students backing him up on the NBC News Decision Desk navigated an election season that was unprecedented—and could set a pattern for the future.

By Alyson Krueger

Departments

From the Editor | Tangled histories.

Letters | On mental health, self-care, and more.

Views

Alumni Voices | Ski report from a Brooklyn bathroom.

Elsewhere | “Rowing saved me.”

Expert Opinion | Dating lessons from the pandemic.

Gazetteer

Masked Move-In | Students return to campus housing.

Student Honors | Rhodes Scholar Mackenzie Fierceton C’20 SPP’21.

Historic Preservation | New center aims to preserve civil rights sites.

Heard on Campus | Virtual MLK Lecture features Cornel West.

University Life | Rabbi Mike Uram on leaving Hillel after 15 years.

Leadership | Christopher Woods named Penn Museum director.

International Relations | Tracing America and Iran’s 300-year history.

Sports | Trailblazing QB Marty Vaughn W’75 WG’81.

Arts

Calendar

Books | Harriet Pattison GLA’67 looks back at herself and Lou Kahn.

Architecture | Effort under way to reprint a 1962 collection of Kahn art.

Gastronomy | Sourdough secrets from Hannah Dela Cruz C’12.

Sociology | Q&A on Noreena Hertz WG’91’s The Lonely Century.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Camilla Marcus W’07 and Nate Adler C’11 W’11 run ROAR.

Daniel Roy C’20 mixes magic and neuroscience.

Larry Kahn C’69 GEd’71’s Help Now! assists the “invisible.”

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Almost perfect—and neatly groomed.