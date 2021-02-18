Arts Calendar

As seen under a microscope, a basalt inclusion in a ceramic tile from the first half of 6th century BCE, from Gordion, in present-day Turkey.

Annenberg Center

Livestream Events

Mar 4: Thomas Kraines, cello & Kinan Abou-afach, cello/oud

Mar 11: HopeBoykinDance

Apr 1: Rennie Harris Puremovement

Apr 8: Zakir Hussain, tabla

Apr 15: Keyon Harrold, trumpet

Apr 22: Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers

Arthur Ross Gallery

Scheduled Visits

Through Mar 28: Many Voices, Many Visions

Apr 15–Jul 25: An Inner World: 17th century Dutch Genre Painting

ICA

Scheduled Visits

RAW Académie Session 9: Infrastructure

Jessica Vaughn: Our Primary Focus Is to Be Successful

both through May 9

Kelly Writers House

YouTube Events

Mar 2: Tyrone Williams, reading

Mar 15: City Planning Poetics 10: Urban Futures

Mar 29: Hilton Als, reading

Apr 26: Gabrielle Hamilton, reading

Penn Libraries

Remarkable Figures: Women in the Art of Ashley Bryan

The Jewish Home: Dwelling on the Domestic, the Familial, and the Lived-In

In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land

Red Etchings: Soviet Book Illustrations from the Collection of Monroe Price

The Midwest Experience: Ormandy in Minnesota

plus dozens more online

Penn Museum

Scheduled Visits

Living with the Sea: Charting the Pacific

Invisible Beauty: The Art of Archaeological Science

through Jun 6

Slought

Scheduled Visits

Atlas of Effects

Echando Ganas

World Café Live

Livestream Events

Mar 6: The Besnard Lakes

Mar 16: Vieux Farka Toure

Mar 25: Southern Culture on The Skids

Mar 27: Willy Porter

Apr 30: Sammy Rae & The Friends