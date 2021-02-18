Arts Calendar
Livestream Events
Mar 4: Thomas Kraines, cello & Kinan Abou-afach, cello/oud
Mar 11: HopeBoykinDance
Apr 1: Rennie Harris Puremovement
Apr 8: Zakir Hussain, tabla
Apr 15: Keyon Harrold, trumpet
Apr 22: Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers
Scheduled Visits
Through Mar 28: Many Voices, Many Visions
Apr 15–Jul 25: An Inner World: 17th century Dutch Genre Painting
Scheduled Visits
RAW Académie Session 9: Infrastructure
Jessica Vaughn: Our Primary Focus Is to Be Successful
both through May 9
YouTube Events
Mar 2: Tyrone Williams, reading
Mar 15: City Planning Poetics 10: Urban Futures
Mar 29: Hilton Als, reading
Apr 26: Gabrielle Hamilton, reading
Remarkable Figures: Women in the Art of Ashley Bryan
The Jewish Home: Dwelling on the Domestic, the Familial, and the Lived-In
In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land
Red Etchings: Soviet Book Illustrations from the Collection of Monroe Price
The Midwest Experience: Ormandy in Minnesota
plus dozens more online
Scheduled Visits
Living with the Sea: Charting the Pacific
Invisible Beauty: The Art of Archaeological Science
through Jun 6
Scheduled Visits
Atlas of Effects
Echando Ganas
Livestream Events
Mar 6: The Besnard Lakes
Mar 16: Vieux Farka Toure
Mar 25: Southern Culture on The Skids
Mar 27: Willy Porter
Apr 30: Sammy Rae & The Friends