Jan | Feb 2021

Volume 119, No. 3



Features

In response to a rash of suicides in recent years, Penn students have fought to take charge of their own mental health, creating new peer-to-peer counseling groups and collaborating more closely with the administration on wellness initiatives. Is it enough to combat the pandemic stresses, burnout, and social isolation that afflict “the loneliest generation”?

By Dave Zeitlin

The past year has propelled America’s most trusted profession into the spotlight, with the World Health Organization’s designation of 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife followed by the unprecedented and continuing challenges posed by COVID-19. Penn Nursing alumni and faculty weigh in on coping with the pandemic and on nursing’s essential—and expanding—place in the healthcare system.

By JoAnn Greco

Voices from a fall celebration (wait for it) … like no other.

Departments

From the Editor | Healers.

From College Hall | New year, renewed spirit of engagement.

Letters | Helping doctors, mourning pets, saving cities.

Views

Alumni Voices | Storing up memories against loss.

Elsewhere | Images from an “endlessly complex country.”

Expert Opinion | Debate can improve education and save democracy.

Gazetteer

Planning | Housing open (with precautions), classrooms still closed for spring.

Public Education | Penn donates $100 million for Philadelphia schools.

Forum | Wolf Humanities Center picks “Choice” as theme in virtual year.

Buildings | Design approved for Vagelos energy laboratory.

Documentary Film | Giving voice to grief over gun violence.

Appointments | Zeke Emanuel among Biden’s COVID-19 advisors.

University City | How campus food trucks are faring.

Sports | Cancellations continue.

Arts

Calendar

Painting | How Jill Krutick W’84 makes—and markets—her art.

Public Art | Simone Leigh’s Brick House installed at 34th and Walnut.

Book Review | In the pandemic, pondering its impact. Apollo’s Arrow.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Sawyer Brooks EAS’14 GEng’15 helped build the latest Mars rover.

Mary Ewing-Mulligan CW’71 is a Master of Wine—and education.

Matthew Pohlson WG’11’s fundraising platform will Omaze you.

Notes

Events

Obituaries

Old Penn | The University’s (formerly Big) Day.