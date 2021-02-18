Obituaries

1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | Faculty & Staff

1940

Edwin B. “Bud” Meissner Jr. W’40, Saint Louis, a former executive at a steel company; Oct. 17, at 101. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the wrestling team. One son is Edwin B. “Peter” Meissner III CGS’72 GEd’73.

Dr. Zvi Rozenn D’40, Evanston, IL, Nov. 27, at 105.

1941

Ashley J. Altman W’41, Wynnewood, PA, retired owner of a construction business; Dec. 30, at 100. He established the Sandra Altman Brain Tumor Research Fellowship and Visiting Professorship of Penn Medicine’s Department of Neurosurgery, in memory of his late wife. He served in the US Army during World War II. One daughter is Marjorie Altman Bershad C’79 GEd’80.

1942

Jack Lock C’42, Harrisburg, PA, co-owner of a plumbing and heating supply company; Nov. 28, at 99. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War. One son is Dr. Dennis R. Lock C’73.

1945

Wilhelmina “Winnie” Schaefer Glessner DH’45, Grand Rapids, MI, a homemaker; Dec. 6.

Marillyn “Dolly” Beechman Schnall CW’45, Abington, PA, an actor, playwright, director, teacher, and philanthropist; Oct. 29. She taught theater arts at Penn State and was director of the Masque Theater at Rutgers University. Her husband is Dr. Nathan Schnall GM’50, and one stepdaughter is Ilene S. Schnall C’82.

1946

Dorothy Elizabeth “Betty” Greene Mahon OT’46, Little Rock, AR, a retired director of occupational therapy and faculty member at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; Oct. 28.

Martin Price C’46 L’49, East Palestine, OH, owner of a construction company; Sept. 18. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the basketball team.

1947

Elizabeth Burrows Allyn CW’47, New London, NC, Nov. 30. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Phyllis Weissman Haas CW’47, Bala Cynwyd, PA, May 1. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Her sons are David I. Haas C’76 L’79 and Steven N. Haas C’79; and one granddaughter is Jacqueline A. Haas C’11.

Garland H. Hoover GEd’47, Honey Brook, PA, a retired high school principal; Nov. 7, at 103. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

1948

Dr. Richard G. Ainley V’48, Santa Maria, CA, a retired veterinarian; Oct. 21. He served as a surgical technician in the US Army Medical Corps during World War II, treating freed Holocaust concentration camp survivors.

James E. Frick L’48, Ambler, PA, a retired corporate lawyer for Reading Railroad; Nov. 18, at 100. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Daniel F. Healy ME’48, Seattle, a former mechanical engineer for Boeing who later became an engineering consultant; Dec. 2. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

1949

James J. Joyce W’49, Vandalia, OH, Oct. 30. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Dr. Harold Smulyan C’49, Syracuse, NY, a retired professor of medicine, attending physician, and chief of cardiology at SUNY Upstate Medical University, where he worked for more than 50 years; Dec. 1.

Robert E. Wachs C’49 L’52, Philadelphia, a senior partner at the law firm Wolf, Block, Schorr and Solis-Cohen; Dec. 23. One daughter is Carol Wachs C’78.

1950

Irwin L. Oster CE’50, Hollywood, FL, president of a structural engineering company; Oct. 29. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

1951

Edith Mitchell Bickley GEd’51, Redding, CT, a former secondary school teacher; April 8.

Gloria Kleinman Brissman CW’51, Springfield, VA, Dec. 21. She volunteered for the Ravensworth Farm Civic Association, as well as for a local Jewish community center. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority and WXPN.

Floyd L. Cranmer Jr. Ar’51, Marlton, NJ, a retired architect; April 29, 2019. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Dr. Clyde L. Graver Jr. D’51, Lehighton, PA, a retired dentist; July 14, 2019. He served in the US Air Force.

Robert Hughes C’51, East Greenwich, RI, a retired sales and marketing employee at Moore Push-Pin Company; Aug. 23. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team.

Nancy Horlacher Roberts CW’51, St. Davids, PA, a homemaker and hospital volunteer; Dec. 20. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and Sphinx Senior Society.

Herman P. Weinberg W’51, Philadelphia, a lawyer; Nov. 30.

1952

Victor H. Blank W’52, Warwick, RI, former owner of a women’s clothing store and a pastry shop; June 18. He served in the US Army Audit Agency during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

George H. Eakins Jr. WG’52, Aurora, CO, Dec. 30.

Edward T. Kaprowski Ed’52, Stamford, CT, May 7.

Arnold H. Winicov W’52, Malvern, PA, a partner at a law firm and a professional pianist; July 17. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity. One granddaughter is Rachel E. Winicov C’21.

1953

Rose Bobbett Ayers WEv’53, Chandler, AZ, former head cashier for the accounting firm Ernst & Young; Oct. 30. She served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Alpha Phi sorority.

Robert A. Erb Ch’53, Valley Forge, PA, a scientific consultant who fabricated custom silicone prostheses; June 12.

Dr. Walter F. Loeb C’53 V’55, Gaithersburg, MD, retired cofounder of a laboratory that developed clinical pathology and toxicology tests for government research, and the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; Dec. 24.

Robert K. Parmacek W’53, Bryn Mawr, PA, former chairman and CEO of Carlisle Foodservice Products; Jan. 2. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and the fencing team. His son is Michael S. Parmacek, a professor at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; one granddaughter is Sarah J. Parmacek C’15 W’15; and one brother is Edward I. Parmacek W’60.

Howard J. Rubenstein C’53, New York, former president of a public relations firm; Dec. 29. His high-profile clients included Donald J. Trump W’68, Rupert Murdoch, and former New York Yankees owner George M. Steinbrenner III. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian. One son is Steven Gary Rubenstein C’92.

1954

Edward K. Asplundh W’54, Huntingdon Valley, PA, retired president of a utility contractor that performs tree pruning and other line clearance services; Dec. 31. He served in the US Air Force. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the ROTC. One brother is Carl H. Asplundh Jr. W’58.

Dr. Horace K. Bonsall Jr. D’54, Coatesville, PA, a retired dentist; Oct. 31. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

John O. Karns C’54 L’57, Pottstown, PA, a retired attorney; Nov. 6. He served in the US Army Reserve.

Dr. A. Ralph Kristeller Jr. M’54, East Hanover, NJ, a physician who later became a hospital administrator; Nov. 26. He served in the US Army Air Corps. He received the Alumni Award of Merit in 1983. His children include M. Lee Cording C’83 and Deborah Kristeller Moed C’85, who is married to Michael C. Moed EAS’85. One grandchild is Demi E. Moed EAS’18.

James L. McArdle W’54, West Chester, PA, a retired sales executive in the folding carton industry and contract packing and manufacturing; Nov. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the Navy ROTC.

Dr. Martin L. Spangler Jr. C’54, Reading, PA, retired medical director of a hospital; Nov. 6.

1955

Robert M. Christiansen Gr’55, Centennial, CO, retired manager of the environmental sciences division of an engineering company; Oct. 16. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Anthony J. “Skip” Degeorge Jr. W’55, Stillwater, OK, retired plant manager of Moore Business Forms; Nov. 28. He served in the US Army.

Sandra Bennett Jones CW’55, Devon, PA, Nov. 6. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Ruth Husted Linn Ed’55 GEd’59, Harleysville, PA, a retired elementary school teacher and reading specialist; Nov. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Patrick J. Manley WG’55, Scranton, PA, a retired faculty member at Marywood University who taught computer science and business; Oct. 29. He served in the US Army Audit Agency.

1956

Dr. Gunther B. Goldsmith D’56, Middletown, NY, a retired dentist; April 7. He served in the US Army.

Joel Lewittes C’56, New York, a retired judge and attorney; March 26, 2020. He served as assistant attorney general of the State of New York, and later was a federal bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York. Two sons are David I. Lewittes C’84 and Ronald J. Lewittes C’83, who is married to Suzanne J. Lewittes C’85 W’85. One grandson is Samuel R. Lewittes EAS’23.

William T. Link W’56, Los Angeles, CA, an Emmy Award–winning film and television screenwriter; Dec. 27. His projects included Columbo and Murder, She Wrote, which he cowrote with longtime collaborator Richard L. Levinson W’56. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian and cofounded the Highball humor magazine with Levinson. He served in the US Army.

Charles R. Savidge W’56, Longboat Key, FL, retired owner of a coal company and a trucking company; Nov. 19. He served in the US Army.

Lee H. Schick C’56, Laramie, WY, a retired physics professor at the University of Wyoming; Oct. 30. One sister is Mariann E. Schick CW’71 L’74.

Rocco P. Triolo G’56 Gr’59, Newtown Square, PA, a retired executive at a manufacturer of polyurethane foam; Nov. 27. One granddaughter is Regina A. Fairbanks C’21.

1957

Dr. Franklin D. Bell GD’57, Raleigh, NC, a retired oral surgeon; Oct. 30. He served in the US Navy, the US Army Reserve, and was a member of the National Guard.

Charles M. Meredith III W’57, Quakertown, PA, former owner and publisher of the newspaper Quakertown Free Press; Dec. 11. He also founded the Emmaus Free Press and the Indian Valley Echo, and he served as a Bucks County commissioner. He was a longtime president of his alumni class. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Mask & Wig and was his class’s Bowl Award winner. His son is Charles M. Meredith IV C’83.

1958

Stanley Burns GM’58 GM’60, Shelburne, VT, professor emeritus of medicine at the University of Vermont; Oct. 21. He served as a surgical technician in the US Army during World War II.

Lawrence Fung WG’58, Honolulu, Sept. 18. His wife is Leatrice Lock Fung Ed’57, and two sons are Lawrence Y. M. Fung W’82 and Stephen Yu Chung Fung WG’93.

Shirley Morrell Loder CW’58, Shrewsbury, NJ, co-owner of an art gallery; Dec. 12. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority and the field hockey and lacrosse teams.

John F. MacLeod Jr. W’58 WG’62, West Chester, PA, a retired attorney; Oct. 6. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.

Dr. Stephen H. Rovno M’58, San Mateo, CA, a retired anesthesiologist; Nov. 1. He served as a lieutenant commander in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, establishing the anesthesia department at the US Naval Hospital in Guam. His brother is Dr. David A. Rovno M’63.

Franklin B. Thomas III WEv’58, Centerville, OH, a certified public accountant; Aug. 22. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Barbara Minnich Zegarski HUP’58 Nu’58, York, PA, a former nursing teacher; Nov. 4.

1959

Charna Cohen Binder CW’59, Wyncote, PA, a former teacher and guidance counselor; Dec. 10. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Players and WXPN.

Richard C. Csaplar Jr. L’59, Needham, MA, a former lawyer who also taught law at Boston College; Oct. 31. He served in the US Coast Guard. One grandson is Kenneth A. Csaplar Jr. C’11.

John W. Hill GAr’59, Towson, MD, professor emeritus and founding dean of the architecture school at the University of Maryland; July 7. He served in the military during the Korean War.

Roy E. Hock GEE’59, Williamsburg, VA, retired president and CEO of the old Technitrol Incorporated, a Philadelphia-based engineering and manufacturing firm of electronic systems and components; Oct. 25.

Sidney R. Hodes W’59, Worcester, MA, former president of his family’s supermarket business; Dec. 3. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the fencing team.

John J. Lombard Jr. L’59, Upper Gwynedd, PA, a lawyer and longtime adviser for the Philadelphia Museum of Art; Nov. 4.

Robert W. Morgan WG’59, Hillsborough, NC, an entrepreneur who founded Morgan Industries and Conversational Voice Technologies, which offered unique means of conversing automatically with telephone callers; Nov. 9.

Elisabeth “Bunny” Uhler Neu CW’59, Lower Gwynedd, PA, a former clerical worker in the Hatboro-Horsham School District; Oct. 16. Her husband is Charles Edwin Neu MTE’61 GMT’73.

Johann A. Norstedt C’59 G’61, Blacksburg, VA, a professor of English at Virginia Tech; Oct. 28.

Dr. C. Leighton Philbrick Jr. D’59 GD’63, Cumberland Center, ME, a retired orthodontist; Nov. 2. He served in the US Army as a dentist. One son is Dr. Leighton R. Philbrick D’86 GD’87.

Edward A. Richards GAr’59, Philadelphia, a retired architect; May 29.

1960

David S. Branch WG’60, New Canaan, CT, retired president and CEO of American Banker, a magazine for the financial industry; Dec. 21.

Frank A. Dunn G’60, Wayne, PA, July 29, 2019.

David S. Grabel W’60, Warwick, PA, a retired certified public accountant; Sept. 22.

William A. Segraves ME’60, Sarasota, FL, a nuclear engineer for General Electric; Oct. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the heavyweight rowing team.

1961

Abdennour Nory Abrous G’61, New York, a former leader in the Algerian independence movement who later spent nearly two decades working for the United Nations, most recently as director of General Assembly Affairs, Decolonization, and the Trusteeship Council; April 16. He was also a member of the old Ukrainian Nationals team in Philadelphia that won the 1960–61 American Soccer League championship. One daughter is Leila Abrous Gr’01.

Gretchen Rhein Barber CW’61, Plano, TX, Oct. 1. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Penn Players.

David F. Bramhall Gr’61, Denver, a professor emeritus who taught radical political economics at the University of Colorado Denver; Nov. 12, 2019.

John D. Cleland WG’61, Topeka, KS, a retired executive at an investment and securities business; Nov. 7. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Kenneth Drake Gardner Jr. GM’61, Genoa, NV, a professor emeritus at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine; Nov. 16.

Victor P. Greene W’61 L’64, New York, an executive at an investment bank; March 26. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity. His sons are Samuel M. Greene C’93 and Christopher K. Greene C’96.

James D. “JD” Hammond Gr’61, State College, PA, dean emeritus of the business school at Penn State University; Nov. 23.

Dr. David E. Horner D’61, Ambler, PA, a retired orthodontist; Oct. 17. He served in the US Navy as a dentist.

Alan Kreditor GCP’61, San Marino, CA, a retired professor, administrator, and fundraiser at the University of Southern California, where he worked for 50 years and helped build the university’s school of public policy; Oct. 7.

William E. Krumpe WG’61, Mason, OH, a retired manager of marketing research for Kroger; Nov. 2. He later became president of Krumpe Research Division.

Ira S. Rimerman WG’61, Boca Raton, FL, a former executive of an investment bank; Aug. 31.

Paul M. Struhl C’61, Teaneck, NJ, Oct. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity.

George L. White Jr. WG’61, Bethesda, MD, a retired tax professional; Aug. 28.

1962

Dr. Joseph A. Besecker GM’62, Lancaster, PA, a retired pediatrician; Aug. 4, 2019.

Frederick B. Chary C’62, Gary, IN, a professor emeritus of history at Indiana University Northwest and a scholar of Bulgarian and Jewish history; Nov. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players.

George W. Meyers W’62, Cincinnati, president and CEO of Fox Reusch, a financial company; Dec. 1.

Michael R. Sandler W’62, Dedham, MA, a former University trustee and an entrepreneur who built and sold several businesses; Dec. 29. His ventures included Auto Parts Distributors, which was sold to Rite-Aid Corporation; and Eduventures, a research and consulting business for the education and financial industries [“Profiles,” Jul|Aug 2010]. Most recently, he served as chairman and CEO of the Education Industry Group, an advisory company supporting social entrepreneurship in education, and as a senior advisor at the Parthenon Group. In addition to being a trustee, he was on the board of advisors of the School of Arts and Sciences. In 1964, he founded the Penn Club of Portland (Maine); and in 1987, he organized a fundraiser that led to the installation of the iconic Ben on the Bench sculpture. He also coauthored a manual on Penn reunion organization. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. His wife is Ellen Cooper Sandler CW’62, and one daughter is Susan Sandler Brennan C’88.

Dr. Dennis E. Winn GD’62, Grand Rapids, MI, a retired dentist; Nov. 9. He served in the US Army Reserve.

Michael N. Wood C’62, East Boston, MA, a retired airline captain for Delta Airlines; Nov. 24. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the squash team.

1963

Nabil H. Farhat GrE’63, Philadelphia, professor emeritus in Penn’s department of electrical and systems engineering; Nov. 3. He joined the faculty at the Moore School in 1964 as an assistant professor of electrical engineering. Soon after joining the school, he was appointed the head of the Electro-Optics and Photonic Neuroengineering Laboratory. He received a Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1970. In 1973, he was appointed the Alfred G. and Meta A. Ennis Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Moore School. In 1976, he was promoted to a full professor. He held this position until 2013, when he retired. Most recently, his research focused on the qualitative theory of nonlinear dynamics, bifurcation and chaos, and its application to the modeling and understanding of cortical dynamics in the brain. His brother is Amir H. Farhat GEE’68 GrE’77.

Dr. Herbert Hodess GD’63, West Palm Beach, FL, a retired periodontist; Oct. 1. He served in the US Army as a dentist. His daughter is Robin B. Hodess C’88.

Dr. Philip B. Temple D’63, Pepperell, MA, a retired dentist; Dec. 11. He served in the US Army Dental Corps.

Dr. Joel A. Tobias M’63, Medford, OR, a physician; Dec. 8.

Anthony R. Tomazinis Gr’63, professor emeritus of city and regional planning in Penn’s Weitzman School of Design; Dec. 11. While a student at Penn Design, he worked as a teaching assistant. Joining the faculty as an assistant professor in 1961, he remained at Penn until his retirement in 2006. He served as chair of the department of city and regional planning, and in 1999 received the School of Design’s G. Holmes Perkins Award for Distinguished Teaching. Outside of Penn, he was an advisor to the White House during the Carter administration, advised the United Nations on planning issues, and from 1991 to 1993 chaired a Pennsylvania commission on increasing efficiency and privatization in state government operations. His children include Christina R. Tomazinis C’87, Marina L. Tomazinis C’95 LP’S08, and Alexis R. Tomazinis C’04.

1964

Ethel M. Adams GrEd’64, Sanford, NC, Nov. 26.

Earl T. Britt L’64, Plymouth Meeting, PA, a retired attorney; Nov. 2.

R. Thomas Douglass Gr’64, North Liberty, IA, professor emeritus of Spanish at the University of Iowa; Sept. 8. He served in the US Army.

Michael B. Fein C’64, Cherry Hill, NJ, an attorney specializing in intellectual property law at Rohm & Haas; Nov. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the orchestra and WXPN.

Josephine G. Fitten SW’64, Camden, NJ, a retired supervisor at the Camden Board of Education and cofounder of a Baptist church; June 7.

Lois Foster Hirt DH’64, Los Angeles, a former dental hygienist; Nov. 17.

Joseph J. Seneca C’64 Gr’68, Cornelius, NC, a professor emeritus of economics and vice president of academic affairs emeritus at Rutgers University; Nov. 27. His wife is Rosalind Worswick Seneca Gr’71, and his son is Matthew J. Seneca C’99.

1965

Joseph G. A. Holden SW’65, Harrisburg, a retired psychotherapist at the Veterans Administration; Dec. 7. He served in the US Navy and the US Army Reserve.

Kathryn Klaus HUP’65, Feasterville Trevose, PA, a nurse; Nov. 28.

Ruth Blumenfeld McKay Gr’65, Rockville, MD, a retired employee at the General Accounting Office in Washington, DC; Oct. 24. Previously, she taught anthropology and health education at George Washington University and the University of Maryland.

1966

T. Cartter Frierson Sr. WG’66, Rising Fawn, GA, a retired IT developer who later became a consultant; Nov. 26. He served in the US Army.

Lynn Auerbach Kaplan GEd’66, Hollidaysburg, PA, a former fourth-grade teacher; Sept. 17. Her husband is Dr. Stephen M. Kaplan C’58 M’62, and one daughter is Dr. Julie K. Borenstein C’91.

Robert F. Klausner WG’66, Williamsburg, VA, a retired executive at Exxon; Oct. 19.

1967

Marilyn Halperin Bender CW’67, Dobbs Ferry, NY, a retired special education secretary to Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District; Jan. 2. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Players. Her husband is David Bender L’68.

1968

Irene T. Borgogno CW’68 G’71, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired clinical researcher in the pharmaceutical industry; Dec. 2. She led the team responsible for getting FDA approval of Tramadol, a widely used analgesic. Her husband is Frank J. Kampas C’68 G’68.

Jonathan Jewett L’68, Vero Beach, FL, a retired lawyer; July 9. At Penn, he was a member of the Law Review.

Lawrence “Larry” Nussdorf W’68, Washington, DC, a former University trustee, and chairman and CEO of Clark Enterprises, a real estate investment firm; Nov. 13. He brought his expertise as an attorney, certified public accountant, and real estate investor to the trustees’ committees on audit and compliance, and facilities and campus planning. In 2004, he was a founding member of the advisory board of Penn Institute for Urban Research (Penn IUR), and Clark Enterprises endowed a chair at Penn IUR in his honor. He was a member and former vice chair of the Graduate School of Education’s board of advisors. He also served as president of Penn’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Advisory Board and a member of the Agenda for Excellence Council and the advisory board of the Wharton Club of Washington, DC. He and his wife established the Nussdorf Endowed Scholarship and the Melanie and Lawrence Nussdorf Endowed Scholarship for Students in the School of Nursing. They also provided support to numerous other departments at Penn. He received the Alumni Award of Merit in 2010. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi. His wife is Melanie Franco Nussdorf CW’71; and his sons are Jed F. Nussdorf EAS’02 W’02 WG’03 and Benjamin A. Nussdorf C’04, who is married to Inna Dexter C’04.

1969

John Chung‑Jen Chien GME’69, Westminster, CA, July 4. He had a long career in aerospace, including work at Boeing, the Aerospace Corporation, and Rockwell, where he helped design the B-1B bomber inlet.

Mark E. Lieberman W’69, Brooklyn, NY, a former New York Daily News reporter, banker, and senior economist at the Fox Business Network; Dec. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Wei‑ping Wu Gr’69, Fairfield, CT, a retired professor of history and economics at the University of Bridgeport; Nov. 9.

1970

David B. Fahnestock WG’70, Palmyra, PA, a retired revenue officer for the IRS; Oct. 19.

Gloria M. Francis G’70 Gr’72, Allentown, PA, professor emerita of psychiatric nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University; Nov. 5. Her research focused on loneliness and the value of using therapeutic animals with hospital patients.

Maureen McKenna Platt GNu’70, Sky Valley, GA, a retired nurse and health administrator; Aug. 24.

Jean Shepsko Stephenson Nu’70, Phoenixville, PA, former director of a nursing services provider; Dec. 13.

Richard H. Stowell WG’70, Weld, ME, former chief financial officer of various businesses including an art supply store and many Wendy’s franchises; Oct. 27. His wife is Nancy Holt Stowell G’71.

Jeffrey A. Tyler W’70, Haverford, PA, retired founder of a marketing firm that focused on the technology and information services industries; May 1.

Dr. Paul Morris Weinberg GM’70, Philadelphia, a professor emeritus CE (clinician-educator) of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Oct. 15. He joined the Penn faculty in 1977 and moved to CHOP in 1980, becoming a full professor in 2002. He also held academic appointments in radiology and pathology & laboratory medicine. In 1998, he won the School of Medicine’s Blockley-Osler Award for excellence in clinical teaching; and in 2009 the Robert Dunning Dripps Memorial Award for Excellence in Graduate Medical Education. He served in the US Navy as a pediatric cardiologist. His wife is Dr. Linda M. Weinberg GM’72.

1971

Dr. Robert G. Anusbigian D’71, Shrewsbury, MA, a dentist; April 16. He served in the US Navy.

Christine M. Kowalski CW’71, Moorestown, NJ, a former human resources manager at the Philadelphia Library Foundation; Dec. 12. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and the orchestra.

Alberto Romero G’71, Snellville, GA, a retired instructor and chair of modern languages at the Hill School, a boarding school in Pottstown, PA; June 20.

Douglass R. Sawyer WG’71 Brandon, VT, owner of the Lilac Inn, a Vermont bed and breakfast; March 8, 2020.

Dr. George W. Sheer GM’71, Wilmington, DE, a retired radiologist; Oct. 25. He served in the US Army. His wife is Dr. Barbara Phelan Sheer Nu’71.

Thomas L. Stover GEE’71, Sun City Center, FL, a computer programmer who worked on several projects for the US Navy; March 4, 2020.

1972

Jonathan Black Gr’72, Lansdale, PA, former professor of orthopedic research at Penn’s School of Medicine; Dec. 5. He joined the faculty in 1970 as an associate in orthopedic surgical research. In 1977, he was one of five professors named to the faculty of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania’s new Center for Sports Medicine, eventually becoming the chief of biomaterials in the department of orthopedic surgery. In the late 1980s, he was part of a team that researched reliable joint implants. He left Penn to teach at Clemson and Cornell Universities and worked as a consultant in biomaterials science and engineering. One son is David L. Black C’83 EE’83 G’83.

Samuel R. Brown GEd’72, Lansdowne, PA, a vice principal of a middle school; April 1.

Barbara A. Munjas Gr’72, Richmond, VA, professor emerita of nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University; Oct. 28.

Thomas D. Potter WG’72, Lincoln, NE, retired president of a life insurance company; Nov. 8. He served in the US Marine Corps.

Dr. Carole Bennett Regan Gr’72, Dana Point, CA, a retired director of career services at University of California Hastings College of the Law; March 25. Her daughters are Dr. Alison E. Regan C’86 GEd’86 and Amelia C. Regan EAS’87.

E. Ralph Walker L’72, Reno, NV, a retired attorney; Nov. 4.

1974

David L. Greene Gr’74, Cleveland, GA, professor emeritus of English at Piedmont University; Nov. 20.

Erica B. Leisenring CW’74, St. Louis, a former public defender and civic leader; April 7. Her mother is Julia Bissell Leisenring CW’70, and one son is Edward “Ned” Sears C’07.

1975

B. Mitchell Baker Gr’75, Annapolis, MD, a mathematics professor at the US Naval Academy; Dec. 20.

1976

Robert J. Astheimer C’76 Gr’84, Alexandria, VA, a retired senior technical advisor in the US Department of Energy’s Office of Basic Energy Sciences; Aug. 28. Previously, he worked at Colgate-Palmolive, where he developed a human evaluation softness test for fabric softeners. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team. His life partner is Joann W. Milliken Gr’80.

Thomas G. Buchler EE’76, New York, July 16, 2019.

Marc J. Dettmann WG’76, Charlottesville, VA, a healthcare management executive who retired as CEO of the University of Virginia Health Services Foundation (now the UVA Physicians Group); Oct. 21.

Lee M. Mayweather CE’76, Atlanta, former project manager at a construction company; July 18. At Penn, he was a member of Onyx Senior Society.

John V. Prostko C’76, Washington, DC, Sept. 23. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Review.

Ilene Zurav Reilly EE’76, Luray, VA, an IT consultant who later opened a health food store; Nov. 18.

1977

Ronald C. Cherwinski WEv’77, Havertown, PA, a retired sales manager at Lehigh Valley Farms, a dairy producer; Dec. 20.

Ronald W. Shegda W’77, Hellertown, PA, an author of many books; Nov. 7.

1978

Judith Etzel King WG’78, Arnold, MO, a retired nursing home administrator; Sept. 6, 2019.

Gail DeVerna Krieger WEv’78, Paoli, PA, Aug. 30, 2019.

1979

Sr. Susan F. Elwyn G’79 Gr’91, Orem, UT, a member of the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine in Toronto; Sept. 24. Before joining the Sisterhood, she taught classical languages and English literature at Brigham Young University and West Nottingham Academy in Maryland.

1980

Dr. Bruce E. Courtright D’80, Allentown, PA, a retired dentist; Nov. 6. He served in the US Army as a dental officer.

Dr. David A. Nusblatt D’80, Dix Hills, NY, a dentist; Sept. 9. His wife is Beth F. Nusblatt Nu’80.

1985

Mark D. Santoli W’85, Lindenhurst, NY, a foreman for the highway sanitation department in Lindenhurst; Nov. 11. He was also a volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years.

Dr. Thomas P. Storey M’85, Havertown, PA, director of ambulatory health services for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health; Dec. 31.

1987

Jason W. Tannenbaum L’87, Chicago, a real estate appraiser; Oct. 25.

1988

Dr. Lisa Kristine Cummins D’88, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a dentist and former fashion model; Nov. 30.

1991

William T. Fleming Jr. WG’91, Philadelphia, a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur; Oct. 30. He designed a patented radial pump used in medical respirators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1999

Sari Kawana G’99 Gr’03, Brookline, MA, a professor of Japanese at the University of Massachusetts Boston; Oct. 29.

2005

Theodore Faigle WEv’05 G’09, Jim Thorpe, PA, an artist, activist, and retired LGBT grants analyst at Drexel University; Aug. 21, 2019.

Jennifer Emmi Fiorini GEd’05, Wayne, PA, a former director at Agnes Irwin School, an all-girls college preparatory school; Dec. 8.

2008

Raymond Burrell Hulse LPS’08, Coatesville, PA, a retired high school chemistry teacher; Aug. 17.

2014

Anne Fleming Gr’14, New York, a law professor at Georgetown University; Aug. 25.

Faculty & Staff

Jonathan Black. See Class of 1972.

Elias S. Cohen, Wynnewood, PA,Pennsylvania’s first commissioner on aging, a lifelong advocate for the elderly and disabled, and a former member of the faculty of Penn’s College of Medicine and College of General Studies; Nov. 24. He was first appointed the state commissioner for aging issues in the Department of Public Welfare in 1959. He held the position until 1968, then served as Pennsylvania’s commissioner of family services. In 1970, he joined the faculty of Penn’s College of Medicine as an associate professor in community medicine and as Penn’s Human Services Project’s director of delivery. The next year he became an assistant professor. In 1979 he became a lecturer in Penn’s College of General Studies (now known as the College of Liberal and Professional Sciences). He served as editor in chief of The Gerontologist journal from 1976 to 1981 and retired from Penn in 1996. During his career, he passionately spoke out to defend the elderly, such as in a prominent 1979 case when nine elderly people died in a fire at an unlicensed nursing home in Connellsville, PA.

Nabil H. Farhat. See Class of 1963.

Trevor R. Hadley, professor emeritus CE (clinician-educator) of psychiatry in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine and the founder and founding director of Penn’s Center for Mental Health; Oct. 29. Before coming to Penn, he served as mental health deputy commissioner for Pennsylvania, then as commissioner of mental health for Maryland. In 1986, he joined Penn’s faculty as a lecturer in the School of Medicine’s department of psychiatry and became a full professor in 1997. He founded the Penn Center for Mental Health Policy and Services Research, today known as the Penn Center for Mental Health, which fostered collaboration between public mental health systems managing mental health services research programs. In 2007, he cofounded Kids Integrated Data System (KIDS), a collaboration between Penn, the City of Philadelphia, and the School District of Philadelphia that linked data about Philadelphia children so that researchers could tailor services to fit the children’s needs. He had a secondary appointment at Penn’s School of Social Policy and Practice and a senior fellowship at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. He retired in 2014. His daughter is Jennifer Borck-Hadley GEd’08.

Linda A. Hatfield, associate professor of evidence-based practice in Penn’s School of Nursing; Nov. 20. In 2008, she was named the director of research and evidence-based practice at Pennsylvania Hospital, and she also joined Penn Nursing’s faculty as a lecturer in behavioral and health science. A year later, she moved to the department of family and community health as a lecturer and research associate. Later in 2009, she was promoted to assistant professor CE (clinician-educator) in family and community health. She held this position until 2018, when she became an associate professor CE in the same department. In 2016, she also became a senior fellow of Penn Nursing’s Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research. Her research changed scientific perceptions about the extent to which babies feel pain while they are receiving immunizations. She was awarded Penn Nursing’s inaugural Marilyn Stringer Academic Practice Award in 2013 and the 2014 Dean’s Award for Exemplary Professional Practice.

Dr. Marjorie K. Jeffcoat, a professor emeritus of periodontics and former dean of Penn’s School of Dental Medicine; Nov. 21. In 2003, she came to Penn as dean of the School of Dental Medicine. That same year, she also became a professor in the School’s department of periodontics. During her time as dean, she brought Penn Dental’s graduate scores and ranks on regional examinations to all-time highs, recruited several noteworthy faculty members, and reversed school debt and broadened the School’s research portfolio during an economic recession. She stepped down as dean in 2008 but continued to serve on Penn Dental’s faculty, until her retirement in 2016. During her career, she received many awards, including the prestigious Clinical Research Award and Gies Award from the American Academy of Periodontology.

Lawrence “Larry” Nussdorf. See Class of 1968.

Michael R. Sandler. See Class of 1962.

Anthony R. Tomazinis. See Class of 1963.

Dr. Paul Morris Weinberg. See Class of 1970.