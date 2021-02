Alumni Weekend

Alumni Weekend 2021 will not be held as an in-person event but will be reconceived with virtual programs held May 14–15, 2021. Please visit: www.alumni.upenn.edu/alumniweekend.

Virtual

In light of ongoing global health concerns, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/clubs to find the latest information on Regional Club events in your area. And be sure to check out www.alumni.upenn.edu/govirtual for an abundance of virtual events and digital resources available for alumni.