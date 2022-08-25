Download a PDF of this issue

Sep|Oct 2022

Vol. 121, No. 1

Features

Penn’s new president says growing up in Fargo, North Dakota, is the most memorable thing about her, but former colleagues and University leaders would rather talk about her warmth, attention to others and their ideas, and ability to bring groups together for a common goal (though the Midwestern thing is interesting, too, and perhaps related).

By John Prendergast

Longtime journalist Dan Rottenberg C’64’s new memoir recounts an “alternative” journey through the ever-changing print media landscape. Plus: an excerpt on how his Welcomat came to be.

By Dave Zeitlin

PIK Professors Philip Tetlock and Barbara Mellers have figured out a better way to predict the future. Open minds welcome. Experts, not so much.

By Alyson Krueger

Three Penn alumni amassed three varied and valuable private collections, then bequeathed them to Philadelphia and the world. But what drove Mütter, Barnes, and Rosenbach?

By JoAnn Greco

Departments

From the Editor | New leader, longtime institutions, future forecast.

From College Hall | First words from President Magill.

Letters | Faith and works, aging gratefully, and more.

Views

Alumni Voices | Sad news, bright reflections.

Notes from the Undergrad | “In the picture I am laughing, and genuinely so.”

Expert Opinion | How to stop breaking things.

Gazetteer

Academics | Recalculating math.

Iconography | Image update: new portraits reflect Penn’s diverse history.

Urban Farming | Penn Park Farm serves the food insecure.

Gift | $12.5 million for SP2 scholarships for underrepresented students.

Campus | New College House West named for Amy Gutmann.

Sports | Teammates’ tribute to “our beloved Booney.”

By the Numbers

Campus | Renovated compass, same old curse?

Arts

Calendar

History | Alumni professors and Getty Images partner on Picturing Black History.

Film | Documentary highlights Rev. James Martin, SJ, W’82’s LGBTQ advocacy.

Briefly Noted

Exhibit | Sissel Tolaas’ olfactory aesthetics at ICA.

Alumni

Katerina Manoff C’09 W’09 runs a cultural exchange program for Ukraine.

Celina de Sola C’99 SW’00 is working to prevent violence in Latin America.

Ted Hake ASC’69 created the first pop-culture auction house.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Pennsylmania No. 1 (again).