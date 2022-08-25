Sep|Oct 2022
Sep|Oct 2022
Vol. 121, No. 1
Features
Liz Magill Is Listening (in a Good Way)
Penn’s new president says growing up in Fargo, North Dakota, is the most memorable thing about her, but former colleagues and University leaders would rather talk about her warmth, attention to others and their ideas, and ability to bring groups together for a common goal (though the Midwestern thing is interesting, too, and perhaps related).
By John Prendergast
Professional Contrarian
Longtime journalist Dan Rottenberg C’64’s new memoir recounts an “alternative” journey through the ever-changing print media landscape. Plus: an excerpt on how his Welcomat came to be.
By Dave Zeitlin
Getting It Right(er)
PIK Professors Philip Tetlock and Barbara Mellers have figured out a better way to predict the future. Open minds welcome. Experts, not so much.
By Alyson Krueger
Museum Men
Three Penn alumni amassed three varied and valuable private collections, then bequeathed them to Philadelphia and the world. But what drove Mütter, Barnes, and Rosenbach?
By JoAnn Greco
Departments
From the Editor | New leader, longtime institutions, future forecast.
From College Hall | First words from President Magill.
Letters | Faith and works, aging gratefully, and more.
Views
Alumni Voices | Sad news, bright reflections.
Notes from the Undergrad | “In the picture I am laughing, and genuinely so.”
Expert Opinion | How to stop breaking things.
Gazetteer
Academics | Recalculating math.
Iconography | Image update: new portraits reflect Penn’s diverse history.
Urban Farming | Penn Park Farm serves the food insecure.
Gift | $12.5 million for SP2 scholarships for underrepresented students.
Campus | New College House West named for Amy Gutmann.
Sports | Teammates’ tribute to “our beloved Booney.”
By the Numbers
Campus | Renovated compass, same old curse?
Arts
Calendar
History | Alumni professors and Getty Images partner on Picturing Black History.
Film | Documentary highlights Rev. James Martin, SJ, W’82’s LGBTQ advocacy.
Briefly Noted
Exhibit | Sissel Tolaas’ olfactory aesthetics at ICA.
Alumni
Katerina Manoff C’09 W’09 runs a cultural exchange program for Ukraine.
Celina de Sola C’99 SW’00 is working to prevent violence in Latin America.
Ted Hake ASC’69 created the first pop-culture auction house.
Events
Notes
Obituaries
Old Penn | Pennsylmania No. 1 (again).