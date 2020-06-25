Jul | Aug 2020

Volume 118, No. 6

FEATURES

Penn and the Pandemic

How the University and alumni have responded to the current crisis.

By Gazette Staff and Contributors

Seeds of Insight

Rob Rosenheck C’89, CEO of Lord Jones—purveyor of CBD-infused candies, creams, and other products—is high on the cannabis industry’s potential to promote a revolution in economics, health and wellness, culture, and consciousness.

By Susan Karlin

Power of the Pup

Therapy dogs are reducing stress and bringing joy to patients and staff across the Penn healthcare community.

By Kathryn Levy Feldman

Virtual Alumni Weekend

Celebrating from a distance—until we can meet again.

Courage Through History

From storms to serial killers to shipwrecks, bestselling author Erik Larson C’76 has made his name writing about frightening moments in history. When a new one came in the form of a global pandemic, readers found unlikely comfort in his latest book—a story of leadership, perseverance, and hope in the bleakest of times 80 years ago.

By Dave Zeitlin

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor | Facing hard times, present and past.

Letters | Economic arguments, DP memories, Ernie Beck’s message.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | “It is the 42nd day of quarantine.”

Alumni Voices | New doctor, new disease, new parent.

Elsewhere | A reluctant—and roundabout—return from Antarctica.

Expert Opinion | “Recreational” DNA tests can have profound impacts.

Gazetteer

Commencement | A virtual sendoff to the Class of 2020.

Campus | Penn Family Center marks 10 years serving student parents.

Racial Equality | Initiatives to “propel progress” on inclusion and equity announced.

Instruction | Losses and gains from remote learning.

Planning | Possible scenarios for the Fall semester.

Admissions | Dean Eric Furda C’87 on the incoming “COVID class.”

Sustainability | Penn signs solar power purchase agreement.

Honors | Presidential Prizes for Engagement and Innovation announced.

Sports | Women’s basketball’s rising star Kayla Padilla.

Tributes | Light show salute; health workers show solidarity with protests.

Arts

Calendar

Digital Design | Penncraft project recreates campus online.

Fiction | Absorbing and episodic tale of an imperfect heroine. Artifact: A Novel.

Fiction | An imaginative—and macabre—medical story. Night Theater.

Briefly Noted

Music | Composer James Primosch G’80 gets vocal.

Alumni

Aldo Melpignano WG’05 wants to reinvent tourism for Italy.

Samantha Vinograd C’05 analyzes national security issues on CNN.

Taylor Jenkins W’07 is the second-youngest coach in the NBA.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Alumni Day, 1920.