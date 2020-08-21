Sep|Oct 2020
Sep | Oct 2020
Volume 119, No. 1
Features
Connecting the Data
Penn’s Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice is pioneering a systemic, data-driven approach to criminal justice reform. Its executive director, John Hollway C’92 LPS’18, started with the idea that the law should function more like science—less argument, more truth seeking.
By Julia M. Klein
The Future Is Coming—Fast!
In a new book, Wharton professor and “globalization guy” Mauro Guillén breaks down the key factors that will combine to radically transform the world over the next decade (and SARS-CoV-2 is only speeding things up).
By John Prendergast
Rocking Around the Decades with Rob and Eric
The pandemic has hit pause on 20+20—the planned 40th anniversary tour for their iconic 1980s band the Hooters—but Rob Hyman C’72 and Eric Bazilian C’75 insist the show will go on (20+20+1), while keeping musically busy in the meantime.
By Jonathan Takiff
Departments
From the Editor | Seeking justice, seeing the future, rocking on.
From College Hall | A roadmap for navigating public health crises.
Letters | Leadership lessons, pup approval, quitting time.
Views
Alumni Voices | Still life with pandemic.
Elsewhere | “To walk through layers of enchantment and legend.”
Expert Opinion | Heavy lifting.
Gazetteer
Coronavirus Response | What the fall semester will be like.
Social Justice | Chaz Howard C’00 heads new office on equity and community.
Iconography | Whitefield statue to go, broader look at campus to come.
Archives | Project will preserve community experiences of COVID-19.
Leadership | New roles, new faces in Provost’s office.
Digital Collections | Penn Libraries “reintroduces” Marian Anderson Hon’58.
Exit Interview | Eric Furda C’87 stepping down as Admissions dean.
Scholarly Publishing | Big changes at the Penn Press.
Sports | Coaches without seasons, a senior QB’s hope for one more.
Gift | Dodger blue meets baseball.
Arts
Calendar
Photography | Good(-looking) government in Arthur Drooker C’76’s City Hall.
Briefly Noted
Fiction | Jessica Goodman C’12 on her YA debut, They Wish They Were Us.
Music | Pennchants’ “Social Distance-SING” raised $27,000 for charity.
Alumni
Kathy Boockvar C’90 is in charge of making vote by mail work in PA.
Two Penn alumni doctors star in Netflix docuseries Lenox Hill.
Alison Malmon C’03 and Steve Lerman W’69 share mental-health advocacy.
Rachel Harrison Gordon EAS’12’s film Broken Bird has taken off.
Events
Notes
Obituaries
Old Penn | Wharton’s first Black graduate.