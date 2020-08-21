Sep | Oct 2020

Volume 119, No. 1



Features

Connecting the Data

Penn’s Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice is pioneering a systemic, data-driven approach to criminal justice reform. Its executive director, John Hollway C’92 LPS’18, started with the idea that the law should function more like science—less argument, more truth seeking.

By Julia M. Klein

The Future Is Coming—Fast!

In a new book, Wharton professor and “globalization guy” Mauro Guillén breaks down the key factors that will combine to radically transform the world over the next decade (and SARS-CoV-2 is only speeding things up).

By John Prendergast

Rocking Around the Decades with Rob and Eric

The pandemic has hit pause on 20+20—the planned 40th anniversary tour for their iconic 1980s band the Hooters—but Rob Hyman C’72 and Eric Bazilian C’75 insist the show will go on (20+20+1), while keeping musically busy in the meantime.

By Jonathan Takiff

Departments

From the Editor | Seeking justice, seeing the future, rocking on.

From College Hall | A roadmap for navigating public health crises.

Letters | Leadership lessons, pup approval, quitting time.

Views

Alumni Voices | Still life with pandemic.

Elsewhere | “To walk through layers of enchantment and legend.”

Expert Opinion | Heavy lifting.

Gazetteer

Coronavirus Response | What the fall semester will be like.

Social Justice | Chaz Howard C’00 heads new office on equity and community.

Iconography | Whitefield statue to go, broader look at campus to come.

Archives | Project will preserve community experiences of COVID-19.

Leadership | New roles, new faces in Provost’s office.

Digital Collections | Penn Libraries “reintroduces” Marian Anderson Hon’58.

Exit Interview | Eric Furda C’87 stepping down as Admissions dean.

Scholarly Publishing | Big changes at the Penn Press.

Sports | Coaches without seasons, a senior QB’s hope for one more.

Gift | Dodger blue meets baseball.

Arts

Calendar

Photography | Good(-looking) government in Arthur Drooker C’76’s City Hall.

Briefly Noted

Fiction | Jessica Goodman C’12 on her YA debut, They Wish They Were Us.

Music | Pennchants’ “Social Distance-SING” raised $27,000 for charity.

Alumni

Kathy Boockvar C’90 is in charge of making vote by mail work in PA.

Two Penn alumni doctors star in Netflix docuseries Lenox Hill.

Alison Malmon C’03 and Steve Lerman W’69 share mental-health advocacy.

Rachel Harrison Gordon EAS’12’s film Broken Bird has taken off.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Wharton’s first Black graduate.