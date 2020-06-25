Obituaries

1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

1938

Nancy Kester Cantrell CW’38, Westminster, CO, a retired kindergarten teacher; March 8, at 103. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

1939

Grace Cole Jones CW’39, Greenwich, CT, a volunteer at the Norwalk Hospital (CT) for 55 years; April 1, at 103. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Her son is Rev. Keith E. Jones W’64, and her daughter is Grace Jones Vineyard CW’66. Two grandchildren are Sarah E. Jones Nu’95 WEv’12 GNu’13 and Scott W. Vineyard W’96.

1941

John R. Kleiser C’41 G’42 Gr’53, Lancaster, PA, retired head of the psychology department at the Woods School for special education; March 15, at 100. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, Glee Club, chorus, Friars, and the fencing, rowing, and swimming teams. One grandson is Grant R. Kleiser C’17.

1942

Leonore Ingber Toll Ed’42, Warminster, PA, a retired teacher; Jan. 11, at 99. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and the chorus.

1943

David A. Dinkin Ed’43 GEd’47, Pittsburgh, retired executive director of the Tree of Life synagogue; March 14. He later taught adult education classes at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. He served in the US Army during World War II.

David E. Pinsky C’43 L’50, Washington, DC, a retired attorney; Dec. 31. He was one of the 10 NAACP Attorneys of Counsel on the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education school desegregation case. For much of his career he was a housing attorney at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the Philomathean Society and the debate team. One son is Ross G. Pinsky C’78.

1944

Richard E. B. Parker ME’44, Doylestown, PA, a retired mechanical engineer; Dec. 16, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of the V-12 Navy College Training Program and the lightweight rowing team. One daughter is Nancy L. Parker EE’85.

1945

Naomi Rittenberg Barsky Ed’45 GEd’46, Rutledge, PA, Jan. 29. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority and the swimming team.

Dr. Robert W. Keeler M’45, Yarmouth Port, MA, a retired pediatrician; April 5, at 99.

1946

Suzanne Weinstein Diamond CW’46, Bala Cynwyd, PA, Feb. 1, 2019. Her daughter is Thea D. Howey G’83 Gr’04.

1947

William Dodies C’47 GEd’49, Ambler, PA, Feb. 10, 2019. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Frances Rafferty CW’47, Townsend, MA, a former director of procurement at an army base; Feb. 26. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Players.

1948

Dr. Wilmer A. Abbott Jr. C’48 D’51, Ventnor City, NJ, a retired dentist; April 23. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team.

E. Lee Barnett W’48, Sedalia, MO, a retired manager at General Motors; April 20. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Betty Tucker Hendrickson G’48, Newtown Square, PA, a retired librarian; Feb. 17.

Barbara Brunton Kime Ed’48, Vonore, TN, a retired first-grade teacher; March 28.

Josephine Condello Yerger CW’48, Gwynedd Valley, PA, July 20, 2019.

1949

Donald D. Baker W’49, Malvern, PA, a retired manager in the cost accounting department at what is now GlaxoSmithKline; April 23. He later started a kitchen design consultancy.

1950

Milton Silver EE’50 WG’52, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at Drexel University; April 8. His daughter is Susan Silver Miller C’78 W’78, and one son is Carlton I. Silver EAS’84. One grandchild is Jodi L. Miller C’14 GEd’15.

Richard D. Wood WG’50, Indianapolis, retired chairman, president, and CEO of Eli Lily, a pharmaceutical company; April 16. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.

1951

Eric H. Cocklin C’51 G’59, Pleasant Gap, PA, a former lab technician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who later worked on his family farm; April 20. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Roy A. Fetterman Jr. ME’51, Fort Washington, PA, a retired engineer, inventor, and owner of a textile business; Feb. 8. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Oliver F. Green Jr. L’51, Newport Beach, CA, a retired attorney; Feb. 25. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Edward Gabriel Janosik Gr’51, Springfield, MO, a retired political science professor at SUNY Geneseo; March 7, at 102. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Colman I. Kaplan L’51, Elkins Park, PA, a retired attorney; Sept. 24, 2018.

Patricia Wolf King CW’51, Lafayette, CA, Jan. 1, 2019.

Ernest “Ernie” J. Prudente Ed’51 GEd’62, Wallingford, PA, a former football, basketball, and baseball coach at Haverford and Swarthmore colleges; April 14. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He remained an active member of the “Mungermen,” returning to Frankiln Field often to visit with old football teammates who, like him, played under famed coach George Munger Ed’33. His son is Ernie L. Prudente EAS’89.

Robert L. Stern WG’51, Rye, NY, a former partner at a brokerage firm who later opened a wine and liquor store; April 14. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Edward A. Weil Jr. W’51, Sun Valley, ID, a retired stockbroker; March 18. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

1952

Natalie Reilly Anderson DH’52, Clearwater, FL, Feb. 13.

Jeanne Thomson Castillo CW’52, Vero Beach, FL, April 23. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her husband is Arthur T. Castillo W’53, and one sister is Joanne Thomson Welsh CW’52.

Myron I. Dworken W’52, Fairfield, CT, a retired CPA; April 20. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Charles W. Grassel C’52 GEd’61, Levittown, PA, a retired professor of geography and history at West Chester University; March 4. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War and was awarded the Navy Cross.

Donald R. Haws C’52 L’55, Jacksonville, FL, a retired attorney; March 19. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and WXPN. One son is Robert S. Haws W’79.

William H. Knoll Jr. C’52, Whitehall, PA, a retired employee at AT&T who worked in international sales; April 23. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Bernard J. Korman W’52 L’55, Miami, former chairman of a real estate investment trust company; Feb. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the rowing team. One son is Charles H. Korman C’79 WG’86 CGS’98, and one grandson is Jonathan F. Korman C’05 L’08.

Richard A. Mulford ME’52 GME’57, Malvern, PA, a retired engineer for the Philadelphia Electric Company (now PECO), where he worked for nearly 40 years; Feb. 19.

Rachel “Phyllis” Ostrolenk Soffen Ed’52, Princeton, NJ, a retired nursery school teacher; Feb. 29. At Penn, she was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority and WXPN.

Mary Bratton Stewart DH’52, Palm City, FL, a retired dental hygienist; April 8. Her husband is George H. Stewart W’53, and one daughter is Linda N. Stewart W’77.

Dr. Royall Whitaker C’52 Gr’65, Arnold, MD, professor emeritus of economics at the US Naval Academy; Aug. 26.

Dr. Saul Winegrad C’52 M’56, Philadelphia, professor emeritus of physiology at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; March 13. He joined the Penn faculty as assistant professor of physiology and medicine in 1962. In 1969, he became a full professor. He founded and organized the Biomedical Graduate Studies program, which oversees all Perelman School of Medicine graduate groups. He was recognized internationally for his research in cardiac muscle physiology and was a Fulbright Fellow, National Science Foundation Fellow, Guggenheim Fellow, and Fogarty-CNRS International Fellow. The Saul Winegrad Award for Outstanding Dissertation was established for the graduate groups upon his retirement. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. His wife is Dilys V. Winegrad Gr’70. His daughters are Naomi Winegrad Usher C’88 and Gwyneth N. Galbraith C’90. One granddaughter is Amelia L. Galbraith C’21.

Norman P. Zarwin C’52 L’55, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired founding partner of a law firm; March 6. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

1953

Nathaniel A. Barbera L’53, Somerset, PA, founder of a law firm; March 10.

Marjorie L. Blake-Myers Ed’53, Danville, CA, a retired real estate agent; March 22. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the lacrosse team.

Joan Mitchell Goldburgh Ed’53, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired elementary school teacher; March 25. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, WXPN, the chorus, and the fencing, swimming, and tennis teams.

Dr. H. Alan Hume M’53 GM’57, Sidney, ME, a retired surgeon and a physician and a teacher at Colby College; Feb. 20. He served in the US Navy during World War II. His brother is Dr. John M. Hume M’55 GM’59.

John Patrick Mullen G’53, King of Prussia, PA, an English professor at Saint Joseph’s University for 51 years; Feb. 25. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning a Bronze Star.

Harold Weisman C’53, Pelham, NY, an attorney; March 24. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the Penn Band. His daughter is Diane F. Calderon C’81 GEd’82.

1954

Duncan A. Bruce W’54, New York, a retired stock trader and author of books on Scottish history; Nov. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, Friars, Mask & Wig, and Penn Players.

Dr. Thomas T. Doran D’54, New London, NH, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Huntington, NY, for 30 years; Feb. 26.

Dr. Stanley “Shep” Goren GM’54, Jenkintown, PA, a retired physician; Feb. 12, 2019.

Dr. Gifford Grimm M’54 GM’58, Little Silver, NJ, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist at Monmouth County Associates for more than 50 years; Jan. 16. He served as a MASH surgeon in the US Army.

Robert G. Hoffman WG’54, Forest Hills, NY, a retired financial advisor; Sept. 12, 2019.

Newton N. Levine Ar’54, Milford, NJ, a retired architect and graphic arts professor at Ramapo College of New Jersey; Feb. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity and Mask & Wig.

Leroy R. Loewenstern C’54 G’57, Elkins Park, PA, a high school physics teacher and an adjunct professor at Drexel University; March 31. Two sons are Daniel A. Loewenstern W’84 L’87 and Mark A. Loewenstern C’90.

C. Stetson Thomas Jr. W’54, Middleboro, MA, former president of an insurance agency; March 6. He later owned and operated a travel service with his daughter. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

James D. B. Weiss Jr. W’54, Philadelphia, a teacher in the Philadelphia School District; March 30. He served in the US Army during World War II and remained in the reserves for many years. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

1955

Edward M. Callahan W’55, Naples, FL, an entrepreneur; April 2. At Penn he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. His daughter is Mary Anne Callahan WG’89.

Joseph D’Angelo Jr. WEv’55, North Wales, PA, a retired sales executive at a conveyor systems manufacturer; March 9. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Ruth Hagenlocher Tori Ed’55, Tampa, FL, Feb. 8.

Dr. John T. Ziegler D’55, Carlisle, PA, a retired dentist; March 12. He served in the US Army.

1956

George W. Ahl Jr. EF’56, Trumbull, CT, retired director of the Connecticut Small Business Development Center, a nonprofit consultancy; April 1. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Dr. Frank H. Barranco M’56 GM’60, Solvang, CA, a retired physician; March 14. He was also a clinical instructor at UCLA. He served in the US Army.

Evan S. Kranzley L’56, North Coventry Township, PA, a retired attorney and real estate agent; Feb. 24. He served in the US Air Force.

Vincent M. Love WG’56, New York, retired executive of a hotel; April 16. He served in the US Army.

1957

Madlyn Kornberg Abramson Ed’57 GEd’60, Blue Bell, PA, emeritus trustee of the University of Pennsylvania whose donation with her husband established Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center; April 15. She was a teacher in the Philadelphia School District and a cancer survivor committed to research to ease the psychological and physiological suffering of cancer patients. In 1997, she and her husband, Leonard, the CEO of US Healthcare, made a $100 million gift to establish the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute to integrate research, education, and comprehensive patient care at what was then known as Penn’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Today it is called Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center. In 1997, she became a Penn trustee and served on the Executive, External Affairs, and Student Life Committees. She served on the boards of Penn Medicine, the School of Medicine, and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Trustees’ Council of Penn Women and an overseer of the Graduate School of Education. The Abramsons also created the Pediatric Research Center of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which opened in 1995 and more than doubled the space available for scientific projects. Gifts from the Abramsons established the Abramson Family Professorship in Sarcoma Care Excellence, as well as the Madlyn and Leonard Abramson Professorship in Clinical Oncology. Earlier this year, the couple gave $1 million to support Abramson Cancer Center research related to COVID-19. As a student at Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Two grandchildren are Samantha J. Felgoise C’20 and David Z. Wolfson L’20 WG’20.

Dr. George I. Baxter D’57, Silver Spring, MD, a retired dentist; March 12. He was also a professor of endodontia and periodontia at Georgetown University Dental School. He served in the US Air Force.

Francis J. Blee Sr. W’57, Absecon, NJ, a retired corporate economist at GlaxoSmithKline; April 1. He later worked as an addictions counselor in Atlantic City. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Philip W. Brandt G’57, Bronx, NY, professor emeritus of pathology and cell biology at Columbia University; Feb. 17.

James C. DeCesare Jr. WG’57, Burden, KS, retired president and chief operating officer at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, a pharmaceutical company; April 4. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dr. Albert Eichen D’57 GD’58, Teaneck, NJ, a retired dentist; March 26. He also taught physiology and clinical dentistry at New York University’s Dental School. He served in the US Army Dental Corps. His wife is Hon. Naomi Gerber Eichen Ed’59, and one grandson is Benjamin S. Epstein C’21.

Robert E. Shapiro W’57, Newton, MA, a retired professor at Seton Hall University School of Business; April 4. One son is Brad Eric Shapiro C’91.

Pacey L. Wohlner W’57, Kansas City, MO, a lawyer; April 16. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society.

1958

Dr. Edward J. Bajorek GM’58, Erie, PA, a retired surgeon; Jan. 8. He served in World War II on the surgical staff of hospitals in France and Germany.

Linda Downum Byrum FA’58, The Villages, FL, a professional portrait artist; March 30.

Sander R. Gorberg L’58, Wynnewood, PA, a retired personal injury attorney; Jan. 31. He served in the US Army.

Robert S. Kadis W’58, Raleigh, NC, owner of a commercial real estate property management company; April 6. He served in the US Air Force. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Philip H. Osborne L’58, Pennington, NJ, a retired tax attorney and a photographer; April 16. At Penn, he was a member of the Law Review. One sister is Elizabeth Osborne FA’59.

Irwin Rosenbaum C’58, New York, a retired high school English teacher; April 5. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of the Glee Club. His daughter is Rachel Rosenbaum Mandell C’99, who is married to Matthew Mandell C’99.

Helen F. Sharkey G’58, Bryn Mawr, PA, Dec. 8.

1959

Dr. C. Theodore Blaisdell M’59 GM’62, New Tripoli, PA, a retired anesthesiologist; April 3. He served in the US. Air Force during the Korean War.

Robert N. Burrows Gr’59, Whitewater, WI, a retired professor of American and British literature at the University of Wisconsin; April 14. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II.

Lester Eber W’59, Rochester, NY,president of a wine and spirits distribution business; April 5. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

Jane Krumrine CW’59, Newtown Square, PA, retired vice president of communications at an insurance brokerage firm; April 17. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Dr. Donald G. Lovejoy D’59, Keuka Lake, NY, a retired dentist; April 3. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Edward L. Reid II M’59, Coral Gables, FL, a physician and professor of endocrinology at Florida International University Medical School; April 7. He served in the US Army Medical Corps.

Nancy J. Woods SW’59, Danville, PA, retired director of a social work department at a medical center; April 13.

Linda Gureasko Yang Ar’59, New York, a retired journalist; April 20. Early in her career, she worked for the noted architect Edward Durell Stone before becoming a garden columnist for the New York Times. At Penn, she was a member of the chorus. Her son is David Yang C’89 GAr’92.

Dr. Leslie M. Zatz GM’59, Palo Alto, CA, professor emeritus of radiology at Stanford University; Feb. 21. He served in the US Air Force.

1960

David C. Auten C’60 L’63, Philadelphia, a retired lawyer and University of Pennsylvania Trustee; May 9. He served on Penn’s board of trustees from 1977 to 1988, as a member of the board for UPHS (now Penn Medicine), as an overseer of the School of Arts and Sciences, president of the General Alumni Society, chair of Annual Giving, and president of the Interfraternity Alumni Council. In 1977, he received honorary membership in the Friars Senior Society. He also received the Penn Alumni Award of Merit in 1981 and the Hospital Hero Award of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in 2011. He spent 50 years in the legal field, including serving as the managing partner of the Philadelphia office of Reed Smith LLP for 16 years, focusing on real estate, banking, healthcare, and international law. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity, Mask & Wig, Phi Beta Kappa honor society, and the Law Review. His daughters are Anne C. Auten C’92 and Meredith Auten C’96 L’99. His brother is Donald R. Auten C’68 L’71, who is married to Dr. Judith W. Auten M’66.

Barbara Babcock CW’60, Stanford, CA, professor emerita of law at Stanford University; April 18. She was the first female faculty member at Stanford Law and served as the head of the Justice Department’s civil division under President Jimmy Carter, where she lobbied successfully for women and minorities on the federal bench. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, Phi Beta Kappa honor society, and Mortar Board senior society.

Ross L. Campbell C’60, Ambler, PA, retired senior vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott, a financial services company; March 24. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Peter B. Gregory D’60, Morris, NY, a retired dentist; March 12. He also worked as a banker and was a partner at an antiques store.

Joel A. Rose WG’60, Cherry Hill, NJ, head of a management consulting firm; Feb. 13.

Dr. Harold P. Wittman D’60, Rockville, MD, a retired orthodontist; Nov. 26, 2018. One granddaughter is Jessica W. Schwartz EAS’18 GEng’19.

1961

Dr. Frederick C. Braun GM’61, Vero Beach, FL, a pediatrician specializing in hematology oncology; Feb. 28. He served in the US Navy Medical Corps and the US Marine Corps.

Ira S. Einhorn C’61, Somerset, PA, a former counterculturist who rose to infamy as the “Unicorn Killer” and fugitive; April 3. In the 1960s and ‘70s he was a sought-after speaker on issues of peace, love, and environmentalism. In 1979, he was charged with the murder of his former girlfriend, Holly Maddux, and fled to Europe. He was later discovered in France and extradited after long negotiations in 2001. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole [“Alumni Profiles,” Jan|Feb 2003].

Barbara Faix HUP’61, Ephrata, PA, Oct. 2, 2018.

M. Louis Goodman Ar’61, New York, a professor of architecture at the Pratt Institute; April 11.

Henry F. Guckes EE’61 GEE’73, West Chester, PA, a former senior consultant with Allied InfoSecurity, a security services firm; March 21. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. One daughter is Stacey Guckes Helmers G’89 GFA’90.

Dr. Eugene M. Kern C’61 M’65, Roslyn, NY, a retired physician; March 5. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. One son is Joshua H. Kern C’96.

Martin Kobak W’61, Upper Gwynedd, PA, a retired senior executive at a large financial institution; Sept. 9. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

James E. Mahoney W’61, Weymouth, MA, an attorney; March 17. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Ivan M. Popkin W’61, Elkins Park, PA, a partner at a commercial construction company; March 29. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. His wife is Susan Alexander Popkin CW’62 G’80.

David L. Robinson W’61 L’64, Greensburg, PA, an attorney and owner of a restaurant; March 15. He rowed internationally and competed four times at the US Olympic Trials. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the heavyweight rowing team. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

David Segal GCP’61, Philadelphia, a member of the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, where he specialized in the preparation and publication of population and housing data; March 12. He served in the US Army Reserve.

Sandra Segal Stein Ed’61, Beverly Hills, CA, an attorney who was one of the leading asset recovery experts at the law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP; Feb. 25. She also served on the Senate Judiciary Staff of US Senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania and championed many Jewish causes. At Penn, she was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority. Her daughters are Laura S. Stein C’92 L’95 and Leigh D. Stein C’96.

1962

Patricia Conway Diehl Nu’62, Wilmington, DE, a retired nurse; April 10.

Dr. Eric Papineau Gall C’62 M’66 GM’70, Tuscon, AZ, chief of rheumatology at the University of Arizona and cofounder and director of the school’s Arthritis Center; Feb. 26. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Raymond H. Kraftson C’62, West Chester, PA, an attorney and businessman who founded Ariane Capital Partners, growing it into a top 10 private fund placement agent; Feb. 21. He was also a skilled mechanic and race car driver. One daughter is Marguerite Kraftson Kelly C’95, and his son is Donald W. Kraftson WG’96. His brother is Timothy A. Kraftson WG’68, and his sister is Constance Kraftson McDowell WG’75.

Lawrence J. Little WG’62, Ormond Beach, FL, a retired CPA and comptroller for a number of firms; Feb. 26. He served in the US Army.

Jeffrey M. Milwe C’62, Westport, CT, a partner at a law firm; March 7. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. His wife is Judith Cohen Milwe W’63.

Carol Hill Rizzo CW’62, Scotch Plains, NJ, a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine teacher; April 11. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and Penn Singers. Her daughter is Elizabeth M. Rizzo C’86, and her son is Louis Robert Rizzo III W’93.

1963

Robert J. Aresty W’63, Princeton, NJ, owner and president of a solar energy company; March 21. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and the soccer team. His sister is Jane Aresty Silverman GCP’70.

Hon. A. Richard Caputo L’63, Wilkes Barre, PA, a judge on the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; March 11. He served as a federal judge for the last 22 years after previously working as a trial lawyer. He served in the US Air Force.

Dr. Antonio Castro GD’63, St. Petersburg, FL, a retired oral surgeon; Dec. 1. He was a former team doctor for the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. He served in the US Air Force.

Dr. David K. Kanter D’63, Pittsfield, MA, a retired dentist; March 18. He taught dentistry at Fairleigh Dickinson University and was on the board of directors for Volunteers in Medicine, where he provided free dental care to low-income adults. He served in the US Army Dental Corps during the Vietnam War.

Clifford F. Miller Ed’63, Allentown, PA, professor emeritus of mechanical technology at Lehigh Carbon Community College; April 19. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Peter M. Ryan L’63, Darien, CT, a lawyer; March 24.

Dr. John T. Sidener Jr. GAr’63 GCP’63 GFA’63, Kirkland, WA, Feb. 1.

Seldon V. Whitaker Jr. GEd’63, Pittsburgh, a superintendent of school districts in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; April 7. He was also an adjunct professor of education at Penn State.

1964

Lawrence J. Delaney GEd’64 GrEd’66, Pennsauken, NJ, professor emeritus of physics and engineering at Rowan University; April 4. He served in the US Marine Corps and the US Navy.

John G. Fairey GFA’64, Houston, TX, a professor of architecture at Texas A&M University; March 17. He is also founder of the John Fairey Garden, a 39-acre property in Hempstead, Texas, that is a repository of rare and unusual plants from the US, Mexico, and Asia.

B. Scott Gillam G’64, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, a writer and editor; March 23. He served in the Peace Corps in Kenya from 1966 to 1968.

Julia C. Kyner CGS’64, Yorktown Heights, NY, a high school French teacher who also owned a show geese farm with her husband; March 7, at 105.

1965

Roselyn Goldberg Eisenberg Gr’65, Davis, CA, professor emerita of pathobiology at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine; March 14. She was hired in 1968 as a lecturer in the School of Dental Medicine. She became assistant professor the following year. She was one of several women in the early days of the women’s movement who filed a lawsuit against the University over discrimination based on sex, related to denial of tenure; the case was settled, and she was given a seven-year tenure probationary period. In 1978, she joined the School of Veterinary Medicine as an assistant professor in pathobiology. She went on to become an associate professor, and then in 1985 she was promoted to professor. While a professor and head of a microbiology and immunology laboratory in the Vet School, she collaborated on a vaccine to counter the ill effects of vaccinia virus and confer additional protection against smallpox. She also filed a patent application for herpes simplex vaccine, collaborating with Gary Cohen in Penn’s Dental School, and later received funding from the NIH for this research. She was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and won multiple University Research Foundation Awards. She also earned a Penn Professional Women’s Award and the Lenore Rowe Williams Award. She retired in 2018. Her daughter is Ruth Anne Eisenberg Robbins C’88, who is married to Steven C. Robbins W’88.

Susan Salek Holland HUP’65 Nu’69, Westfield, MA, a nurse; April 2. She worked as a psychiatric nurse, a school nurse, and a nurse at a senior home.

Dr. Thomas D. Mull M’65 GM’74, West Chester, PA, chief of anesthesiology at Bryn Mawr Hospital; Feb. 20. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Samuel H. Rosalsky D’65, The Villages, FL, a dentist; March 18.

1966

Peter Batchelor GAr’66 GCP’66 GFA’66, Raleigh, NC, professor emeritus of architecture and urban design at North Carolina State University; April 15.

Dr. Jan A. Bergeron V’66, The Villages, FL, March 8.

A. Richard Casavant Jr. WG’66, Atlanta, retired dean of the College of Business at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; March 31. He served in the US Air Force Medical Service Corps.

Eliott Klein L’66, Philadelphia, former chief counsel of the Pennsylvania Securities Commission; April 8. He co-drafted the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972

William F. Matlack Gr’66, Cranberry Township, PA, professor emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs; March 17. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Robert Rescorla Gr’66, Austin, TX, professor emeritus of psychology at Penn; March 24. He joined Penn as professor of psychology in 1981 and was named the James M. Skinner Professor of Science (1986–2000) and later the Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Psychology (2000–2009). He served as chair of psychology from 1985 to 1988 and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1994 to 1997. In 1985, he was elected to the National Academy of Sciences, and in 2008 he was elected as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, among other accomplishments. He retired in 2009.

William M. Stellenwerf WG’66, Mahwah, NJ, a former partner at an accounting firm; Feb. 26.

1967

Dr. Paul M. Allen M’67, Inglewood, CA, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; March 16. He served in the US Public Health Service during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Michael Baten C’67, Santa Fe, NM, a neurologist and sleep medicine expert; Feb. 29.

Sherry Helfant Malone CW’67, Naples, FL, Feb. 25.

1968

Edward H. Applebaum WG’68, Mt. Lebanon, PA, president of a hardware store; March 19.

Dr. Samuel E. Lippincott D’68, Moorestown, NJ, former assistant professor of restorative dentistry at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine; April 6. He also taught dentistry at Temple University.

1969

Jud Q. Little W’69, Ardmore, OK, president and CEO of the Quintin Little Company, a family-owned oil company; March 25. He was also a quarter horse breeder and cattle rancher. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Letty Orlofsky Roth Piper Nu’69 GNu’76, Gwynedd, PA, former lecturer in the department of biobehavioral and health sciences in the School of Nursing; March 7. One son is Stephen Rogers Piper C’88.

1970

Dr. G. Leigh Cook D’70, Wilmington, DE, a retired dentist; March 19. He served in the US Air Force as a dentist during the Vietnam War. His brother is Jeffrey L. Cook D’76.

Dr. Howard Freeman GrD’70, West Chester, PA, Dec. 18.

Dorothy M. Klecka Nu’70, Fort Worth, TX, a retired lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force Nurse Corps; Feb. 23.

Michael G. Walsh C’70, Whispering Pines, NC, a lawyer and professor of business law at Villanova University; March 21. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band.

1971

Pauline A. Bigby GEd’71, Wilmington, DE, a teacher who instructed students from elementary to graduate school; March 24.

Janice Ruth Kane Nu’71, Phoenixville, PA, a psychiatric nurse at a Veterans Affairs medical center; July 12, 2018. She served in the US Army and the US Army Reserve.

Mark D. Paster ChE’71, Annapolis, MD, a chemical engineer who worked on biodegradable plastics and hydrogen fuel cell research; April 7. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Rho fraternity and the ice hockey and sailing teams.

David F. Phillips L’71, San Francisco, a retired lawyer who later became a heraldry scholar; March 26.

1972

Mark J. Blum C’72, New York, an actor and producer; March 25. Best known for his roles in Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan, he most recently appeared as a supporting actor in HBO’s Succession and the Netflix series You. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players.

Dr. Jerome F. Odlum D’72, West Simsbury, CT, a retired dentist; Feb. 27.

Jane Culver Rouse CW’72, Saint Louis, a volunteer for a number of nonprofits helping women, children, and deaf people in her community; March 24.

Dr. William B. Solomon C’72, New York, a professor of hematology and oncology at Downstate Medical School and attending physician at a hospital; April 8. He earned a gene therapy patent for his research in iron deficiency. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN.

1973

Eleonora Karpinicz Adams Gr’73, Buckingham, PA, head of the arts division at Penn State, Abington; March 19. She also worked as an interpreter for the US State Department and was a professor of German, Russian, and English. Born in Ukraine, she spent six years in the Lyssenko Displaced Persons Camp in Germany after World War II before immigrating to the US with her family.

Dr. Eric C. Bergman M’73, Washington, DC, former chief psychiatrist at George Washington University Student Health Service who also had a private practice; Feb. 15. His sons are Daniel Bergman WG’10 and Jed B. Bergman C’11.

1974

Dr. George C. Farnbach V’74 Gr’77, Cherry Hill, NJ, former assistant professor of neurology at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine; April 26. He also worked as a senior web developer at Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia for 20 years. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. One daughter is Ingrid M. Farnbach C’93.

1975

Richard L. Brunker Gr’75, Riverton, NJ, an environmental toxicologist for the EPA and a professor at Drexel University; March 30. He served in the US military and the Peace Corps.

Amy S. Levin OT’75, Philadelphia, a retired occupational therapist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Jan. 1. Her sister is Naomi Levin Breman WG’73.

Michele Beulieu Magnotta DH’75, Wilmington, DE, a retired dental hygienist; March 11.

James “Scoots” Marcinkus C’75, Rockledge, PA, a fleet outfitting division director for the US Department of Defense; Feb. 27.

1977

Dr. Richard F. Garnet Jr. GM’77, Richmond, IN, a pathologist; Feb. 18. He served in the US Air Force.

1978

David A. Stasko C’78, Hudson, OH, March 3. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

1979

Lorenz J. Bauer II C’79, Schaumburg, IL, a former senior research technologist at Signal Research Group; April 11, 2019. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. His daughter is Rebecca N. Bauer C’09.

Dr. William G. DeLong Jr. GM’79 GM’83, Haddonfield, NJ, an orthopedic surgeon; March 13. He was a former team physician for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. His wife is Virginia D. DeLong SW’00.

Dr. Morrie E. Kricun GM’79, Audubon, PA, professor emeritus of radiology at the Perelman School of Medicine; April 4. He joined Penn as a lecturer in radiology in 1981. He was appointed an associate professor of radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in 1982, and he became a standing faculty-clinician educator in radiology in 1988. He was promoted to professor in 1990. He received a University Research Foundation Grant for “Radiology-Paleopathology of the Skeletal Remains of Prehistoric Australian Aborigines.” He also authored a book on Elvis Presley. He retired in 2002. He served in the US Air Force. His wife is Virginia Brawner Kricun CGS’04.

Dr. Ethel M. Weinberg GM’79, Philadelphia, a trailblazing physician, leader in academic medical education, and advocate for women in medicine; Mar. 4. She helped create the specialty of emergency medicine by championing the idea of creating an acute care medicine internship.

1981

P. Bradford Blauer‑Jones C’81, Wayne, PA, April 9, 2018. His father is M. William Jones W’50. One sister is Carol Adaire Jones CW’73, and one brother is Myron W. Jones III C’76 GEd’78 Gr’83.

Michael V. Ciliberti C’81, Philadelphia, April 15.

Kenneth C. Citrino C’81, Philadelphia, an attorney; May 18, 2019.

Diane J. Cornell L’81, Washington, DC, retired special counsel to the chairman at the Federal Communications Commission; Jan. 7.

Edward J. Nolan Gr’81, Jenkintown, PA, professor emeritus of mathematics at La Salle University; April 10. He was also the former head of the re-entry systems department at General Electric. He served in the US Navy Reserves.

1983

Dr. Frank C. Praeger Gr’83, Houghton, MI, a researcher in cell aging; May 26, 2019.

1984

Katherine Mullin Berman WG’84, Minneapolis, executive director of think2perform, a business development service; April 8. She also worked as a marketing executive at JP Morgan Chase. Her husband is Arthur H. Berman WG’80.

Donald N. Ford WEv’84 WEv’85, Bensalem, PA, March 18. At Penn, he was a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Alan T. Ortiz G’84 Gr’86, Manila, Philippines; a foreign policy expert; March 23. He was president of the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations and an executive at a power company. His spouse is M. F. Del Rosario‑Ortiz Gr’94.

Dr. Lawrence J. Solin GM’84, Haverford, PA, emeritus professor clinician-educator in radiation oncology at the Perelman School of Medicine who also spent many years with Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center; March 3. He joined Penn in 1984 as an assistant professor on the clinician-educator (CE) track in radiation therapy (which later became radiation oncology). He went on to be promoted to associate and then full professor CE in 1994. He retired and earned emeritus status in 2008. He went on to serve as department chair in radiation oncology at Einstein Hospital.

1987

Gail A. Robinson L’87, Bethesda, MD, an attorney; July 1, 2019. At Penn, she was a member of the Law Review.

1988

Janet Mummey Fogg GNu’88, Harrisburg, PA, a neonatal critical care nurse; March 22. She was also an assistant professor of nursing at Penn State.

John S. Lombardo W’88, Baldwinsville, NY, a senior portfolio manager at an investment firm; April 11.

1993

Dr. Lauren P. Flato V’93, Sunnyvale, CA, a small-animal veterinarian and owner of a dog training service; July 21.

1995

Donald “Buddy” Rosenthal WG’95, Denver, a former technology executive at AOL, Yahoo, and RealNetworks; Feb. 21.

1999

Michael E. Rothlein SW’99, Boca Raton, FL, April 7, 2018.

2004

Lisa T. Felix CGS’04, Warsaw, NY, an immigration attorney; April 1. She had also worked as a foreign student advisor at Penn.

2007

Kathleen J. Clawson GEd’07, Horsham, PA, a middle school psychologist; March 2, 2019.

Leonard Eveley CGS’07, Philadelphia, Jan. 2, 2019. His wife is Helen S. Eveley CGS’07.

2008

Dr. Constance Keefe Gr’08, Blue Bell, PA, a retired senior software manager for the global information technology company Unisys; March 2.

2017

Dr. Gurpal Singh Sandhu WG’17, Marina del Rey, CA, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist; Feb. 20.

2018

Jerome Ian Urbano GNu’18, New York, March 18.

Faculty & Staff

Donald D. Fitts, Gladwyne, PA, professor emeritus of chemistry and former associate dean for graduate studies at the Penn; March 25. He joined the faculty in 1959 as an assistant professor, and also served as an assistant professor in the Laboratory for Research on the Structure of Matter for several years. From 1978 to 1994, he served as the associate dean for graduate studies for the School of Arts and Sciences. He was a NATO Senior Science Fellow, an academic visitor at the University of Oxford, and a visiting fellow at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge. He retired in 2011. His sons are Dr. Robert K. Fitts C’87 and William R. Fitts C’92 G’93 Gr’02.

Frederick “Fred” W. Frey, Haverford, PA, professor emeritus of political science; March 26. He joined Penn in 1974 as a professor in political science. He was also the director of Penn’s Anspach Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Affairs. He was chairman of the Graduate Group in International Relations, and he served as one of the principals in evaluating the proposal for a contract between Penn and the Arab Development Institute in Tripoli. He also served on the University Council Committee on Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics. He retired in 1998. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. His wife is Cecile Parris Frey CW’60 GEd’62 GrEd’75.

Dr. Calvin F. Nodine, Hershey, PA, professor emeritus of radiology in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; March 19. He began his career at Penn as a research associate in the School of Medicine’s department of radiology. In 1993 he became a research professor. His published works in the field of eye movement research benefited the medical imaging community as well as the development of military camouflage. He retired in 2003. He served in the US Army.

Tomoko Ohnishi, Radnor, PA, professor of biochemistry and biophysics who taught at the University for more than 52 years; March 17. She joined Penn in 1967 as a visiting assistant professor in biophysics and to work as a postdoctoral fellow within the Johnson Research Foundation under the guidance of director Britton Chance Ch’35 Gr’40 Hon’85, founder of what is now the department of biochemistry and biophysics. She stayed at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, becoming a full professor in the department of biochemistry and biophysics in 1996. Her daughter is Noriko Ohnishi Lovasz C’92.

Dr. George Preti, Philadelphia, a former adjunct professor in Penn’s department of dermatology who also worked in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; March 3. In 1971, he took on appointments at Penn’s chemistry department as a lecturer, as well as the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, as a research associate. At Penn, he went on to serve as a research assistant professor, then adjunct assistant, and then associate professor, all in obstetrics and gynecology. During the 1990s, he was an adjunct professor in dermatology. He also served on the mass spectrometry advisory board in the department of metabolic diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He studied human body odors and their meaning, using a diagnostic tool to detect early-stage ovarian cancer using odor biomarkers in blood. He was part of a collaborative team with Penn’s Working Dog Center to train dogs to “sniff out” the cancer in patient blood samples. In 2002, the American Chemical Society recognized him for promoting chemistry to the general public through the media.

Gene Shay, Wynnewood, PA, longtime radio host of WXPN’s Sunday night “Folk Show” and cofounder of the Philadelphia Folk Festival; April 17. He got on-air experience on Armed Forces Radio in Germany in the 1950s, later working at a local TV news station as a jazz and folk music show host. In 1962, he cofounded the Philadelphia Folk Festival. In 1963, he and his wife, Gloria, brought Bob Dylan to Philadelphia for the first time, for a sparsely attended gig at the Ethical Society on Rittenhouse Square. In 1967, Joni Mitchell, whom he called “the most creative person I ever met,” played “Both Sides Now” for the first time on his show. He was involved with Penn’s WXPN from 1995 to 2015, hosting the weekly “Folk Show.” In 2013, he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame. A plaque bearing his name is located on the Avenue of the Arts.

Hans Stoll, Nashville, TN, former associate professor at the Wharton School; March 20. He joined the faculty at Penn in 1966 as an assistant professor of finance at Wharton. In 1971, he became an associate professor. A few years later, he also took on the role of assistant director of the Wharton PhD program. While at Penn, he spent a year with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The following year he participated in a high-priority study of securities markets for the Securities and Exchange Commission. In 1980, he received a grant from the Center for the Study of Future Markets at Columbia University. He left Penn in 1980 to join the faculty at Vanderbilt’s Owen School and founded the Financial Markets Research Center.

