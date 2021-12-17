Download a PDF of this issue

Jan|Feb 2022

Volume 120, No. 3

Features

Beyond the laboratory and bedside, Penn researchers are working to tease out the pandemic’s psychological, economic, and social impacts in areas from childcare to collective memory. By Julia M. Klein

Loren Eiseley G’35 Gr’37 was associated with no great discoveries in his field of anthropology, “awkwardly shy” and “not very comfortable with students” in the classroom, a disaster as Penn’s provost—and a writer of unmatched brilliance on the natural world and the human condition. By Dennis Drabelle

The fall event’s Arts & Culture and other programming—and the Alumni Awards of Merit ceremony—continued to be virtual, but fans were back in the stands at Franklin Field for the football game. Photos by Tommy Leonardi

As the president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Rachel Bronson C’90 oversees its annual exercise in calculating the world’s proximity to annihilation—the Doomsday Clock—and efforts to get the public and political leaders to heed its warning and address the threats of nuclear weapons, climate change, and disruptive technologies. By Matthew De George

Departments

From the Editor | COVID’s costs, Doomsday deliberations, genius at work.

From College Hall | Building on success.

Letters | Inspiration and argument.

Views

Alumni Voices | Difficult relations.

Rabbit Hole | Diving with dignity.

Expert Opinion | “Your daughter’s goal is to become a survivor.”

Gazetteer

Medicine | With Pavilion’s opening, the hospital of the future is here.

Research Support | $750 million committed for faculty and facilities.

Celebrations | 2,500 gather online for three-day Momentum 2021 conference.

Campus | Images from an almost normal semester.

Clubs | All-male no more: Mask and Wig votes to accept all genders.

Traditions | Commencement redo planned for COVID-affected classes.

Sports | Q&A with AD Alanna Shanahan C’96 GEd’99 GrEd’15.

Sports | New book traces Penn football’s Ivy highs and lows.

Arts

Calendar

Anthropology | The Stories We Wear at the Penn Museum.

Photography | Revealing biography. Vivian Maier Developed.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Bill McKeever WG’80 swims with—and wants to save—the sharks.

A group of Penn alumni have helped remake STEM education in Egypt.

Abbe Greenberg C’88 and Maggie Sarachek C’89 are the Anxiety Sisters.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | When the “oldest all-male collegiate musical comedy troupe” was new.