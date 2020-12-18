Obituaries

1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | Faculty & Staff

School Abbreviations

Notifications | Please send notifications of deaths of alumni directly to: Alumni Records, University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300, 2929 Walnut Street, Phila., PA 19104; Email record@ben.dev.upenn.edu

Newspaper obits are appreciated.

1940

Martha Beard HUP’40, Annville, PA, a retired school nurse; Sept. 10, at 100.

J. Richard Petersen W’40, Santa Ana, CA, retired founder of a payroll servicing business; April 14, at 101. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Acacia fraternity.

Sidney L. Posel C’40 L’50, New York, a retired law professor at Rutgers University; March 8, at 99. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II as a meteorologist.

1943

G. Ross French W’43, Lutherville, MD, a sales executive for a wire products company; Oct. 7, at 99. He served in the US Army during World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity, Sphinx Senior Society, and the soccer team.

Robert T. Goodman W’43, Jupiter, FL, May 10, 2019. His daughter is Ann Dee Goodman Rome CW’69.

Daniel B. Green W’43, Conshohocken, PA, former chairman and CEO of Firstrust Bank; Aug. 26. He helped turn a small family-run bank founded by his father in 1934 into a leading bank in the Philadelphia region with $4.5 billion in assets and a lending portfolio that includes commercial real estate. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. One son is Richard J. Green L’77 WG’78, who succeeded him as the bank’s chair and CEO.

1944

Dr. Seymour E. Harris C’44, Baltimore, a retired physician; Aug. 31. He served as a flight surgeon in the US Air Force.

Malcolm R. Kallman C’44, Henrico, VA, retired owner of a children’s clothing store; Oct. 19. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Dr. Thomas Watkins Jr. D’44, Dana Point, CA, a retired dentist; Oct. 4, 2019. He served in the US Navy during World War II and was the first African American dentist in that military branch.

1945

H. Leon Bradlow Ch’45, Seminole, FL, a biomedical researcher at the Rockefeller Institute who specialized in cancer and hormone-related research; Oct. 20. His wife is Hattie Gottlieb Bradlow CW’45, and his son is Alec M. Bradlow C’79.

William G. Hjerpe ME’45, North Attleboro, MA, a mechanical engineer at C&K Incorporated; Aug. 9. He later became manager of the company’s Canadian subsidiary, based in Montreal. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, the ROTC, and the rowing team. One granddaughter is Katherine Hjerpe Manuel C’01 G’01 GEd’05.

Catherine “Kaki” Hurley SantaMaria Marshall CW’45, Philadelphia,former assistant managing director of the Annenberg Center, founder of what is now known as the Philadelphia Children’s Festival, and a Penn lecturer in theatre arts; Aug. 29. She started at Penn in 1975 as the assistant managing director/artistic advisor of performing arts. When she joined the staff at the Annenberg Center, she was primarily responsible for programming, as well as overseeing student performing arts at Penn. In 1982, she took on a secondary role as a lecturer in the theatre arts program, then in the English department. She also lectured in the College of General Studies. In 1985, she founded the Philadelphia Children’s Festival at the Annenberg Center. She left the Annenberg Center in 1989 and continued to teach theater arts until 1995. In 2011, she won the Penn Creative Spirit Award for the festival and her career in theater arts. As a student at Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Penn Players. One daughter is Elizabeth A. Distefano CGS’84; two sons are Matthew Marshall CGS’88 and Stephen Marshall C’90; and her sister is Elena S. Brazer CW’57.

1946

Wilma L. Fischer HUP’46, Mechanicsburg, PA, a retired nurse; Oct. 9.

Lawrence M. Newman W’46, Somers, NY, an entrepreneur in several industries including real estate and dairy; July 15. He served in the US Army during World War II. His wife is Sydel Schwartz Newman CW’52.

Jean Dailey Palmquist CW’46, Voorhees, NJ, a former research scientist at the Fox Chase Cancer Center; Dec. 21, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

Dorothy Ginsburg Rosenbaum CW’46, Dayton, OH, a former senior scientist at Merck; Feb. 14, 2019. At Penn, she was a member of the choral society. One brother is Jack M. Ginsburg C’49.

1947

Herbert J. Brenner W’47, Fort Myers, FL, a retired executive of M. Brenner & Sons; Sept. 5. He served in the US Air Force during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. One son is Arthur D. Brenner C’83. Two grandchildren are Lianna A. Brenner C’13 and Isaac R. Brenner C’20.

John H. Henzel Ed’47 GEd’47, Essex Junction, VT, a former vocal teacher and co-owner and cook of a bed and breakfast; Sept. 19. He served in the US Army during World War II and received a Purple Heart. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the lightweight rowing team.

Lee Longenecker CW’47, Longview, TX, Sept. 21. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Sydney Meshkov C’47 Gr’54, Washington, DC, a theoretical physicist who worked at what is now known as the National Institute of Standards and Technology and several universities; Aug. 31. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

1948

Marie Calabrese Pietrafesa DH’48, Beverly Hills, CA, a retired dental hygienist; Sept. 1. Her son is Dr. Charles A. Pietrafesa M’78.

Vincent J. Salandria C’48 L’51, Philadelphia, a retired attorney specializing in labor law and civil rights issues; Aug. 23. He authored the book False Mystery: Essays on the Assassination of JFK (1999).

1949

William D. Lawson III WG’49, Gastonia, NC, a retired executive at a cotton trading company now known as Cargill Cotton; Oct. 18. He served in the US Army’s Graves Registration Service during World War II.

Marysol de Seabra Scott CW’49, Silver Spring, MD, a retired translator for the US Department of State’s Office of Language Services; April 10. She translated and interpreted in Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

1950

Herman A. Bode Jr. C’50, Street, MD, Aug. 13. At Penn, he was a member of the golf team.

Catherine R. Naulty Clauss HUP’50, Westover, MD, retired manager of Penn’s Student Health Services; Sept. 4.

Rev. C. William “Bill” Hassler C’50, Powell, WY, a Presbyterian pastor; April 9. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Friars Senior Society, and the football team.

John Heller C’50, New Orleans, Sept. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and Penn Players.

Edwin L. Hollowood WG’50, Waynesburg, PA, a retired regional credit manager for Westinghouse Electric; Aug. 28. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II.

Virginia Litto Klevan Ed’50 GEd’51, La Crosse, WI, a retired employee at the New York State Department of Education; Sept. 24.

Ethel Sachs Stevens CW’50, Portland, OR, a retired realtor; Aug. 18. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

1951

John K. Boyce Jr. WG’51, Amarillo, TX, a retired insurance agent; Sept. 15. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

William B. Corson ChE’51, Lakewood, NJ, a retired computer programmer; Dec. 27, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the Glee Club.

Rebecca Ashton Goss CW’51, Vail, CO, May 19.

Peter R. Gyllenhaal EE’51 GEE’55, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a retired engineer at General Electric who worked on military contracts; Sept. 27. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.

Leon C. Holt Jr. L’51, Bethlehem, PA, a retired executive at Air Products and Chemicals Incorporated; Sept. 13. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Harold D. Langley G’51 Gr’60, Arlington, VA, a retired associate curator of naval history at the Smithsonian Institution; July 29. He was also an adjunct professor at the Catholic University of America. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning the Army Meritorious Service Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.

Karin Rademacher Loewy CW’51, Philadelphia, a violin repairer; Sept. 10.

Dr. C. Parker Long M’51, Green Valley, AZ, a family physician; Oct. 6. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II.

Samuel L. Rosenfeld W’51, New York, an art appraiser and private art dealer; Sept. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity, the Glee Club, and the swimming team. His daughter is Marjorie R. Sanua C’78 GEd’79 Gr’86, and his son is Michael Rosenfeld C’84.

Frank C. Sheppard C’51, Bryn Mawr, PA, a sales representative for Aluminum Specialties and other housewares and toy companies; Sept. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He served in the US Army Air Corps.

Marlyn F. Smith C’51 L’54, Bryn Athyn, PA, a lawyer; April 2. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and the basketball team.

Joseph J. Soldo WG’51, Englewood, NJ, Feb. 26.

1952

Alan L. Aufzien W’52, New York, a retired real estate executive and former chairman of the board of the NBA’s New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets; June 21. In 2019, he and his family set up the Aufzien Family Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease at Tel Aviv University. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and WXPN. One daughter is Meredith Aufzien Bauer C’83, and one son is Jonathan M. Aufzien WG’96. Two grandchildren are Andrew M. Bauer C’11 and Jacob H. Aufzien EAS’22.

John H. Blumberg W’52, Highland Park, IL, a former manager of his family’s furniture and real estate businesses; Oct. 12. He is a veteran of the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the lacrosse and squash teams.

Lt. Col. Bernell A. “Bernie” Dowse EE’52, Placerville, CA, a former insurance agent; Aug. 28. He served in the US Air Force for 22 years.

Constance Prowell Haswell HUP’52, Haddonfield, NJ, a retired pediatric nurse; Sept. 10.

Ruth Bram Joseph CW’52, Philadelphia, a retired educator and businessperson; Nov. 10. Her sons are Bruce Joseph C’76 W’76, Warren Joseph C’78, and Larry Joseph W’79.

M. Barry Meyer W’52, Abington, PA, former government relations staff member for the Aluminum Association; May 18. One daughter is Rebecca A. Meyer C’83.

Priscilla Van Horn Walker HUP’52, San Diego, CA, a retired nurse; Sept. 21.

Horace E. “Ike” Williams C’52, Whitehaven, PA, a retired underwriter at Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance; Oct. 6. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society fraternity.

1953

Ronald J. Dobey W’53, Columbia, MO, a retired sales representative for IBM; Aug. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society fraternity.

Dr. Henry L. Dragun C’53, Severna Park, MD, a retired chemist and chemistry professor at Anne Arundel Community College; May 14.

Rev. William W. J. Ennis C’53, Allentown, PA, a retired Lutheran pastor; Sept. 19. He served in the US Naval Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, the orchestra, and the heavyweight rowing team.

Maralyn Habby Fowler Ed’53, Valrico, FL, Oct. 2. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Dr. Paul M. Ratner D’53, Poughkeepsie, NY, a retired dentist; Sept. 21. He was one of the first dentists to provide dental implants in Poughkeepsie. He served in the US Coast Guard during World War II.

Rev. James A. Trimble Jr. C’53, Philadelphia, former rector of Christ Church in Old City; Sept. 6. One sister is Ann Trimble Winner CW’57.

Roland M. Wright C’53, Brookhaven, PA, retired copyeditor, designer, and author of a weekly column at the News Journal in Wilmington, DE; Sept. 16. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

1954

Dr. Richard M. Barry M’54, Arden, NC, a retired physician; Sept. 18. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

John Bertman W’54 L’57, Hammonton, NJ, an attorney and former municipal court judge; Sept. 28. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity.

Marilyn Joan Schrom Bloss HUP’54, Gainesville, FL, a former nurse and co-owner of a gas station; Sept. 7.

George E. Cruser Sr. WG’54, New Hope, PA, retired chief financial officer of Westvaco Corporation, a pulp and paper company now known as WestRock; Oct. 12. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. One son is George E. Cruser WG’89.

Gary W. Hartquist W’54, The Villages, FL, a retired insurance agent; Sept. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, the Air Force ROTC, and the soccer team.

Dr. Dwight J. Hotchkiss Jr. M’54, Salem, SC, a retired oncologist; Aug. 30. He served in the US Army. One brother is Rev. Robert V. Hotchkiss C’53 G’73.

Joan McCarte Lynch CW’54, Greenville, DE, retired owner of a stencil company; Nov. 2. Previously, she was a mathematician who worked on the UNIVAC, one of the first computers. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Michael J. Piarulli L’54, Cherry Hill, NJ, a retired attorney specializing in civil litigation and business law and a local politician in Camden, NJ; Aug. 21.

Dr. Vincent J. Smith D’54, New Britain, CT, a retired dentist; Aug. 31. He served in the US Army during World War II.

George S. Stewart III L’54, Philadelphia, a retired attorney; July 30. He was cited by the Philadelphia Bar Association upon his retirement “in recognition of 50 years of distinguished service” and he received an award from the Philadelphia City Council for his decades of work for the blind.

Ione Apfelbaum Strauss CW’54, Haverford, PA, a former Penn trustee; Oct. 1. She received Penn’s Alumni Award of Merit in 1971 and became a University trustee the following year. She was the first female president of Penn Alumni (then known as the General Alumni Society) and the first woman ever to head a major private university’s alumni society. She was one of the inaugural members of the Board of Overseers of the Penn School of Arts and Sciences, from 1982 to 1988. She was also a trustee of Penn Press from 2002 to 2005, and she was an early member of the Trustees’ Council of Penn Women. She held countless other volunteer roles in Penn organizations, including as a member of the Pennsylvania Gazette’s advisory board. She was one of the longest-serving members of the Board of Overseers of the Herbert D. Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies, and she created and subsidized several fellowships at the Katz Center. As a student she was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian and Phi Beta Kappa honor society. One daughter is Louise A. Strauss C’82.

Donald M. Williams ChE’54, Pittsburgh, a retired DuPont employee in the technical polymer marketing department and a former Wilco Sales employee involved in technical industrial electronic instrument sales; July 18. He also held a patent for an aqueous semi-gloss paint. He served in the US Navy as a hospital corpsman research statistician. One daughter is Cynthia W. Schoeppner C’83, who is married to Mark G. Schoeppner W’83. Two grandsons are Kyle G. Schoeppner C’15 and Troy W. Schoeppner W’16.

1955

Frank D. Dreizler ChE’55, Malvern, PA, a retired executive at Gulf Oil; Sept. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity.

Paul E. Gorka FA’55, Philadelphia, an art teacher; Oct. 12. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. One daughter is Barbara C. Gorka G’87 Gr’93.

Malcolm C. Henry Gr’55, Harpswell, ME, a retired researcher at Natick Labs who helped develop Kevlar helmets, Arctic gear, and chemical protective clothing; Sept. 28. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Stephen A. Wasser W’55, Lauderhill, FL, retired executive at Golub Corporation, a supermarket operator that owns Price Chopper; Sept. 7. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN.

1956

Robert C. Butler WG’56, Essex Fells, NJ, retired chief financial officer for Celgene, a pharmaceutical company; Sept. 20. He served in the US Army. One son is John H. Butler WG’89.

Samuel H. Campbell III W’56, Lookout Mountain, TN, president and chairman of his family’s business, Chattanooga Bakery; Oct. 8. At Penn, he was a member of Friars Senior Society and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Jonas M. L. Cohen W’56, Baltimore, retired president of an insurance agency; Oct. 2. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. One son is Mark S. Cohen C’84.

James J. Heffernan W’56, Blue Bell, PA, a retired attorney; Sept. 3. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Kinnaird S. McQuade W’56, Cincinnati, retired owner of an audio and visual equipment rental company; Feb. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Bernard M. Zindler W’56, Columbus, OH, Oct. 2. He worked in the retail clothing business. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

1957

John L. Bidwell C’57, Lansdale, PA, a retired dentist; Oct. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Gregory E. Brodginski W’57, Ridgefield, CT, a retired IBM executive and former teacher; Aug. 23.

Dr. Kenneth M. Given C’57, Lansdale, PA, a retired regulatory affairs executive at the pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb; Oct. 6. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Dr. Francis P. Judge C’57, Ann Arbor, MI, a retired neurologist and founder of Ann Arbor Neurology; April 3. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Carol Nisnick Puschett Ed’57, El Paso, TX, a mortgage specialist; Aug. 1. At Penn, she was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority, WXPN, and Penn Players. One son is Dr. Mitchell Ivan Puschett M’92.

1958

Samuel M. Cameron C’58 Gr’63, Hatboro, PA, a professor emeritus of psychology and a clinical psychologist at Arcadia University; Sept. 5. At Penn, he was a member of the fencing team.

Rose Specca Cochran Nu’58, Southampton, PA, a former nurse; March 2.

Dr. Raymond D. Fogelson G’58 Gr’62, Chicago, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Chicago; Jan. 20, 2020.

Dr. Richard H. Phillips D’58, Wynantskill, NY, a retired dentist; Sept. 27. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Stuart E. “Trudy” Reider W’58, Greenwich, CT, former liaison officer with the Greenwich Japanese School; Aug. 25. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Hugh Van Deventer III WG’58, Sun Valley, ID, a former manager at Hahnemann University; Sept. 11.

Dr. Beecher H. Watson Sr. V’58, Church Road, VA, a veterinarian; Sept. 30. His son is Dr. Beecher H. Watson Jr. V’82.

1959

Katharine Violet Sziklai Alexander L’59, Los Altos Hills, CA, a retired attorney; Nov. 21, 2019.

William C. Cohen Jr. W’59, Wichita, KS, retired CEO of IMA Financial Group, an insurance brokerage; April 1. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the swimming team.

Barbara Graul Gillen HUP’59, Allentown, PA, April 11, 2019.

Dr. Peter P. Ravin Jr. GD’59, Dallas, PA, a retired dentist and oral surgeon; Sept. 25. He served in the US Navy as a dental officer, and later in the US Naval Reserves.

Elizabeth Rismiller HUP’59, Pottsville, PA, a former nursing supervisor in obstetrics and gynecology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Sept. 3. At Penn, she was a member of the basketball team.

Charles E. Mather III L’59, Philadelphia, retired president of an insurance brokerage; Sept. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. His brother is Victor C. Mather II C’61, and his son is Charles E. Mather IV WG’86.

Mary E. Vason Sharp DH’59, Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 10.

Joseph Wakeley Jr. EE’59, State College, PA, a retired research associate with the Penn State Applied Research Laboratory; Aug. 27. His research supported the US Navy’s underwater and torpedo programs. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, Friars Senior Society, and the swimming team.

1960

Hon. Alan M. Black W’60, Allentown, PA, retired president judge of the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas (PA); Sept. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity, Friars Senior Society, and the wrestling team. One brother is Ronald K. Black C’64. His children are Martin J. Black W’85 and Sara Ann Black C’86.

Jennie-Marie Scott DeMartinis Nu’60 GNu’65, Jeffersonville, PA, a former nurse who later worked as an insurance claims processor; Oct. 4. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

E. David Harrison L’60, Washington, DC, a former lawyer; Oct. 10. He served in the US Army. One grandson is Eli J. Harrison C’24.

Sophie P. Homsey CW’60, Venice, FL, a retired librarian at the Delaware Museum of Natural History; June 24, 2019.

John G. Kavanagh W’60, Middletown, RI, Aug. 28. He worked in the insurance and investment industries. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity.

Ward L. Reed Jr. WG’60, Saint Johnsbury, VT, a retired partner at a management consultancy; Oct. 11. Later, he became co-owner of a restaurant in Quincy, MA. One daughter is Elizabeth A. Reed C’86 G’87.

Sandra Saxe-Solomon CW’60, Swampscott, MA, Aug. 10. She was an active fundraiser in her community. Her husband is Marshall Z. Solomon WG’54, and one brother is Howard Rich C’59.

Dr. Larry A. Schmuck V’60, New Providence, PA, a retired veterinarian; Oct. 22.

Dr. David A. Sommer M’60, Coral Gables, FL, a retired gastroenterologist; Sept. 12. He served in the US Army.

Hon. Thomas T. Trettis Jr. L’60, Naples, FL, a former judge in the Collier County Court (FL); Oct. 13. He was also a special agent for the FBI. He served in the US Marine Corps.

John M. Whalley GLA’60, Longridge, UK, a retired landscape architect; June 11.

1961

Dr. Nick J. Bartis D’61, Greensboro, NC, a retired dentist; September 24. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dr. MarJeanne “Mimi” Collins Blasco M’61 GM’66 CGS’07, Lower Merion, PA, associate professor emeritus of pediatrics at Penn; Oct. 8. In 1969 she became an instructor in pediatrics, and seven years later she became an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine. In 1973, she advocated for the creation of an inpatient adolescent medicine unit at CHOP and went on to serve as the inaugural director of that unit. In 1979, she became an assistant professor at CHOP as well. In 1980, she became the assistant director of Penn’s Student Health Services and was promoted to director five years later. She served as both the director of Student Health Services and as a clinician-educator at Penn’s School of Medicine and at CHOP until her retirement in 2000. Her husband is Dr. Luis Blasco GM’74 CGS’07.

Eldon du Pont Homsey GAr’61, Wilmington, DE, an architect; May 11.

John A. Lutts Gr’61, Quincy, MA, a faculty member at the University of Massachusetts Boston; Sept. 21.

Dr. Melvyn C. Rothman C’61, Phoenix, a retired physician practicing hematology and pathology; Oct. 6. At Penn, he was a member of the fencing team. One son is James Rothman W’86. His brother is Dr. Stephen S. Rothman C’56 D’61 Gr’64.

Dr. Louis A. Tobia Jr. C’61 D’63, Kennett Square, PA, a retired dentist; October 6. He served in the US Army as a dentist. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the fencing team.

Mendel I. Trachtman Gr’61, Bronx, NY, July 9. One son is Dr. Howard Trachtman M’78, and one granddaughter is Hannah Littman C’13.

George A. VerWys GEE’61, Vestal, NY, a retired IBM employee in the federal systems division; July 25.

1962

Dr. George F. Becker D’62, Blue Point, NY, a retired dentist; Aug. 20.

Geoffrey A. Collens GLA’62, London, a retired landscape architect; April 10.

Robert A. Harger GEE’62, Shrewsbury, MA, retired technical director of a missile program at Raytheon, a defense contractor; Sept. 9. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Charles Kindleberger III C’62, Saint Louis, a retired city planner; Aug. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity, Friars Senior Society, Kite and Key Society, and the soccer team.

Sheldon W. Liebman W’62 Gr’72, La Grange Park, IL, retired chair of the humanities department at Wilbur Wright College; Sept. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity.

Dr. Robert L. Piscatelli INT’62, Woodbury, CT, former chief of medicine at a hospital and dean of the medical school at the University of Connecticut; Sept. 12. He served as a medical officer in the US Navy for 10 years.

Dix C. Shevalier Jr. GAr’62, Nantucket, MA, an architect; Oct. 3.

Rudolph J. Wimberger GEE’62, Niantic, CT, a retired electrical engineer; March 25. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

Dr. Herbert Y. Wong GM’62, Honolulu, a retired family physician; May 15.

1963

Edward L. Meehan Jr. W’63, Falmouth, ME, a retired insurance agent; Sept. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Dr. Malcolm H. Rourk Jr. M’63, Durham, NC, a retired physician and clinical professor at Duke University, where he completed his career as the director of the pediatric residency program; Sept. 4. He served as a captain in the US Air Force. His wife is Jane Davis Rourk OT’60.

Ronald T. Shefman W’63, Houston, July 4, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Blair C. Shick L’63, Newton, MA, a retired attorney and assistant director of the National Consumer Law Center at Boston College Law School; Aug. 26.

Dr. Harvey M. Zalesin GD’63, Birmingham, MI, a retired dentist and oral surgeon; July 6. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

1964

George R. Johnson C’64, Hilton Head Island, SC, an executive at a financial printing company; Oct. 4. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Navy/Marine ROTC.

Dr. E. Barry Topham C’64 M’68, Holladay, UT, a dermatologist; Sept. 21.

1965

George G. Breed L’65, Sebastopol, CA, a retired lawyer for the mortgage insurance company PMI; Sept. 13.

W. Hayne Hipp WG’65, Greenville, SC, an insurance executive, philanthropist, and Greenville civic leader; Aug. 27.

Bernard J. Laurenzi Gr’65, Middletown, NY, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University at Albany; Sept. 7.

James A. Spendiff W’65, Lewistown, PA, retired steel company executive; Sept. 6. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

1966

Charles D. Beshore WEv’66, New Holland, PA, an accountant for the steel mill Lukens Steel; Sept. 20. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Albert B. Ikeda GME’66, Audubon, PA, a retired engineer at General Electric and Lockheed-Martin; June 26. During World War II, he was held in an internment camp. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dr. Arthur H. Jacobs D’66, Naples, FL, a retired dentist; June 20. He was also a mentor and coach for high school students. He served in the US Air Force.

Jerry R. Richards GEE’66, Naples, FL, a former senior engineer at Lockheed Martin; Oct. 11.

Dr. Judson D. Todd GV’66, Kansas City, KS, former chairman and CEO of Syntro Corporation, a biotechnology company specializing in animal health; Sept. 10. He served in the US Air Force.

1967

Karl F. G. “Ric” Du Puy GAr’67, Washington, DC, an architect and professor emeritus of architecture at the University of Maryland; Aug. 21. Previously, he worked as an urban designer for the City of New York.

Franklin C. Farrow Jr. GrE’67, Paoli, PA, an electrical engineer; Sept. 23.

Edwin C. Hamblet Gr’67, Plattsburgh, NY, a retired professor of French at SUNY Plattsburgh; Sept. 13. He was also a teaching fellow at Penn during his graduate school years. He served in the US Army as a translator.

Kyunja Paik Park G’67, Villanova, PA, Dec. 1, 2019. Her husband is Dr. Kun I. Park GEE’68 GrE’72, and one daughter is Dr. Meyeon Park M’06.

Madeleine O. Robinson G’67, Cumberland, RI, a teacher, artist, and writer; Aug. 23. Throughout her 38-year career, she taught middle school through college.

Dr. Donald C. Steckel M’67, Lewisburg, PA, a retired physician; Aug. 28. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Bension Varon Gr’67, Alexandria, VA, June 1.

Cynthia R. Youtzy Nu’67, Rosyln, PA, a retired lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force; Nov. 19, 2019.

1968

Carol Marshall Paumgarten CW’68, Oyster Bay, NY, cofounder and artistic director of the dance studio Steps on Broadway; Sept. 24. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her husband is Nicholas B. Paumgarten C’67. One son is Alexander M. Paumgarten C’94.

1969

Sandra Bonilla Bailey CW’69, Humacao, Puerto Rico, a former obstetric nurse who later owned an arts and crafts store; Sept. 8.

Roger C. Bird Gr’69, Blue Bell, PA, a retired business and economics professor at what is now known as the American College of Financial Services; Sept. 5.

Mary E. Edwards GrS’69, Philadelphia, a US government employee; April 26.

Dr. Ann Hanahoe Hines M’69, Danbury, CT, a retired pediatrician; Sept. 7. She founded the Cyril and Mary Hanahoe Memorial Children’s Clinic in 1974 and served as its executive director. Her husband is Dr. Paul S. Hines Gr’69.

David E. Kuendig Sr. C’69, Daytona Beach, FL, a former manager at CertainTeed Roofing, a construction product supply company; Sept. 22. His wife is Mary Bridgman Kuendig CW’69, and one son is John A. Kuendig C’05.

Dr. Edward Levinson GEE’69 GrE’71, Metuchen, NJ, a software engineer; June 24.

Robert W. Shirley Jr. WG’69, Charlotte, NC, June 7.

1970

Guy T. Castagliola C’70, Brandon, FL, an auditor for the Veterans Administration; July 19. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of the Glee Club.

Simeon J. Crowther Gr’70, Seal Beach, CA, a professor emeritus of economics and former dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at California State University, Long Beach; Nov. 14, 2019. One son is John Charles Crowther C’93 Gr’01.

David B. Ford WG’70, Greenwich, CT, a retired partner at Goldman Sachs; Sept. 20. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Edna H. Fred SW’70, Jacksonville, FL, retired director of operations for the Pennsylvania State Department of Public Welfare; Sept. 13.

Robert J. Newhouse III WG’70, Vero Beach, FL, a retired senior executive at Marsh and McLennan, an insurance broker; July 21.

William Michael Ostrowski ME’70, Exeter, PA, a mechanical engineer; Aug. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the football team.

1971

Dr. Eugene R. Gaddis G’71 Gr’79, West Hartford, CT, a retired archivist at the Wadsworth Atheneum art museum; Aug. 1.

Richard A. Lindenmuth WG’71, Raleigh, NC, a corporate turnaround executive; Aug. 31. At Penn, he was a member of the squash team.

1972

Dr. Paul C. Fiehler C’72, Freeport, PA, a pulmonologist; Oct. 6. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and the wrestling team.

Barry J. Kay G’72, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 13, 2019.

Douglas M. Kincaid WG’72, Fort Worth, TX, a retired real estate investment executive; Aug. 26.

Jorge L. Pardo EE’72, Casselberry, FL, a retired engineer at Duke Energy, a utility company; Sept. 30.

William Tortu C’72, Redondo Beach, CA, a retired lawyer; June 9. At Penn, he was a member of the Philomathean Society and the Sphinx Senior Society.

1973

Leonard P. Bogorad GCP’73, Bethesda, MD, managing director of a real estate consultancy; Aug. 26. His wife is Cynthia Schneider Bogorad CW’74.

Dr. Alan S. Crandall GM’73, Salt Lake City, an ophthalmologist; Oct. 2.

Samuel A. Hood Jr. C’73, Wake Forest, NC, July 18.

William H. Proctor WG’73, Pikesville, MD, a retired attorney and business professor at Morgan State University; Oct. 13. He served in the US Army and later spent 20 years in the US Army Reserve.

Dr. Bruce D. Shoicket D’73, Boston, a retired periodontist; Feb. 10. He also taught dentistry at Tufts University. His wife is Rachel Brandes Shoicket DH’73. One sister is Judi Shoicket Robbins CW’73.

1974

John F. “Jump” Dautrich C’74, Paoli, PA, retired manager of an insurance company; Sept. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the track and swimming teams. One sister is Susan D. Lastowski GEd’79.

Robert E. Kane SW’74, Bowdoinham, ME, a school therapist for teens; Aug. 28.

1975

Bruce A. Biermann W’75, Federal Way, WA, an executive finance manager at Microsoft; Sept. 30. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

C. Suzanne Buechner L’75, Newtown Square, PA, an attorney specializing in estates and probate; Sept. 22.

Carol Riggins James WG’75, Westport, CT, a retired executive at PNC Advisors; Sept. 16. Her brother is Dr. Edward P. Riggins Jr. C’74 D’76.

Jeffrey T. Winston GAr’75 GLA’76, Denver, founder of a landscape architecture and urban planning firm; July 23. His wife is Gretchen Lutz Winston CW’70.

1976

Kirkpatrick W. Frederick C’76, Memphis, TN, an office manager and bookkeeper of an architecture firm; Sept. 20.

Irving P. McPhail GrEd’76, Raleigh, NC, president of St. Augustine University; Oct. 15.

1977

Maj. John F. Duignan WG’77, Hummelstown, PA, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper; Sept. 1. During his 36-year policing career, he was director of training and director of evaluations and standards. He served in the US Navy.

David C. Franceski Jr. C’77 G’77 L’80, Berwyn, PA, a partner in the law firm Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, where he served in the securities litigation and enforcement department; July 11. At Penn, he was a member of Kite and Key and Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

1978

Reba S. Mangham SW’78, Barnesville, GA, a retired social worker; March 4, 2019, at 100. She served in the US Women’s Army Corps during World War II.

Dr. Thomas D. Thomson V’78, Bountiful, UT, a former senior research scientist at Lilly Research Laboratories; July 20.

1980

Dianne Hodgetts (Bladon) W’80, Boston, a senior director for Dell Technologies; Aug. 23. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Players, Quadramics, and the Sphinx Senior Society.

Leslie E. Skillman‑Hull GNu’80, Chatham, NJ, a nurse and artist; Feb. 29. She also worked as a professor of women’s health at the Universities of Rochester and Colorado.

Rosanne H. Wyleczuk WG’80, Saratoga, CA, June 3.

1981

Cynthia Carchman Fruchtman DH’81, Langhorne, PA, owner of an online retail business; Oct. 13. Her husband is Dr. Hal D. Fruchtman D’79.

Rocco Gigante Jr. GrEd’81, Runnemede, NJ, a retired administrator at the School District of Philadelphia; Oct. 7. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

1982

Deborah G. Lord G’82, Moorestown, NJ, a retired grade-school teacher; Sept. 12.

1983

Hugh K. Rogers GrEd’83, Kingsport, TN, a grant writer and educator who taught manufacturing engineering at a number of universities; Oct. 11. He served in the US Army for 20 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

1984

Dr. John K. Erban III GM’84, Wakefield, MA, a clinician, researcher, and teacher at Tufts University, where he served as chief of the hematology/oncology division; Sept. 2. His brother is Dr. Stephen B. Erban M’84 GM’87 GM’88.

1987

Dr. Gregory N. Prah C’87, West Chesterfield, NH, a physician who ran the department of anesthesiology at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital; Sept. 3. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

1989

David B. Aureden C’89, Skaneateles, NY, Oct. 17. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the heavyweight rowing team.

1990

Ronald S. Rosenberg WG’90, Basking Ridge, NJ, former head of alternative investments at Merrill Lynch; Sept. 19. At Penn, he was a member of the Wharton Follies. One daughter is Carly Paige Rosenberg WG’21.

1995

Jefferson R. Cartano EE’95 EAS’95, Livingston, NJ, a professor of physics and engineering at County College of Morris; Aug. 24.

1997

Erin Korengold Markowitz C’97, Potomac, MD, Sept. 4. Her father is Dr. George M. Korengold C’68, and one brother is Adam S. Korengold C’94.

1998

Joy Butts Bomba WEv’98, Moosic, PA, a marketing professional in the publishing industry; Sept. 19.

Randolph Betts Smith WG’98, Philadelphia, a former newspaper reporter who went on to a career as a marketing executive; Aug. 21.

2006

Rebecca Folkerts SPP’06, Billings, MT, Aug. 20.

David “Nicholas” Somich WG’06, San Diego, a financial analyst for Verition Fund Management; Oct. 23, 2019.

2012

Sarah G. Pitts L’12, New York, a Brooklyn assistant district attorney known for her advocacy and pro bono work; Sept. 7. While at Penn, she was the associate editor of the Journal of International Law and a member of the Homeless Advocacy Project.

2013

Susan D. Haas Gr’13, a lecturer in the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Social Policy and Practice at Penn; Sept. 25. She began teaching at Penn in 2004 as a research/teaching fellow at the Annenberg School (while also a PhD student) and became a lecturer in 2013. She taught the undergraduate communication internship seminar annually from 2014 through 2020. She also taught policy communications in the master of science in social policy program as a lecturer at SP2, from 2012 to 2019. In 2018, she became the internship coordinator for the Annenberg School. She also oversaw the Annenberg in Washington program and taught at other nearby universities, including Saint Joseph’s, Temple, and Rutgers. Her daughter is Olivia C. Haas C’12.

Faculty & Staff

Dr. MarJeanne “Mimi” Collins Blasco. See Class of 1961.

Emile Bruneau, Philadelphia, a research associate and lecturer at the Annenberg School for Communication, director of Annenberg’s Peace and Conflict Neuroscience Lab, and lead scientist at the Beyond Conflict Innovation Lab; Sept. 30. He joined the Annenberg School in 2015, first as a visiting scholar and then as a research associate and lecturer. He established the Peace and Conflict Neuroscience Lab, which has a tagline that neatly summarized his professional mission: “Putting science to work for peace” [“Gazetteer,” Mar|Apr 2018]. In addition to studying empathy, his research was concerned with metaperceptions, which concern how someone believes their enemy sees them—beliefs that are often harsher than reality. The lab also studied dehumanization, the degree to which people view outgroups as less than fully human—a strong predictor of violence against them. He was also the lead scientist for Beyond Conflict, a global nonprofit focused on reducing conflict and promoting reconciliation.

Catherine R. Naulty Clauss. See Class of 1950.

Dr. Maria Delivoria-Papadopoulos, Landsdowne, PA, professor emeritus of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine, former director of newborn services at HUP, and a pioneer in neonatal and pediatric medicine; Sept. 11. She joined the faculty at Penn in 1967 as an instructor in pediatrics. She became an assistant professor in physiology and pediatrics a few years later, moving up to associate professor and then, in 1976, full professor of pediatrics, physiology, and obstetrics-gynecology. She also served as the director of newborn services and the intensive care nursery at HUP from 1974 to 1996. She was associate dean for International Medical Programs, and she was also an associate physician at CHOP. She retired in 1996. She is perhaps best known for performing the world’s first successful ventilation treatment for premature infants in North America. She received continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health for decades for her research, as well as numerous awards, including the American Academy of Pediatrics Lifetime Achievement Award, Penn’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching, and the Leonard Berwick Memorial Teaching Award from the Perelman School of Medicine.

Renée C. Fox Hon’11, Philadelphia, the Annenberg Professor Emerita of the Social Sciences, senior fellow emerita of the Center for Bioethics, and professor emerita of sociology; Sept. 23. She joined the sociology department at Penn as a full professor in 1969 and served as the chair of the department from 1972 to 1978. Ultimately, she held joint secondary appointments in the Perelman School of Medicine’s departments of psychiatry and medicine, in Wharton, and in the School of Nursing. As a medical sociologist, her teaching and research involved firsthand, participant observation-based studies in the United States, Europe, Africa, and China. Her books examined topics including attitude formation among medical students, training for uncertainty, organ transplants, and bioethics. Her latest essay collection, Explorations of a Mind-Traveling Sociologist (2019), was published when she was 91 [“Gazetteer,” May|Jun 2020]. She received numerous teaching awards, including Penn’s Lindback Award, and the annual Renee C. Fox Lecture in Medicine was established in her honor. She held 11 honorary degrees, and in 1995, the Belgian Government named her Chevalier of the Order of Leopold II.

Susan D. Haas. See Class of 2013.

Edwin C. Hamblet. See Class of 1967.

Robert Marshak, Philadelphia, dean emeritus of the School of Veterinary Medicine; Oct. 20. He was recruited to be interim chair of Penn Vet’s department of medicine in 1956. Five years later, he was appointed a professor of medicine. During the 1960s, he researched bovine leukemia, and his work culminated in the establishment of the Bovine Leukemia Research Center, sponsored by the National Cancer Institute, at Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in 1965. He was named the ninth dean of Penn Vet in 1973, and he oversaw the construction of Penn Vet’s small animal hospital, as well as the enhancements and additions to Widener Hospital at New Bolton Center and the building of the C. Mahlon Kline Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation. In 1983, he led the five-year, $41.5 million campaign that accelerated Penn Vet’s breakthroughs in cancer research, reproductive physiology, and pathobiology. Among other curricular innovations, he introduced a core-elective curriculum and launched the pioneering Program of Aquatic Animal Medicine and Center for Interactions of Animals and Society. He served as dean until he retired in 1987. In recognition of his contributions to the School, Vernon W. Hill II W’67 and his wife, Shirley Hill, established the Robert Marshak-Vernon Hill Scholarship Fund for VMD-MBA Training at Penn Vet and Wharton in 2016.

Catherine “Kaki” Hurley SantaMaria Marshall. See Class of 1945.

Dr. Harvey Nisenbaum, Wynnewood, PA, professor emeritus of radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and chair of medical imaging at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center; Oct. 8. He joined Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine as a lecturer of radiology in 1993. In 1996, he became an associate professor and clinician-educator in radiology. Five years later, he became chairman of the department of medical imaging at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, a position he held until 2018. In 2002, he also became an associate professor of radiology at Penn Presbyterian. He received many accolades, including the Perelman School of Medicine’s Special Dean’s Award, in 2015. He retired in 2019. In 2020, Penn’s department of radiology created the Harvey Nisenbaum Award for Medical Imaging Research at Penn Presbyterian. It will be given for the first time in 2021. He served in the US Navy.

Noah S. Prywes, Rockville, MD, professor emeritus of computer and information science in Penn’s School of Engineering and Applied Science; Sept. 21. In 1958, he was hired as an associate professor at Penn’s Moore School of Electrical Engineering. Ten years later, he became a full professor in the School’s relatively new department of computer science. He remained a professor of computer science at Penn for almost three decades, during which the department moved to Penn’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. A pioneer in early computer technology, he created Multi-List, one of the first relational database management systems. Around the same time, he advanced and commercialized timesharing, the predecessor to today’s cloud computing. In the 1980s and 1990s, he was at the forefront of automatic programming, nonprocedural specification systems, and reverse engineering, and the application of these technologies to parallel and distributed computing. In the early 2000s, he developed innovative speech technology for use in telephony. He retired in 1996. His sons are Menahem M. Prywes C’76 Gr’81, Daniel I. Prywes C’77 L’80, and Ron M. Prywes C’79.

Ione Apfelbaum Strauss. See Class of 1954.