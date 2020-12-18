Metro New Jersey

On January 21 at 7 p.m., the Penn Club of Metro New Jersey will host a virtual open board meeting and celebrate Ben’s Birthday Bash with a “How Quaker Are You” trivia challenge. Please also join us on February 13 for a virtual game night with ConnectRship. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com to learn more and register. For more information, contact club president Janet Pisansky C’91 at jpisansky@burkepotenza.com.

Southwest Florida

Join the Penn Club of Southwest Florida for these upcoming events! On Sunday, January 16, we will have our annual Ben’s Birthday Bash starting at 6 p.m., and on Saturday, February 13, we will have our annual Mystery Dinner Show at 6:30 p.m. For more information on both events, and to register, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/clubs or email club president Robert Klausner C’84 M’88 at rklausner@aol.com.

Sundance

The Penn Clubs of Utah, Los Angeles, Westchester/Rockland Counties, and PennNYC, in collaboration with Penntertainment, Penn Film and Media Pioneers, and the Penn Cinema Studies Department, are proud to cohost the 9th annual Penn Sundance Schmooze, a gathering of celebrated filmmakers, entertainment industry professionals, and friends of film. The event will take place online at 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 30, during the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. This free, virtual event will feature a panel discussion with noted alumni in the industry, moderated by Penn Cinema Studies Professor Peter Decherney, followed by a Zoom breakout networking event. More details, including instructions to register for the event as well as the names and bios of the panelists, will be released in December. For a recap of our 2020 event, visit: bit.ly/PennSundance. For updates on the 2021 Penn Sundance Schmooze, follow the Penn Club of Utah website (bit.ly/PennUtah) or the PennNYC website (www.penn.nyc), or email Jesse R. Tendler EAS’03 W’03 at jesse@penn.nyc.

Virtual

In light of ongoing global health concerns, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/clubs to find the latest information on Regional Club events in your area. And be sure to check out www.alumni.upenn.edu/govirtual for an abundance of virtual events and digital resources available for alumni.