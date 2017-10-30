Nov|Dec 2017

November | December 2017

Volume 116, No. 2



FEATURES

At the Center of It All

Bob Schoenberg has been leading Penn’s LGBT Center since before there even was one, really. As he retires after 35 years of caring counsel and fierce advocacy, the campus home he built is being renamed in his honor. By Dave Zeitlin

Hill Rises

The Eero Saarinen-designed landmark has reopened after a 15-month, $80 million renovation, with its distinctive mid-century style lovingly restored and a host of new amenities for students. Photos by Greg Benson

Everybody Comes to Casablanca

In film scholar Noah Isenberg C’89’s engaging investigation of “Hollywood’s Most Beloved Movie,” the lives of the émigré actors who made up most of the cast share the spotlight with the iconic love triangle and wartime call to arms.

Their stories also echo forward to our own era’s debates over the treatment of refugees and immigration policy. By John Prendergast

Prophet of Prosperity

Simon Patten, who led the Wharton School during the Progressive Era, was a pioneer of the economics of abundance, theorist of the second industrial revolution, and intellectual godfather of the New Deal. His descent into obscurity poses provocative questions about how the field has evolved. By Trey Popp

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor | Schoenberg’s sendoff, Patten’s influence, Casablanca’s magic.

Letters | On algorithmic abdication, institutional name-calling, and more.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Fool for love.

Alumni Voices | New game, same competitive spirit.

Elsewhere | The lure of lucha libre.

Expert Opinion | The Cassandra Coefficient.

Gazetteer

Journalism | How should a free press behave? And how shouldn’t it?

Archaeology | North American moundbuilders at the Penn Museum.

History | Faculty books examine free speech on campus and in K–12.

Design | Architecture students were artists-in-residence at Manitoga estate.

Foreign Affairs | The odds of war with North Korea, and of reducing them.

Medicine | FDA approval for Penn-developed gene therapy for cancer.

Campus | Convocation message: “We are all discoverers.”

Research | Blocking sweet-taste receptors could clear stuffy sinuses.

Sports | Basketball previews.

Scoreboard

Arts

Calendar

Poetry | EPIC Conference: Pound, Williams, H. D., Moore.

Books | Thomas Childers’ The Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany.

Briefly Noted

Exhibition | Three Women Photographers in Rome at Arthur Ross Gallery.

Music | Daedalus to play all 16 Beethoven string quartets in a single season.

Alumni

Kabir Akhtar C’96 is an Emmy-winning TV editor.

Lauren Smith Brody C’99 has advice for moms returning to work.

Jo Piazza C’02 is figuring out this whole marriage thing.

Larry Coben Gr’12 is making site preservation sustainable.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Carriage House history.