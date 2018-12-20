Jan | Feb 2019

Volume 117, No. 3



FEATURES

In Full Bloom

Four decades ago the hand-lettered program for Bloomers’ very first production declared that “the time has come to show that women can be funny, too.” Penn’s all-female musical comedy troupe has been proving it ever since. By Caren Lissner

Power Play

Designer Stacey Bendet C’99 has built a global brand that is colorful, fun, and welcoming for women—and a fashion business strong enough to thrive in an unforgiving competitive environment. By Alyson Krueger

Homecoming 2018

Photos from the festivities. Plus: A Decade of Arts at Homecoming and the Alumni Award of Merit and Creative Spirit Award Citations.

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor | Comedic milestone, fashion statement, arts anniversary.

From College Hall | The great task of advancing equity and excellence.

Letters | Birthright citizenship, online education, and more.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Art for food’s sake.

Alumni Voices | Peters principle.

Elsewhere | “The burning tree acted as an otherworldly torch.”

Expert Opinion | Faithful correspondent.

Gazetteer

University Life | Chief Wellness Officer Benoit Dubé GM’01.

Law and Society | Anita Hill on 1991 and 2018.

Leadership | Constantia Constantinou is Penn’s new libraries director.

Libraries | Antique labels offer insights into “Olde Pharma.”

Investment | $50 million fund will jumpstart local biotech-companies.

Campus | Mark Kocent C’82 GCP’91 GFA’91 named University architect.

Gift | $25 million for entrepreneurship center Tangen Hall.

Risk Management | Kunreuther and Useem on coping with disruption.

Sports | Women’s soccer tops Ivies, men’s basketball starts strong.

Scoreboard

Arts

Calendar

Collections | Black holes and more at Fisher Fine Arts Library.

Interview | Music critic Nate Chinen C’97 on his book, Playing Changes.

Books | Richard Clarke C’72 reviews Kathleen Hall Jamieson’s Cyberwar.

Advocacy | Kelly Lee C’89 is promoting arts and culture everywhere in Philadelphia.

Books | Pre-Revolutionary War stories. Frontier Rebels.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Penn alumni fencers led Team USA to the Veteran World Championship.

Liz Glazer C’01 G’01 traded tenure for the standup life.

Steve Zacks C’83 manages the innovative Laver Cup tournament.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | After the Armistice.