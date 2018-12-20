Jan | Feb 2019
Volume 117, No. 3
FEATURES
In Full Bloom
Four decades ago the hand-lettered program for Bloomers’ very first production declared that “the time has come to show that women can be funny, too.” Penn’s all-female musical comedy troupe has been proving it ever since. By Caren Lissner
Power Play
Designer Stacey Bendet C’99 has built a global brand that is colorful, fun, and welcoming for women—and a fashion business strong enough to thrive in an unforgiving competitive environment. By Alyson Krueger
Homecoming 2018
Photos from the festivities. Plus: A Decade of Arts at Homecoming and the Alumni Award of Merit and Creative Spirit Award Citations.
DEPARTMENTS
From the Editor | Comedic milestone, fashion statement, arts anniversary.
From College Hall | The great task of advancing equity and excellence.
Letters | Birthright citizenship, online education, and more.
Views
Notes from the Undergrad | Art for food’s sake.
Alumni Voices | Peters principle.
Elsewhere | “The burning tree acted as an otherworldly torch.”
Expert Opinion | Faithful correspondent.
Gazetteer
University Life | Chief Wellness Officer Benoit Dubé GM’01.
Law and Society | Anita Hill on 1991 and 2018.
Leadership | Constantia Constantinou is Penn’s new libraries director.
Libraries | Antique labels offer insights into “Olde Pharma.”
Investment | $50 million fund will jumpstart local biotech-companies.
Campus | Mark Kocent C’82 GCP’91 GFA’91 named University architect.
Gift | $25 million for entrepreneurship center Tangen Hall.
Risk Management | Kunreuther and Useem on coping with disruption.
Sports | Women’s soccer tops Ivies, men’s basketball starts strong.
Arts
Collections | Black holes and more at Fisher Fine Arts Library.
Interview | Music critic Nate Chinen C’97 on his book, Playing Changes.
Books | Richard Clarke C’72 reviews Kathleen Hall Jamieson’s Cyberwar.
Advocacy | Kelly Lee C’89 is promoting arts and culture everywhere in Philadelphia.
Books | Pre-Revolutionary War stories. Frontier Rebels.
Alumni
Penn alumni fencers led Team USA to the Veteran World Championship.
Liz Glazer C’01 G’01 traded tenure for the standup life.
Steve Zacks C’83 manages the innovative Laver Cup tournament.
Old Penn | After the Armistice.