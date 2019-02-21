Mar | Apr 2019

Volume 117, No. 4



FEATURES

Beyond the Binary

Since the 1980s, Mariette Pathy Allen GFA’65 has focused her camera on gender identity and expressions of gender. Some consider her the unofficial photographer of transgender life. But finding her place in the fine art world has been another story. By Molly Petrilla

The Virality Paradox

The Annenberg School’s Damon Centola thinks the contemporary wisdom about how behavior spreads is missing something fundamental—and that may be why mindless trivialities crowd out civic engagement. Can anything be done? He has an idea or two. By Trey Popp

The Outsiders

Celebrating the University’s most storied sports team on its 40-year anniversary. By Dave Zeitlin

William Walker’s Dark Destiny

Newly settled in Costa Rica, a recent alumnus investigates the legacy of “filibuster” William Walker M1843—largely forgotten in the US but still perhaps the most hated man in Central America. By Myles Karp

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor | Pioneer, viral contrarian, heroes, villain.

Letters | Thank-you notes, and other kinds.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Hungry for contentment.

Alumni Voices | “The death is off for now.”

Elsewhere | Living through California’s worst wildfire season.

Expert Opinion | Gained in translation.

Gazetteer

Performing Arts | After 36 years, tech advisor Peter Whinnery is bowing out.

Psychology | Hoarding unpacked at Wolf Humanities Center.

Social Science | Taking bets on research replicability pays off.

Engineering | Digital Media Design program turns 20.

Biomedicine | Penn team implants engineered spinal discs in goats.

Symposium | New PennDesign program launches with roundtable on resilience.

Student Awards | Rhodes scholars Anea Moore and Adamseged Abebe.

Sports Medicine | Kickoff rule change cut concussions.

Sports | Basketball journeys beginning and ending.

Scoreboard

Arts

Calendar

Exhibition | Wisdom of the crowd at ARG’s Citizen Salon.

Briefly Noted

Interview | Alan Sepinwall C’96 on his book, The Sopranos Sessions.

Alumni

Andrea Kremer C’80 was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mark Palatucci EAS’00 is designing robots with “character.”

John Chimples C’80 won a Peabody, an Emmy, and an “Eddie.”

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Parade to the pep rally.