Arts Calendar

Notebook, ca. 1969-1974, from Discovering Marian Anderson, Penn Libraries. For more information see our related story, Preserving a Pioneer.

Penn Museum

penn.museum/collections

Open with social distancing measures in place. Advanced registration encouraged. Collections are viewable online. Visit the website for virtual clubs, classes, and lectures for families and adults.

Penn Libraries

www.library.upenn.edu/collections/online-exhibits

Jews in Modern Islamic Contexts

In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land

A Raging Wit: The Life and Legacy of Jonathan Swift

Ormandy in China: The Historic 1973 Tour

Marian Anderson: A Life in Song

plus dozens more online

Kelly Writers Housewriting.upenn.edu/wh/

Temporarily closed, but visit the website for links to virtual events, archived programs, PoemTalk podcasts, and the PennSound poetry collection.

Annenberg Center

annenbergcenter.org

Live Wax with Christian McBride (online) Tuesdays at 7pm

through Oct. 13

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (online) Alternate Fridays at noon through Nov. 6

Arthur Ross Gallery

arthurrossgallery.org

Covid-19 Citizen Challenge (online)

ICA

icaphila.org

Planned reopening Sep. 25

Milford Graves: A Mind-Body Deal

Sep 25 through Jan 24, 2021

Slought

slought.org

Rx/Museum (online)

Art & Reflection in Medicine

World Café Live

worldcafelive.com

Schedule in flux; see website for up-to-date information.