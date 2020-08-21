Arts Calendar
Penn Museum
penn.museum/collections
Open with social distancing measures in place. Advanced registration encouraged. Collections are viewable online. Visit the website for virtual clubs, classes, and lectures for families and adults.
Penn Libraries
www.library.upenn.edu/collections/online-exhibits
Jews in Modern Islamic Contexts
In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land
A Raging Wit: The Life and Legacy of Jonathan Swift
Ormandy in China: The Historic 1973 Tour
Marian Anderson: A Life in Song
plus dozens more online
Kelly Writers Housewriting.upenn.edu/wh/
Temporarily closed, but visit the website for links to virtual events, archived programs, PoemTalk podcasts, and the PennSound poetry collection.
Annenberg Center
annenbergcenter.org
Live Wax with Christian McBride (online) Tuesdays at 7pm
through Oct. 13
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (online) Alternate Fridays at noon through Nov. 6
Arthur Ross Gallery
arthurrossgallery.org
Covid-19 Citizen Challenge (online)
ICA
icaphila.org
Planned reopening Sep. 25
Milford Graves: A Mind-Body Deal
Sep 25 through Jan 24, 2021
Slought
slought.org
Rx/Museum (online)
Art & Reflection in Medicine
World Café Live
worldcafelive.com
Schedule in flux; see website for up-to-date information.