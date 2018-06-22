Survival Skills

An alumna teaches the culinary basics, one meal at a time.

“Cooking is no different than any other learned skill,” says Jennifer Clair C’94, founder of Home Cooking New York (HCNY). Starting in 2002, HCNY has grown from a one-woman cooking school, offering private classes in the kitchens of her Manhattan students, to a brick-and-mortar school in Soho, where classes are taught by Clair and four other chef-instructors.

One of the most popular classes, Six Basic Cooking Techniques, teaches the essential culinary skills in just two and a half hours, culminating in a full sit-down dinner. After teaching that class hundreds of times to thousands of students, Clair decided it was time to create a “cooking class in a book.” The result— Six Basic Cooking Techniques: Culinary Essentials for the Home Cook —offers precise instructions on everything from resting meat to shocking vegetables, with photographs illustrating each step. Throughout, it’s peppered with “Students Ask” questions and “Chefs Say” tips, such as “How long do ground spices last?” (Answer: a year or two, but take a whiff to be sure.)

Clair learned to cook by asking such questions herself. Majoring in intellectual history at Penn, she says, “allowed me to explore all the ways people ate and drank, through art history classes, sociology courses, and, of course, a semester abroad in Florence, which sealed the deal for me” to study culinary arts. Following an internship at Saveur magazine and a gig in the cookbook division of William Morrow & Company, she worked as a recipe editor at the Wall Street Journal and a food editor at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Next was Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School, from which she graduated in 1998.

In 2009, Clair opened her first brick-and-mortar cooking school in Chelsea. Eventually HCNY outgrew that space, prompting her to build the commercial kitchen of her dreams at the edge of SoHo and Chinatown.

After 15 years of teaching, she was ready to add another challenge: HCNY Press. “It’s thrilling to be on the roller coaster again, learning a new business from the ground up,” she says.