May|Jun 2022

May|June 2022

Vol. 120, No. 5

Features

Penn faculty examine the conflict from multiple perspectives—sometimes clashing, sometimes meshing, and often thought-provoking. Plus: Mike Logsdon C’03’s photographs from Ukraine.

By Trey Popp

Recalling their near-weekly conversations over the two-and-a-half years before mental health pioneer Aaron T. Beck’s death at age 100, the author—possible biographer, irritating interviewer, admiring friend—bears witness to the founder of cognitive therapy’s ceaseless quest to live a “rich full life.”

By Stephen Fried

Led by a passionate alumnus head coach and an international roster exemplifying the modern University, the Penn men’s squash team enjoyed a historic season while drawing attention—and raucous cheers!—to a sport usually on the fringes of campus life.

By Dave Zeitlin

Departments

From the Editor | Roots of war, figures of inspiration.

From College Hall | The power of communities.

Letters | On ending hunger, saving trees, swimming spotlight.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Looking for answers in Alvarado, Texas.

Alumni Voices | Who knows where the time goes?

Rabbit Hole | “A vision quest, I thought: that’s what I need.”

Expert Opinion | Lessons from the jury room.

Gazetteer

Fellowships | Center for Undergraduate Research and Fellowships turns 20.

Leadership | Trustees make it official: Magill elected Penn president.

Education Costs | $81,340 for 2022–23; $288 million for financial aid.

Child Welfare | Dorothy Roberts’ Torn Apart dissects the “family policing system.”

Heard on Campus | What “The Rock” told Jon Chu before Crazy Rich Asians.

Gifts | $125 million for Lauder Community Care Nurse Practitioner Program.

Sports | Men’s basketball looks ahead; Lia Thomas’s NCAA championship.

Arts

Calendar

Fiction | Killing and comfort in Barbara Ross CW’75’s “cozy” mysteries.

History | Unfinished founding. The Nation That Never Was.

Alumni

Nancy Goldenberg GCP’80 heads two historic Philadelphia cemeteries.

Neal Kassell C’68 M’72 GM’79 chairs the Focused Ultrasound Foundation.

Amy Jo Smith C’88 is “the Madeleine Albright of digital entertainment.”

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Food safety pioneer Mary Engle Pennington Gr1895.