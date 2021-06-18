Download a PDF of this issue

Jul | Aug 2021

Volume 119, No. 6

Features

As the University celebrates 100 years of women’s sports, a handful of prominent former student-athletes recall their athletic triumphs and hurdles—and the paths they both followed and paved.By Dave Zeitlin

When the United States Postal Service tapped him to design a “Forever” stamp, Rico Worl C’09 took another step in his metamorphosis from cultural anthropologist to commercial artist. By Trey Popp

We know what we should do when it comes to leading healthier and happier lives. But too often we default to easier, more pleasurable wants. Behavioral scientist and Wharton professor Katy Milkman is determined to help us change for the better—and for good. By JoAnn Greco

Departments

From the Editor | Star athletes, Native artist, expert “nudger.”

Letters | Guaranteed income pro and con, and more.

Views

Notes From the Undergrad | Women helping women in STEM.

Alumni Voices | Atlanta, anti-Asian hate, and AAPI activism.

Elsewhere | “one magnolia holds my childhood”

Expert Opinion | A fix for veterans disability claims’ broken system.

Gazetteer

Commencement | A socially distanced—but in-person!—celebration.

Moral Education | G. Richard Shell’s The Conscience Code.

Honors | Winners announced for President’s prizes.

Student Life | Glee Club and Penn Sirens join forces.

Planning | Students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated for fall.

Technology | Joseph Turow on what your voice tells marketers.

Leadership | Provost on leave of absence for health issues.

Robotics | Penn Engineering’s X-RHex is ready for its close-up.

Penn Museum | Apologies issued over treatment of human remains.

Sports | Mentoring program; new AD Alanna Shanahan C’96 GEd’99 GrEd’15; By the Numbers.

Arts

Calendar

Museums | MASS MoCA maestro Joseph Thompson WG’87.

Visual Art | Faculty in PMA new galleries debut New Grit: Art & Philly Now.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Eugene “Gene” Mopsik W’70 has a new career as a “Loxsmith.”

Paul Stewart C’76 spent 28 years on the ice as hockey player and ref.

Nikki Silver C’89 is a movie producer in search of “new perspectives.”

Events

Alumni Weekend online again.

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | From the Organized Classes to ACLC.