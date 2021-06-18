Jul|Aug 2021
Jul | Aug 2021
Volume 119, No. 6
Features
Century Club
As the University celebrates 100 years of women’s sports, a handful of prominent former student-athletes recall their athletic triumphs and hurdles—and the paths they both followed and paved.By Dave Zeitlin
The Raven and Rico Worl
When the United States Postal Service tapped him to design a “Forever” stamp, Rico Worl C’09 took another step in his metamorphosis from cultural anthropologist to commercial artist. By Trey Popp
Choice and Change
We know what we should do when it comes to leading healthier and happier lives. But too often we default to easier, more pleasurable wants. Behavioral scientist and Wharton professor Katy Milkman is determined to help us change for the better—and for good. By JoAnn Greco
Departments
From the Editor | Star athletes, Native artist, expert “nudger.”
Letters | Guaranteed income pro and con, and more.
Views
Notes From the Undergrad | Women helping women in STEM.
Alumni Voices | Atlanta, anti-Asian hate, and AAPI activism.
Elsewhere | “one magnolia holds my childhood”
Expert Opinion | A fix for veterans disability claims’ broken system.
Gazetteer
Commencement | A socially distanced—but in-person!—celebration.
Moral Education | G. Richard Shell’s The Conscience Code.
Honors | Winners announced for President’s prizes.
Student Life | Glee Club and Penn Sirens join forces.
Planning | Students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated for fall.
Technology | Joseph Turow on what your voice tells marketers.
Leadership | Provost on leave of absence for health issues.
Robotics | Penn Engineering’s X-RHex is ready for its close-up.
Penn Museum | Apologies issued over treatment of human remains.
Sports | Mentoring program; new AD Alanna Shanahan C’96 GEd’99 GrEd’15; By the Numbers.
Arts
Calendar
Museums | MASS MoCA maestro Joseph Thompson WG’87.
Visual Art | Faculty in PMA new galleries debut New Grit: Art & Philly Now.
Briefly Noted
Alumni
Eugene “Gene” Mopsik W’70 has a new career as a “Loxsmith.”
Paul Stewart C’76 spent 28 years on the ice as hockey player and ref.
Nikki Silver C’89 is a movie producer in search of “new perspectives.”
Events
Alumni Weekend online again.
Notes
Obituaries
Old Penn | From the Organized Classes to ACLC.