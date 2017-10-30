Obituaries

November|December 2017



1938 Alma Cantor Cohn CW’38 PSW’40, Falls Church, VA, a retired social worker; March 11. Dr. A. Steven Ulin C’38 M’42, Tuscon, AZ, a retired physician who maintained a practice in Chattanooga, TN, for 50 years; July 7, two weeks shy of his 100th birthday. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. His wife is Eleanor Goldblatt Ulin CW’42, with whom he was married for 75 years, and his daughter is Joy A. Ulin CW’66. 1939 Janice Smith Bers Ed’39, Elkins Park, PA, June 1. One grandchild is Dr. Katherine E. Trow V’94.

1942 Alan E. Behrend W’42, Baltimore, a retired owner of Lucas Bros., a Baltimore company that is thought to be the nation’s oldest independently owned office supply and furniture distributor; July 23. He served in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing team and Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. Mary Maghran Cotter Ed’42, Buffalo, NY, a painter and former art teacher; July 15. Charles Frucht C’42, New York, Jan. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Sally Frazier Hill CW’42, Reading, PA, a retired travel agent; May 8. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Walter M. Whitmyre Jr. W’42, Groton, CT, a retired IBM executive; Nov. 26, 2015. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the track and sprint football teams. 1943 Ella Dacey OT’43, Binghamton, NY, a retired occupational therapist in Aurora, CO; Jan. 4, 2016. Ruth Thomas Hirt CW’43, Tuscon, AZ, a retired educator and therapist; July 1. Gerald S. Ostrow C’43, Boca Raton, FL, a retired linen supply executive; July 6, 2016. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Dr. Alan Fulton Scott M’43, Salisbury, NC, a retired physician; Aug. 10. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Edward H. Ziegler Jr. D’43, Providence, RI, a retired dentist; July 10. He served in the US Navy Dental Corps. during World War II. 1945 Dr. Thomas E. Bressi Jr. C’45, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired surgeon at the Bryn Mawr Hospital; May 19. Specializing in plastic and burn surgery, orthopedics, and general surgery, he also was a clinical professor at several medical facilities. At Penn, he played on the freshman basketball team. Dr. J. G. Harvey M’45 GM’49, Norton Shores, MI, a retired pathologist and laboratory director at Muskegon’s Mercy Hospital; Aug. 22. James W. Howse ME’45, Newark, DE, a retired banking executive; Aug. 6. He served in the US Army during World War II. Elizabeth Nicholson Sevier Ed’45 GEd’47, Fort Myers, FL, a retired high school and college teacher; July 30. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Her husband is Dr. Francis A. C. Sevier Ed’47 GrD’55. 1946 Regina Donnelly Haley CW’46, Gladwyne, PA, July 27. A longtime volunteer around Philadelphia and at Penn, she was a Class of 1946 officer and walked with her class at every commencement until about 10 years ago. Eleanor Hockin Nystrom DH’46, Indiana, PA, a retired school dental hygienist; Aug. 16. Dorothy Rinehart Schoenbrunn CW’46, Ridgefield, CT, a former medical technician; June 22. One daughter is Carol R. Schoenbrunn CW’72 and her late husband was Erwin F. Schoenbrunn G’50. 1947 Janet Herbert Cox CW’47, Kennebunk, ME, a former supervisor at an advertising agency; Feb. 12. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Jean D’Amelio Kepler CW’47, Media, PA, July 23. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Her sister is Eleanor S. D’Amelio Ed’40 GEd’43. 1948 Dr. Hugh C. Davidson Jr. M’48, New York, a retired physician who practiced internal medicine in Manhattan for more than 40 years; Aug. 19. The former president of the New York County Medical Society, he drew well-known patients from across the country and abroad. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. John F. Fant Jr. W’48, Solon, OH, a retired comptroller at manufacturing companies; July 20. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II, flying 32 missions over Europe. His brother is Thomas D. Fant W’56. Dr. Joshua A. Fishman Ed’48 GEd’48, New York, a professor emeritus at Yeshiva University and renowned Yiddish scholar; March 1, 2015. He published close to 100 books and 1,000 articles, and also founded The International Journal of the Sociology of Language. In 1958, he was appointed associate professor of human relations and psychology at Penn, a post he held for two years. Dr. James Francis Hammill M’48, Helena, MT, a retired neurologist and professor emeritus at Columbia University; June 21. He previously worked as chief of neurology at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and in the US Office of the Surgeon General. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Anne Meyers Wilson Harrington CW’48, Kennett Square, PA, a retired medical staff librarian at Chester County Hospital; July 21. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Mary Harrison CCC’48 GEd’50, Charlotte, NC, a former teacher at Abington (PA) Friends School; June 22. Dr. Arnold N. Kimmel C’48, Boca Raton, FL, a retired podiatrist who maintained a practice in Trenton, NJ, for nearly 40 years; July 1. Vincent J. Moser C’48, Hatboro, PA, July 6. He served in the US Army during World War II. Pearl Bliss Olanoff CW’48, Philadelphia, a retired teacher of deaf children; June 29. Richard T. Pancoast W’48, Philadelphia, a retired economist for Playtex; July 11. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. 1949 Daniel T. Garret Sr. W’49, Gwynedd, PA, a retired insurance agent; April 19, 2015. Charles Neff Jr. C’49, Tyron, NC, a retired owner of a financial firm; July 5. His brother is Robert Neff W’54. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Margaret Holland Poswistilo G’49, Easton, PA, a retired attorney who served as a federal public defender for the US District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania; Aug. 20. She was also the first woman to be named assistant public defender of Northampton County and was a schoolteacher before she began her career in law. Doris E. Pryce Ed’49, Ahoskie, NC, a retired nursing instructor; Aug. 3. She served in the US Navy during World War II. Leon J. Simkins W’49, Bal Harbour, FL, retired chairman and president of Simkins Industries, a family-owned company that pioneered the manufacturing of recycled folding cartons and paperboard products; Aug. 2. Through the Leon J. Simkins Charitable Foundation, he funded medical research to improve the lives of the sick and developmentally disabled. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the wrestling team. One son is Samuel Albert Simkins WEv’87 and his brother is Morton H. Simkins W’59. Robert E. Stein W’49, St. Simons Island, GA, a retired builder and developer in the Washington, DC, area; Aug. 21, 2015. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Evalyn M. Strickler SW’49, Lebanon, PA, retired chief psychiatric social worker at Hershey Medical Center; March 1, 2015. Dr. Albert I. Winegrad C’49 M’52 GM’56, Dresher, PA, professor emeritus at the Perelman School of Medicine; July 20. He joined Penn in 1957 as an associate instructor of endocrinology in the School of Medicine. In 1960, he became assistant professor, and in 1966 he became associate professor. He was named professor of medicine in the Cox Institute of Diabetes Research in 1970. In 1992, he retired and took emeritus status. He was also a past vice president of the American Diabetes Association and winner of the 1986 Banting Medal for his pioneering work in diabetic neuropathy. One nephew is Dr. Harry W. Schwartz C’81 M’85.

1950 Charles W. Bachman GME’50, Lexington, MA, a retired engineer and business software innovator; July 13. While working for General Electric in the 1960s, he created software to harness business data, laying a technical foundation for modern digital commerce. He received a National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Barack Obama in 2014. He served in the US Army during World War II. Joseph Steele Calhoun Jr. W’50, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired property casualty broker; Aug. 5. His wife is Paula Toland Calhoun CW’49. He served in the US Air Force during World War II. Dr. Donn K. Haglund G’50 Gr’58, Whitefish Bay, WI, professor emeritus of geography at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Aug. 9. He was known for his expertise in maritime transport to support Arctic economic development. His wife is Alma Hebel Haglund Nu’55 GEd’56. Dr. Robert A. Keisman M’50 GM’56, Reston, VA, a retired internist and cardiologist who maintained a practice in the Philadelphia area for more than six decades; July 11. He also worked as a chief medical adviser to the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia. Benjamin I. Kreitzberg W’50, Freehold, NJ, a retired attorney who specialized in real estate and business law for over 45 years; June 26. At Penn, he was a member of Friars and was cocaptain of the men’s track team, where he won multiple Penn Relays titles. He went on to become a longtime official at the Penn Relays, earning the J. Kenneth Doherty Officials Award for his service. He also served on the Class of 1950’s gift and reunion committees. His daughters are Ellen S. Kreitzberg CW’74 and Carol A. Connolly W’80, whose son is Samuel C. Connolly C’13 G’14. Dr. Philip L. McCarthy GM’50, Milton, MA, a retired physician specializing in dermatology and oral medicine for over 50 years; July 8. He served in the US Army as a physician during the Korean War. Elizabeth Lattell McQuale Ed’50, Coral Gables, FL, a retired nursing instructor at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Miami; Aug. 7. She served in the cadet nurse corps during World War II. At Penn, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Dr. Myron “Mike” Shafer M’50, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired orthopedist who ran a practice in Hartford, CT; July 14. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War as a general surgeon. His late wife was Maryellen W. Shafer Ed’51. Dr. Daniel Weiner C’50 G’52 V’55, Sarasota, FL, a retired veterinarian who maintained a practice in Atlanta; Aug. 12. Betty Hadler Zlotnick Ed’50, Ardmore, PA, May 26. 1951 Albert G. Bauer W’51, Union, NJ, retired owner and operator of the A. F. Bauer Bus Company; July 30. John P. Belli Ar’51, Pennington, NJ, a retired co-owner of the Belli Company, a construction firm founded by his father that built major projects around New Jersey; July 30. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s lacrosse team. One son is John P. Belli Jr. C’74. Nancy Beane Bickelhaupt CW’51, Saratoga Springs, NY, a retired teacher; Oct. 24, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Marjorie Naame Cook DH’51, Longport, NJ, a cruise line directress on the MS Hanseatic who also worked for 30 years in the oral surgical practice of her late husband, Dr. Howell Edgar Cook; Aug. 20. Melice Hemphill Esherick CW’51, Pittsburgh, a former small business owner; June 17, 2016. Dr. William J. Hemphill GM’51, Eugene, OR, a retired dermatologist who maintained a practice for more than 40 years; July 19. Dr. Kenneth K. Kline GD’51, Wheeling, WV, a retired oral surgeon; Feb. 10. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning an Air Medal, two Oak Leaf Clusters, and a Purple Heart after his plane was shot down and he was taken prisoner. Marion Norton Leonard GEd’51, Mechanicsburg, PA, a retired schoolteacher; July 25. Dr. Stanley Masters GM’51, Floral Park, NY, a retired ophthalmologist; Aug. 20. Clara Boshinski McGrath HUP’51, Sugarloaf, PA, a retired nurse; July 19. 1952 Marshall I. Goldman W’52, Cambridge, MA, professor emeritus of economics at Wellesley College and associate director of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University; Aug. 2. An authority on Russian economic policies, he was among the first to predict the downfall of Mikhail Gorbachev. He authored Gorbachev’s Challenge: Economic Reform in the Age of High Technology (1987) and Petrostate: Putin, Power and the New Russia (2008), among other books. At Penn, he was a member of Friars. One son is Ethan Harris Goldman C’78 W’78. Dr. George J. Mills Gr’52, Santa Ana, CA, Sept. 27, 2016. Dr. Herbert L. Needleman M’52 GM’56, Pittsburgh, a retired pediatrician, child psychiatrist, and professor at the University of Pittsburgh; July 18. He helped spur wide-ranging lead poisoning safety regulations after demonstrating in the 1970s that children exposed to even small amounts of lead could suffer intellectual and behavioral deficits. He spent much of the rest of his career crusading against lead poisoning in children. His wife is Roberta P. Needleman SW’63, his sons are Dr. Samuel W. Needleman C’71 M’75 and Dr. Joshua P. Needleman C’87, and his daughter is Sara Needleman Kline C’89. One grandchild is Katherine Needleman CGS’99. Dr. Raymond Schlosser Jr. V’52 GM’56, Chester Springs, PA, a retired veterinarian; June 23. He opened the first animal surgery unit at Penn, where he taught before opening his own practice in Chester Springs. He served in the US Army during World War II. Jean C. Spickler Ed’52, Philadelphia, retired head librarian at the Olney branch of the Philadelphia Free Library; Jan. 3, 2015. Dr. Matthew J. Stephens Jr. W’52 WG’58 Gr’64, Wallingford, PA, emeritus associate professor of accounting at Penn; July 14. He joined Penn in 1956 as an assistant professor of accounting and a lecturer in accounting and finance, and taught at Wharton for over 40 years. He became a CPA in 1957. From 1972 to 1985, he also served as vice dean and director of the Wharton Undergraduate Division. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. His son is Matthew J. Stephens III EE’83. 1953 Mitchell Brock L’53, Claryville, NY, a retired attorney specializing in international law at the New York City law firm Sullivan & Cromwell; July 22. Richard M. Brown W’53, Phoenix, a retired marketing executive for the beverage company Canada Dry; June 23. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. His brother is Bryce N. Brown W’56. Diana Cavallo CW’53, Philadelphia, a novelist and playwright who taught in the English department at Penn for 18 years; June 17. She taught fiction writing in Penn’s creative writing program, 1980–1998, and received a Distinguished Service Award from the College of General Studies in 1994. Her first book, A Bridge of Leaves, was published in 1961, and she later wrote several fictionalized essays about the South Philadelphia neighborhood in which she grew up, often performing them as monologues around the city. Dr. Hugh J. Coleman V’53, Elizabethtown, PA, a retired veterinarian who maintained a practice for 48 years; Aug. 13. He served in the US Army during World War II. Gaza J. Fekete WEv’53, Bensalem, PA, a retired Sears executive; Sept. 13, 2016. He served in the US Army during World War II. A. Theodore Flum L’53, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired senior vice president at investment management firm Legg Mason; May 1. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Howard D. Greyber Gr’53, San Jose, CA, a retired astronomist; Nov. 22, 2016. Dr. Morton Richard “Dick” Maser C’53 M’57, Palo Alto, CA, a retired plastic surgeon and clinical faculty member at Stanford University; July 7. At Penn, he was a member of the lightweight rowing team and Friars. One brother is Howard B. Maser EE’63. James R. Peters W’53 GEd’60, Southampton, PA, a retired principal at Philadelphia’s Frankford High School, where he began his career as a history teacher; June 30. 1954 Fanchon Marks Apfel OT’54, Wynnewood, PA, a former occupational therapist; July 31. She spent much of her life as a philanthropist, activist, and staunch supporter of progressive causes. Her late husband was Jerome Apfel L’54 G’00 and her sons are Ira Aaron Apfel C’90 and Matthew B. Apfel L’90, whose wife is Jacqueline Reses W’92. Merrill William Buckley Jr. GEE’54, Springfield, PA, a retired engineer and project manager for complex electronic systems at GE; June 1. Dr. Frederick W. Pitts M’54 GM’60, Highlands Ranch, CO, a retired neurosurgeon who maintained a practice in Los Angeles; Sept. 12, 2016. He was also a medical professor at the University of Southern California. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s lightweight rowing team. Franklin S. Prizer C’54, Brookline, MA, a retired attorney; June 21. Dr. Lois Dilks Saladin CW’54, Pittsburgh, a retired physician; June 16. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s lacrosse and field hockey teams. Daniel M. Spritzer W’54, Essex Fells, NJ, a retired business executive; July 9. Dr. Edwin A. Wallace M’54, Gwynedd, PA, a retired physicians who built international health programs with UNICEF, WHO, and other big organizations; July 6. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Milton Leroy Wray WG’54, Memphis, TN, a retired CPA; Aug. 29, 2016. 1955 Dr. Gary Herling C’55, Albuquerque, NM, a retired physics professor at the University of New Mexico; July 18. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Philo A. Hutcheson III G’55, Isleboro, ME, Dec. 28. Stephen M. Goldner Ar’55, Philadelphia, an architect and builder; Aug. 12. He designed many residential buildings in the Philadelphia area, including the Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square, and was an early believer in adaptive reuse of industrial buildings. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and later a volunteer for his class reunion. One son is Harold M. Goldner C’77. 1956 George S. Banks Jr. WG’56, Port Saint Lucie, FL, a retired marketing agent in the international trade industry; May 2. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. Dr. Gerald S. Borman V’56, Norfolk, VA, a retired veterinarian, professor, and researcher of animal viruses; June 8. Adolph Goodson GEd’56, Washington, DC, April 24. Dr. William George Brown Graham M’56, Charlotte, VT, a retired pulmonologist and medical professor at the University of Vermont; June 29. He researched the effects of altitude on patients with severe lung disease and studied silicosis and dust exposure in the Vermont granite industry. Dr. Donald E. Smith Gr’56, Wayne, PA, professor emeritus of political science at Penn; July 6. After teaching at the University of Rhode Island for eight years, he joined the Penn faculty in 1955 as a political science instructor, rising to associate professor in 1964 and professor in 1973. He received two Fulbright scholarships for research in Indiana and authored the books Nehru and Democracy (1958), India as a Secular State (1963), and Religion and Political Development (1970). He was honored by the Association of Indians in America in 1994 “for his unique contributions to arts and letters, and to greater understanding between the peoples of India and the United States.” He retired from Penn in 1999. George J. Washnis C’56 WG’59, Jacksonville, FL, a retired researcher and consultant in Washington DC; July 5. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. 1957 Edward J. Brennan Jr. W’57, Oceanside, CA, a retired credit card executive at TRW; Jan. 14. Donald K. First C’57, Miami, Dec. 19. His brother is Dr. Howard E. First C’46 M’50. Mahlon M. Frankhauser L’57, Arlington, VA, a retired attorney specializing in securities and derivatives; July 10. He was an adjunct professor at several law schools, authored a book on commodities regulation, and previously worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission and the New York Stock Exchange. Paul H. Geithner Jr. WG’57, Sarasota, FL, a retired executive at First Virginia Banks; Aug. 1. He was a nationally competitive swimmer in the US Masters circuit, winning his age group twice and taking second three times in the 1 ½-mile ocean swim. Harry B. Ward Jr. W’57, Norwood, MA, a retired marketing and sales representative for the software company 3M; April 22. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the men’s rowing and sprint football teams. 1958 Dr. Helen Maillie Choate CW’58, Haverford, PA, a retired English and French professor at the Community College of Philadelphia; June 21. David R. Cohan L’58, Baltimore, a retired attorney specializing in corporate business litigation; June 19. After his daughter died of cancer, he established the Susan Cohan Colon Cancer Foundation, a nationally respected nonprofit organization also known as Susie’s Cause. Dr. Richard L. Cook V’58, Elmira, NY, a retired veterinarian who established and ran the Broadway Animal Hospital for over 40 years; March 20, 2016. His daughter is Lisa Cook Sweeney GNu’89. W. Lawrence Eldridge C’58, West Newton, MA, a retired sports journalist who was sports editor of The Christian Science Monitor; June 18. He also wrote for the Associated Press and hosted a TV show called Eldridge on Sports. Frances H. Feller Nu’58, Highlands Ranch, CO, a retired nurse; Aug. 15, 2014. Robert H. Hallam W’58 WG’65, Vero Beach, FL, a retired marketing executive and consultant whose clients included AT&T, Gillette, and 3M; Dec. 6, 2016. After high school, he served as a military police officer in Albuquerque, NM, and then began his career with Scott Paper Company. He served on the executive committee of the Wharton School and was on the advisory committee to the chairman of the marketing department. Dr. George W. Leighow V’58, Danville, PA, a retired veterinarian; July 1, 2016. Gordon C. Mochel GME’58, Storrs, CT, a former civil and mechanical engineer who later worked in computers and data processing; June 18. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. James O’Hear III GAr’58, Harrisonburg, VA, a retired associate professor of architecture and associate dean for academic studies at The Catholic University of America; Aug. 13. Dr. Harold Tarnoff C’58, San Rafael, CA, a retired pediatric cardiologist; Nov. 14, 2014. He served in the US Air Force and was a pediatrician at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA. At Penn, he was elected into the Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Lambda Upsilon honors societies. 1959 John W. Decsepel W’59, Greenwich, CT, a retired stockbroker; July 28. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. Dr. Keith Devoe Jr. GM’59, Upper Arlington, OH, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist and clinical professor at Ohio State University; July 18. His son is Keith Devoe III GAr’83. Carmel Nancy Gerhart Nu’59 GEd’61, Jenkintown, PA, a retired school nurse for the Philadelphia School District; June 18. Dr. Richardson B. Glidden M’59 GM’63, Lititz, PA, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who maintained a practice in Dover, DE; July 21. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Dr. John L. Green M’59, Penfield, NY, a retired pediatrician and professor emeritus at the University of Rochester; March 26. Dr. H. Ralph S. Hamilton GM’59, Memphis, TN, a retired ophthalmologist and professor who helped create the Hamilton Eye Institute at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center; Aug. 14. Raymond P. Kelly W’59, North Andover, MA, a retired sales manager for AVX Corporation, an electronics manufacturer; July 9. At Penn, he was a member of Sphinx Senior Society and the football and lacrosse teams. Dr. H. Ralph Schumacher Jr. M’59, Gladwyne, PA, professor emeritus at Penn and former acting chief of rheumatology at the Perelman School of Medicine; July 30. He joined the Penn faculty in 1967 and became a professor of medicine in 1979, while also taking on a secondary appointment as professor of comparative medicine in the Department of Clinical Studies at the School of Veterinary Medicine. While primarily based at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, where he was section chief of rheumatology from 1967 until 2005, he served twice as acting chief of rheumatology at Penn before retiring and taking emeritus status in 2012. As a researcher focusing on synovial fluid, gout and crystal-associated arthritis, and diagnostic problems, he published more than 400 research articles as well as 200 reviews, book chapters, and editorials. He was the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology. His daughters are Heidi Ruth Wilson C’87 and Kaethe B. Schumacher C’88 L’92, and his brother is John R. Schumacher CE’58 GCE’62.

1960 Elaine Sweital Avner CW’60, Champaign, IL, a retired senior research scientist at the University of Illinois, where she taught astronomy; June 10. At Penn, she was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority. Christine Palermo Bentley CW’60, Valparaiso, IN, a retired policy analyst for Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield; July 3. Dr. Edgar F. Geigel D’60, Austin, TX, a retired dentist; April 9. His sons are Dr. Edgar J. Geigel EAS’86 and Dr. Alfredo J. Geigel-Ortiz CGS’99 V’04, and his daughter is Dr. Rita M. Geigel C’82 V’90. Diane E. Lindenheim CW’60 G’70, Southampton, PA, a retired professor of art history and computer graphics at Bucks County Community College; Jan. 2. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Ruth Yakes Mortenson Ed’60 G’61, Tacoma, WA, July 10. Paul Elbridge Wright GME’60, Potomac, MD, a retired mechanical engineer and manager in the aerospace and defense industry; June 4. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. His wife is Virginia Ann Peterson Wright HUP’78, and one son is Dr. Neil Thomas Wright Gr’92. 1961 Clarina Rabe Chu Nu’61, San Diego, CA, a retired nurse; Sept. 2, 2016. Roland C. Davies Jr. GAr’61, Annapolis, MD, a retired architect who ran his own firm in Philadelphia, where he fought to preserve historic buildings in Society Hill; Aug. 9. Arthur H. Goodman W’61 , Ossining, NY, a former attorney who later built an insurance agency named after his father, Goodman and Company; Aug. 15, 2015. Dr. Charles Hunsberger Jr. GM’61, Johnstown, PA, a retired ophthalmologist; July 17. Dr. Stanislaw J. Szpak Gr’61, San Diego, a retired scientist specializing in the study of Low Energy Nuclear Reactions; Oct. 12, 2016. During World War II, he lived in Poland, becoming part of the resistance and losing sight in his left eye when he triggered a landmine. 1962 Dr. Edward Abramson Gr’62, New Holland, PA, a college-level physics educator who spent his early years working for DuPont; July 13, 2015. Gilbert P. Ahrens W’62, Suffield, CT, a retired executive at Hartford National Bank; June 21. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and the Mask and Wig Club. Phyllis Frankenfield Hazard Nu’62, Feasterville-Trevose, PA, a retired nurse; Aug. 7. Paul E. Johnson Jr. WEv’62, Aurora, CO, a retired manager for Ford Motor Company; May 7. Dr. William J. McCormick GEd’62, Mount Dora, FL, a retired teacher who developed the doctoral program at Wilmington University in Delaware; July 21. 1963 Christopher B. Asplundh W’63, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a retired executive of Asplundh Tree Expert, a family-owned utility tree-trimming business; Aug. 10. As CEO, he grew the company to employ 35,000 people in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and expanded its customer base to include municipalities, departments of transportation, railroads, pipelines, and telecommunications companies. A philanthropist who served on several charitable and nonprofit boards, he and his family gave $10 million to help underwrite the cost of the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion at Abington Health Center-Willow Grove. One brother is Carl H. Asplundh Jr. W’58. Dr. Robert J. Bailey GM’63, Farmington, NM, a retired physician; May 31. Beryl S. Lacey GEd’63, Hamilton, NJ, a retired educator; June 20. Mark Levin C’63, Roseland, NJ, a retired attorney specializing in elder law, estate planning, and Medicaid entitlement; July 9. One son is Paul A. Levin C’97. Dr. Sherbyn W. Ostrich V’63, Robesonia, PA, a retired veterinarian who owned and operated multiple animal hospitals; June 30. Dr. Richard J. Wattenmaker C’63, Oreland, PA, an author and art expert who taught at the Barnes Foundation; Aug. 12. He wrote several books, contributed to a number of exhibition catalogs, and lectured widely on wrought-iron collections. 1964 David D. Heck G’64, Lititz, PA, a retired administrative officer with the US Department of Defense; March 7. Anthony R. Mara W’64, Seaford, DE, a retired government contractor; May 23. 1965 Helen Clement Adelson DH’65, Stony Brook, NY, Aug. 22, 2016. William E. Jarrett WEv’65 WEv’79, West Chester, PA, a retired financial executive; Dec. 5. Lawrence H. Kehler ASC’65, Winnipeg, MB, Canada, a retired writer and editor within the Mennonite church; March 3, 2015. Matthew R. Mills GAr’65, San Jose, CA, a retired architect who cofounded his own firm, Robinson, Mills & Williams in San Francisco; Jan. 9. Norman F. Strate Jr. L’65, Southborough, MA, an attorney and entrepreneur; May 23. 1966 Henry E. Hemsath Jr. L’66, Westfield, NJ, a retired attorney who ran his own tax accounting business; March 31. Dr. Howard P. Kenig C’66, Harrisburg, PA, a retired college professor and engineer who formed his own firm, Power Scientific; July 10. Robert J. Lesko WG’66, Pasadena, CA, a television, film and stage actor; June 26. Among his many acting achievements was authoring and performing a one-man show about Benjamin Franklin, called B. Franklin. He had a long career in management consulting, including serving as a corporate officer at AT&T, before transitioning to acting. William S. MacKenzie W’66 WG’68, Reno, NV; a retired management consultant; May 9, 2016. Dr. Alan R. Meyer D’66, Glenmont, NY, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Albany; Aug. 19. He later became a special educator. Michael S. Selib C’66, Brookline, MA, a retired financial advisor; Nov. 13, 2015. 1967 Dudley G. Pearson WG’67, Atlanta, a retired financial executive who most recently served as a senior vice president for Wells Fargo Advisors; Aug. 21. John W. Slauter GEd’67, Chardon, OH, a retired professor at Lakeland Community College; July 27. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. 1968 Philip J. DeMartino GCE’68, Cocoa Beach, FL, a retired aerospace engineer for Lockheed Martin; July 8. 1969 Kenneth L. Schroeder WG’69, Los Altos Hills, CA, retired CEO of KLA-Tencor, a global capital equipment company; Oct. 26. A leading innovator in product process, strategic planning, and customer service, he played a pivotal role in modernizing the semiconductor industry. Lorraine K. Toji Gr’69, Woodbury, NJ, a retired human genetics scientist at Camden’s Coriell Institute for Medical Research, where she worked for nearly 50 years as the company’s longest-serving employee; May 5.

1970 Dr. Wilbur Theodore Albrecht Gr’70, Cazenovia, NY, professor emeritus of English at Colgate University; June 17. Luis F. Bueso GCP’70, San Juan, Puerto Rico, a city planner and developer; Jan. 12. Dr. Wayne Lesser C’70, Lytton Springs, TX, an English professor at the University of Texas at Austin, where he worked for over 40 years; July 17. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity. Dr. George F. Reed GrD’70, Bellmore, NY, professor emeritus of astronomy at West Chester University; Aug. 2, 2016. 1972 Dr. Richard I. Katz GM’72, Wynnewood, PA, a retired neurologist; Aug. 23. His wife is Linda Bereston Katz SW’69. 1973 Stanley F. Ciesielka WEv’73, Philadelphia, a retired employee of the US Department of Defense; Oct. 12, 2015. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Charles W. Haffey C’73 GAr’76, Sunrise, FL, an architect and city planner; July 5. His sister is Mary L. Haffey CW’72. 1974 Martin Nicolai Nielsen M’74, Sparta, NJ, a retired psychiatrist who helped develop the Newton Memorial Hospital Center for Mental Health; Aug. 9. 1975 Michael A. Orloff WG’75, Aurora, IL, retired CEO of Roman Incorporated, a distributor or religious gifts and accessories; Sept. 19, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. 1976 Mary Van Vranken Goldsmith OT’76, Livermore, CA, a nursery school director; May 1. Esther M. Lafair CGS’76, Philadelphia, a retired executive secretary at Penn’s Department of Criminology; July 2. She worked at Penn from 1971 to 1998, before working for the West Philadelphia nonprofit Urban Tree Connection until her retirement in 2006. As an amateur linguist, she contributed to The New Dictionary of American Slang and to various books, newspapers, and journals. Her daughter is Eleni Zatz Litt GGS’99 CGS’07, her brother is Theodore Lafair W’51, and her sister is Gloria Lafair Fraimow Ed’54. Two grandchildren are Michael Somerson Lafair W’87 and Eve Nora Litt GEd’08 GEd’09. Leslie L. Taylor GEd’76, Springfield, PA, Oct. 7, 2015. 1977 Jerold Stanford Forrest PT’77, SouthCharleston, WV, a physical therapist a the Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center; July 9. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star. Daniel A. Monaco C’77, Voorhees, NJ, a patent attorney who was a partner at the Philadelphia law firm Drinker, Biddle & Reath; Aug. 2. 1978 Nancy Wasniewski Hanker Nu’78, Stone Harbor, NJ, a manager and owner of a jewelry shop; July 20. She previously worked as a pediatric oncology nurse at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. 1979 Dr. Harold J. Harris Jr. Gr’79, Millersville, PA, a retired director of counseling at Millersville University; Aug. 6. Sharon E. Lewis C’79 GEd’79, Philadelphia, July 28.

1981 Dr. Charles R. Bales GM’81, Erie, PA, a retired plastic and general surgeon; June 7. Brett D. Hellerman C’81, New Haven, CT, an investment banking and asset management executive; June 25. At Penn, he was a member of the Mask and Wig Club and, as an alumnus, became its first Jewish president. Alison Bowman Hymes GEd’81, Charlottesville, VA, a mental health counselor and advocate for the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities; Aug. 5. She was president of the Virginia Mental Health Planning Council and served on the task force on civil commitment of the Virginia Commission on Mental Health Law Reform, among other advocacy roles. 1982 Ronald L. Collins L’82, Clearfield, PA, a retired criminal defense lawyer for the law firm Sobel & Collins; Aug. 18. Judith Plocher Kaaua WG’82, Waconia, MN, a former certified internal auditor for mining companies; June 12. Dr. Nelson Wood D’82, Hyannis, MA, a dentist; May 6. 1984 Dr. Richard Baron GM’84, Chicago, a well-respected radiologist and professor of radiology at the University of Chicago, where he also chaired the department and subsequently became dean for clinical practice; May 4. An international authority in diagnostic radiology, he received numerous awards for his pioneering work in diagnostic imaging of liver disease. Tamar M. Meekins C’84, Washington, DC, a deputy attorney general for the District of Columbia and a law professor at Howard University; Feb. 19. She began her legal career in Washington in the late 1980s and rose to prominence as a trial lawyer specializing in juvenile justice issues and combating slumlords. At Howard, she taught criminal law and directed the school’s clinical law center. She served as the District’s deputy attorney general for public safety since 2015. At Penn, she was a member of the Black Student League and later the Black Alumni Society. 1986 Ruthann Moyer-Carr GEd’86, Philadelphia, April 11, 2016. Glen S. Schuster C’86, Rye Brook, NY, president and CEO of US Satellite Laboratory, an organization aimed at improving student achievement through STEM educator professional development; July 26. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. One son is Seth T. Schuster C’20.

1995 Glenn Talmadge Nix III C’95, McKinney, TX, a retired attorney; April 24.

2004 Terence Max Earl Fleming-Warren C’04, Woodside, NY, Feb. 20. Alexander N. Maasry C’04 W’04, San Francisco, an associate at McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting firm; July 18. At Penn, he was cocaptain of the men’s soccer team, leading the Quakers to the 2002 Ivy League championship. His brother is Caesar P. Maasry C’05 W’05. 2009 Priyaa Raman WG’09, San Francisco, global head of product management at Thomson Reuters; July 11.

2013 Christopher John Allen LPS’13, Narberth, PA, a freelance journalist who covered war zones and was killed covering the conflict in South Sudan; Aug. 26. He wrote a powerful feature for the Gazette [“With the Donbas Battalion” Nov|Dec 2014] after embedding with a battalion in eastern Ukraine. 2019 Jonathan Christian Smith ME’19, Trinidad and Tobago, July 27. A mechanical engineering major and a visual artist, he had been on medical leave from Penn since 2016 while undergoing cancer treatment.