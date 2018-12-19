Briefly Noted

DAUGHTER DETOX: Recovering from an Unloving Mother and Reclaiming Your Life By Peg Streep CW’69 (Ile D’Espoir Press, 2017, $16.95.) In her 12th book, “unloved daughter” Streepmixes science and her own experience in dealing with anxiety in a self-help book that seeks to aid other women in coping with the negativity a mother might have planted in their still naïve minds and achieving greater peace and happiness. Buy this book

THE PENN QUAKER’S HOMECOMING By John George Armstrong C’18; illustrated by Agus Prajogo (Mascot Books, 2018, $16.95.) Former Quaker mascot Armstrong provides the text for a Penn-set picture book teaching the value of resilience, as the Quaker faces setbacks and comes to realize that “one does not have to be good at everything, but everyone is great at something.” Buy this book

RAISING THE FLAG : America’s First Envoys in Faraway Lands By Peter D. Eicher G’73 (University of Nebraska Press, 2018, $36.95.) Penned by a retired US Foreign Service Officer, this chronicle offers nine profiles of the first American diplomats, tracing the early history of US foreign affairs. Narratives of the struggles they faced abroad, as well as their heroic stories, shine a light on American exceptionalism while also explaining how its ideologies shaped the modern world. Buy this book

THE FEMININE REVOLUTION : 21 Ways to Ignite the Power of Your Femininity for a Brighter and Better World By Amy Stanton C’95 and Catherine Connors (Seal Press, 2018, $16.99.) Interlaced with personal anecdotes from the authors’ lives and quotes by figures such as Gal Gadot and Cindy Crawford, Stanton and Connors’ quasi-manifesto celebrates all the gossip, emotions, and sexuality that are traditionally associated negatively with femininity. Buy this book

SABINA AUGUSTA: An Imperial Journey By T. Corey Brennan C’81 (Oxford University Press, 2018, $85.00.) Complete with detailed illustrations and analyses of artifacts, this extensively researched study of emperor Hadrian’s wife adds an important dimension to the research on ancient social history by showing how women played a key role in political developments in the Roman Empire. Buy this book

BELOW THE TREE LINE: A Pioneer Valley Mystery By Susan Oleksiw Gr’77 (Midnight Ink, 2018, $15.99.) The first in a new series, Below the Tree Line pays homage to the classic American small–town murder–mystery. Similarly to Nancy Drew, main character Felicity O’Brien tries to solve inexplicable crimes with the aid of locals, in a conflict that sometimes moves away from the search for the murderer towards more ambiguous clashes such as that between traditionalism and modernism. Buy this book

WILD BLUES By Beth Kephart C’82 (Atheneum Books for Young Readers, 2018, $17.99.) Thirteen-year-old Lizzie’sfavorite place in the world is Uncle Davy’s cabin, where she chooses to spend her summer after her mother starts chemotherapy. This heartbreakingyoung adult novel tells the story of how young Lizzie attempts to save the people she loves after they go missing. Buy this book