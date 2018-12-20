Breaking Bread

Painting the dinner hour.

By Caroline Kuchta

I started this work by asking myself a series of questions: Why am I painting? What am I painting? Who am I painting? Where? In what colors? For how long? My answers led me to a closed-loop social exchange: I brought my painting materials to the homes of close friends. They cooked for me while I painted their portrait. We talked as we worked, and then sat down to eat together. Afterwards, I gave them the painting, as they had given me the meal.

I began this project by trying to engineer obstacles for myself to create a painting. The cooking process imposed constraints within which I was forced to work; the amount of time it took to cook the meal and the colors of the ingredients informed the images I created.

I used to struggle with painting from life, as real objects are constantly shifting—the light, the angle, the placement of hairs and clothing. But rather than trying to capture a non-still subject in a still way, this way of working exploited unavoidable movement, making movement itself the subject of the work. It removed the stress of trying to flatten a moving object into a still one, while allowing me to view my subject in a new way.