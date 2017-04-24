Arts Calendar

logo



24 Apr 2017
by Penn Gazette

May|June 2017

Annenberg Center
3680 Walnut St.
(215) 898-3900

The School of Pennsylvania Ballet May 5 & 7

Meshell Ndegeocello May 6

Philadelphia Children’s Festival May 18-20

Architectural Archives
Kroiz Gallery
210 S. 34th St.

A Woodworker’s Retreat: George Nakashima’s Arts Building and Cloister
Through June 30

Arthur Ross Gallery
Fisher Fine Arts Library
220 S. 34th St.
Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Willie Cole: On-Site
Through Jul. 2

ICA
118 South 36th St.
(215) 898-7108
Wed.-Fri.: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Myths of the Marble
Through Aug. 6

Ginny Casey & Jessi Reeves
Through Aug. 6

Kelly Writers House
3805 Locust Walk
(215) 573-9749

Food and Food Writing in Philadelphia
Drew Lazor, Trey Popp, Ellen Yin W’87 WG’93, Rick Nichols
May 13

Penn Museum
3260 South St.
(215) 898-4000
Tues.-Sun.: 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
First Wednesdays open until 8:00 p.m.

Cultures in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria and Iraq
Through Nov. 2018

Magic in the Ancient World
Through Sept. 4

Native American Voices: The People—Here and Now
Through 2019

Timely Exhibits of Interest to Everyone Materials from the Museum’s archives.
Through June

School of Veterinary Medicine
Atwood Library, Hill Pavilion
380 S. University Ave.

Natural Selection: Paintings by Eleanor Hubbard CW’67 GFA’71
Through May 16

Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center
3420 Walnut St.
Mon.-Fri.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. (by prior arrangement)

In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land
Selections from the Lenkin Family Collection of Photography
Through Nov. 10

Expanding Earth: Travel, Encounter, and Exchange

Through May 19

Collecting Mesoamerica: The Hemispheric Roots of U.S. Anthropology May 8-July 7

Ezra Pound, Philadelphia Genius, and Modern American Poetry (Conference) June 19-23

World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
(215) 898-6677

Eddie Jacobson and Marc Bonilla May 7

North Mississippi Allstars May 10

Rhiannon Giddens May 14

PhillyBloco May 26

Southern Culture on the Skids June 9

Marshall Crenshaw y los Straightjackets June 22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

