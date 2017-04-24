Arts Calendar

May|June 2017
Annenberg Center
3680 Walnut St.
(215) 898-3900
The School of Pennsylvania Ballet May 5 & 7
Meshell Ndegeocello May 6
Philadelphia Children’s Festival May 18-20
Architectural Archives
Kroiz Gallery
210 S. 34th St.
A Woodworker’s Retreat: George Nakashima’s Arts Building and Cloister
Through June 30
Arthur Ross Gallery
Fisher Fine Arts Library
220 S. 34th St.
Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Willie Cole: On-Site
Through Jul. 2
ICA
118 South 36th St.
(215) 898-7108
Wed.-Fri.: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Myths of the Marble
Through Aug. 6
Ginny Casey & Jessi Reeves
Through Aug. 6
Kelly Writers House
3805 Locust Walk
(215) 573-9749
Food and Food Writing in Philadelphia
Drew Lazor, Trey Popp, Ellen Yin W’87 WG’93, Rick Nichols
May 13
Penn Museum
3260 South St.
(215) 898-4000
Tues.-Sun.: 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
First Wednesdays open until 8:00 p.m.
Cultures in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria and Iraq
Through Nov. 2018
Magic in the Ancient World
Through Sept. 4
Native American Voices: The People—Here and Now
Through 2019
Timely Exhibits of Interest to Everyone Materials from the Museum’s archives.
Through June
School of Veterinary Medicine
Atwood Library, Hill Pavilion
380 S. University Ave.
Natural Selection: Paintings by Eleanor Hubbard CW’67 GFA’71
Through May 16
Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center
3420 Walnut St.
Mon.-Fri.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. (by prior arrangement)
In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land
Selections from the Lenkin Family Collection of Photography
Through Nov. 10
Expanding Earth: Travel, Encounter, and Exchange
Through May 19
Collecting Mesoamerica: The Hemispheric Roots of U.S. Anthropology May 8-July 7
Ezra Pound, Philadelphia Genius, and Modern American Poetry (Conference) June 19-23
World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
(215) 898-6677
Eddie Jacobson and Marc Bonilla May 7
North Mississippi Allstars May 10
Rhiannon Giddens May 14
PhillyBloco May 26
Southern Culture on the Skids June 9
Marshall Crenshaw y los Straightjackets June 22