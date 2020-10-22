Obituaries

1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | Faculty & Staff

School Abbreviations

Notifications | Please send notifications of deaths of alumni directly to: Alumni Records, University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300, 2929 Walnut Street, Phila., PA 19104; Email record@ben.dev.upenn.edu

Newspaper obits are appreciated.

1938

Dr. Martin Gardner W’38 FEL’81, Los Angeles, March 21, 2019, at 101. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and the golf team. His brother is Frederick Gardner W’40.

1942

Evelyn Hafler Ettinger Ed’42, Naples, FL, Sept. 29, 2019. One daughter is Kathie Lowenthal Baldadian Nu’68, whose husband is Arthur S. Baldadian WG’68.

Doris Favor Longaker Ed’42, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired preschool and kindergarten teacher; July 2. At Penn she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the chorus. One daughter is Joan Longaker Frame CW’66, and one grandson is David B. Frame W’90.

1943

Maxine Pincus Epstein CCC’43, Newtown, PA, July 9. She studied art, typed books into Braille for the Bucks County Association for the Blind, and was active in women’s organizations.

1944

Raymond S. Markowitz EE’49 GEE’52 CGS’07, Lafayette Hill, PA, a former executive of a company that manufactures electronic defense systems and components; Aug. 20. One son is Matthew Hahn‑Markowitz C’76, who is married to Jeri S. Hahn‑Markowitz OT’78. One daughter is Amy Markowitz Stavis W’85, who is married to Robert M. Stavis EAS’84 W’84. One grandchild is Samantha M. Stavis W’16.

1946

Dr. Howard E. First C’46 M’50, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist in the Philadelphia area; July 11. His wife is Barbara Handler First CW’50.

Agnes M. Morrison CW’46, Orwigsburg, PA, a homemaker; Aug. 1.

Dolores Ferns Verse CW’46, Minersville, PA, a retired employee of Schuylkill County; June 27.

1947

Merrill A. “Pete” Deitrich WG’47, Pompano Beach, FL, retired president and chairman of the board of First Macomb Bancorp, a bank holding company; Aug. 16. He served in the US Marines during World War II.

Clark T. Thompson C’47, Thorndale, PA, May 21. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. His wife is Rose Franck Thompson CW’48.

1948

Leslie L. Feidler Jr. CE’48, Rochester, NY, a retired engineer at Bethlehem Steel; July 29. He served as chief engineer on the Greater New Orleans Bridge crossing the Mississippi River and the Lewiston–Queenston Bridge crossing the Niagara River. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Dr. Park W. Gloyd M’48, Everett, WA, former director of orthopedics and president of the medical staff at what is now known as Seattle Children’s; July 21. He was also a clinical professor at the University of Washington. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team. He served in the US Army as a surgeon during the Korean War.

Howard W. Moore WG’48, Worcester, MA, a retired executive at a tool manufacturing company; July 16. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Irwin H. Sailor W’48, Dresher, PA, a retired partner at an accounting firm; August 5. He served in the US Army during World War II and received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

Anne Mengisen Shively Ed’48, Henrico, VA, a retired public health nurse; July 11. She served as a nurse in the US Army Air Forces during World War II.

George S. Taube (Tabachnick) C’48, Norwalk, CT, founder of an advertising agency, where he worked for 64 years; Aug. 18, at 100. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

1949

Marvin C. Creamer GEd’49, Raleigh, NC, professor emeritus of geography at Rowan University; Aug. 12, at 104.

Patricia A. Heffner HUP’49, Bonner Springs, KS, May 30.

Dorothea Hanaman Hoffner CW’49, South Orange, NJ, a retired senior professor of English at Union County College; July 4. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

George W. Mauer Jr. W’49, Naples, FL, a retired marketing manager for US Gypsum, or USG, which manufactures construction materials; June 22. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Rhoda Schatz Polish CW’49, Philadelphia, former chief information specialist at the College of Physicians; Aug. 16. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority.

Caroline Shopp HUP’49, Tucson, AZ, retired office manager of a dental practice; Aug. 9.

1950

Dr. Hugh S. Collett GM’50, Lamoille, NV, a retired surgeon; April 16. He served as a captain in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Francis X. Duggan G’50 Gr’60, Campbell, CA, professor emeritus of English at Santa Clara University; July 27. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He spent more than 22 years in the US Marine Corps Reserves.

Robert W. Leech Jr. L’50, Irvine, CA, a retired executive at the Chevron Corporation; June 28. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Joseph R. B. Tubman W’50, Reisterstown, MD, a retired investment executive; May 8. He served as a captain in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of the Maryland National Guard. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Phi fraternity, Mask & Wig, and the lacrosse team.

1951

Dr. John D. Bacon M’51, North Palm Beach, FL, a retired surgeon; June 26. He served in the US Navy.

Edward Harrison Bernstein Ar’51, Penn Valley, PA, a retired architect; July 2. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. His sister is Dorothy B. Perlmutter.

David B. Geselowitz EE’51 GEE’54 GrE’58, State College, PA, professor emeritus of biomedical engineering at Penn State who was also a former professor at Penn’s School of Engineering; Aug. 22. He was a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a fellow of the American College of Cardiology. One grandson is Israel Geselowitz EAS’14.

Elizabeth Pike Girvan CW’51, Laurel, MD, a retired analyst at the National Security Agency; Aug. 1. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

Dr. George P. Highsmith GM’51, Thomasville, NC, a retired physician; Aug. 7. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Noel R. Rose Gr’51, Brookline, MA, a longtime Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health faculty member and scientist who advanced the study of autoimmune diseases; July 30. In 1956, at the University of Buffalo School of Medicine, he and his mentor Dr. Ernest Witebsky discovered autoimmunity in experimental animals, which led to the creation of a whole new class of disease and opened the door for research into treatments and cures. His wife is Deborah Harber Rose Nu’51, and one son is David Rose C’77.

John S. Shellenberger W’51 G’61, Wilmington, DE, a former professor of accounting at Penn; June 2. He also taught at the University of Delaware for 30 years. He served in the US Navy and US Army. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

1952

Dr. Gerald Goldstein M’52, Earlysville, VA, professor emeritus of medicine and microbiology at the University of Virginia; July 23. He served in World War II.

Thomas F. Hanlon W’52, Houston, president and owner of Hanoco, an oil and gas company; July 28. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Sphinx Senior Society, and the football team.

John H. Kadel WEv’52 CCC’55, Lititz, PA, a retired controller at various companies; June 22. He served in the US Coast Guard and US Naval Reserve.

Horace L. “Kep” Kephart ChE’52, Gladwyne, PA, a retired executive in the oil and specialty steel industries; August 4. He was also a philanthropist in the greater Philadelphia area. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity, Hexagon Senior Society, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Towne Scientific School Council, and All-University Council. One daughter is Beth Kephart C’82, who is an adjunct teacher of creative writing at Penn.

Neda Evanoff Yarnall HUP’52, Kimberton, PA, co-owner of a dog breeding and boarding business; June 16.

1953

Edith “Edie” Wells Bristol CW’53, Lafayette Hill, PA, an artist and painter; June 23. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the field hockey and golf teams. One grandson is Andrew Kreamer Rooke Jr. CGS’06.

Dr. Harvey Cedarbaum D’53, Orange, CT, a retired dentist and dental professor at Yale University; July 1. He served as a wire communications specialist in the Philippines during World War II. One son is Dr. Andrew J. Cedarbaum C’82.

Dorothy “Dot” Crawford HUP’53, Langhorne, PA, a retired nurse; Aug. 15.

Alan G. Kaminow W’53, Rockaway, NJ, an owner of several women’s fashion shops; July 4. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and the heavyweight rowing and wrestling teams.

William J. O’Kane W’53, Lower Gwynedd, PA, general counsel for Easton Hospital, which was recently acquired by St. Luke’s University Health Network; April 21. He served in the US Navy.

Dr. T. T. Reboul III Gr’53, Lancaster, PA, July 6.

Henry L. Richman W’53, San Francisco, retired vice president of Outdoor Resorts of America, a developer of recreational vehicle resorts; Feb. 4, 2019. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Jeffrey B. Rose C’53, West Hollywood, CA, a retired public relations director for Screen Gems, Columbia Pictures, CBS TV, and Paramount Pictures; July 2. He was also a writer and talent coordinator for the annual Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethons and worked on live sports broadcasts. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, and the tennis and soccer teams.

1954

Emma Lou Lynn Howe CW’54, Emmaus, PA, a retired medical records director at a hospital; June 17. In later years, she was an acclaimed oil painting artist. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, WXPN, and the chorus.

Joseph W. Popper Jr. W’54, Macon, GA, a retired lawyer and former US magistrate for the Middle District of Georgia; June 20. He served in the US Army Counterintelligence Corps.

Robert M. Ross W’54, Cherry Hill, NJ, an investment banker and professor at Drexel University; June 13. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the ROTC.

1955

Joseph N. Baker C’55, Los Altos, CA, an attorney specializing in family law; June 16. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

William John Heard Jr. EE’55, Erie, PA, a retired engineer, instructor, and consultant for General Electric; July 16. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN, the orchestra, and the gymnastics team.

Dr. Francis J. Kelly C’55, Bozeman, MT, a retired orthopedic surgeon; Aug. 4. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and in the US Army during the Gulf War. At Penn, he was a member of the Philomathean Society.

Berton E. Korman Ar’55, Jupiter, FL, a retired real estate developer who was CEO of the Korman Corporation, where he spearheaded major high-rise building and office projects; July 1. A prominent philanthropist, he cochaired the board of overseers for Penn’s Weitzman School of Design and was a board member of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Philadelphia Museum of Art. At Penn, he was a member of the Air Force ROTC. One son is John P. Korman W’80. His brother is Leonard I. Korman W’57, and his sister is Judith Korman Langsfeld CW’67.

David A. Proctor W’55, Newton, MA, president and owner of an insurance agency; July 3. He served in the US Air Force. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian. One son is Alan L. Proctor W’85.

Stanley L. Rodbell W’55, Columbia, MD, a divorce mediator; July 29. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. His brother is Franklin Rodbell W’59.

Dr. John F. Strahan GM’55, Lutherville Timonium, MD, a physician; July 12.

Robert L. Trautwein W’55, Pitman, PA, retired dean of students at the Lansdale School of Business; July 30. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

1956

William Kilgallen Bohan C’56 G’58, Scranton, PA, June 30. He worked in construction, teaching, and as part of President Kennedy’s administration. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Dr. Arthur S. Brill Gr’56, Newtown Square, PA, professor emeritus of physics at the University of Virginia; June 2.

Joel Busel W’56, Boca Raton, FL, an executive at a packaging supply company; July 23. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity. One son is Gary M. Busel W’80, and one daughter is Joanne B. Handler C’82.

Bruce A. Crocco W’56, Ridgewood, NJ, a retired banking executive; June 27. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the Sphinx Senior Society. He also served as captain of the heavyweight rowing team, helping the Quakers win the Grand Challenge Cup at the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in 1955.

Jack Martin W’56, Dade City, FL, a retired accountant; April 9. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Alpha fraternity. One daughter is Margo L. Tucker SW’87.

Paul J. McGonigal C’56, Glenside, PA, a retired chemist at DuPont; May 16. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. His wife is Clara Stevenson McGonigal CW’56, his son is Robert S. McGonigal C’81, and one daughter is Ruth McGonigal Gundermann Nu’85.

George H. McNeely III L’56, Bryn Mawr PA, a retired owner and attorney for an international import/export company; Sept. 2. He was a member of the First City Troop, a cavalry unit of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

Dr. John T. Murray C’56, West Palm Beach, FL, a retired ear, nose, and throat doctor; July 17. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Hon. Edmund S. Pawelec L’56, Wayne, PA, a retired judge in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Orphans’ Court Division; March 9. He also served as assistant district attorney in Philadelphia from 1957 to 1965.

Genevieve Kenworth Ridgway G’56, Malvern, PA, a retired college English teacher and assistant to the dean of what is now Arcadia University, and a retail associate at a pharmacy; June 30.

Dr. Martin H. Schwartz D’56, Monroe Township, NJ, a retired dentist; April 10. His son is Richard M. Schwartz C’79.

Alan D. Simon W’56, Laguna Beach, CA, a former executive at Omaha Steaks, a multi-generation family business he helped turn into the largest small parcel direct shipper of gourmet foods in the US; July 11. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the fencing team. His daughter is Janice S. Tecimer C’82 and his son is Bruce A. Simon WEv’80, the current president of Omaha Steaks.

1957

Edmund N. Ansin W’57, North Bay Village, FL, former owner of multiple television stations in Boston, including WHDH and WLVI; July 26. He also developed a business park in South Florida.

Dr. Joseph W. Quinn D’57, Scarborough, ME, a retired dentist; July 18.

1958

Dr. Lloyd W. Bailey GM’58, Rocky Mount, NC, an ophthalmologist; Aug. 12. He served in the US Air Force as a flight surgeon.

Burton Church WEv’58, Glen Mills, PA, a retired hospital financial management executive; July 18.

Dr. Peter Zilahy Ingerman C’58 GEE’63, Willingboro, NJ, a retired physicist, consultant, and researcher who developed and analyzed code languages; June 21.

Dr. George F. Orthey Jr. V’58, Punta Gorda, FL, a retired veterinarian with the US Army Veterinary Corps; Aug. 18. He was also a luthier who built thousands of stringed instruments. He was awarded the Legion of Merit in 1982.

Sherl “Joe” Winter FA’58 GFA’59, Philadelphia, a former sculptor and engraver for the US Mint who later opened his own medals and coins art studio; July 19. One of his most notable sculptures is of a family of bears at Three Bears Park on 3rd and Delancey Streets in Philadelphia. His wife is Kathleen McKenna Winter FA’70, and one son is Sherl Joseph Winter Jr. CGS’83 GFA’86.

1959

Bob K. Bogen GCP’59, Mount Kisco, NY, former director of planning for dozens of communities in the New York and Boston metropolitan regions; Feb. 7. He also worked as a project director for the United Nations Development Program in Karachi, Pakistan. He served in the US Navy as a meteorologist.

Dr. David C. Cottrell M’59 GM’66, Winfield, PA, a former instructor of orthopedic surgery at Penn and an attending physician at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; June 5. He joined the faculty at Penn as an assistant instructor and research fellow in orthopedic surgery in 1962. The next year he became an assistant instructor and resident in the same department. He went on to become an associate instructor and then an associate clinical educator. He became a clinical assistant professor in 1980, then left Penn in 1985 to start a private practice in Bryn Mawr. He retired in 2000 after spending years as a surgeon in a community hospital. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Gerald F. Feeney D’59, Sarasota, FL, a retired dentist and US Army colonel in the Military Intelligence Corps who earned several medals for his service; Jan. 1. He served in the Vietnam War. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Sigma Delta fraternity.

Joyce Rogol Feldstein Ed’59, Naples, FL, a former social worker; July 7. At Penn, she was a member of WXPN.

Janet G. Felgoise Ed’59, Abington, PA, an attorney specializing in family law; Aug. 21. Her stepdaughter is Lynne Havsy Unikel C’96, and one granddaughter is Samantha J. Felgoise C’20.

Gerald M. Meiselman W’59, Boston, an accountant; Aug. 12. He served in the US Army National Guard.

Janet Mary Opean HUP’59, Prescott, AZ, a retired nurse; July 10.

Alfred “Ray” Otte WG’59, San Antonio, retired chief financial officer for the United Services Automobile Association (USAA); July 10. Earlier, he served in the US Army for 21 years, retiring with the rank of colonel. He is a veteran of the Korean War.

Dr. Frederick W. Richartz D’59, Stonington, CT, a retired dentist; July 6. One grandson is Halsey C. Richartz C’11.

Edward J. Roth WG’59, Bethel, CT, a retired marketer for Uniroyal Tire and Duracell; Jan. 7. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, as well as in the US Army Reserves.

Dr. Thomas F. Whayne Jr. C’59 M’63, Nicholasville, KY, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Kentucky; June 19. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, the rowing team, and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. One sister is Patricia Whayne Turner CW’62.

1960

David Acton L’60, Gladwyne, PA, an attorney specializing in dispute resolution who helped found the Museum of the American Revolution; July 27. He served in the US Navy.

Dr. William B. Carey GM’60, Philadelphia, former clinical professor of pediatrics at CHOP who taught at the hospital and at Penn for 58 years; July 26. He interned at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and in 1959 was hired as an assistant instructor in pediatrics at CHOP. He was appointed a clinical assistant professor in 1979 and later became a clinical professor of pediatrics. He was also on the pediatric staff at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, Pennsylvania. He conducted research into the temperamental differences in children as they developed, with a focus on the concept that children’s behaviors spring from the interplay of their inborn qualities and abilities with their specific environments. In 1983, he was elected to the Institute of Medicine, now the National Academy of Medicine. He served in the US Army Medical Corps.

Dr. Paul M. Herr V’60, New Holland, PA, a veterinarian; July 21. He served in the US Air Force. One daughter is Dr. Stephanie A. Ngo V’92.

Henry V. Janoski WG’60, Clarks Summit, PA, a retired investment executive; July 10. He served in the US Army.

James H. McElhaney GME’60, Durham, NC, a former professor and chairman of Duke University’s biomedical engineering department; July 30.

1961

Binnie Schuman Donald Ed’61, Wayne, PA, a French and Spanish teacher in the Lower Merion School District (PA); July 28. She served on Penn’s Association of Alumnae for six decades and in 1984 received the Alumni Award of Merit. As a student at Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Her daughter is Melissa Donald Donovan C’98. Her brother was Stuart H. Schuman C’67 (see Class of 1967).

Richard D. Kane WG’61, Fernandina Beach, FL, retired executive vice president of Scott Paper Company; June 27. He served in the US Navy. His wife is Jean Thompson Kane Ed’51.

Herbert M. Silverberg C’61 L’68, Albuquerque, NM, an attorney who worked in private practice and also for the attorney general’s office of the State of New Mexico; July 2. He served in the US Army.

1962

William S. Arnett W’62, Atlanta, an art collector, art dealer, and philanthropist; Aug. 12.

John E. Burroughs C’62, Annapolis, MD, a retired manager for the National Security Agency; July 26. A Penn, he was a member of the Philomathean Society and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. He received the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal in 2000.

David D. Coffin Ar’62, Vero Beach, FL, a retired architect; Aug. 8. He served in the US Marine Corps. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the football and track teams, winning an Ivy League title with the 1959 football team. His wife is Susan Newman Coffin CW’67.

Dr. Laverne N. Dougherty V’62, Lancaster, PA, a retired veterinarian who established the Crest View Animal Clinic for large and small animals; June 27. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, earning multiple medals for his service.

Francis E. “Frank” Johnston Gr’62, Springfield, PA, professor emeritus of anthropology in the School of Arts and Sciences at Penn; Aug. 20. After earning his PhD, he joined Penn as an assistant professor of anthropology that year. He left Penn in 1968 for positions at the University of Texas at Austin and Temple University before returning to Penn’s anthropology department in 1973, where he remained for the rest of his professional life, serving as department chair from 1982 to 1994. His research focused on the growth and development of children, particularly how culture affects their nutritional status. He did research throughout Latin America and was involved in the study of the health effects of modernization in Papua New Guinea. He served as a cochair of the Netter Center’s faculty advisory board for 20 years, and in 1991 founded the Netter Center’s Urban Nutrition Initiative (now the Agatston Urban Nutrition Initiative, AUNI) with student leaders, which operates fruit stands and school gardens throughout Philadelphia. He was a member of Penn’s Medical School Council on Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and the Council’s Special Task Force on improving the health status of the West Philadelphia community. He retired in 2016. He served in the US Marine Corps and earned a National Defense Service Medal.

Hon. Edmond M. Kirby L’62, Harding Township, NJ, a retired judge in the Superior Court of New Jersey; June 15.

Vivian Schatz G’62, Philadelphia, an educator, environmentalist, and peace activist; June 16. She was a leader in peace and social justice organizations in Philadelphia, including the Nuclear Freeze campaign and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Emery A. Turner GEd’62, Buffalo Mills, PA, a retired chemistry teacher; July 28. He also raised beef cattle and sold fertilizer for over 30 years.

1963

Tristram C. Colket Jr. CGS’63, Newtown Square, PA, an entrepreneur who acquired and founded several companies in metal manufacturing, software development, robotics, high-tech manufacturing equipment, and airline industries; July 6. He was also a former trustee at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Bruce D. Friesner W’63, Hollywood, FL, a retired partner at F&G Associates; July 5. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing and swimming teams.

John D. Hartigan C’63 WG’65, Blue Bell, PA, an advertising and marketing executive who retired as vice president of creative and editorial services at MEDICI Global; June 1. He was also a world-class athlete who faced down spina bifida. As a coxswain, he represented the US in the Olympics in 1968 and 1976 and won medals at several Pan American Games. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing team, where he first became known for his wisecracking motivation in the boat. He was also a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, WXPN, and the Sphinx Senior Society. He later coached rowing around Philadelphia and was inducted into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Judith A. Maestrelli GEE’63, Colorado Springs, CO, a former systems analyst for NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) who worked on mainframe computers; Aug. 15.

1964

Edward G. A. Kubler GAr’64, St. George, ME, an architect; July 23. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity.

Alan K. Levin C’64 ASC’65, Cherry Hills Village, CO, an entrepreneur who built five companies; July 26. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the swimming team. He received the 2016 Alumni Award of Merit and was copresident of the Class of 1964. One son is Brian E. Levin W’94.

1965

Norman Rafferty GEd’65, DuBois, PA, a retired science and math teacher; May 17. He served in the US Navy and US Naval Reserve.

Mary-Ellen Stevens CW’65, Sarasota, FL, May 29. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and captain of the field hockey and lacrosse teams.

1966

Barbara Thomas Judge CW’66, London, a lawyer, banker, and entrepreneur who broke many barriers to hold dozens of high-level positions in male-dominated industries, advocating for the rights of future generations of women; Aug. 31. She was the youngest commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the first female director at Rupert Murdoch’s News International, and the first woman to chair the UK’s Institute of Directors. [See “The Commissioner,” May 1982.] At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Her son is Allen Lloyd Thomas C’06 W’06.

Dr. Bertram H. Lubin GM’66, Berkeley, CA, former director of the hematology laboratory at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and assistant professor of pediatrics at Penn’s School of Medicine; June 27. He returned to CHOP, where he completed his pediatric residency, in 1965 as an assistant instructor of pediatrics. He also directed the hematology laboratory. In 1972 he became an assistant professor in the School of Medicine’s pediatrics department. In 1973, he joined Children’s Hospital Oakland, and his advocacy on sickle-cell disease screening for newborn children led California to become the first state to require such efforts. Most recently, he served as a president and CEO of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in California. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

1967

Dr. Sarah A. Bingel V’67, Hendersonville, NC, a veterinarian and researcher; May 8.

Dr. James W. Buchanan GM’67, Philadelphia, professor emeritus in cardiology at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine; July 20. In 1964, he became an assistant professor of cardiology, and then associate professor of cardiology clinical studies four years later. In 1976, he became a full professor of clinical studies in the Vet School. He was integral in establishing veterinary cardiology as the scientific discipline known today. An accomplished cardiovascular surgeon, he performed the first artificial pacemaker implantation in a client-owned dog in 1967 and developed the radiographic vertebral heart size measure that is still used today. He won numerous awards during his career, including a Research Career Development Award from the National Academy of Medicine in 1968, the Distinguished Alumnus Award from MSU College of Veterinary Medicine in 1988, the National Veterinary Medical Data Base Publication Award in 1992, and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Michigan State University in 1998. He retired from Penn in 1996, spending the next 25 years as a mentor, teacher, and role model. Two sons are Michael J. Buchanan CGS’82 WG’89 and Scott J. Buchanan GEd’90.

Mark A. Frankel W’67 L’70, Gladwyne, PA, an attorney and owner of a realty company; July 21. He also owned a car dealership for two decades. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity. His son is Andrew A. Frankel C’96, and his daughter is Erika Frankel C’00, who as a student wrote a profile of him published in the Gazette [“Notes from the Undergrad,” Sep|Oct 2000].

Elizabeth Evans Heuisler CW’67, Baltimore, a teacher and artist known for her vivid paintings of human hands; June 15. Her husband is J. Stanley Heuisler II W’67, whom she met at Smokey Joe’s, and her daughter is Kathryn S. Heuisler C’00 G’01.

Daniel E. Knee C’67, Flemington, NJ, an attorney specializing in real estate and family law; May 14, 2019.

John R. Pinnel EE’67, Niceville, FL, a retired colonel in the US Air Force who served for 36 years; Aug. 1. He also worked as a senior program manager for Raytheon Missile Systems. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the football and baseball teams.

Stuart H. Schuman C’67, Wayne, PA, an attorney with the Defender Association of Philadelphia; July 2, 2018. One son is Matthew P. Schuman C’99. His sister was Binnie Schuman Donald Ed’61 (see Class of 1961).

Lewis T. Teffeau W’67, Isle of Palms, SC, retired chairman and CEO of Communication Concepts Group, a direct marketing company; Aug. 2. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the sprint football team.

1968

Nicholas Davy WG’68, New York, May 17, 2019.

C. Roger Fulton Jr. WEv’68, Tucson, AZ, April 13.

Barbara E. McCullough CW’68, Salt Lake City, a fine artist and graphic designer; June 12. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her sister is Carol M. Fitzgerald CW’63, whose husband is Hon. James J. Fitzgerald III C’62. One niece is Melissa A. Fitzgerald C’87.

Clifford W. Perry Jr. WG’68, Winston Salem, NC, a former tobacco company executive; June 29. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

1970

Ralph L. Barbieri WG’70, Novato, CA, a radio and television host; Aug. 3.

Cecilia Gerloff Coyle GCP’70, Princeton, NJ, Feb. 1.

Dr. Salvatore “Sam” Occhipinti V’70, Flemington, NJ, a retired veterinarian; March 22. He served in the US Army.

Rosemary Arcari Schier CW’70, Fort Washington, PA, a special education teacher and reading specialist; April 19. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and Penn Singers.

1971

Donald E. Lampert G’71, Shaker Heights, OH, an attorney specializing in worker’s compensation; Aug. 10. He was also an adjunct professor of law at Case Western Reserve University for 28 years.

Seth Mason C’71, Glencoe, IL, a former radio executive who became a soccer coach for Dominican University; July 11. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity, WXPN, and the lacrosse team.

David A. Snyder G’71, Boulder, CO, a retired librarian at Boston University; July 1.

1972

Samuel R. Brown GEd’72, Lansdowne, PA, a former vice principal of a middle school; April 1.

Dr. Gerd Muehllehner GM’72, Baraboo Hills, WI, a former professor of radiologic physics at the Perelman School of Medicine; late June. He came to Penn in 1979 as a lecturer in the department of radiology and became an associate professor in radiologic physics in 1981 and a full professor in 1988. He helped launch the modern generation of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging devices as well as UGM Medical Systems to commercialize PET technology. Along with his wife and friends, he established the Gerd Muehllehner Professorship of Radiology at Penn. His wife is Ursula Lisbeth Muehllehner WEv’87.

Geoffrey D. Nunberg G’72, San Francisco, a linguist who explored how language shapes politics and insults; Aug. 11. He was a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Information, author of multiple books on grammar and pronunciation, head of the usage panel of the American Heritage Dictionary and, for more than 30 years, a commentator on language for the NPR program “Fresh Air.”

Frank P. Worts SW’72, Meadowbrook, PA, a former lecturer in Penn’s College of General Studies (now College of Liberal and Professional Studies); Aug. 9. He came to Penn in 1979 as a lecturer in physical medicine and rehabilitation in the CGS master’s degree program in social gerontology. He left Penn in 1993 to become assistant professor and lecturer in Lincoln University’s human services department. He directed Lincoln’s continuing education program and, in tandem with the Penn Center on Aging, developed and arranged computer training courses for 650 older people and professionals employed in health and human services. He also cocreated an in-home service program that was administered by the Philadelphia Geriatric Center and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

1973

Dr. Frederick J. Brooks Hill Gr’73, Vancouver, a teacher, entrepreneur, and financial executive; Dec. 25.

Dr. Robert E. Hull V’73, McCandless Township, PA, a veterinarian; Aug. 14. His wife is Diana Laskowski Hull Nu’73.

Dr. Harvey J. Sugarman GM’73, Sanibel, FL, retired professor and chief of the trauma surgery division at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine; Aug. 9. He served in the US Army as a surgeon.

1974

Dr. Glenn H. Brewer V’74, East Wakefield, NH, a retired veterinarian; July 2.

John J. “Jack” Hetherington III CGS’74, Pipersville, PA, an attorney who practiced elder law; July 30.

1975

Robert S. “Bob” Bigelow C’75, Winchester, MA, a former NBA player, author and advocate for youth sports reform; Aug. 18. After being selected in the first round of the 1975 NBA Draft, he played for the Kansas City (now Sacramento) Kings, the Boston Celtics, and the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Clippers across four seasons. He went on to research and lecture widely about organized youth sports and its often damaging effects on children and adults [“Bob Bigelow’s Full Court Press,” May|Jun 2002]. He coauthored two books on the subject—Just Let the Kids Play: How to Stop Other Adults from Ruining Your Child’s Fun and Success in Youth Sports (2002) and Youth Sports: Still Failing Our Kids—How to Really Fix It (2016). At Penn, he was a member of the basketball team, winning three Ivy League titles from 1973 to 1975 under head coach Chuck Daly and later earning an induction into the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame.

Harold J. Haskins GCP’75, Philadelphia, former director of Penn’s Tutoring Center and Student Development Support Planning who set out to increase admission of Black students at Penn and to create programs supporting them socially and academically; Aug. 5. He joined Penn’s staff in 1974 as the assistant dean of students. A year later he became director of Support Services, and subsequently director of the Tutoring Center. In 1989, he became director of the Student Academic Support Services Program, overseeing the pre-freshman program, Reading Improvement, Upward Bound, Veterans Upward Bound, Tutoring, and PennCAP. He became director of Student Development Support Planning in 1993 and served as an executive consultant to the Wharton LEAD (leadership education and development) Program at that time. A significant part of his responsibility was to identify patterns of unmet student needs that affect their success within the institution and to recommend systemic changes to anticipate and respond more effectively to those needs. In 2007, he was recognized with the MLK Service Award for tailoring programs to support underrepresented student populations, which include services to physically challenged, minority, and educationally and economically disadvantaged students; for obtaining significant financial resources to support development activities; and numerous other accomplishments. After 34 years, he retired from Penn in 2007. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Friars and Onyx Senior Society. His daughter is Kristin Y. Haskins‑Simms C’93.

Michael B. Lang L’75, Orange, CA, a law professor at Chapman University and previously the University of Maine; June 28. One brother is Jonathan S. Lang C’74 WG’77.

Miriam K. Sion SW’75, Bryn Mawr, PA, a psychiatric social worker and child therapist; April 5. Her husband is Dr. Edward M. Sion Gr’75.

1976

Susan E. Lee WG’76, Lancaster, PA, a retired bank executive at Northern Trust Corporation in Chicago; June 25.

Dr. Mark Nissenbaum GM’76, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a physician; Dec. 30, 2018.

Dr. Edward M. Zehler GM’76, Audubon, NJ, a retired physician and former instructor in child psychiatry at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; July 16. He served in the US Marines during World War II.

1977

Thomas B. Hottenstein GEd’77 WG’79, Moorestown, NJ, a retired executive at Citibank; Aug. 10. He was also an adjunct professor at Burlington County Community College. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. His wife is Monica Pawluk Hottenstein Gr’77. One brother is Dr. Daniel W. Hottenstein M’67.

David J. Hyman C’77, Houston, chief of general internal medicine at Ben Taub Hospital and the Baylor College of Medicine; June 22.

1978

Linda Mims Phreaner WG’78, West Chester, PA, a retired systems analyst at Accenture; June 17.

Jeffrey A. Schackor WG’78, Mahtomedi, MN, a retired executive at a hospital; July 24.

Dr. Mohammed Ajmal Tareen Gr’78, Jacksonville, FL, a retired senior economist at the International Monetary Fund; June 5.

1979

Dr. Robert B. Hill GM’79, Hockessin, DE, a retired surgeon; July 12. He served as a surgeon in the US Navy. His wife is Catherine Rash Hill HUP’76. His daughters are Bridget Hill-Zayat C’02 G’06 and Dr. Lauren Hill Patrick C’04 M’08.

Dr. Martin G. St. John Sutton GM’79, Philadelphia, professor emeritus of medicine and former John W. Bryfogle Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine; June 8. He started at Penn in 1979 as an instructor in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania cardiovascular division and became an assistant professor of medicine and codirector of the HUP Non-Invasive Cardiac Laboratory. He worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the Royal Brompton National Heart and Lung Hospital in London, before returning to Penn in 1993 to be the John W. Bryfogle Professor of Medicine and the director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Program and director of the Cardiology Fellowship Program. He retired in 2014 and received the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Echocardiography for his pioneering contributions to structural and functional ventricular remodeling and repair.

1981

Nino N. Buran G’81 WG’81 Gr’92, Milan, Italy, a retired researcher in economics at the Catholic University of Milan, and an artist and fine art collector; April 4. His son is Oderico‑Benjamin Buran C’22.

1982

Rodney K. Smith GL’82 GrL’87, Mapleton, UT, retired director of the Center for Constitutional Studies at Utah Valley University; July 26.

Patricia Tanis Sydney Gr’82, Newtown, PA, a former art professor and curator for the James A. Michener Art Museum; July 31. Her husband is Dr. A. David Sydney GM’76.

1984

Christine “Nina” Wainwright WG’84, Princeton, NJ, a retired executive at Lehman Brothers and a consultant for the Rockefeller Foundation; June 26.

1985

Steven Bennett Golnar G’85, Loveland, CO, a former city manager for communities in Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado; June 22.

Dr. Barbara L. Leighton GM’85, Philadelphia, chief of anesthesia at a hospital; June 19.

Garry G. Rasmussen GAr’85 GCP’85 GFA’85, Oreland, PA, an architect; Aug. 11.

1986

Dr. Camille Paglia Francis G’86 L’88, Narberth, PA, a psychiatrist; Aug. 6. Her husband is Vernon L. Francis L’87.

Dr. Wolfram Rieger GM’86, Gladwyne, PA, a psychiatrist; June 23.

Harlan H. Simon WG’86, Chappaqua, NY, former director at an investment management company; June 22.

1990

Dr. Luis J. Fujimoto D’90 GD’93, New York, a periodontist who was recently installed as president of the New York County Dental Society, among other prominent leadership roles; March 3. He served on the board of Penn’s James Brister Society.

1992

Juliana M. “Julie” Mayer G’92, San Francisco, a former systems consultant and financial analyst; Aug. 15.

1993

Matthew A. Melone L’93, Media, PA, a professor of law at Lehigh University’s College of Business and a former tax attorney and CPA; July 8.

1994

Dr. Baldwin S. Dy D’94, Scranton, PA, a dentist; Aug. 14.

1995

Robert O. Hainey C’95, Naples, FL, an entrepreneur who also worked in product development for toy companies; July 21. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity.

Miguel Quirino Uria WG’95, San Francisco, an investment banker; June 24.

1996

Elliot A. Freilich C’96, New York, an investment banker; Feb. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Singers and the ice hockey team.

1997

Peter Yi‑Zen Hsing WG’97, Atherton, CA, a former manager at Microsoft; July 17.

John S. MacNeil EAS’97, Washington, DC, an analyst in the Office of the DC Auditor; May 9. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

2000

Shanna Platt Joseph C’00, Mamaroneck, NY, an interior designer; Aug. 3. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Her husband is Naphtali M. Joseph C’99.

William H. Keller G’00, Boiling Springs, PA, retired vice president of procurement for TransCore; July 11.

Patrick Michael Moran WG’00, Aiken, SC, president and chief operations officer of AES Corporation, a manufacturer of wireless communication equipment; May 14.

2001

Kristin Olivia Fromal L’01 SW’01, Warrington, PA, a guidance counselor in the Philadelphia School District and the Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School in Pennsylvania; July 28.

Rosemary Parmigiani GEd’01, Croydon, PA, a former school principal in the Bristol Borough (PA) School District; June 27.

2002

Alan C. Arnold Jr. WG’02, Houston, director of real estate investments at Rice University Management Company; April 28.

Michael G. Jupiter W’02, New York, a partner at the investment management firm HRS Management LLC; July 8. He previously spent 14 years at Apollo Global Management, where he was also a partner. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. His wife is Lauren Alexander Jupiter WG’12.

2003

Dr. Keith A. Zimmerman V’03, Columbia, PA, a veterinarian at River Valley Animal Health & Production; July 13.

2006

Annunziata F. Sahid C’06, New York, a business development manager for Blink Media; June 12. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. One brother is Joseph F. Sahid C’08.

2007

Samuel J. Savitz CGS’07, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired actuarial executive; July 2.

2012

Florin Butunoi WG’12, Montgomery Township, NJ, director of business development at HIG Capital Management; Aug. 1.

2018

Marwan M. Mahmoud C’18, Alexandria, Egypt; July 31. At Penn, he was a member of the squash team.

2019

Ehriel Fabriahne Fannin Gr’19, San Antonio, June 16.

2020

Andrea Leah Wiest-Weidman GNu’20, Lancaster, PA, a graduate student at Penn Nursing; July 30. She had worked as a breast care nurse coordinator, a transplant nurse coordinator, and a financial analyst. She served in the US Air Force.

2023

Jerry Sun W’23, College Point, NY, a Wharton undergraduate student and a teaching assistant for the Wharton High School Summer Programs; July 25.

Faculty & Staff

Charles L. Bosk, professor of sociology in the School of Arts & Sciences and professor of anesthesiology and critical care at the Perelman School of Medicine; Aug. 30. He joined Penn in 1976 as an assistant professor in the department of sociology. He was promoted to associate professor in 1981 and became a full professor in 1991. He was also a professor in the Perelman School of Medicine’s department of medical ethics from 2003 to 2012. In 2012, he became a professor of anesthesiology and critical care. He also was a senior fellow at Penn’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics and served as a faculty associate for the Center for Bioethics. He received a Provost’s Award for Distinguished PhD Teaching and Mentoring in 2006 and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2013, among other accolades. The author of three books, he received a Guggenheim Fellowship for a new book project in 2018, titled The Price of Perfection: The Cost of Error.

Dr. James W. Buchanan. See Class of 1967.

Dr. William B. Carey. See Class of 1960.

Dr. David C. Cottrell. See Class of 1959.

Dr. Richard J. Gelles, Philadelphia, the Joanne and Raymond Welsh Chair of Child Welfare and Family Violence at the School of Social Policy and Practice, where he was also the former dean; June 26. He came to Penn in 1988 to serve as the director of the doctoral program in the School of Social Work, and was appointed dean of the School (now called the School of Social Policy and Practice) in 2003. During a 13-year tenure as dean, he raised the school’s profile and implemented its innovative master of science in Nonprofit Leadership (NPL) program, the master of science in Social Policy (MSSP) program, and doctorate in Clinical Work (DSW) program. A nationally recognized expert in family violence and child welfare, he helped draft the federal Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997, testified before Congress several times, served as a witness on child welfare issues in courts across the country, and consulted the NFL and US Army on issues of domestic violence. He spent his career advocating for the needs of children in foster care and wrote 26 books, including The Book of David (1996), which raised awareness for the consequences of reuniting children in foster care with their biological families no matter the circumstances. Among the awards he won was the prestigious Social Policy Researcher Award from the Society of Social Work and Research earlier this year.

David B. Geselowitz. See Class of 1951.

Harold J. Haskins. SeeClass of 1975.

Charles L. Heaton Hon’73, Cincinnati, former associate professor of dermatology at the Perelman School of Medicine; June 29. He joined the faculty at Penn in 1966 as an associate in dermatology. He moved up to assistant professor and then associate professor in the same department. During his time at Penn, he was also a senior attending physician and the chief of dermatology at Philadelphia General Hospital in the mid-1970s. He left Penn in 1978 to join the faculty at the University of Cincinnati, where he became a professor emeritus of dermatology. He served in the US Public Health Service.

Francis E. “Frank” Johnston. See Class of 1962.

Irving G. Kagan, Atlanta, former assistant professor of zoology at Penn; April 26, at 100. After teaching zoology at Penn, he moved with his family in 1957 to Atlanta to join the Centers for Disease Control, where he was appointed director of the parasitology division. His research led to the development of diagnostic and immunologic tests for malaria, schistosomiasis, and other parasitic diseases. He retired in 2017. He served in World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart, a Distinguished Flying Cross, and an Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters.

Amy Kaplan, Philadelphia, the Edward W. Kane Professor of English at Penn; July 30. She joined the faculty at Penn in 2002 as a professor of English. She was named the Edmund J. and Louise W. Kahn Endowed Term Chair in the Humanities in 2004 and became the Edward W. Kane Professor of English three years later. She also served as chair of the English department from 2013 to 2016 and was a member of the history graduate group. She authored numerous books and coedited, with Donald Pease, the seminal Cultures of US Imperialism, featuring essays that excavated the histories of expansion, conquest, and resistance that have shaped the cultures of both the United States and the countries it has dominated. Among her honors and awards, she received a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship and the Norman Foerster Prize for the best essay in American Literature in 1998 for “Manifest Domesticity.”

Dr. Bertram H. Lubin. See Class of 1966.

Dr. Gerd Muehllehner. See Class of 1972.

E. Ward Plummer, Baton Rouge, LA, former director of the Laboratory for Research on the Structure of Matter (LRSM) and a physics and astronomy professor at Penn; July 23. He joined the Penn faculty as an associate professor of physics in 1973. He was promoted to full professor in 1978 and was appointed the William Smith Professor of Physics 10 years later. In 1990, he was named director of LSRM. He was a leading scientist in materials physics with a focus on electronic behaviors at surfaces and low dimensionality. He was a recognized pioneer in the observation of surface electronic structures; in the discovery of surface-supported multipole plasmon modes in metals; and in the spectroscopic interrogation of single atoms on surfaces. In January 1993, he moved to a joint position at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory and became an adjunct professor in physics and astronomy at Penn. During his time at Penn, he won a Guggenheim Fellowship and Humboldt Senior Scientist Award. He was also editor of Chemical Physics and served on the editorial board of Physical Review B. He retired from Penn in 1998. One daughter is Johanna L. Plummer C’88.

John S. Shellenberger. See Class of 1951.

Gunnil Sjöberg, Uppsala, Sweden, former lecturer in the Germanic languages and literatures department in the School of Arts and Sciences; early June. She joined the Penn faculty in 1967 and was promoted to senior lecturer in 1984, teaching courses on Swedish language, literature, and film. She was instrumental in establishing the Amandus Johnson Prize at Penn, which is still bestowed to the most deserving student for travel to study in Sweden. Her late husband was Ake Sjöberg, Emeritus Clark Research Professor of Assyriology in the department of Near Eastern languages and civilizations and curator emeritus of the Babylonian section of the Penn Museum. They both retired from Penn in 1996 and returned to Sweden, where they resided for the remainder of their lives.

Dr. Howard Snyder III, Bryn Mawr, PA, emeritus professor CE (clinician-educator) of surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; June 4. He joined the School of Medicine faculty in 1980 as an assistant professor of urology in surgery, before becoming an associate professor of urology at CHOP in 1986 and full professor in 1992. A pioneer in pediatric urology, he received several prestigious awards, including the Distinguished Service Award from the National Kidney Foundation, before retiring in 2009. He also served as a surgeon in the US Army and as chief of surgical services at the 348th Army General Hospital in Pedricktown, NJ, retiring as a colonel.

Dr. Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Soldo, Washington, DC, former Joseph E. and Ruth E. Boettner Professor of Financial Gerontology and director of the Boettner Center of Financial Gerontology in the School of Social Work; May 28. After working at Duke and Georgetown, she arrived at Penn in 1999, where she also served as a professor of sociology, a research associate in the Population Studies Center and director of the Center’s Population Aging Research Center, and a senior fellow of the Pension Research Council in Wharton before retiring in 2017. She was instrumental in the development of the Health and Retirement Study and was the principal investigator of the Mexican Health Study, the largest NIH grant to a woman principal investigator at the time at $7 million.

Margaret Stineman, Philadelphia, professor emeritus of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Perelman School of Medicine; July 9. After receiving her medical degree from Hahnemann University, she came to Penn as a resident and was hired as an instructor in physical medicine and rehabilitation. From 1987 to 1989, she was a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar and instructor, and then a lecturer in the department of general medicine. In 1992, she became an assistant professor in rehabilitation medicine. She went on to become an associate and then full professor. She also held a secondary position as an assistant professor in general internal medicine. Beginning in 1990, she received uninterrupted NIH funding for a broad range of projects applying quantitative and qualitative methods to examine the study of the rehabilitation of patients with disabilities related to neurological disorders, limb loss, and other disabling conditions. She and her colleagues developed a patient classification approach—function related groups (FRGs)—using sophisticated health services statistical methods to create patient categories based upon care needs. This work forms the basis for Medicare’s national payment system for inpatient rehabilitation. In 2008, she became an associate professor in biostatistics and epidemiology as well as taking on a clinical position in rehabilitation with CPUP (Clinical Practices of the University of Pennsylvania) and serving as a professor in the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics. She also served as vice chair and director for research in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation and was a senior fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. She retired in 2014.

Dr. Martin G. St. John Sutton. See Class of 1979.

Frank P. Worts. See Class of 1972.

Dr. Donald S. Young, Wynnewood, PA, professor emeritus of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine; July 4. Before coming to Penn, he worked at the National Institutes of Health and the Mayo Clinic. He joined the faculty at Penn’s School of Medicine in 1984 as a professor in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine. He oversaw the division of laboratory medicine and the William Pepper Laboratory until 2009. Starting in the 1970s, he became a very early proponent of automation processes for clinical laboratories, such as robotics and automating time-consuming aspects for specimen sample handling like aliquoting, centrifugation, or load-balancing samples across different analyzers to minimize turnaround-time. Today, these automation processes are the standard of care in clinical labs around the world, but this was not yet the case when the autolab at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania opened in 1997. During his tenure, he oversaw the advent of point-of-care testing as well. He also served on the board of editors for the journal Clinical Chemistry for 20 years. In all, he coauthored 27 books and more than 200 publications. He retired in 2010. His sons are Gordon S. Young C’95, Robert A. Young C’95 CGS’02, and Peter J. Young C’98.

Dr. Edward M. Zehler. See Class of 1976.