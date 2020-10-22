Citizen Salon: COVID-19 Edition

Last year the Arthur Ross Gallery presented “Citizen Salon,” Penn’s first entirely crowd-sourced art exhibition [“Arts,” Mar|Apr 2019]. Gallery associate director and assistant curator Heather Gibson Moqtaderi filled a website with 125 works from the University’s wide-ranging art collection and invited “citizen curators” to vote on what to hang in the gallery. This May, with campus museums shuttered, Moqtaderi rebooted the project with a pandemic spin, inviting digital gallery-goers to select their favorites again, and to share why. Does a season (or two) of social distancing change your response to art? Find out at arthurrossgallery.org.