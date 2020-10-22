Monday, October 26, 2020
Arts and Culture

Citizen Salon: COVID-19 Edition

22 Oct 2020
0
Share Button
Group of four painting and prints from the Arthur Ross Gallery collection

Last year the Arthur Ross Gallery presented “Citizen Salon,” Penn’s first entirely crowd-sourced art exhibition [“Arts,” Mar|Apr 2019]. Gallery associate director and assistant curator Heather Gibson Moqtaderi filled a website with 125 works from the University’s wide-ranging art collection and invited “citizen curators” to vote on what to hang in the gallery. This May, with campus museums shuttered, Moqtaderi rebooted the project with a pandemic spin, inviting digital gallery-goers to select their favorites again, and to share why. Does a season (or two) of social distancing change your response to art? Find out at arthurrossgallery.org.

Share Button

    Related Posts

    Arts and Culture
    Reclaiming the Female Form
    Alumni
    Plumbing the Depths with Art
    Alumni
    Exploring the Wilderness of Color

    Leave a Reply