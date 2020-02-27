Arts Calendar
Annenberg Center
The White Lama Mar. 13–14
Danú Mar. 14
Eddie B. Mar. 21
The Crossing Mar. 22
Trinity Irish Dance Co. Mar. 27–28
Daedalus Quartet Apr. 4
SFJAZZ Collective Apr. 5
Pilobolus Apr. 16–18
So¯ Percussion Apr. 18
Les Violons du Roy Apr. 25
Arthur Ross Gallery
Frankenthaler on Paper
Jan. 18–Mar. 29
ICA
Michelle Lopez: Ballast and Barricades
Karyn Olivier: Everything That’s Alive Moves
Trevor Shimizu: Performance Artist
All through May 10
Kelly Writers House
Gregory Djanikian Mar. 19
Erín Moure Mar. 23
Walter Shapiro Apr. 15
Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris Apr. 27
Penn Museum
Lecture: Spit Spreads Death Mar. 4
The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19 in Philadelphia
Jenny Lin Glass Reflections Mar. 5
Orchestra 2001: ¡Conexiones! Mexico Mar. 18
Nowruz: Persian New Year Mar. 28
Lecture: The Classic Maya Collapse Apr. 1
Penn Libraries
Joanna Banks Collection: African American Women Writers
Through Apr. 10
Women in the Art of Ashley Bryan Through Apr. 17
Making the Renaissance Manuscript through May 19
Cairo Geniza Scribes
Transcribe-a-thon Apr. 7
Arcana New Music Ensemble Apr. 10
Slought
Rosalind Morris: The Zama Zama Project
Installation about informal gold mining in South Africa
Through Mar. 20
World Café Live
Martha Wainwright Mar. 4
John Byrne Band Mar. 6
Squirrel Nut Zippers Mar. 8
Trace Bundy Mar. 13
Carsie Blanton Mar. 21
John Moreland Mar. 28
Leslie Odom Jr. Mar. 31
Marc Broussard Apr. 1
Vieux Farka Toure Apr. 2
Amanda Shires Apr. 14
Chris Smither Apr. 17
Kurt Vile & Cate Le Bon Apr. 20
The Felice Brothers Apr. 24