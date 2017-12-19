Scoreboard

From Oct. 10 to Dec. 5
Men’s Basketball (6–4)
Fairfield 72–80 (L)
La Salle 71–75 (L)
Navy 66–45 (W)
PSU-Brandywine 99–40 (W)
Northern Illinois 93–80 (W)
Towson 71–79 (L)
UMKC 68–65 (W)
Monmouth 101–96 (W)
Villanova 62–90 (L)
Howard 81–68 (W)
Women’s Basketball (2–3)
Binghamton 72–77 (L)
Lafayette 55–42 (W)
Georgia Tech 55–69 (L)
Missouri State 65–60 (W)
La Salle 59–66 (L)
Field Hockey (4–3)
Columbia 0–2 (L)
Temple 4–2 (W)
Yale 1–0 (W)
Syracuse 3–2 (W)
Brown 6–1 (W)
Providence 0–1 (L)
Princeton 1–2 (L)
Football (4–2)
Columbia 31–34 (L)
Yale 19–24 (L)
Brown 17–7 (W)
Princeton 38–35 (W)
Harvard 23–6 (W)
Cornell 29–22 (W)
Sprint Football (3–1)
Post 42–7 (W)
Navy 28–23 (W)
Mansfield 35–13 (W)
Army West Point 0–10 (L)
Men’s Golf
City Six Champs, 3rd Place
Women’s Golf
Delaware Invitational, 6th Place
Men’s Soccer (2–5)
Dartmouth 0–4 (L)
Villanova 1–2 (L)
Yale 4–1 (W)
West Virginia 0–1 (L)
Brown 1–2 (L)
Princeton 1–2 (L)
Harvard 3–0 (W)
Women’s Soccer (2–2)
Dartmouth 1–0 (W)
Yale 3–1 (W)
Brown 0–1 (L)
Princeton 0–1 (L)
Men’s Squash (5–1)
Franklin and Marshall 9–0 (W)
Drexel 8–1 (W)
Virginia 9–0 (W)
Navy 7–2 (W)
St. Lawrence 3–6 (L)
Williams 9–0 (W)
Women’s Squash (4–1)
Franklin and Marshall 9–0 (W)
Drexel 7–2 (W)
Virginia 8–1 (W)
Stanford 3–6 (L)
Williams 6–3 (W)
Men’s Swimming (3–2)
Columbia 102–198 (L)
Villanova 186–111 (W)
Cornell 237–63 (W)
Princeton 143–157 (L)
La Salle 179–115 (W)
Tennessee Invitational, 3rd Place
Women’s Swimming (3–2)
Columbia 152.5–147.5 (W)
Villanova 119–181 (L)
Cornell 222-78 (W)
Princeton 118–82 (L)
La Salle 171–101 (W)
Tennessee Invitational, 5th Place
Volleyball (5–4)
Columbia 3–2 (W)
Cornell 1–3 (L)
Princeton 0–3 (L)
Brown 3–0 (W)
Yale 3–2 (W)
Cornell 3–1 (W)
Columbia 3–2 (W)
Dartmouth 0–3 (L)
Harvard 1–3 (L)
bold indicates a home game