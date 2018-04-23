Obituaries

May|Jun 2018



1929 Eleanor H. Valentine ED’29, Washington, DC, Feb. 8, 2017, at 108. She was the author of thousands of poems and for the last seven years attended the District of Columbia’s annual centenarian celebration.

1938 Dr. Irving “Bud” Rothstein C’38 D’41, Rockville, MD, a retired dentist; Dec. 31. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s lightweight rowing team.

1940 Howard H. Frey W’40, Jenkintown, PA, retired president of Westmoreland Coal Company; Jan. 5. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. One son is Timothy A. Frey L’78. Robert A. Geyer W’40, Evanston, IL, retired head of the Geyer Printing Company; July 31, 2016, at 99. He was one of 14 survivors of a 1951 plane crash, getting rescued after spending three days on a New York mountainside with several serious injuries. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. 1941 Victor A. Edelmann Sr. W’41 , Virginia Beach, VA, a retired executive for Sterling Drugs; Jan. 15, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the men’s ice hockey team. 1942 Dr. Edward L. Sleeper D’42 GD’51, Boston, a retired oral surgeon; Feb. 10, at 102. He was a professor and department chair of oral surgery at Tufts and Boston University. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Louis E. Weintraub PSW’42, Sacramento, CA, a retired executive vice president of the San Francisco Jewish Federation; Dec. 18. He was also a consultant for the United Way and the American Red Cross, and later started his own consulting firm. He served in the US Army during World War II. 1943 Allan Herrick W’43, Palm Beach, FL, a retired Wall Street executive and New York Stock Exchange member; Nov. 6. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Lloyd N. Hull W’43, Greenwich, CT, a retired attorney; Jan. 13. He served in the US Navy during World War II, fighting in several major battles and earning five awards for his service. He retired from the US Navy Reserves in the 1950s as a lieutenant commander. Dr. Paul O. Sather M’43, Santa Rosa, CA, a retired radiologist; Dec. 20. He served in the US Navy during World War II. 1944 J. Thomas Swift W’44, Tyron, NC, a retired businessman; Nov. 29. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Gamma fraternity. 1945 Leah Miller Brown CW’45, Ardsley, NY, a retired reference librarian and associate professor at Slippery Rock University; Jan. 9. Her son is Joel A. Brown C’71. Dr. Marvin Greenberg C’45 M’48 GM’52, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired psychiatrist who maintained a family therapy practice in the Philadelphia area; Feb. 5. He was director of the adolescent unit at the Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. One granddaughter is Deborah M. Chasan-Sloan C’96. William H. Snedeker IV W’45 , Lewistown, PA, owner of Snedeker Oil Company; June 13, 2015. 1946 Doris Anne Hill “Dodie” Younger Ed’46, Livingston, NJ, a retired educator and church leader who was active in shaping the role of women in the church around the world; Dec. 25. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. 1947 Dr. Kenneth A. Fegley EE’47 GEE’50 GrE’55, West Brandywine, PA, professor emeritus of systems engineering at Penn; Jan. 15. He taught at Penn for 45 years and served as chairman of the department of systems engineering. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Two sons are Dr. Alan D. Fegley C’80 W’80 GEd’83 and Paul A. Fegley EAS’84 W’84 and one grandson is David M. Fegley W’14. Peggy Gartner McKee Ed’47, Ocean City, NJ, a retired administrative assistant for the district courts in Pennsylvania; Jan. 21. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Dr. Charles F. “Chuck” Montague Jr. C’47 M’51 GM’55, Ventura, CA, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who delivered more than 9,000 babies; Nov. 3. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the men’s rowing team. Leonard H. Solomon W’47, Winnetka, IL, a retired chair of Sonnet Industries, an electrical equipment manufacturer; Sept. 19. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Beta Delta fraternity. 1948 David Raymond “Ray” Douglass Jr. WG’48, Bradenton, FL, a retired district manager for Bell Atlantic Telephone Company; Jan. 10. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Robert W. Hall C’48, Virginia Beach, VA, a retired US Navy commander; Sept. 27. After 31 years in the Navy, he worked for 14 years as an adjunct faculty member at Tidewater Community College. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s cross country team and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His wife is Mary French Hall CW’51. Martha Smelzer Tyrrell CW’48, Porterville, CA, Nov. 30, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Her husband is Donald M. Tyrrell W’49. 1949 Thomas M. Garrity W’49 L’52, Blue Bell, PA, a retired attorney at Wisler Pearlstine LLP, where he spent his entire 45-year career; Jan. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Dr. Robert A. Gross ME’49, Chapel Hill, NC, a retired dean, department chair, mechanical engineering professor, and researcher of plasma physics at Columbia University; Feb. 8. He taught at Columbia from 1960 to 1995 and served as the 11th dean of Columbia’s School of Engineering and Applied Science from 1982 to 1990. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming team. One son is David A. Gross C’76, who is married to Elizabeth Gifford Gross W’76, and one grandson is Robert H. Gross C’08. Stephen A. Mittleman W’49, Rockville, MD, a retired homebuilder; Dec. 26. He owned several thoroughbred horses. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Dr. Henri F. Wendel C’49 M’53, Wilmington, DE, a retired physician who ran his own family medicine practice; Sept. 18, 2016. He served in the US Army during World War II.

1950 Charlotte Anne Baker HUP’50, Lockport, NY, a former nurse; Feb. 3. Theodore Haller “Hal” Clark WG’50, Pottsboro, TX, a retired sales executive for Johnson Equipment Company; July 5, 2016. Joan Zarr Derr Ed’50, Millville, PA, a retired teacher; May 22, 2016. Annette Dobson HUP’50, Altoona, PA, a retired nurse; Oct. 6. Murray Goldstein ChE’50, Bala Cynwyd, PA, Nov. 12. William M. Greenhouse Jr. Ar’50, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a retired commercial property developer; Jan. 8. He was an accomplished photographer, skier, and golfer. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. His son is Jeffrey W. Greenhouse W’97, and his sister is Carol G. Locke OT’55. Walter D. Johann WG’50, Cincinnati, OH, a retired senior purchasing executive at Procter & Gamble; May 8, 2017. Sherlee Locker HUP’50, Bremerton, WA, a former operating room nurse; Feb. 28, 2016. Charles Lubar W’50, Warwick, NY, Dec. 14. Joan Schimpf Root L’50, Lafayette Hill, PA, an active civic volunteer in the Philadelphia area; Jan. 16. She was a trustee emeritus of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where she served as a tour guide and donated an art collection. Her daughter is Louise Root Melby C’77 GrP’78. William J. Schuele Ch’50 Gr’56 , South Burlington, VT, a chemist for IBM; June 23, 2015. He served in the US Army during World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart and French Bronze Medal of Honor for his efforts during D-Day. William L. Souders W’50 , Ormond Beach, FL, a former budget analyst for the state of West Virginia and City of Daytona Beach, FL; March 5, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the sprint football team. One brother is Robert A. Souders W’50. Michael Weir L’50 , New York, an attorney; March 20, 2015. During World War II and the Korean War, he served in the US Coast Guard and US Marine Corps. His World War II tours of duty included Iwo Jima and Nagasaki, after the explosion of the second atomic bomb. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service in the Korean War. In 1953, he was one of the five best marksmen in the Marines. 1951 Harriet Cooper Amsterdam CW’51, Madison, WI, Sept. 12. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Her husband is Dr. Michael F. Amsterdam ChE’41. Dr. David H. Baldwin V’51, Silver Springs, FL, a retired veterinarian who established the Vermont-New Hampshire Veterinary Clinic and later the Cane Garden Bay Veterinary Clinic in the British Virgin Islands; Dec. 5. He served in the US Army during World War II. Chase Spilman Decker FA’51 GFA’53, Richmond, VA, an artist, sculptor, and college professor; Jan. 2. For more than five decades, he taught oil painting, sculpture, drawing, and art history in Virginia, Hawaii, and Wisconsin. One of his most noted creations was a bronze bust of former Virginia governor Colgate Darden Jr. He served in the US Marines during World War II. Vincent B. Harris Jr. W’51, Gwynedd, PA, a retired business executive who worked for Ford Motor, Standard Pressed Steel, and Bickley Incorporated.; Feb. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Dr. Eugene A. Martin V’51, Luray, VA, a retired veterinarian who owned the Page Valley Veterinary Clinic in Luray for 41 years; Dec. 12. He served in the US Army during World War II. James R. McGowan Jr. Ed’51, Downingtown, PA, a retired manager at several manufacturing firms; April 15, 2017. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Harold C. Neibert V’51, York, PA, a retired veterinarian who ran the Yorkshire Animal Hospital; Dec. 30. He served in the US Army during World War II. His daughter is Dr. Cynthia A. Neibert V’84. Paul Vohl Ed’51 G’55 , Reno, NV, a retired physicist at MIT; Dec. 3, 2017. Dr. Arthur F. Zimmerman M’51 GM’58, Dover, DE, a retired surgeon; Feb. 15. He introduced angiography and vascular surgery to Kent General Hospital in Dover and later worked as a surgeon at several Indian reservations in North Dakota. 1952 Margaret J. Uffer Africa Nu’52 , Ardmore, PA; Nov. 11, 2015. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. John R. Carroll L’52, Philadelphia, a retired criminal defense lawyer in Center City; Jan. 2. He was highly regarded in Philadelphia’s legal community for helping fellow attorneys struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction, running a nonprofit organization called Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers. Dr. Irwin M. Freundlich C’52, Tuscon, AZ, a retired radiologist and radiology professor at the University of Arizona; March 20, 2017. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. His brother is Richard L. Freundlich W’59. Arthur J. Greenbaum W’52, New York, a retired attorney specializing in intellectual property; Nov. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. His wife is Edna Fine Greenbaum Ed’53, and one son Daniel A. Greenbaum C’77. Richard D. Levin W’52, Jupiter, FL, a retired commercial real estate entrepreneur; June 1, 2017. Dr. Kenneth R. Meyer M’52, Dearborn, MI, a retired pathologist; Nov. 8. Louise Hunsberger Plumb Ed’52, Tinton Falls, NJ, April 24, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of the softball, golf, badminton, and field hockey teams. Her husband is Charles A. Plumb W’51, and her son is Richard M. Plumb C’79. Sherman R. Reed III W’52, Newtown Square, PA, a retired homebuilder on the Main Line; Dec. 27. Frederick W. Sauers W’52 WG’54, Burr Ridge, IL, a retired electronic data interchange processor for Sears; Nov. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players, and he remained involved in theater for the rest of his life. 1953 Dr. George S. Claghorn Gr’53, Lansdale, PA, professor emeritus of philosophy at West Chester University, where he taught for over 40 years; Feb. 5. He previously served as Eastern University’s dean of faculty, served two churches as a minister, and wrote four books. George E. Craig C’53, Collingdale, PA, Dec. 8. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. Imogene M. Draper CW’53, Voorhees, NJ, a retired employee of the Camden County Board of Social Services; Dec. 1. She also taught viola and piano. RuthAnne Fritz NEd’53, Lansdale, PA, Aug. 11, 2016. Dr. Stanford E. Kane C’53 D’56, Aventura, FL, a retired dentist; Jan. 14. Three sons are Dr. Jeffrey Kane D’84, Dr. Frederick E. Kane D’88, and Jonathan Kane C’91. Frank C. McLaughlin W’53 L’59, Kennett Square, PA, a retired attorney; June 20. At Penn, he was a member of the Friars Senior Society, Glee Club, ROTC, and Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. One brother is Dr. George E. McLaughlin C’55. Thomas N. O’Neill Jr. L’53, Gladwyne, PA, a retired senior judge for the US District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania; Jan. 16. After serving as a partner and chair of the litigation department at the Philadelphia law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, he was nominated to the federal bench by President Reagan in 1983 and confirmed by the US Senate, presiding over criminal and civil cases. He focused on exclusively civil matters after being named a senior judge in 1996, and was regarded as a fair and considerate jurist before his retirement last year. He was active on the board of overseers at the Penn Museum and was a founding chairman of the University of Pennsylvania Law School American Inn of Court. His son is Thomas N. O’Neill III L’90. 1954 Dr. Barbara Kindig Andersen Nu’54 GNu’72, Athens, GA, a retired nursing professor; Oct. 12, 2016. Dr. Erminio R. “Sonny” Cardi GM’54, Cranston, RI, a retired physician; Dec. 15, 2016. He served in the US Air Force Medical Corps during the Korean War. Dr. Anthony L. Checchio GD’54, Philadelphia, a retired oral maxillofacial surgeon; Jan. 18. Domenick V. Elia WEv’54, Marlton, NJ, a retired business manager for the missile and surface radar division of RCA; Dec. 8. He served in the US Army during World War II. William T. Hadley W’54, Scottsdale, AZ, a retired advertising and marketing executive in the Boston area; Jan. 13. One son is Dr. David K. Hadley M’97. Mary Brooks Harding G’54, Jamestown, RI, a former schoolteacher; Jan. 5. Dr. James B. Kahl C’54, Loveland, OH, a retired plastic surgeon; Dec. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity as well as the football, swimming, lacrosse, and golf teams. A loyal member of the “Mungermen,” his car’s license plate read UPENN 92 in recognition of the jersey he wore as a Penn football player. Mary Kircher HUP’54, Honey Brook, PA, a retired nurse specializing in emergency and geriatric care; June 16, 2017. Her husband is Theodore A. Kircher EE’54. Dean G. Miller GEd’54, Lititz, PA, a high school teacher, administrator and basketball coach; Jan. 14. Richard C. Moore C’54, Willow Street, PA, a retired reverend; June 28. Barbara Hawke Myers HUP’54, Mechanicsburg, PA, a retired school nurse; Jan. 22. Mary Anne Miller Scott CW’54, Gladwyne, PA, Jan. 15. She was involved in many civic causes and organizations, including at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Dr. Dennis A. Sharkey M’54, Bellefonte, PA, a retired pathologist and chief of pathology services at the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital; Dec. 20. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II, completing 30 combat missions and receiving several recognitions before being discharged as a captain. His son is Dr. Dennis A. Sharkey III C’89. Dr. Hsiang Lai Wen GM’54 FEL’55, Lexington, MA, a retired neurosurgeon known as the “father of neurosurgery” in Hong Kong; April 10. He worked at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Neurological Institute of the University of Amsterdam, before becoming the first neurosurgeon in Hong Kong in 1956. He served in the Chinese National Aviation Corporation during World War II, flying transport planes to resupply Chinese troops. 1955 Dr. Robert A. Greene Jr. D’55, Williamsburg, VA, a retired dentist; Nov. 21. Alan G. Levy Ar’55, Media, PA, a retired architect and former professor at Penn’s Graduate School of Fine Arts (now known as PennDesign); Jan. 24. Based out of Philadelphia, some of his projects included urban renewal plans for Society Hill, Queen Village, and parts of University City. He spent most of his career teaching design, construction, and detailing at Penn until his retirement in 1997, and served as chair of the department of architecture in 1987. In 1981, he created the Graduate School of Fine Arts’ Center for Environmental Design and Planning, which developed Penn’s campus master plan and served numerous Philadelphia neighborhoods. His wife is Dr. Barbara Jacobson Levy Ed’53, and his daughter is Anne Levy Pugh C’84. Dr. Lionel “Lon” Rubin C’55 V’58 GV’65, Gladwyne, PA, professor emeritus at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine; Feb. 11. He taught veterinary ophthalmology for 31 years, before retiring in 1992. A pioneer in his field who discovered a number of eye diseases, he wrote four books, was a consultant to pharmaceutical companies, and at one time operated on Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. His wife is Barbara Perna Rubin Ed’55 GEd’76, one son is Jonathan S. Rubin W’87 L’93, his daughter is Carol Rubin Fishman GEd’87, and his brother is Ellis F. Rubin V’62. Dr. Clement A. Schmitt V’55, Wheaton, IL, a retired veterinarian who maintained a practice for 55 years; Dec. 6. Dr. William L. Serog D’55 , Jamesville, NY, a dentist; June 25, 2015. In the 1970s and 1980s, he made annual trips to Israel to work as a volunteer dentist. 1956 Leonard S. Cahan C’56, Potomac, MD, a retired rabbi at Congregation Har Shalom; Jan. 17. He led the conservative synagogue for nearly 30 years, helping its membership grow from about 300 to 1,100 families. Nancy E. Fiedler HUP’56 , Southampton, NJ, a retired nurse and soprano singer; Sept. 20, 2015. Dr. Russel E. Greco Jr. C’56, Spring Lake, NJ, a retired chief medical examiner in Essex County and a deputy police chief surgeon in Newark; July 31. He was a US Army lieutenant colonel for over 40 years, specializing in military intelligence. At Penn, he was a member of the wrestling and volleyball teams. Harold A. Havekotte WG’56 , Oyster Bay, NY, March 14, 2015. He was a retired lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force, serving from 1952 to 1978. Roger W. Wagner W’56, Lawrenceville, NJ, a retired banker; Dec. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity. 1957 Eugene D. Boyd Jr. WEv’57, Earleville, MD, a retired senior systems analyst at DuPont; Nov. 24. Dennis S. Dayan W’57, Deal, NJ, a retired banking executive and diamond importer; Dec. 30. One son is Maurice S. Dayan W’83. John P. Hartzell W’57, Waxahachie, TX, a retired controller of chemical technology at the FMC Corporation Chemical Research and Development Center; Feb. 6. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Dr. Marvin L. Sachs GM’57, Philadelphia, a retired internist and faculty member at the Perelman School of Medicine; Jan. 29. He completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Penn, where he remained for the rest of his career. He was involved in research studies relating to vascular and thyroid disease, as well as hospital design. His wife is Evelyn Ruth Hutton Sachs G’79, and his daughter is Dr. Katherine Sachs M’10. Dr. Luis Schut GM’57, Laguna Woods, CA, emeritus professor of pediatrics and neurosurgery at the Perelman School of Medicine; Jan. 31. He became an assistant instructor of neurosurgery at Penn in 1959 and then an instructor and professor of neurosurgery until his retirement in 1996. In 1969 he was appointed chief of neurosurgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a position he held until retiring. A pioneer in the treatment of congenital anomalies of the central nervous system, craniofacial anomalies, management of pediatric head trauma, hydrocephalus and brain tumors, he helped establish CHOP as a landmark children’s hospital. His wife is Dr. Lydia M. Schut GM’58, one son is Andrew G. Schut C’85 LPS’11, and one grandchild is Rebecca A. Schut C’16. Thomas D. Zoidis WG’57, Short Hills, NJ, a retired public finance executive in Philadelphia who served as president of the old brokerage firm Butcher & Singer; July 27. William M. Zsembik WG’57, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired banking executive; Feb. 8. 1958 Sara Shillman Berger Ed’58, Baltimore, Jan. 30, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority and the women’s volleyball and swimming teams. Edward K. Carpenter G’58, Lakeville, CT, a retired architecture editor and journalist; June 15, 2016. Francis D. DeFrancis WG’58 , Urbana, OH, a former attorney; March 11, 2015. During the Korean War, he served as a US Navy supply officer. Arthur M. Dolin L’58, Rohnert Park, CA, a retired attorney; Oct. 13. Dr. Malvin J. Dougherty GM’58, Winchester, MA, a retired ophthalmologist; Oct. 17. Pirkko Saarinen Fanelli G’58, Virginia Beach, VA, a retired teacher who taught French and German for Montgomery County (MD) public schools; March 9, 2017. Stuart R. Guba Ar’58, Venice, FL, a retired architect in Philadelphia; Nov. 19. His brother is Richard A. Guba EE’49 GEE’56. Bruce C. Hemer WG’58, Surprise, AZ, Dec. 23. His brother is K. Rodgers Hemer WG’57. Dr. Aravind K. Joshi GEE’58 GrE’60, Philadelphia, professor emeritus of computer and cognitive science at Penn; Dec. 31. After helping to create the first natural language parser in 1959 as a graduate student at Penn, he was appointed assistant professor of electrical engineering in 1961 and received a secondary appointment in the department of linguistics in 1964. He became associate professor of electrical engineering in 1967 and then professor of electrical engineering in 1972. In 1983, he became the Henry Salvatori Professor of Computer and Cognitive Sciences and in 1990 cofounded Penn’s Institute for Cooperative Research in Cognitive Science, before taking emeritus status in 2012. Researching the intersection of computer science and linguistics, he developed much of the mathematics of “tree-adjoining grammars,” which have aided the analysis of human languages and led to developments in artificial intelligence and biological computation. He later contributed to the growth of the academic discipline of cognitive science, and won many honors and awards, including the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Computer and Cognitive Science from the Franklin Institute and the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) Lifetime Achievement Award. His wife is Susan Joshi CGS’08, and his daughter is Meera Joshi Cattafesta C’92 L’95. Contributions in his memory should be directed to The Aravind K. Joshi Professorship Fund. Checks can be mailed to Penn Engineering, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 123 Towne Building, 220 South 33rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6391. John F. O’Grady W’58, Philadelphia, a retired employee of the Naval Aviation Supply Depot; March 3, 2017. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Robert N. Reifsnyder PT’58, Gwynedd, PA, a retired physical therapist at MossRehab; July 6. He previously worked at Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center. Jules J. Ringer W’58, Dallas, a retired attorney; Jan. 15. He was a nationally ranked squash player, playing well into his 70s. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and manager of the wrestling team. Dr. August J. Schulz M’58, Holtwood, PA, a retired psychiatrist who served as director of the psychiatric unit at Lancaster General Hospital; Feb. 21. Deborah Dlugach Stoloff CW’58, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a former English teacher and tutor; Jan. 23. Dr. James A. Tsigounis D’58, Cresskill, NJ, a retired dentist and priest; June 20, 2016. 1959 Dr. Theodore R. Bledsoe M’59 GM’61, Forest City, NC, a retired radiologist who maintained a practice in Bethesda, MD; Dec. 17. Paul E. Bomze L’59, Haverford, PA, a retired estate planning attorney and partner at the law firm Kleinbard; Dec. 30. Ethel Chitty Faires Nu’59, Paoli, PA, Jan. 25. Evelyn Gordon W’59, West Palm Beach, FL, a retired stockbroker and tennis instructor; Jan. 19. Dr. Evans C. Guequierre D’59, Maitland, FL, a retired dentist; April 3. Dr. Helene M. Halpern CW’59, Willingboro, NJ, a retired family therapist; Jan. 19. Gerald S. Hodes W’59, Weston, FL, a retired stockbroker and financial advisor; Dec. 27. Jon M. Huntsman Sr. W’59 Hon’96, Salt Lake City, one of the country’s most prominent businessmen and philanthropists, as well as an emeritus trustee at Penn for whom Huntsman Hall is named; Feb. 2. He served on Penn’s board of trustees from 1987 to 1994 and was the board’s vice chair from 2002 to 2007. At Wharton, he was chair of the board of overseers from 1999 to 2013, before being named chair emeritus. He also served as chair of Wharton’s Campaign for Sustained Leadership, which in early 2003 became the school’s most successful campaign ever. He served as cochair of the Campaign for Penn and was a founding member of the Penn Club of New York. The single largest unrestricted donor in Wharton’s history, he received the Alumni Award of Merit and was named the Most Outstanding Alumnus of the Wharton School. He endowed the Huntsman Program in International Studies & Business, one of Penn’s flagship interdisciplinary programs, and Wharton’s iconic building Huntsman Hall was named in his honor when it opened in 2002. Coming from humble upbringings in Idaho, he made his fortune and built an industrial empire by buying distressed chemical assets at bargain prices, turning the Huntsman Corporation from a small polystyrene container manufacturer into the world’s largest privately held chemical company. Pledging to donate most of his wealth, he gave more than $1.5 billion to education, health care, social services, and the arts over the course of his life. A four-time cancer survivor, he established the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, which has become one of the country’s major cancer research centers and care facilities. He won many awards for his service, including the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2015, and wrote about his journey in the memoir Barefoot to Billionaire: Reflections on a Life’s Work and a Promise to Cure Cancer (2014). He was also active in religion as a leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and in politics, making a brief run for Utah governor in 1988, working as a special assistant to President Nixon, and serving on the national advisory board for Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, the Undergraduate Council, the Kite and Key Society, the Navy ROTC, and the Sphinx Senior Society. He was also the president of his class and the manager of the men’s lacrosse team, winning the Spoon Award and the 1959 Alumni Award of Merit for Leadership in Undergraduate Activities. His sons are Jon M. Huntsman Jr. C’87 Hon’10, David H. Huntsman C’92, and Paul C. Huntsman WG’00. Among his grandchildren are Abigail H. Huntsman C’08, Jacqueline H. Calder GEd’08, Elizabeth K. Huntsman C’11, Allison Louise Huntsman SPP’14, Richard P. Durham W’16, Joseph R. Morgan C’15, and Paul C. Huntsman W’20. Scott C. Lea WG’59, Charlotte, NC, retired president and CEO of the packaging company Rexham; Jan. 8. Robert D. Roy W’59, Southborough, MA, founder and CEO of the furniture company Jofran; Jan. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and captain of the men’s golf team. His daughter is Randi B. Roy C’87 WG’91, and one grandson is Max Cutler C’19. Michael B. Weinberg W’59, New York, a retired attorney; Dec. 27.

1960 Dr. Bruce Cameron M’60 Gr’62, Edgecomb, ME, a retired senior research scientist at several institutes that study cancer; Jan. 5. Roscoe “Rocky” K. Fawcett Jr. C’60, Lyon Falls, NY, a retired advertising, marketing, and publishing executive at various companies; Jan. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, the Kite and Key society, and the men’s ice hockey team. Herbert W. Keuchel ChE’60, Stow, OH, a retired chemical engineer and entrepreneur; Dec. 29. Harold W. Kurtz WG’60, New York, a retired Wall Street securities executive; April 15, 2016. David Roe W’60, Wilton, CT, a retired CPA for Xerox; Jan. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. Fred W. Shaffer WG’60, Jenkintown, PA, a retired vice president and chief financial officer of the old chemical giant Rohm and Haas Company; Jan. 1. Spending his entire career at the company, he worked as a financial analyst and assistant controller at the Rohm and Haas plant in Houston, before moving to Philadelphia to be controller, and then vice president and chief financial officer from 1978 to 1997. Dr. David S. Topazian GD’60, Valencia, Venezuela, a retired oral surgeon who maintained a practice in Milford, CT; Dec. 29. After retiring from his surgery practice, he cofounded MedSend, a nonprofit organization that pays the educational debts of healthcare professionals while they serve in medical missions around the world. William H. Treworgy WG’60, Milbridge, ME, a retired chief budget director for Montgomery County, MD; Nov. 10. He became town manager of Milbridge after retiring. Dr. Paul P. Yeh GEE’60 GrE’66, Barrington, RI, a retired scientist for several prominent aerospace companies; May 31, 2017. 1961 Ralph R. Lewis WEv’61, Williamsburg, VA, a retired Getty Oil employee; Oct. 5. Roger R. Nieman WG’61, Stamford, CT, a retired stockbroker; Sept. 8. Muriel W. Seabreeze Nu’61, Jacksonville, FL, a retired nurse for the School District of Philadelphia; Nov. 17. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Kenneth L. Werden WG’61, Boca Raton, FL, a retired teacher; Sept. 23. 1962 Dr. Kurt Beran WG’62, San Diego, professor emeritus of business administration at Oregon State University and a US Army lieutenant colonel; Sept. 3. David Bernstein GAr’62, London, UK, a retired architect who strived to fix overcrowding in London’s housing; Jan. 21. 1963 George P.K. Ching WG’63, Princeton, NJ, a retired engineer who founded a petroleum processing company and later a company that developed power plants and steel rolling facilities in China; Nov. 14. He served in the Chinese Army during World War II. Dr. Roger E. Farber M’63 GM’69, Tenafly, NJ, a retired neurologist and neurology professor at the Perelman School of Medicine; Jan. 24. He came to Penn in 1989, teaching neurology with a particular emphasis on headache and pain. He opened his own private practice in 1995, the Pennsylvania Headache & Pain Center, and lectured nationwide in the development of carotid ultrasonography for stroke prevention. His wife is Dr. Abigail First Farber M’63, one son is Daniel S. Farber G’93, and one daughter is Deborah Farber-Sonnenberg L’93. Dr. J. Owen Hendley M’63 , Charlottesville, VA; May 15, 2015. He was a professor of pediatric infectious disease at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. He was awarded the Marie Lebron Prize in Pediatrics from Penn. Alan J. Malinger EE’63, Dallas, a retired engineer in the cellular phone industry; Aug. 8. Richard T. Nassberg W’63 L’68, Williamsport, PA, a retired corporate banking attorney for major firms in New York, Philadelphia, and Houston; Jan. 8. He wrote The Lender’s Handbook (1986), which became a frequently cited source of banking expertise, and later served as commissioner for Lycoming County. At Penn, he was an editor of the Law Review. Samuel S. Pearlman C’63 L’66, Pepper Pike, OH, a retired attorney; Feb. 6. At Penn, he was editor of the Law Review. One daughter is Linda Pearlman Kraner C’88. Jonathan D. Rosen W’63, Los Angeles, a retired minister and cofounder of the Universal Church of Baba’s Kitchen; Nov. 26. At Penn, he was a member of the Glee Club. 1964 Dr. Stephen B. Arluck C’64 , Somers Point, NJ, former director of emergency medicine at New York’s Mary Immaculate Hospital in Queens and a doctor in private practice; Jan. 12. He served as a ship surgeon for the US Navy during the Vietnam War. His children are Samantha J. Arluck C’00 and Michael R. Arluck W’04, and his brother is Dr. David L. Arluck C’71 M’75. James J. Foltz Jr. W’64, Scottdale, PA, a retired attorney; Dec. 21, 2016. Dr. Robert H. Graeme D’64, Allentown, PA, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in New Jersey for 50 years; Dec. 5. Dr. Douglas M. Grodin C’64, Potomac, MD, a retired US Navy medical corps officer and chief of psychiatry at the Newport Naval Hospital; Nov. 26. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN. Arthur J. Perella GME’64, Overland Park, KS, a retired mechanical engineer for General Motors; Dec. 6. Barbara A. Taylor CW’64, New York, a vice president for institutional advancement at Brooklyn College; Nov. 17. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s basketball team. 1965 Dr. Ernest B. Cohen GEE’65 GrE’69, Upper Darby, PA, a retired electrical engineering professor at Wilkes College and environmental scientist for the state of New Jersey; Sept. 25. Donald W. Dick Jr. W’65, Stuart, FL, a former executive with McCormick & Company, an herbs and spices manufacturer; Feb. 11. He later worked in merchant banking and as an entrepreneur through EuroCapital Advisors, a venture he founded and managed. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the football team. His son is J. D. Pearce C’91 WG’98, and his daughter is Hilary P. Dick C’93 G’99 Gr’06. Mary Jane Williams CW’65, Narberth, PA, a longtime fundraising professional and development director who previously served as assistant vice president for development and alumni relations at Penn; Dec. 20. At Penn, she played a leadership role in planning the nation’s first billion-dollar capital campaign. She also held development jobs at other institutions, including the New York University Medical Center, and was a published author and frequent lecturer. She was a partner at Schultz and Williams, a marketing, development, and management firm where she was planning to announce her retirement shortly before passing away. She was a member of the Trustee’s Council of Penn Women. As a student at Penn, she was a member of the women’s basketball, softball, and tennis teams, as well as Chi Omega sorority. 1966 Douglas C. Colbert WEv’66, Coatesville, PA, a retired manager at PECO and American Appliance; Jan. 30. Bertram J. Goldberg SW’66 , Marlboro, NJ, president and CEO of the Association of Jewish Families and Children’s Agencies, a nonprofit in Philadelphia; Oct. 9, 2015. Janette L. Packer GNu’66, Media, PA, a retired professor and dean of nursing at Widener University; Feb. 25. Dr. Diane Lipson Stone CW’66, Forest Hills, NY, Oct. 1. Shirley Tyree GEd’66, Philadelphia, a retired science teacher in the School District of Philadelphia and a leader of African American social organizations; Nov. 29. Mildred E. Widmyer SW’66, Topton, PA, a retired social worker; Oct. 26, at 101. 1967 Randolph F. Leong W’67, Honolulu, a retired attorney and real estate broker; Jan. 15. 1968 Dr. Thomas P. Anderson M’68, Portland, OR, a retired physician of internal medicine and later occupational medicine; May 2, 2017. C. Bryant Brink C’68 WG’76, Stowe, VT, a retired investment executive at National Life Insurance Company; Dec. 30. His brother is Michael A. Brink C’72, and his sister is Lois A. Brink Gaffigan C’76 GLA’78. T. Lowell Dean GEd’68, Dayton, PA, a retired teacher at Dayton High School; Dec. 1. 1969 Robert H. Coleman WG’69, Jamison, PA, a retired transportation executive; Nov. 22. John Craig Green L’69, Pinole, CA, a professor at the University of San Francisco; April 15. He served in the US Military Assistance Command during Vietnam. Dr. E. Jerome Hanson Jr. M’69 GM’76, Leawood, KS, a retired neurological surgeon; Jan. 28. Leonard H. Shapiro WG’69, Seattle, a retired transportation executive; March 12, 2017.

1970 Donald R. Stoddard Gr’70 , Bowie, MD, March 12, 2015. A lifelong educator, he taught at various colleges, including Skidmore College and George Mason University. In 1972, he was named a Fulbright Scholar and taught at the University of Cluj in Romania. He served as president of Strayer University from 1997 to 2002. His wife is Sharon G. Stoddard G’65. 1971 Dr. Herbert Goldberg GM’71, Broomall, PA, professor emeritus of radiology at Penn; March 26. He became a professor in 1967, an associate professor in 1971, an assistant clinical professor in 1974, and professor of radiology at the Hospital of the University Pennsylvania in 1976. He also became a professor of radiation oncology in 1978 and served as a professor of neurosurgery from 1984 until 1999. Bruce G. Silver C’71, Lake Worth, FL, an adjunct professor in Broward County and an amateur screenwriter; Dec. 10. 1972 Nina G. Albert CGS’72 CGS’07, Palm Beach, FL, a retired psychotherapist; Dec. 29. Her son is Dr. James D. Albert M’82. James J. Eyster Jr. GEd’72 , Ithaca, NY, professor emeritus at the Cornell School of Hotel Administration; April 7, 2015. He taught financial management, real estate, and initiated a course titled “Housing and Feeding the Homeless.” As part of the 2002 Olympics, he carried the Olympic Torch in Seneca Falls, NY. 1973 Freda Wilkerson Bass WG’73, Houston, a retired finance and strategic planning executive at Exxon; Dec. 27. One daughter is Drew W. Bass C’06, and one sister is Joyce S. Wilkerson CW’73. Dr. Richard M. Force GrD’73, Bethlehem, PA, executive director of Main Line Project Learning, a cooperative program for federal funding in the Lower Merion, Haverford, and Radnor school districts; Jan. 30. John J. Mathews CGS’73, Richboro, PA, Jan. 1. Peter D. Schiffrin C’73 WG’78, Washington, a management consultant and corporate executive who formerly worked as a human resources officer for Marriott International; Jan. 26. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian. June S. Tartala GNu’73, Woodbine, NJ, a retired nurse and nursing teacher at Villanova University; Aug. 30. 1974 Raymond C. Gray GEE’74, Piscataway, NJ, a retired project manager for Telcordia Technologies; Jan. 9. Dr. Katherine E. McCarthy Gr’74, Woodbridge, CT, professor emeritus at Southern Connecticut State University, where she introduced and taught one of the first women’s study classes in the country; Oct. 7, 2016. 1975 Fiorentino P. Cerullo C’75, Bethlehem, PA, a retired architect who designed luxury homes, churches, and libraries; Jan. 5. At Penn, he was a placekicker for the football team. Dr. Mark E. Josephson GM’75, Brookline, MA, a Harvard medical professor and emeritus chief of cardiovascular medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Jan. 11. A transformational figure in cardiac electrophysiology and a pioneer in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, he copublished a series of landmark studies while working at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania beginning in 1978. At HUP, he became chief of the division of cardiovascular medicine in 1981 and a full professor in 1984, before being recruited to Harvard in 1992. One daughter is Rachel L. Josephson C’91. 1976 Joel B. Antley GEE’76, Scottsdale, AZ, a systems engineer in the aerospace industry; Aug. 11. Michael I. Leavitt C’76, Bellaire, TX, a retired attorney; Aug. 15. His brother is Barry E. Leavitt C’79. 1977 Dr. Mark R. Eisner D’77, Allentown, PA, a retired endodontist and chief of endodontics at Lehigh Valley Health Network; Jan. 6. He also worked as a real estate developer. His son is Spencer D. Eisner C’14 W’14. 1978 Richard B. Graham C’78, Allendale, NJ, a longtime financial consultant, chief financial officer, and chief operations officer for major health and charitable organizations; Nov. 18. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming team. His mother is Louise Hill Graham CW’48. Dr. Glenn McCausland V’78, Glenmoore, PA, a retired veterinarian; Dec. 21. 1979 Peter J. Bollier WG’79, Acton, MA, chief financial officer at EcoChlor, a company that developed proprietary ballast water treatment systems; Feb. 5, 2016. Katherine Sutton-Smith Moyer GEd’79 Gr’86, Dover, DE, a former student counselor; Dec. 17. Two sisters are Leslie Sutton-Smith C’81 and Mary Sutton-Smith C’81.

1980 Shirley A. Smith GNu’80, Clarkdale, AZ, a retired clinical specialist in oncology at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA; Aug. 19. She implemented an inpatient hospice program and an outpatient chemotherapy clinic there. 1981 Andrea Jartman Shuman C’81, Brookline, MA, Feb. 20. At Penn, she was a member of UTV. 1983 Julia Lang Mally W’83, Westport, CT, Jan. 24. She formerly worked in finance at Citicorp and at Kidder, Peabody & Company, and later volunteered for several educational, charitable, and community organizations around Westport. Her husband is Edward P. Mally W’83, her sons are Adam D. Mally EAS’13 GEn’14 and David J. Mally EAS’15 GEn’16, and one brother is Frank F. Lang GAr’89. 1984 Jon Martin Case W’84 WG’90, East Hartford, CT, a chief compliance officer at Founders Capital Management LLC; Jan. 21. Patrick F. Whelan WG’84 , Los Angeles, founder of Pegasus Capital Group, a private equity firm; July 20. 1985 Dr. Dean G. Lorich C’85 M’90 GM’95, New York, associate director of the orthopedic trauma service at the Hospital for Special Surgery and director of the orthopedic trauma service at New York Presbyterian Hospital; Dec. 1. His wife is Dr. Deborah A. Lorich C’90. Allison Brecker Shearmur C’85, Los Angeles, a well-known Hollywood studio executive and movie producer; Jan. 19. She helped bring box-office hits like the Bourne franchise, the Hunger Games series, and recent Star Wars films to the big screen. Some other notable movies she played a role in were Erin Brockovich, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and the American Pie comedies. Known for her fierce drive and relentlessness, she worked at Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and Lionsgate, where she was president of motion picture production, before becoming an independent producer. She continued to work on movie projects even after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016. She was also known to many growing up as the third in a set of quadruplets called the “Brecker Quads,” appearing in commercials and gaining considerable attention from the media. 1987 Dr. Edward Olin Goodrich GM’87, Ardmore, PA, a former surgeon; Dec. 10. He served in the US Army as a battalion surgeon during the Korean War, earning a Silver Star for helping to treat and evacuate wounded troops. James M. Lichtman C’87, Tarzana, CA, an executive vice president and deputy general counsel at NBCUniversal; Nov. 25. His wife is Jennifer A. Lichtman C’87.

1990 Arthur P. Levy C’90, Oxford, PA, a proctor and office assistant for Penn’s Student Disabilities Services (SDS); Sept. 27. He started working at Penn in the Office of Affirmative Action in 1993 and joined SDS when it formed in 2002. 1999 Richard S. Dennison Jr. C’99, Florence, NJ, an attorney who also worked for his father’s funeral home; Jan. 22. Active in politics, he worked as an intern-level speechwriter in the Clinton White House and recently began running for the Democratic nomination to go up against US Rep. Tom MacArthur in New Jersey’s Third Congressional District. At Penn, he was a member of the sprint football team.

2003 Jordan B. Bira L’03 , Coral Springs, FL, former director of Ikir Apparel; Sept. 23, 2015. Yoonmee Chang Gr’03, Washington, an English professor at George Mason University: Jan. 18. She previously taught English and American Studies at Indiana University and played an instrumental role in the founding of Penn’s Asian American Studies program. She wrote the book Writing the Ghetto: Class, Authorship, and the Asian American Ethnic Enclave (2010).

2013 Jason K. Wolfe WG’13, Trenton, IL, a senior associate at UBS, a financial services company; Nov. 21. He scaled several mountains and completed many ultra-marathons around the world.

2020 Blaze N. Bernstein C’20, Foothill Ranch, CA, a sophomore at Penn; Jan. 1. He was the incoming managing editor of Penn Appétit, the student-run food magazine, and was a copy associate for 34th Street Magazine and Penn Review. Jonathan Lumpkin L’20, Philadelphia, a first-year Penn Law student; Jan. 15. Before coming to Penn, he graduated summa cum laude at the University of New Orleans as a history, political science, and philosophy major. 2021 William A. Steinberg C’21, Scarsdale, NY, a freshman at Penn; Dec. 31. He lived in Ware College House, where he was on the board of the Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Residential Program, and was involved with Seeds of Peace, an organization that promotes leadership to foster peace in communities around the world.