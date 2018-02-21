Obituaries

Mar|Apr 2018
1937
Dr. George Manstein C’37 M’41 GM’48, Abington, PA, a retired plastic surgeon; Dec. 2, at 99. He worked for over 40 years in the plastic surgery department at Philadelphia’s Einstein Medical Center, more than half of the time as the unit’s chair. He was an active donor to Israel’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, which named its plastic and maxillofacial surgery and microsurgical center for him and his late wife, Marial. He served in the US Army Medical Corps as an anesthesiologist during World War II. One grandchild is Adina Glick LPS’12.
1939
Marjorie Miller Luke CW’39, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Nov. 19, at 99. She served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and the women’s swimming team.
1940
Ralph Kaufman W’40, Silver Spring, MD, a retired president of the toy manufacturer Jaymar Specialty; Nov. 21. He served in the US Army during World War II. His son is Dr. James A. Kauffman C’79.
Dorothy Edge Hagerstrand O’Bannon Ed’40, Cincinnati, Sept. 10, 2016. She was a volunteer librarian and a former teacher. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
Miriam Myerson Waber Ed’40, Jenkintown, PA, a retired teacher; May 22. She carried the Olympic Torch at the 2002 Winter Olympics.
1941
Dr. Elizabeth J. Collins V’41, Saugerties, NY, a retired veterinarian who owned the Kingston Animal Hospital; Oct. 4.
Dr. Lewis M. Pagano C’41 D’43 , East Brunswick, NJ, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Dover, DE, and then Morristown, NJ, for over 40 years; Oct. 22. He served in the US Army during World War II.
1942
Bernard S. Mars W’42, Pittsburgh, a retired vice president at railway company L. B. Foster; June 11. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the men’s swimming team.
Vera Friedman Melamed CW’42, Elkins Park, PA, July 15.
Marjorie Steinberg Pressman CW’42, Los Angeles, a philanthropist and fundraiser; April 4, 2016. Her husband was the late Jacob Pressman C’40, a rabbi she worked alongside to support and bolster the Los Angeles Jewish community.
1943
Dr. Archibald R. Krenzel W’43, Santa Fe, NM, a retired psychiatrist; Nov. 29. His son is Jeffrey F. Krenzel and one daughter is Dr. Lisa J. Krenzel C’80.
Edward E. Steinhardt M’43, Bad Axe, MI, a retired urologist; Sept. 10. He served as a surgeon during World War II.
1944
Alice R. Burks CW’44, Ann Arbor, MI, a retired writer and editor; Nov. 21. She wrote children’s books and about the history of electronic computers, and she worked as a “human computer” to calculate artillery trajectories during World War II.
1945
Delmont D. Brown W’45, Findlay, OH, a retired executive and innovator for the D. S. Brown Company, a manufacturer and supplier of products for bridges and highways; Nov. 27. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the lightweight rowing team. His wife is Mildred Etter Brown Ed’47 and two sons are Delmont S. Brown W’74 and Jeffrey T. Brown W’77.
Rosemary McHenry de Lourdes Casey Mu’45 , Newtown Square, PA, a former teacher with the Philadelphia School District; July 2, 2015. After graduation, she worked at RCA, the music corporation, and taught violin to many children.
Louis McWilliams Doyle Ed’45 , Bordentown, NJ, a retired elementary school teacher; Oct. 20.
Dr. Edward S. Herman C’45 G’48, Penn Valley, PA, professor emeritus of finance at Wharton and a well-known economist and author; Nov. 11. He joined the Penn faculty in 1958 as a lecturer, became an associate professor in 1961 and a professor in 1970, before retiring from Penn in 1989. An economist and media analyst specializing in corporate and regulatory issues, he was a longtime critic of American foreign policy and cowrote the influential media studyManufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media (1988) with Noam Chomsky C’48 G’51 Gr’55 Hon’84. The widely cited book became a catchphrase for media cooperation in promoting government policies and was adapted into a documentary in 1992. He and Chomsky also wroteThe Political Economy of Human Rights (1979) and Counter-Revolutionary Violence (1973), and a compilation of his work, The Myth of the Liberal Media: An Edward Herman Reader, was published in 1999.
Dr. William D. Longaker M’45, Ithaca, NY, a retired psychiatrist; Dec. 1.
Margaret Stackpole Wallingford Ed’45 OT’46, Auburn, ME, a retired occupational therapist who counseled children with disabilities; May 10, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
1946
Harold Shaffer C’46 G’51, Wilmington, DE, a retired attorney in Pennsylvania and Delaware; Aug. 11, 2015. He served as deputy attorney general in Delaware and taught law at Temple and Widener Universities. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.
1947
Herbert J. Amdur C’47, East Atlantic Beach, NY, a retired vice president at Wells Fargo Securities; Jan. 28. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity.
Bernice A. Goldstein CW’47, Washington, DC, a retired US State Department foreign service officer with postings in Hamburg, Germany, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Aug. 31. She later worked for the US Agency for International Development in support of Latin American programs. At her request, the Goldstein family recently donated her rare 1732 book by Conrad Iken to the library at Penn’s Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies. At Penn, she was a member of WXPN. Her sister-in-law is Mindelle Goldstein Ed’55. One nephew is Steven Goldstein C’83, whose wife is Susan Grandis Goldstein C’83.
Dr. Mark S. Reed M’47, Wernersville, PA, a retired physician and director of Reading Hospital’s pathology department; June 11.
Hilda Katz Slosberg CW’47, Kalamazoo, MI, a former social worker and retired director of the Fishtown Library of Philadelphia; Nov. 27. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Her son is Dr. Eric J. Slosberg M’76.
1948
Harold Bernstein W’48, Jupiter, FL, a retired president of clothing company Infanta Knitting Mills; Dec. 1. He served in the US Army during World War II. One son is Alan R. Bernstein WG’76.
Dr. Martin H. Boone Jr. M’48, Springfield, MO, a retired anesthesiologist; Sept. 12. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Vincent D. Bradley WG’48, West Warwick, RI, a retired oil executive with Atlantic Richfield Company; Nov. 6. He was also a finance instructor at La Salle University. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning two Bronze Stars and a Presidential Unit Citation.
Floyd A. Crispin Jr. W’48, Ocala, FL, Jan. 2, 2016. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
Stanley S. Ellis C’48, Malvern, PA, founder of Ellis Garage Door Company; Nov. 4. He served in the US Army during World War II.
James L. Hudson Ed’48, Sun City West, AZ, a retired deputy executive director of the American Nurses Association; Aug. 21, 2016. He served in the US Navy during World War II, training members of the Navy’s medical corps.
Carolyn Clothier Killefer CW’48, San Francisco, an activist and volunteer; Nov. 19. She served in the US Marines during World War II.
Enid Breau Nickerson FA’48, Urbana, OH, a retired artist and teacher; Sept. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Burt B. Roens W’48, Bloomsburg, PA, a retired advertising and marketing executive; March 2, 2016. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Milton A. Wollman L’48, Blue Bell, PA, a retired attorney; Feb. 13.
1949
William B. Black Jr. WG’49, Houston, a retired financial executive who served as CEO of East End State Bank and previously worked in the Houston Chamber of Commerce; May 31. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and an Air Medal after being wounded in combat.
Fred H. Brenner WEv’49, Bryn Mawr, PA, Oct. 12.
Dr. John Cairns Jr. G’49 Gr’53, Blacksburg, VA, professor emeritus of environmental biology at Virginia Tech; Nov. 5. He worked as a curator of limnology at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia from 1948 to 1966.
Dr. Murry A. Decoteau D’49 GD’51, Baton Rouge, LA, a retired orthodontist; May 14, 2016. He served in the US Air Force during World War II.
Joseph M. Diamond GEE’49 G’50, Boulder, CO, June 6, 2015.
Dr. Richard W. Hendler G’49, Bethesda, MD, scientist emeritus for the National Institutes of Health; Aug. 8.
Leah Thompson Henzel CW’49, Burlington, VT, a former physics teacher; March 2, 2016. Her husband is John H. Henzel Ed’47 GEd’47.
Marjorie H. Johnston HUP’49, Summerville, SC, Feb. 2.
Gwendolyn Koski Ed’49, Willow Street, PA, a former nursing instructor; June 12.
Margaret “Peggy” Roberts McGoldrick CW’49, Brevard, NC, Oct. 9. She served in the US Marine Corps as a women’s liaison officer in Philadelphia during the Korean War. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.
Dr. Arthur Richards Jr. V’49, Slippery Rock, PA, a retired veterinarian specializing in innovative surgical techniques; Dec. 18. He was honored by the Veterinary Medical Alumni Society of the University of Pennsylvania for his efforts in the field of veterinary medicine in 1985.
Charles B. Ruttenberg L’49, Washington, DC, a retired partner at the law firm Arent Fox, specializing in intellectual property and antitrust law; Feb. 27, 2017. One daughter is Valerie H. Ruttenberg L’87.
Jack L. Yampolsky W’49, Wynnewood, PA, a retired CPA; Sept. 30.
Frederick H. Zimmerli GEE’49 , Sellersville, PA, a retired electrical engineer at Rohm and Haas Company; Oct. 15.
1950
Charles H. Bell C’50, Saint Simons Island, GA, a retired executive vice president at chemical company W. R. Grace; Dec. 21.
Alberto Chamorro ChE’50 , Granada, Nicaragua, a retired head of a family-run consumer goods company; Oct. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. His son is Alberto J. Chamorro W’78, and five grandchildren are Alberto J. Chamorro III C’05, Carolina M. Chamorro C’09, Valeria M. Chamorro C’10, Denise M. Chamorro C’13, and Daniela C. Chamorro C’15.
John A. Hewitt W’50, Atlanta, a retired oil and gas company manager; April 17.
John R. Schieber ChE’50, Holland, PA, a retired water treatment specialist at the old Betz Laboratories; Sept. 20. He served in the US Army during World War II.
Dr. H. Newton Spencer M’50 GM’58, Ardmore, PA, a retired orthopedic surgeon; Nov. 3. He volunteered for several medical mission trips to Haiti and was a class agent for his Penn medical school class. He served in the US Air Force as a flight surgeon during the Korean War. His wife is Dr. Mary Johnston Spencer CW’44 M’48, and one son is Daniel N. Spencer WG’77.
1951
Charles R. Armbruster W’51, Ewing, NJ, a retired supervisor for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury; Nov. 3. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing team and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His wife is Louise Borchers Armbruster CW’51.
Joseph M. Brightbill Ed’51, Hummelstown, PA, a retired principal of Central Dauphin High School; July 12. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Edward C. Dearden W’51, Villanova, PA, a retired investment counselor who established the firm Dearden, Maguire, Weaver & Barrett; June 5. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity.
Joseph A. Diraddo C’51, Charleston, SC, a retired reverend; Oct. 6.
Herbert E. Estrada Jr. EE’51, Annapolis, MD, a retired nuclear engineer; Nov. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
Dr. William W. Flanagan Jr. D’51, Dover, DE, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Dover for 45 years; June 25. He served in the US Navy during World War II.
Emanuel “Manny” Lapreziosa C’51, Limerick, PA, a retired director of technology at Occidental Chemical; July 16. He earned several patents for chemical process innovations over the course of his career. He served in the US Army during World War II. His daughter is Diane Lapreziosa CW’74.
Dr. Marvin Herbert Sleisenger GM’51, Kentfield, CA, a retired medical professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and chief of medical service at the San Francisco Veterans Administration Hospital; Oct. 19. He served in the US Navy Medical Corps during the Korean War.
Dr. John F. Weigen GM’51 GrM’52, Palo Alto, CA, a retired radiologist; Oct. 20, 2016.
Dr. Allen E. Yeakel M’51 GM’61, Imlay City, MI, a retired anesthesiologist who maintained a practice at Lancaster (PA) General Hospital; Oct. 22. He previously worked as a professor of anesthesiology at Penn State. He served in the US Navy during World War II.
1952
Thomas B. T. Baldwin C’52, Media, PA, a retired sales executive for Southco Incorporated, a manufacturer of industrial-grade fasteners, latches, and hinges; Oct. 10. He helped facilitate the company’s move from Philadelphia to Concordville, PA, when more space was needed in the mid-1960s, bringing many jobs to what was then a rural, undeveloped part of Delaware County. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II.
Stephen M. Bragin W’52, Belleair Bluffs, FL, a retired development director for the University of South Florida; Sept. 13. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
Dr. Kenyon S. Cardoza W’52, Honolulu, a retired dentist; July 3. At Penn, he was on the men’s lightweight rowing team.
Patricia Black McCreary HUP’52, Beaver, PA, Oct. 20. Her late husband was Dr. Thomas W. McCreary M’55 GM’61.
Pierre A. Rochat C’52, Bernardsville, NJ, a retired bond broker; Feb. 21, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
Elizabeth Horn Rockafellow Nu’52 GNu’65 , New Britain, PA, a retired nursing instructor; Oct. 13.
Ernest W. Systrom Jr. W’52, Cooperstown, NY, a retired salesman for various manufacturing companies; Oct. 27, 2016. He served in the US Army as a medic during World War II.
George W. Tracy C’52, Lansdale, PA, a retired lawyer; June 6, 2015. He served as a lieutenant for the US Navy during the Korean War, and from 1968 to 1970 he was assistant district attorney in Montgomery County, PA.
1953
Leslie M. Hartman L’53, San Francisco, a retired attorney; Sept. 30.
Anne Fox Hayes CW’53, Haverford, PA, a retired flower arranger who was an active participant in the Philadelphia Flower Show for over 40 years; April 8, 2016. Her husband is John Freeman Hayes Ar’50.
Dr. Gordon B. Kemp GM’53, Naples, FL, a retired physician; Aug. 10.
Donald P. Kriebel Ar’53, Philadelphia, a retired architect; Oct. 7.
1954
Herbert G. Altman W’54, Ambler, PA, a retired pharmaceutical executive; Aug. 13. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.
Dr. Leonard R. Bogaev M’54 GM’58 , Fredericksburg, VA, a retired urologist who maintained a practice in Jonesboro, AR; Oct. 20.
Robert F. Brennan W’54, Pittsford, NY, a retired Kodak executive; March 6. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and spent 20 years as a commander in the Naval Reserves.
John Joseph Crawford C’54 M’58 GM’61, Alameda, CA, a physician and surgeon in private practice; March 27, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
William L. Glosser L’54, Johnstown, PA, a retired attorney and US magistrate judge; Dec. 15. One daughter is Jill P. Glosser C’80.
Ross G. Willoh Jr. GME’54 , Athens, AL, retired chief of engine research at NASA Lewis Research Center; Oct. 16.
1955
Dr. Florence J. Chinn GM’55, Honolulu, a retired physician who made vital contributions to women’s health in Hawaii; Sept. 20.
Dr. Peter H. Craig V’55 G’58, Holland, NJ, a retired pharmaceutical executive with Mobil and a former pathology instructor at the veterinary schools at Penn and Cornell; Nov. 25. His wife is Dr. Suzanne J. Smith V’82.
Dr. George B. Lawson M’55, Gorham, ME, a retired physician and medical director at several hospitals; Nov. 11.
Dr. Janet Scheff GCP’55 Gr’72, Baltimore, a retired professor of social planning at the University of Puerto Rico; Nov. 6.
1956
William S. Dalton WG’56, New Port Richey, FL, a retired corporate consultant; May 19. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Thomas E. Davey WG’56, Houston, a retired entrepreneur and real estate broker; Sept. 1. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.
Herbert G. Hagerty G’56, Washington, a retired US Foreign Service officer and former US Navy lieutenant commander; Dec. 7. While in the Foreign Service, he survived a 1979 attack on the US Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, later receiving awards of valor for his role during the siege.
Sheldon “Shelly” Margolis W’56, Gladwyne, PA, retired CEO of Margolis Wine & Spirits; Dec. 17. One daughter is Heather Dawn Margolis GEd’98.
Dr. Ronald B. Pitkow C’56 M’60 GM’69 , Huntingdon Valley, PA, a retired orthopedic surgeon; Oct. 20.
Donald M. Shachat W’56, Hoboken, NJ, a retired controller for the Newark Chamber of Commerce; Dec. 13.
Dr. Irving R. Spector D’56, Valley Stream, NY, a retired dentist; Nov. 8. His sons are Bruce T. Spector C’87 and Lawrence A. Spector W’80 WG’81 L’84, and one grandchild is Jacob S. Spector EAS’13 GEng’13.
Charles H. Turner III ChE’56, Mabank, TX, a retired financial planner who previously worked as a chemical engineer; Oct. 6. One granddaughter is Kimberly G. Anderson EAS’10.
1957
E. William Bricker EF’57, Reading, PA, a retired auditor for the oil company ARCO; Oct. 24.
Dr. Bruce A. Frankenfield M’57, Catasauqua, PA, a retired physician who maintained a practice in Allentown; Dec. 26, 2016. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
George Graboys L’57, Providence, RI, a retired banking executive and former Citizens Bank CEO; Dec. 16.
William T. Hill W’57, Salem, SC, a retired secretary and treasurer of his own manufacturing company; Aug. 25.
Dr. Ellen L. Michelmore Nu’57, Lafayette Hill, PA, a former nursing professor at West Chester University; Feb. 8, 2016.
Dr. Francis Petruccelli D’57, Bethlehem, PA, a retired orthodontist; Oct. 29. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. One daughter is Catherine M. Petruccelli Bryan Nu’84 GNu’88, whose son is Peter B. Bryan C’16.
Marilyn Davis Shurilla DH’57, Schnecksville, PA, a retired dental hygienist; Nov. 6.
Erik S. Taylor WG’57, Denver, a retired trust officer at the Colorado National Bank; Nov. 27.
1958
Dorothy Diehl Dickie Nu’58, Mifflinburg, PA, a retired nurse; Oct. 15. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s tennis and swimming teams.
Jacques Geisenberger Jr. L’58, Lancaster, PA, a retired attorney specializing in bankruptcy law; Nov. 10. He maintained a practice for nearly 60 years and worked for the same firm of his late father Jacques H. Geisenberger L’27.
Dr. William Randolph “Randy” Johnson Jr. Gr’58, North Chesterfield, VA, a retired chemist and senior scientist in the research and development division at Philip Morris; Dec. 3. He was also a former Richmond School Board chairman and a benefactor of a local elementary school.
Stephen D. Morgan W’58, Marlton, NJ, a retired attorney who maintained a practice in Cherry Hill, NJ, for over 50 years; Nov. 30. He was an emeritus board member of the Philadelphia Zoo. Two sons are Kenneth M. Morgan C’89 and Darin Ross Morgan C’94.
Marvin Weiss L’58, Hatboro, PA, a retired corporate attorney for several Center City law firms; Nov. 12.
1959
Elizabeth Anne Gilbert Ackerman G’59, Drexel Hill, PA, Nov. 15, 2016.
Joseph Cikalo EE’59 GEE’6 3, Pompton Plains, NJ, a retired engineer in the aerospace industry; Oct. 10. He later raised money toward the advancement of artistic studies for school-age children in his birthplace of Kamenobrid, Ukraine. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.
Dr. Robert J. Eberhart V’59, Pittsburgh, professor emeritus of veterinary medicine at Penn State University; Aug. 12. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. One son is Peter D. Eberhart C’92.
Michael P. King L’59, Haddonfield, NJ, a retired New Jersey appellate judge whose writings shaped landmark cases; Nov. 25. He wrote more than 400 published opinions before retiring from the bench in 2005, including an education parity case that set the stage for improved public school funding. His wife is Jane Gifford King Ed’61.
Dr. Philip L. Maloney GD’59, Quincy, MA, retired director of dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery at Boston Medical Center; Nov. 16. His wife is Frances Kozec Maloney Nu’60.
Barbara M. McGlinn Nu’59 , Rock Hall, MD, a retired nurse and hospice director; Oct. 12.
Nancy Smith Michener CW’59, Maple Glen, PA, Nov. 14. At Penn, she was president of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her husband is Evan W. Michener III W’58, and her brother is John H. Smith III W’62.
Robert P. Murphy WG’59 , Seekonk, MA, a retired head of the old Fairfield Optical Company; Oct. 17. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.
1960
Dr. Lester L. Beck V’60, Williamsport, PA, a retired veterinarian who established the Loyalsock Animal Hospital; Oct. 14.
Dr. James E. Dynan M’60 GM’67, Fleming Island, FL, a retired chief of surgery at North Penn Hospital in Lansdale, PA; Aug. 19. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. One daughter is Dr. Linda Marie Dynan C’86.
Patricia E. Michael W’60, Lorain, OH, a retired interior decorator; Nov. 11. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Stephen H. Pitkin GCP’60, Stuart, FL, a retired planning director for cities in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Florida; Aug. 7.
Dr. Wendell B. Whitacre GM’60 GM’71, Tucson, AZ, a retired plastic surgeon; Oct. 20. One son is Dr. Marc M. Whitacre M’79.
1961
Robert A. Gensburg C’61, Lyndon, VT, a retired civil rights attorney; Nov. 9.
Jean Woodcock Haring GEd’61, Brevard, NC, a retired teacher; Dec. 31, 2015.
George P. Hill Ed’61 GEd’68, Coopersburg, PA, a retired college professor who also worked in management development for several companies; Nov. 14.
Dr. Joseph D. Lubin GM’61, Philadelphia, a retired anesthesiologist; Sept. 19. One daughter is Lisa F. Lubin C’90.
1962
Edward Abramson Gr’62, New Holland, PA, an employee of DuPont and teacher of physics at the University of Delaware; July 13, 2015.
Ada Block Alpern DH’62, Port Charlotte, FL, a retired office manager for her husband’s orthodontic practice; July 21.
Michael C. Douglass W’62, Hollywood, FL, May 30.
Spencer A. Manthorpe L’62, Glenmoore, PA, a retired Pennsylvania state department administrative law judge and former chief counsel for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; Nov. 19.
H. Hickman Rowland Jr. W’62, New Castle, DE, retired head of tugboat company Wilmington Tug; Nov. 12. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, as well as the wrestling and heavyweight rowing teams.
1963
John H. Bunch Jr. PT’63, Raleigh, NC, a retired physical therapist; May 10, 2015.
Dr. Bernard R. Grunstra Gr’63, Johnson City, TN, a retired supervisor at an electronics company; Nov. 8. He taught philosophy at Penn for 10 years after earning his Ph.D. He served in the US Army during World War II.
Raymond Zabel Jr. W’63, Georgetown, SC, a retired rental company owner and former steel company employee; Sept. 17.
1964
Jonathan C. Brenner C’64, New York, Dec. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.
Peter Hoyt Brown Ar’64 GAr’66 GCP’66 GFA’66, Houston, a retired architect and member of the Houston City Council; Dec. 12. Known as “Pedestrian Pete” for trying to make Houston neighborhoods more pedestrian-friendly, he ran and lost for mayor in 2009. He was also a former adjunct professor at Penn. His brother is Christopher J. Brown GAr’69 GCP’70.
Marsha Wright Johnson CW’64, Sarasota, FL, Nov. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her husband is Richard S. Johnson W’64, with whom she spent 30 years living in various countries in Asia.
Philip S. Letsinger GCP’64, Raleigh, NC, a retired city planner and emergency management coordinator for North Carolina; Oct. 24.
Philip N. Miller C’64, Bluffton, SC, Aug. 29, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the baseball team.
Sherryl Rosenbaum Perry G’64, Wynnewood, PA, an attorney; Aug. 2, 2015.
Dr. Peter J. Reilly Gr’64, Ames, IA, a retired professor of chemical engineering at Iowa State University; Nov. 2.
1965
Alexander London GCh’65, Lockport, NY, a retired chemical engineer who worked on satellites and rocket boosters; Dec. 14, 2016.
John Lloyd Marshall W’65, Woodbridge, CA, a retired investment officer; Aug. 8, 2015. He completed officer training at the ROTC here and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star and Defense Meritorious Medal. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and rowed with lightweight crew.
Dr. Anthony J. Pagano D’65, Wayne, PA, a retired dentist; Nov. 28.
Susan J. Ross CW’65 L’69, Scottsdale, AZ, a retired attorney who maintained a practice in Taos, NM, before joining a firm in Phoenix; Nov. 5.
Dr. Frank P. Ryba G’65, Comstock Park, MI, May 29, 2016, at 100. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Army as first lieutenant.
1966
Nelle Cowder Kearns Nu’66 , Mullica Hill, NJ, a retired registered nurse and former US Air Force captain; Oct. 15. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
1967
Marilyn “Mimi” Ware CW’67, Denver, a retired US ambassador to Finland, a former trustee of Penn Health System, and a former Penn Medicine board member; Dec. 14. Beginning in 1991, she served Penn as a member of the trustee board of the Medical Center and of the Board of Overseers of the School of Medicine. In 1993, she became a member of the University of Pennsylvania Health System trustee board, and in 1995 she joined this board’s executive committee. By 2002 she became a member of the Penn Medicine board as well as its executive committee. She held the committee position until 2005 and the board position until 2007. A longtime Republican fundraiser, she was Lancaster County’s GOP chair from 1978 to 1980 and cochaired Tom Ridge’s successful 1994 run for Pennsylvania Governor. President George W. Bush chose her to serve as ambassador to Finland from 2006 to 2008, and she was a delegate at large to the 2004 and 2008 Republican National Conventions. Her sister is Carol Elizabeth Ware Nu’73, and her father was the late US Congressman John H. Ware III W’30.
1968
David E. Ball W’68, Keene Valley, NY, Nov. 25. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track team.
Dr. Susan Kaplan Becker CW’68 Gr’73 WG’79, New York, a marketing communication consultant; Sept. 25.
Sir Peter Burt WG’68, North Berwick, UK, a financial executive who was head of the Bank of Scotland; Nov. 28. He joined the Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh in 1975 in the international oil and energy department, before rising to become head of the international division in 1985, treasurer and chief general manager in 1988, and chief executive in 1996. He was knighted for his contributions to the banking industry, and later served as chairman of UK television network ITV.
Dr. Gertrude Elizabeth Camm M’68, Orlando, FL, a retired physician; Jan. 16, 2016.
Therese Stern Grodsky CW’68, Mobile, AL, a longtime director of Mobile’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program; Nov. 1. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority.
Dr. William Edward “Ed” Hildebrand III C’68, Park City, UT, a retired emergency room physician; Dec. 13. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. At Penn, he was a member of the wrestling team and Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.
William E. Hockenbury WEv’68, Newtown Square, PA, a retired professional baseball player in the minor leagues; Oct. 11, 2016. He served in the US Navy during World War II.
Nicholas Rex Jennings WG’68, Dallas, TX, a retired insurance executive; May 9.
1969
Joan R. Prusko Nu’69, Benbrook, TX, a retired flight nurse and pediatric nurse practitioner in the US Air Force; Oct. 30.
Donald O. Voit GCh’69, Ogden, UT, Aug. 8.
1970
Anthony W. Deering WG’70, Baltimore, a retired CEO of the old Rouse Company, which he helped grow into one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers before its $12.6 billion sale in 2004; Nov. 10. One daughter is Maron Deering WG’10.
Joseph R. DiSanto ASC’70, Millersville, PA, communications manager at Armstrong World Industries, a wall and ceiling manufacturer, and a professor of business writing for Lebanon Valley College; June 28, 2015. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Larysa Odezynsky Kilpatrick Nu’70, Rockledge, PA, a retired school nurse; June 17.
Dr. Robert E. Levine Gr’70, Sierra Vista, AZ, a retired computer engineer for the US Department of Defense’s Joint Interoperability Test Command; Oct. 31. His wife is Diane Goldberg Levine G’67.
Regina M. Quinn GNu’70, Springfield, PA, a retired nursing educator and patient care specialist; Nov. 18. Part of her career was spent at Penn, where she was a teacher and coordinator for courses in leadership roles in nursing, senior medical/surgical nursing, and fundamentals in nursing.
1971
Harriett H. Ennis CGS’71 GEd’74 Gr’88, Greenville, SC, Nov. 15.
Harry D. George W’71, Evansville, IN, a staff attorney for American General Financial Services; Sept. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band.
Paul L. Norris G’71, Granby, CT, Oct. 28.
Henry Gene Schneps GEE’71, Cleveland, former head of printing company Custom Graphics; Nov. 29. His wife is Dr. Suzanne Abt Schneps GEd’70.
1973
Edward S. Flanagan C’73, Burlington, VT, a former Vermont auditor of accounts and state senator who was credited as the country’s first openly gay lawmaker elected to statewide office; Nov. 3. He was first elected auditor in 1992 and was elected to three additional two-year terms, including two after he came out as gay in 1995. He was elected to the state senate in 2004 and held that position until 2011, even after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a 2005 car crash. He was the Democratic nominee in Vermont’s US Senate contest in 2000, becoming the first openly gay individual to be nominated by a major party as a candidate for US Senate. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and an all-Ivy League defensive tackle for the football team. He returned to speak to students at Penn about tolerance of homosexuality in the mid-1990s shortly after coming out.
Mechele Flaum G’73, New York, a retired brand director who formed the company Marketing Fire, which analyzed consumer trends; Nov. 10.
Dr. Thomas C. Leonard D’73, Wallingford, PA, a dentist who maintained a practice in Center City Philadelphia for over 40 years; Oct. 23. His brother is Dr. John J. Leonard D’71, with whom he ran his practice.
1974
Beth Phillips Fine CW’74, Washington, a program specialist for the US Department of education; Oct. 11.
John W. Noe Gr’74, Sound Beach, NY, a physicist, researcher and mentor at Stony Brook University; Nov. 18.
1975
Tyrone R. Burkett SW’75, Glenside, PA, a health education lecturer and physical education instructor at Penn State Abington; Jan. 11.
1976
Leslie L. Beller G’76, Brooklyn, NY, a longtime civic volunteer of her Park Slope neighborhood and a board member of the Brooklyn Museum; Oct. 30. Her husband is Alan L. Beller L’76, her daughter is Elizabeth C. Beller C’01 G’02, and her sister is Collie L. Hutter WG’70.
Sherry Rennert Kreek WG’76, Bronxville, NY, manager of SDSH Salon; Jan. 28, 2015. Her husband is Robert M. Kreek WG’75.
Michael I. Leavitt C’76, Bellaire, TX, an attorney; Aug. 15.
1977
Linda Rose Filipkowski Nu’77, Scranton, PA, a college nursing instructor at Marywood University and Penn State Worthington Scranton; Sept. 19.
1978
Barbara S. Aycock WG’78, Bucksport, ME, a retired US Foreign Service employee; July 24.
1979
Paul D. Chapman WG’79, Houston, a founding partner and chief development officer at Belmont Village, a senior living company with over 25 communities across the US and Mexico; Nov. 29.
Clara Montgomery Coan Nu’79, New Hope, PA, a former school nurse at Friends Select school and director of the health center at George School; June 14, 2015.
1980
Dr. Stephen W. Barsanti V’80 , Alton, NH, a retired veterinarian who ran the Alton Veterinary Clinic for 30 years; Oct. 18.
Ilene Pearlman Plave W’80, Rockville, MD, a former certified internal auditor for Marriott International; Oct. 16.
James R. Reardon Jr. W’80 , Scotch Plains, NJ, an international energy consultant and former vice president of customer service at Elizabethtown Gas Company; Oct. 18.
Heidi A. Scanlon C’80, Hartford, CT, a teacher at Hartford Public High School; Nov. 5.
Shirley Ann Smith GNu’80, Clarkdale, AZ, a retired nurse clinical specialist in oncology at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where she pioneered an inpatient hospice program, an outpatient chemotherapy clinic, and various counseling and educational services; Aug. 19.
1981
Carol Susan Goloff SW’81 WG’81, South Portland, ME, a retired social worker who served as executive director of a Portland YMCA; Nov. 13.
1982
Deborah S. Schiffrin Gr’82, Bethesda, MD, a professor of linguistics at Georgetown University; July 20. One of the first linguists to pay close attention to the way people tell stories in conversation, she emerged as a prominent scholar in her field and wrote several books, book chapters, and articles. She was chair of Georgetown’s linguistic department from 2003 to 2009. Her husband is Dr. Louis M. Scavo M’83.
1984
Marcia R. Taylor GM’84, Wynnewood, PA, a dermatologist and advocate for breast cancer research; Sept. 26, 2015.
1985
John W. Ashe GEng’85 Gr’89, Dobbs Ferry, NY, a former United Nations General Assembly president and UN ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda; June 22, 2016.
1986
Reed L. Engle GLA’86, Savannah, GA, a longtime historical landscape architect for the US National Park Service; Nov. 13. He retired as the director of cultural resources at Shenandoah National Park, where he oversaw archaeology, architecture, historic preservation compliance, and archive and museum collections.
1987
John Garrett Nevius G’87 GEng’87, Brooklyn, NY, a hydrogeologist and civil engineer for the US Environmental Protection Agency who later became founding chair of the firm Anderson Kill P.C.’s environmental law group; Aug. 12.
Gail Reichstein Rex C’87, Lincoln, VT, an acupuncturist, author, and editor; Aug. 17, 2016.
1995
Dr. John S. Milne Gr’95, Venice, FL, a manufacturing director at a chemical company; Oct. 10.
1996
Helen L. Plocha SW’96, Portland, OR, a clinical social worker at Mercy Medical Center; Aug. 26.
2001
Bruce Pringle CGS’01, Audubon, NJ, an environmental engineer; Nov. 26.
2005
Brian D. Duncan GCP’05 GFA’05, Portland, OR, founder of Arvak Energy Solutions, which installed residential solar energy systems in the Philadelphia area; Oct. 16.
2006
Shaunya G. James C’06, Brooklyn, NY, an attorney for the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation; Dec. 14. She was recently honored for her outstanding dedication and commitment to the Penn Alumni Interview Program.
2007
Ralph Cohen CGS’07, Jenkintown, PA, a retired head of his own construction company; Oct. 26. He served in the US Navy during World War II.
Robert A. Greenstein, Laguna Niguel, CA, associate professor emeritus of psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine; Nov. 8. He joined the Philadelphia VA Medical Center in 1974 as a clinician and investigator in the Center for Studies of Addiction, where he contributed to a study of opiate receptor antagonists. At Penn, he became an assistant clinical professor in 1976, a clinical assistant professor in 1979, and a clinical associate professor in 1985, receiving in 2003 the Blockley-Osler Award, which recognizes a faculty member for excellence in teaching modern clinical medicine. He was also director of HUP Outpatient Psychiatry Service in the late 1980s and ’90s, training many psychiatry residents in that role. He was named associate professor emeritus of psychiatry in 2005.
Dr. Edward S. Herman. See Class of 1945.
Marion Kreiter, Palmyra, PA, a retired Penn math-physics librarian; Nov. 18. After serving as a civilian librarian for the US Army overseas and in other places around the country, she came to Penn in 1956, serving as head of the math-physics library from 1952 until her retirement in 1986.
Fred Leonard, Merion Station, PA, a longtime rowing coach for Penn; Aug. 29. After coaching at the Haverford School, he served as Penn’s lightweight rowing coach from 1964 to 1991, compiling a 109–81 overall record in cup races, including undefeated finishes in four straight seasons from 1975–78. Under his guidance, the Quakers’ varsity eight won an EARC Sprints title in 1976 and their varsity four won the IRA Regatta national championship in 1982. In 2016, the Fred W. Leonard Men’s Lightweight Rowing Head Coach Endowment Fund was created, with more than 50 former rowers raising more than $1 million. He also ran the Leonard Insurance Group, which became the world’s largest provider of rowing equipment insurance. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Dr. Carole Marcus, Philadelphia, a professor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an associate director of Penn’s Institute for Translational Research; Nov. 19. A pioneering sleep researcher, she worked in the pediatric faculty at Johns Hopkins University before joining CHOP and Penn Medicine in 2003. At the time of her death she was professor of pediatrics at CHOP and the Perelman School of Medicine; director of the Sleep Center at CHOP; codirector of the Clinical and Translational Science Award at Penn; pediatric associate director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics; and the R. Anderson Pew Distinguished Chair in Pediatrics at CHOP. In 2015, she received the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Mentor Award. She studied the pathophysiology of childhood obstructive sleep apnea, developmental aspects of ventilatory and upper airway control, upper airway collapsibility and arousal mechanisms during sleep and sleep-disordered breathing. Among other honors, she received the 2015 William C. Dement Academic Achievement Award from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
Regina M. Quinn. See Class of 1970.
Ricardo Teles, Bryn Mawr, PA, professor and chair of periodontics at Penn Dental Medicine; Dec. 11. He joined the Penn faculty earlier this year with his wife, Flavia Teles, associate professor in Penn Dental’s department of microbiology. A native of Brazil, he previously worked at the University of North Carolina and the Forsyth Institute. His research focused on the cause and treatment of periodontal diseases, and he was the principal investigator and co-investigator on many National Institutes of Health-funded clinical trials focusing on the etiology and pathogenesis of periodontal diseases and the clinical and biological effects of periodontal therapies.
Marilyn Ware. See Class of 1967.