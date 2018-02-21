Obituaries

Mar|Apr 2018



1937 Dr. George Manstein C’37 M’41 GM’48, Abington, PA, a retired plastic surgeon; Dec. 2, at 99. He worked for over 40 years in the plastic surgery department at Philadelphia’s Einstein Medical Center, more than half of the time as the unit’s chair. He was an active donor to Israel’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, which named its plastic and maxillofacial surgery and microsurgical center for him and his late wife, Marial. He served in the US Army Medical Corps as an anesthesiologist during World War II. One grandchild is Adina Glick LPS’12. 1939 Marjorie Miller Luke CW’39, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Nov. 19, at 99. She served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and the women’s swimming team.

1940 Ralph Kaufman W’40, Silver Spring, MD, a retired president of the toy manufacturer Jaymar Specialty; Nov. 21. He served in the US Army during World War II. His son is Dr. James A. Kauffman C’79. Dorothy Edge Hagerstrand O’Bannon Ed’40, Cincinnati, Sept. 10, 2016. She was a volunteer librarian and a former teacher. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Miriam Myerson Waber Ed’40, Jenkintown, PA, a retired teacher; May 22. She carried the Olympic Torch at the 2002 Winter Olympics. 1941 Dr. Elizabeth J. Collins V’41, Saugerties, NY, a retired veterinarian who owned the Kingston Animal Hospital; Oct. 4. Dr. Lewis M. Pagano C’41 D’43 , East Brunswick, NJ, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Dover, DE, and then Morristown, NJ, for over 40 years; Oct. 22. He served in the US Army during World War II. 1942 Bernard S. Mars W’42, Pittsburgh, a retired vice president at railway company L. B. Foster; June 11. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the men’s swimming team. Vera Friedman Melamed CW’42, Elkins Park, PA, July 15. Marjorie Steinberg Pressman CW’42, Los Angeles, a philanthropist and fundraiser; April 4, 2016. Her husband was the late Jacob Pressman C’40, a rabbi she worked alongside to support and bolster the Los Angeles Jewish community. 1943 Dr. Archibald R. Krenzel W’43, Santa Fe, NM, a retired psychiatrist; Nov. 29. His son is Jeffrey F. Krenzel and one daughter is Dr. Lisa J. Krenzel C’80. Edward E. Steinhardt M’43, Bad Axe, MI, a retired urologist; Sept. 10. He served as a surgeon during World War II. 1944 Alice R. Burks CW’44, Ann Arbor, MI, a retired writer and editor; Nov. 21. She wrote children’s books and about the history of electronic computers, and she worked as a “human computer” to calculate artillery trajectories during World War II. 1945 Delmont D. Brown W’45, Findlay, OH, a retired executive and innovator for the D. S. Brown Company, a manufacturer and supplier of products for bridges and highways; Nov. 27. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the lightweight rowing team. His wife is Mildred Etter Brown Ed’47 and two sons are Delmont S. Brown W’74 and Jeffrey T. Brown W’77. Rosemary McHenry de Lourdes Casey Mu’45 , Newtown Square, PA, a former teacher with the Philadelphia School District; July 2, 2015. After graduation, she worked at RCA, the music corporation, and taught violin to many children. Louis McWilliams Doyle Ed’45 , Bordentown, NJ, a retired elementary school teacher; Oct. 20. Dr. Edward S. Herman C’45 G’48, Penn Valley, PA, professor emeritus of finance at Wharton and a well-known economist and author; Nov. 11. He joined the Penn faculty in 1958 as a lecturer, became an associate professor in 1961 and a professor in 1970, before retiring from Penn in 1989. An economist and media analyst specializing in corporate and regulatory issues, he was a longtime critic of American foreign policy and cowrote the influential media studyManufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media (1988) with Noam Chomsky C’48 G’51 Gr’55 Hon’84. The widely cited book became a catchphrase for media cooperation in promoting government policies and was adapted into a documentary in 1992. He and Chomsky also wroteThe Political Economy of Human Rights (1979) and Counter-Revolutionary Violence (1973), and a compilation of his work, The Myth of the Liberal Media: An Edward Herman Reader, was published in 1999. Dr. William D. Longaker M’45, Ithaca, NY, a retired psychiatrist; Dec. 1. Margaret Stackpole Wallingford Ed’45 OT’46, Auburn, ME, a retired occupational therapist who counseled children with disabilities; May 10, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. 1946 Harold Shaffer C’46 G’51, Wilmington, DE, a retired attorney in Pennsylvania and Delaware; Aug. 11, 2015. He served as deputy attorney general in Delaware and taught law at Temple and Widener Universities. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. 1947 Herbert J. Amdur C’47, East Atlantic Beach, NY, a retired vice president at Wells Fargo Securities; Jan. 28. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. Bernice A. Goldstein CW’47, Washington, DC, a retired US State Department foreign service officer with postings in Hamburg, Germany, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Aug. 31. She later worked for the US Agency for International Development in support of Latin American programs. At her request, the Goldstein family recently donated her rare 1732 book by Conrad Iken to the library at Penn’s Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies. At Penn, she was a member of WXPN. Her sister-in-law is Mindelle Goldstein Ed’55. One nephew is Steven Goldstein C’83, whose wife is Susan Grandis Goldstein C’83. Dr. Mark S. Reed M’47, Wernersville, PA, a retired physician and director of Reading Hospital’s pathology department; June 11. Hilda Katz Slosberg CW’47, Kalamazoo, MI, a former social worker and retired director of the Fishtown Library of Philadelphia; Nov. 27. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Her son is Dr. Eric J. Slosberg M’76. 1948 Harold Bernstein W’48, Jupiter, FL, a retired president of clothing company Infanta Knitting Mills; Dec. 1. He served in the US Army during World War II. One son is Alan R. Bernstein WG’76. Dr. Martin H. Boone Jr. M’48, Springfield, MO, a retired anesthesiologist; Sept. 12. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Vincent D. Bradley WG’48, West Warwick, RI, a retired oil executive with Atlantic Richfield Company; Nov. 6. He was also a finance instructor at La Salle University. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning two Bronze Stars and a Presidential Unit Citation. Floyd A. Crispin Jr. W’48, Ocala, FL, Jan. 2, 2016. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Stanley S. Ellis C’48, Malvern, PA, founder of Ellis Garage Door Company; Nov. 4. He served in the US Army during World War II. James L. Hudson Ed’48, Sun City West, AZ, a retired deputy executive director of the American Nurses Association; Aug. 21, 2016. He served in the US Navy during World War II, training members of the Navy’s medical corps. Carolyn Clothier Killefer CW’48, San Francisco, an activist and volunteer; Nov. 19. She served in the US Marines during World War II. Enid Breau Nickerson FA’48, Urbana, OH, a retired artist and teacher; Sept. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Burt B. Roens W’48, Bloomsburg, PA, a retired advertising and marketing executive; March 2, 2016. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Milton A. Wollman L’48, Blue Bell, PA, a retired attorney; Feb. 13. 1949 William B. Black Jr. WG’49, Houston, a retired financial executive who served as CEO of East End State Bank and previously worked in the Houston Chamber of Commerce; May 31. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and an Air Medal after being wounded in combat. Fred H. Brenner WEv’49, Bryn Mawr, PA, Oct. 12. Dr. John Cairns Jr. G’49 Gr’53, Blacksburg, VA, professor emeritus of environmental biology at Virginia Tech; Nov. 5. He worked as a curator of limnology at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia from 1948 to 1966. Dr. Murry A. Decoteau D’49 GD’51, Baton Rouge, LA, a retired orthodontist; May 14, 2016. He served in the US Air Force during World War II. Joseph M. Diamond GEE’49 G’50, Boulder, CO, June 6, 2015. Dr. Richard W. Hendler G’49, Bethesda, MD, scientist emeritus for the National Institutes of Health; Aug. 8. Leah Thompson Henzel CW’49, Burlington, VT, a former physics teacher; March 2, 2016. Her husband is John H. Henzel Ed’47 GEd’47. Marjorie H. Johnston HUP’49, Summerville, SC, Feb. 2. Gwendolyn Koski Ed’49, Willow Street, PA, a former nursing instructor; June 12. Margaret “Peggy” Roberts McGoldrick CW’49, Brevard, NC, Oct. 9. She served in the US Marine Corps as a women’s liaison officer in Philadelphia during the Korean War. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Dr. Arthur Richards Jr. V’49, Slippery Rock, PA, a retired veterinarian specializing in innovative surgical techniques; Dec. 18. He was honored by the Veterinary Medical Alumni Society of the University of Pennsylvania for his efforts in the field of veterinary medicine in 1985. Charles B. Ruttenberg L’49, Washington, DC, a retired partner at the law firm Arent Fox, specializing in intellectual property and antitrust law; Feb. 27, 2017. One daughter is Valerie H. Ruttenberg L’87. Jack L. Yampolsky W’49, Wynnewood, PA, a retired CPA; Sept. 30. Frederick H. Zimmerli GEE’49 , Sellersville, PA, a retired electrical engineer at Rohm and Haas Company; Oct. 15.

1950 Charles H. Bell C’50, Saint Simons Island, GA, a retired executive vice president at chemical company W. R. Grace; Dec. 21. Alberto Chamorro ChE’50 , Granada, Nicaragua, a retired head of a family-run consumer goods company; Oct. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. His son is Alberto J. Chamorro W’78, and five grandchildren are Alberto J. Chamorro III C’05, Carolina M. Chamorro C’09, Valeria M. Chamorro C’10, Denise M. Chamorro C’13, and Daniela C. Chamorro C’15. John A. Hewitt W’50, Atlanta, a retired oil and gas company manager; April 17. John R. Schieber ChE’50, Holland, PA, a retired water treatment specialist at the old Betz Laboratories; Sept. 20. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. H. Newton Spencer M’50 GM’58, Ardmore, PA, a retired orthopedic surgeon; Nov. 3. He volunteered for several medical mission trips to Haiti and was a class agent for his Penn medical school class. He served in the US Air Force as a flight surgeon during the Korean War. His wife is Dr. Mary Johnston Spencer CW’44 M’48, and one son is Daniel N. Spencer WG’77. 1951 Charles R. Armbruster W’51, Ewing, NJ, a retired supervisor for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury; Nov. 3. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing team and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His wife is Louise Borchers Armbruster CW’51. Joseph M. Brightbill Ed’51, Hummelstown, PA, a retired principal of Central Dauphin High School; July 12. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Edward C. Dearden W’51, Villanova, PA, a retired investment counselor who established the firm Dearden, Maguire, Weaver & Barrett; June 5. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity. Joseph A. Diraddo C’51, Charleston, SC, a retired reverend; Oct. 6. Herbert E. Estrada Jr. EE’51, Annapolis, MD, a retired nuclear engineer; Nov. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Dr. William W. Flanagan Jr. D’51, Dover, DE, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Dover for 45 years; June 25. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Emanuel “Manny” Lapreziosa C’51, Limerick, PA, a retired director of technology at Occidental Chemical; July 16. He earned several patents for chemical process innovations over the course of his career. He served in the US Army during World War II. His daughter is Diane Lapreziosa CW’74. Dr. Marvin Herbert Sleisenger GM’51, Kentfield, CA, a retired medical professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and chief of medical service at the San Francisco Veterans Administration Hospital; Oct. 19. He served in the US Navy Medical Corps during the Korean War. Dr. John F. Weigen GM’51 GrM’52, Palo Alto, CA, a retired radiologist; Oct. 20, 2016. Dr. Allen E. Yeakel M’51 GM’61, Imlay City, MI, a retired anesthesiologist who maintained a practice at Lancaster (PA) General Hospital; Oct. 22. He previously worked as a professor of anesthesiology at Penn State. He served in the US Navy during World War II. 1952 Thomas B. T. Baldwin C’52, Media, PA, a retired sales executive for Southco Incorporated, a manufacturer of industrial-grade fasteners, latches, and hinges; Oct. 10. He helped facilitate the company’s move from Philadelphia to Concordville, PA, when more space was needed in the mid-1960s, bringing many jobs to what was then a rural, undeveloped part of Delaware County. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II. Stephen M. Bragin W’52, Belleair Bluffs, FL, a retired development director for the University of South Florida; Sept. 13. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Dr. Kenyon S. Cardoza W’52, Honolulu, a retired dentist; July 3. At Penn, he was on the men’s lightweight rowing team. Patricia Black McCreary HUP’52, Beaver, PA, Oct. 20. Her late husband was Dr. Thomas W. McCreary M’55 GM’61. Pierre A. Rochat C’52, Bernardsville, NJ, a retired bond broker; Feb. 21, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Elizabeth Horn Rockafellow Nu’52 GNu’65 , New Britain, PA, a retired nursing instructor; Oct. 13. Ernest W. Systrom Jr. W’52, Cooperstown, NY, a retired salesman for various manufacturing companies; Oct. 27, 2016. He served in the US Army as a medic during World War II. George W. Tracy C’52, Lansdale, PA, a retired lawyer; June 6, 2015. He served as a lieutenant for the US Navy during the Korean War, and from 1968 to 1970 he was assistant district attorney in Montgomery County, PA. 1953 Leslie M. Hartman L’53, San Francisco, a retired attorney; Sept. 30. Anne Fox Hayes CW’53, Haverford, PA, a retired flower arranger who was an active participant in the Philadelphia Flower Show for over 40 years; April 8, 2016. Her husband is John Freeman Hayes Ar’50. Dr. Gordon B. Kemp GM’53, Naples, FL, a retired physician; Aug. 10. Donald P. Kriebel Ar’53, Philadelphia, a retired architect; Oct. 7. 1954 Herbert G. Altman W’54, Ambler, PA, a retired pharmaceutical executive; Aug. 13. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Dr. Leonard R. Bogaev M’54 GM’58 , Fredericksburg, VA, a retired urologist who maintained a practice in Jonesboro, AR; Oct. 20. Robert F. Brennan W’54, Pittsford, NY, a retired Kodak executive; March 6. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and spent 20 years as a commander in the Naval Reserves. John Joseph Crawford C’54 M’58 GM’61, Alameda, CA, a physician and surgeon in private practice; March 27, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. William L. Glosser L’54, Johnstown, PA, a retired attorney and US magistrate judge; Dec. 15. One daughter is Jill P. Glosser C’80. Ross G. Willoh Jr. GME’54 , Athens, AL, retired chief of engine research at NASA Lewis Research Center; Oct. 16. 1955 Dr. Florence J. Chinn GM’55, Honolulu, a retired physician who made vital contributions to women’s health in Hawaii; Sept. 20. Dr. Peter H. Craig V’55 G’58, Holland, NJ, a retired pharmaceutical executive with Mobil and a former pathology instructor at the veterinary schools at Penn and Cornell; Nov. 25. His wife is Dr. Suzanne J. Smith V’82. Dr. George B. Lawson M’55, Gorham, ME, a retired physician and medical director at several hospitals; Nov. 11. Dr. Janet Scheff GCP’55 Gr’72, Baltimore, a retired professor of social planning at the University of Puerto Rico; Nov. 6. 1956 William S. Dalton WG’56, New Port Richey, FL, a retired corporate consultant; May 19. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Thomas E. Davey WG’56, Houston, a retired entrepreneur and real estate broker; Sept. 1. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Herbert G. Hagerty G’56, Washington, a retired US Foreign Service officer and former US Navy lieutenant commander; Dec. 7. While in the Foreign Service, he survived a 1979 attack on the US Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, later receiving awards of valor for his role during the siege. Sheldon “Shelly” Margolis W’56, Gladwyne, PA, retired CEO of Margolis Wine & Spirits; Dec. 17. One daughter is Heather Dawn Margolis GEd’98. Dr. Ronald B. Pitkow C’56 M’60 GM’69 , Huntingdon Valley, PA, a retired orthopedic surgeon; Oct. 20. Donald M. Shachat W’56, Hoboken, NJ, a retired controller for the Newark Chamber of Commerce; Dec. 13. Dr. Irving R. Spector D’56, Valley Stream, NY, a retired dentist; Nov. 8. His sons are Bruce T. Spector C’87 and Lawrence A. Spector W’80 WG’81 L’84, and one grandchild is Jacob S. Spector EAS’13 GEng’13. Charles H. Turner III ChE’56, Mabank, TX, a retired financial planner who previously worked as a chemical engineer; Oct. 6. One granddaughter is Kimberly G. Anderson EAS’10. 1957 E. William Bricker EF’57, Reading, PA, a retired auditor for the oil company ARCO; Oct. 24. Dr. Bruce A. Frankenfield M’57, Catasauqua, PA, a retired physician who maintained a practice in Allentown; Dec. 26, 2016. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. George Graboys L’57, Providence, RI, a retired banking executive and former Citizens Bank CEO; Dec. 16. William T. Hill W’57, Salem, SC, a retired secretary and treasurer of his own manufacturing company; Aug. 25. Dr. Ellen L. Michelmore Nu’57, Lafayette Hill, PA, a former nursing professor at West Chester University; Feb. 8, 2016. Dr. Francis Petruccelli D’57, Bethlehem, PA, a retired orthodontist; Oct. 29. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. One daughter is Catherine M. Petruccelli Bryan Nu’84 GNu’88, whose son is Peter B. Bryan C’16. Marilyn Davis Shurilla DH’57, Schnecksville, PA, a retired dental hygienist; Nov. 6. Erik S. Taylor WG’57, Denver, a retired trust officer at the Colorado National Bank; Nov. 27. 1958 Dorothy Diehl Dickie Nu’58, Mifflinburg, PA, a retired nurse; Oct. 15. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s tennis and swimming teams. Jacques Geisenberger Jr. L’58, Lancaster, PA, a retired attorney specializing in bankruptcy law; Nov. 10. He maintained a practice for nearly 60 years and worked for the same firm of his late father Jacques H. Geisenberger L’27. Dr. William Randolph “Randy” Johnson Jr. Gr’58, North Chesterfield, VA, a retired chemist and senior scientist in the research and development division at Philip Morris; Dec. 3. He was also a former Richmond School Board chairman and a benefactor of a local elementary school. Stephen D. Morgan W’58, Marlton, NJ, a retired attorney who maintained a practice in Cherry Hill, NJ, for over 50 years; Nov. 30. He was an emeritus board member of the Philadelphia Zoo. Two sons are Kenneth M. Morgan C’89 and Darin Ross Morgan C’94. Marvin Weiss L’58, Hatboro, PA, a retired corporate attorney for several Center City law firms; Nov. 12. 1959 Elizabeth Anne Gilbert Ackerman G’59, Drexel Hill, PA, Nov. 15, 2016. Joseph Cikalo EE’59 GEE’6 3, Pompton Plains, NJ, a retired engineer in the aerospace industry; Oct. 10. He later raised money toward the advancement of artistic studies for school-age children in his birthplace of Kamenobrid, Ukraine. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Dr. Robert J. Eberhart V’59, Pittsburgh, professor emeritus of veterinary medicine at Penn State University; Aug. 12. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. One son is Peter D. Eberhart C’92. Michael P. King L’59, Haddonfield, NJ, a retired New Jersey appellate judge whose writings shaped landmark cases; Nov. 25. He wrote more than 400 published opinions before retiring from the bench in 2005, including an education parity case that set the stage for improved public school funding. His wife is Jane Gifford King Ed’61. Dr. Philip L. Maloney GD’59, Quincy, MA, retired director of dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery at Boston Medical Center; Nov. 16. His wife is Frances Kozec Maloney Nu’60. Barbara M. McGlinn Nu’59 , Rock Hall, MD, a retired nurse and hospice director; Oct. 12. Nancy Smith Michener CW’59, Maple Glen, PA, Nov. 14. At Penn, she was president of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her husband is Evan W. Michener III W’58, and her brother is John H. Smith III W’62. Robert P. Murphy WG’59 , Seekonk, MA, a retired head of the old Fairfield Optical Company; Oct. 17. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.

1960 Dr. Lester L. Beck V’60, Williamsport, PA, a retired veterinarian who established the Loyalsock Animal Hospital; Oct. 14. Dr. James E. Dynan M’60 GM’67, Fleming Island, FL, a retired chief of surgery at North Penn Hospital in Lansdale, PA; Aug. 19. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. One daughter is Dr. Linda Marie Dynan C’86. Patricia E. Michael W’60, Lorain, OH, a retired interior decorator; Nov. 11. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Stephen H. Pitkin GCP’60, Stuart, FL, a retired planning director for cities in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Florida; Aug. 7. Dr. Wendell B. Whitacre GM’60 GM’71, Tucson, AZ, a retired plastic surgeon; Oct. 20. One son is Dr. Marc M. Whitacre M’79. 1961 Robert A. Gensburg C’61, Lyndon, VT, a retired civil rights attorney; Nov. 9. Jean Woodcock Haring GEd’61, Brevard, NC, a retired teacher; Dec. 31, 2015. George P. Hill Ed’61 GEd’68, Coopersburg, PA, a retired college professor who also worked in management development for several companies; Nov. 14. Dr. Joseph D. Lubin GM’61, Philadelphia, a retired anesthesiologist; Sept. 19. One daughter is Lisa F. Lubin C’90. 1962 Edward Abramson Gr’62, New Holland, PA, an employee of DuPont and teacher of physics at the University of Delaware; July 13, 2015. Ada Block Alpern DH’62, Port Charlotte, FL, a retired office manager for her husband’s orthodontic practice; July 21. Michael C. Douglass W’62, Hollywood, FL, May 30. Spencer A. Manthorpe L’62, Glenmoore, PA, a retired Pennsylvania state department administrative law judge and former chief counsel for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; Nov. 19. H. Hickman Rowland Jr. W’62, New Castle, DE, retired head of tugboat company Wilmington Tug; Nov. 12. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, as well as the wrestling and heavyweight rowing teams. 1963 John H. Bunch Jr. PT’63, Raleigh, NC, a retired physical therapist; May 10, 2015. Dr. Bernard R. Grunstra Gr’63, Johnson City, TN, a retired supervisor at an electronics company; Nov. 8. He taught philosophy at Penn for 10 years after earning his Ph.D. He served in the US Army during World War II. Raymond Zabel Jr. W’63, Georgetown, SC, a retired rental company owner and former steel company employee; Sept. 17. 1964 Jonathan C. Brenner C’64, New York, Dec. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Peter Hoyt Brown Ar’64 GAr’66 GCP’66 GFA’66, Houston, a retired architect and member of the Houston City Council; Dec. 12. Known as “Pedestrian Pete” for trying to make Houston neighborhoods more pedestrian-friendly, he ran and lost for mayor in 2009. He was also a former adjunct professor at Penn. His brother is Christopher J. Brown GAr’69 GCP’70. Marsha Wright Johnson CW’64, Sarasota, FL, Nov. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her husband is Richard S. Johnson W’64, with whom she spent 30 years living in various countries in Asia. Philip S. Letsinger GCP’64, Raleigh, NC, a retired city planner and emergency management coordinator for North Carolina; Oct. 24. Philip N. Miller C’64, Bluffton, SC, Aug. 29, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the baseball team. Sherryl Rosenbaum Perry G’64, Wynnewood, PA, an attorney; Aug. 2, 2015. Dr. Peter J. Reilly Gr’64, Ames, IA, a retired professor of chemical engineering at Iowa State University; Nov. 2. 1965 Alexander London GCh’65, Lockport, NY, a retired chemical engineer who worked on satellites and rocket boosters; Dec. 14, 2016. John Lloyd Marshall W’65, Woodbridge, CA, a retired investment officer; Aug. 8, 2015. He completed officer training at the ROTC here and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star and Defense Meritorious Medal. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and rowed with lightweight crew. Dr. Anthony J. Pagano D’65, Wayne, PA, a retired dentist; Nov. 28. Susan J. Ross CW’65 L’69, Scottsdale, AZ, a retired attorney who maintained a practice in Taos, NM, before joining a firm in Phoenix; Nov. 5. Dr. Frank P. Ryba G’65, Comstock Park, MI, May 29, 2016, at 100. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Army as first lieutenant. 1966 Nelle Cowder Kearns Nu’66 , Mullica Hill, NJ, a retired registered nurse and former US Air Force captain; Oct. 15. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. 1967 Marilyn “Mimi” Ware CW’67, Denver, a retired US ambassador to Finland, a former trustee of Penn Health System, and a former Penn Medicine board member; Dec. 14. Beginning in 1991, she served Penn as a member of the trustee board of the Medical Center and of the Board of Overseers of the School of Medicine. In 1993, she became a member of the University of Pennsylvania Health System trustee board, and in 1995 she joined this board’s executive committee. By 2002 she became a member of the Penn Medicine board as well as its executive committee. She held the committee position until 2005 and the board position until 2007. A longtime Republican fundraiser, she was Lancaster County’s GOP chair from 1978 to 1980 and cochaired Tom Ridge’s successful 1994 run for Pennsylvania Governor. President George W. Bush chose her to serve as ambassador to Finland from 2006 to 2008, and she was a delegate at large to the 2004 and 2008 Republican National Conventions. Her sister is Carol Elizabeth Ware Nu’73, and her father was the late US Congressman John H. Ware III W’30. 1968 David E. Ball W’68, Keene Valley, NY, Nov. 25. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track team. Dr. Susan Kaplan Becker CW’68 Gr’73 WG’79, New York, a marketing communication consultant; Sept. 25. Sir Peter Burt WG’68, North Berwick, UK, a financial executive who was head of the Bank of Scotland; Nov. 28. He joined the Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh in 1975 in the international oil and energy department, before rising to become head of the international division in 1985, treasurer and chief general manager in 1988, and chief executive in 1996. He was knighted for his contributions to the banking industry, and later served as chairman of UK television network ITV. Dr. Gertrude Elizabeth Camm M’68, Orlando, FL, a retired physician; Jan. 16, 2016. Therese Stern Grodsky CW’68, Mobile, AL, a longtime director of Mobile’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program; Nov. 1. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority. Dr. William Edward “Ed” Hildebrand III C’68, Park City, UT, a retired emergency room physician; Dec. 13. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. At Penn, he was a member of the wrestling team and Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. William E. Hockenbury WEv’68, Newtown Square, PA, a retired professional baseball player in the minor leagues; Oct. 11, 2016. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Nicholas Rex Jennings WG’68, Dallas, TX, a retired insurance executive; May 9. 1969 Joan R. Prusko Nu’69, Benbrook, TX, a retired flight nurse and pediatric nurse practitioner in the US Air Force; Oct. 30. Donald O. Voit GCh’69, Ogden, UT, Aug. 8.

1970 Anthony W. Deering WG’70, Baltimore, a retired CEO of the old Rouse Company, which he helped grow into one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers before its $12.6 billion sale in 2004; Nov. 10. One daughter is Maron Deering WG’10. Joseph R. DiSanto ASC’70, Millersville, PA, communications manager at Armstrong World Industries, a wall and ceiling manufacturer, and a professor of business writing for Lebanon Valley College; June 28, 2015. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Larysa Odezynsky Kilpatrick Nu’70, Rockledge, PA, a retired school nurse; June 17. Dr. Robert E. Levine Gr’70, Sierra Vista, AZ, a retired computer engineer for the US Department of Defense’s Joint Interoperability Test Command; Oct. 31. His wife is Diane Goldberg Levine G’67. Regina M. Quinn GNu’70, Springfield, PA, a retired nursing educator and patient care specialist; Nov. 18. Part of her career was spent at Penn, where she was a teacher and coordinator for courses in leadership roles in nursing, senior medical/surgical nursing, and fundamentals in nursing. 1971 Harriett H. Ennis CGS’71 GEd’74 Gr’88, Greenville, SC, Nov. 15. Harry D. George W’71, Evansville, IN, a staff attorney for American General Financial Services; Sept. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band. Paul L. Norris G’71, Granby, CT, Oct. 28. Henry Gene Schneps GEE’71, Cleveland, former head of printing company Custom Graphics; Nov. 29. His wife is Dr. Suzanne Abt Schneps GEd’70. 1973 Edward S. Flanagan C’73, Burlington, VT, a former Vermont auditor of accounts and state senator who was credited as the country’s first openly gay lawmaker elected to statewide office; Nov. 3. He was first elected auditor in 1992 and was elected to three additional two-year terms, including two after he came out as gay in 1995. He was elected to the state senate in 2004 and held that position until 2011, even after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a 2005 car crash. He was the Democratic nominee in Vermont’s US Senate contest in 2000, becoming the first openly gay individual to be nominated by a major party as a candidate for US Senate. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and an all-Ivy League defensive tackle for the football team. He returned to speak to students at Penn about tolerance of homosexuality in the mid-1990s shortly after coming out. Mechele Flaum G’73, New York, a retired brand director who formed the company Marketing Fire, which analyzed consumer trends; Nov. 10. Dr. Thomas C. Leonard D’73, Wallingford, PA, a dentist who maintained a practice in Center City Philadelphia for over 40 years; Oct. 23. His brother is Dr. John J. Leonard D’71, with whom he ran his practice. 1974 Beth Phillips Fine CW’74, Washington, a program specialist for the US Department of education; Oct. 11. John W. Noe Gr’74, Sound Beach, NY, a physicist, researcher and mentor at Stony Brook University; Nov. 18. 1975 Tyrone R. Burkett SW’75, Glenside, PA, a health education lecturer and physical education instructor at Penn State Abington; Jan. 11. 1976 Leslie L. Beller G’76, Brooklyn, NY, a longtime civic volunteer of her Park Slope neighborhood and a board member of the Brooklyn Museum; Oct. 30. Her husband is Alan L. Beller L’76, her daughter is Elizabeth C. Beller C’01 G’02, and her sister is Collie L. Hutter WG’70. Sherry Rennert Kreek WG’76, Bronxville, NY, manager of SDSH Salon; Jan. 28, 2015. Her husband is Robert M. Kreek WG’75. Michael I. Leavitt C’76, Bellaire, TX, an attorney; Aug. 15. 1977 Linda Rose Filipkowski Nu’77, Scranton, PA, a college nursing instructor at Marywood University and Penn State Worthington Scranton; Sept. 19. 1978 Barbara S. Aycock WG’78, Bucksport, ME, a retired US Foreign Service employee; July 24. 1979 Paul D. Chapman WG’79, Houston, a founding partner and chief development officer at Belmont Village, a senior living company with over 25 communities across the US and Mexico; Nov. 29. Clara Montgomery Coan Nu’79, New Hope, PA, a former school nurse at Friends Select school and director of the health center at George School; June 14, 2015.

1980 Dr. Stephen W. Barsanti V’80 , Alton, NH, a retired veterinarian who ran the Alton Veterinary Clinic for 30 years; Oct. 18. Ilene Pearlman Plave W’80, Rockville, MD, a former certified internal auditor for Marriott International; Oct. 16. James R. Reardon Jr. W’80 , Scotch Plains, NJ, an international energy consultant and former vice president of customer service at Elizabethtown Gas Company; Oct. 18. Heidi A. Scanlon C’80, Hartford, CT, a teacher at Hartford Public High School; Nov. 5. Shirley Ann Smith GNu’80, Clarkdale, AZ, a retired nurse clinical specialist in oncology at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where she pioneered an inpatient hospice program, an outpatient chemotherapy clinic, and various counseling and educational services; Aug. 19. 1981 Carol Susan Goloff SW’81 WG’81, South Portland, ME, a retired social worker who served as executive director of a Portland YMCA; Nov. 13. 1982 Deborah S. Schiffrin Gr’82, Bethesda, MD, a professor of linguistics at Georgetown University; July 20. One of the first linguists to pay close attention to the way people tell stories in conversation, she emerged as a prominent scholar in her field and wrote several books, book chapters, and articles. She was chair of Georgetown’s linguistic department from 2003 to 2009. Her husband is Dr. Louis M. Scavo M’83. 1984 Marcia R. Taylor GM’84, Wynnewood, PA, a dermatologist and advocate for breast cancer research; Sept. 26, 2015. 1985 John W. Ashe GEng’85 Gr’89, Dobbs Ferry, NY, a former United Nations General Assembly president and UN ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda; June 22, 2016. 1986 Reed L. Engle GLA’86, Savannah, GA, a longtime historical landscape architect for the US National Park Service; Nov. 13. He retired as the director of cultural resources at Shenandoah National Park, where he oversaw archaeology, architecture, historic preservation compliance, and archive and museum collections. 1987 John Garrett Nevius G’87 GEng’87, Brooklyn, NY, a hydrogeologist and civil engineer for the US Environmental Protection Agency who later became founding chair of the firm Anderson Kill P.C.’s environmental law group; Aug. 12. Gail Reichstein Rex C’87, Lincoln, VT, an acupuncturist, author, and editor; Aug. 17, 2016.

1995 Dr. John S. Milne Gr’95, Venice, FL, a manufacturing director at a chemical company; Oct. 10. 1996 Helen L. Plocha SW’96, Portland, OR, a clinical social worker at Mercy Medical Center; Aug. 26.

2001 Bruce Pringle CGS’01, Audubon, NJ, an environmental engineer; Nov. 26. 2005 Brian D. Duncan GCP’05 GFA’05, Portland, OR, founder of Arvak Energy Solutions, which installed residential solar energy systems in the Philadelphia area; Oct. 16. 2006 Shaunya G. James C’06, Brooklyn, NY, an attorney for the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation; Dec. 14. She was recently honored for her outstanding dedication and commitment to the Penn Alumni Interview Program. 2007 Ralph Cohen CGS’07, Jenkintown, PA, a retired head of his own construction company; Oct. 26. He served in the US Navy during World War II.