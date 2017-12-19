logo



19 Dec 2017
Penn Gazette

In November, the University Board of Trustees approved a plan to build a new College House near 40th and Walnut streets. The 250,000-square-foot building, to be situated north of Locust Walk and east of the Philadelphia Free Library’s neighborhood branch, will be designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Architects, the firm that completed the New College House at Hill Field [“Gazetteer,” Sep|Oct 2016]. The $163 million project, dubbed New College House West, will feature multi-bedroom suites and programmatic common areas including seminar, study, and music practice rooms. Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2018.

