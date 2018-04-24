Los Angeles

Join the Penn Club of Los Angeles and the Trustees’ Council of Penn Women for our signature summer event, the Women in Tech Networking Career Panel, on June 12. Moderated by Shari Wakiyama WG’04, director of product CoreTech at Fandango, this panel features an array of Penn alumnae involved in the tech industry. The panel is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Headspace (2415 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica). For more information and to register, please visit www.pennclubla.com.

Metro New Jersey

This spring we are offering a variety of activities. May 17 will be our Penn Sages event, focusing on Sages-friendly travel opportunities. On May 19, we will hold our Penn Cares Community Service Day. Come out and help build a home for a local family in need. In the month of June, we will have a golf outing, our annual Spring Dinner, and our annual Welcome to Penn reception for newly accepted students. For more information, visit www.pennclubmetronj.com or contact club president Caroline Huie WG’93 at cyu_huie@yahoo.com.

PennNYC

On May 10, PennNYC is hosting a Monthly Small Business Give and Take from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m at WeWork Grand Central. Then, on May 17, join us for a special Carnegie Hall performance by Georgia Shreve LPS’12. The performance will be followed by an intimate reception with the artist where you can mingle with fellow Quakers. Georgia is sponsoring the event for PennNYC, so the first 10–20 Quakers to RSVP will receive free admission! For more information, contact Jason Shapiro WG’09 at president@penn.nyc. On May 19, please join PennNYC as we host our Spring 2018 Meals on Heels volunteer event, during which we will be hand-delivering nutritious meals to homebound senior citizens. Note: This event does not involve high heels—comfortable walking shoes only, please! Afterwards, we encourage participants to get brunch in the neighborhood with fellow Quakers. We will meet at the Carter Burden Center (351 East 74th Street) at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Jesse Tendler EAS’03 W’03 at jesse@penn.nyc.

Utah

Join fellow alumni, current students, family members, and the incoming Class of 2022 for the Penn Club of Utah’s annual Student Send-Off and summer party on Saturday, August 18, in Park City. Please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/utah for more details.

Westchester and Rockland Counties

Please join the Penn Club of Westchester and Rockland Counties on August 18 for a fun-filled afternoon of Yankee baseball with fellow Penn families. Stay tuned for further details as summer approaches. For more information please visit www.pennclubwestrock.org.