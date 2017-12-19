Dangerous Crossing

A novel set on the US-Mexico border makes the politics of immigration personal.

In The Border, his first novel for young adults, Steven Schafer G’00 WG’00 uses the story of four Mexican teenagers forced by brutal circumstances to flee to the United States as a way of capturing the harsh reality faced by people who seek to enter the country every day—and to humanize the 11 million undocumented people living in the US.

The novel follows Pato, Arbo, Gladys, and Marcos as they cross the Sonoran Desert to escape La Frontera, a drug gang that has killed their families. In this unforgiving landscape, everything and everyone is an enemy: US Border Patrol agents and the Mexican Federales, rattlesnakes and cacti, American vigilantes and Mexican narcos, the merciless sun and sand, even their own bodies. Schafer paints a grim picture of the dangers stacked against these pollos (as they’re disparagingly dubbed by smugglers) who endure terrible hardships en route to a better life. But they also encounter allies on both sides of the border—reminders for young readers of their power to act and empathize.

Schafer, a graduate of the Lauder Institute of Management and International Relations, grew up in Texas and has “lived, worked, volunteered, and traveled” widely in Latin America. Fascinated for years by stories about US immigration, he was particularly taken with the route through the Sonoran Desert, often called the Devil’s Highway, that his characters traverse, and he drew on a variety of sources to make the landscape vivid and accurate. Not all survive the journey. He points out that, as of January 2013, Arizona authorities still held almost 800 unidentified bodies of would-be immigrants who died along the way. “For me, it’s impossible to hear about someone’s experience making this passage and not admire their determination and perseverance.”

Schafer also brings to life the complexities and nuances of his protagonists—and, by extension, other undocumented immigrants. (Empathy, he says, “begins with the recognition that everybody has a story.”) Even in the face of violence, they share love, friendship, romance, rivalries, humor, betrayal, and hope. Pato, Arbo, Gladys, and Marcos act and feel their age. As the adolescents trek the desert, they reveal their individual personalities, quirks, and aspirations.