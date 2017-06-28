Arts Calendar

July|August 2017
Annenberg Center
3680 Walnut St.
(215) 898-3900
ACE
Ted Greenberg’s comedic play
Aug. 4-12
Arthur Ross Gallery
Fisher Fine Arts Library
220 S. 34th St.
Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
A View of One’s Own
Aug. 11-Dec. 10
University Club at Penn
3805 Walnut St.
2017 Members Show
Andreaa Dimofte, Marguerite Miller, Jerry Porter, Judith Porter, Ross Webber, Karoline Wallace
Through Aug. 25
ICA
118 South 36th St.
(215) 898-7108
Wed.-Fri.: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Myths of the Marble
Through Aug. 6
Ginny Casey & Jessi Reeves
Through Aug. 6
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northeastern Ave.
(215) 247-5777
Circus Week at the Garden Railway
July 1-9
Romeo and Juliet
Commonwealth Classic Theatre Co.
July 12
Morris Arboretum in Motion:
The Kinetic Sculptures of
Lyman Whitaker
Through Oct. 9
Penn Museum
3260 South St.
(215) 898-4000
Tues.-Sun.: 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
First Wednesdays open until 8:00 p.m.
Cultures in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria and Iraq
Through Nov. 2018
Magic in the Ancient World
Through Sept. 4
Moundbuilders: Ancient Architects of North America
Native American Voices: The People—Here and Now
Through 2019
Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center
3420 Walnut St.
Mon.-Fri.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. (by prior arrangement)
In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land
Selections from the Lenkin Family Collection of Photography
Through Nov. 10
Collecting Mesoamerica: The Hemispheric Roots of U.S. Anthropology
Through July 7
World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
(215) 898-6677
C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band July 7
Amadou & Mariam July 22
Breakwater July 28
Aztec Two-Step Aug. 11
Delta Rae Aug. 22
Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer Aug. 25