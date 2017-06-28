logo



Arts Calendar

0
28 Jun 2017
by Penn Gazette

July|August 2017

artscal_annen_ace

Annenberg Center
3680 Walnut St.
(215) 898-3900

ACE
Ted Greenberg’s comedic play
Aug. 4-12

Arthur Ross Gallery
Fisher Fine Arts Library
220 S. 34th St.
Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

A View of One’s Own
Aug. 11-Dec. 10

Burrison Gallery
University Club at Penn
3805 Walnut St.

2017 Members Show
Andreaa Dimofte, Marguerite Miller, Jerry Porter, Judith Porter, Ross Webber, Karoline Wallace
Through Aug. 25

artscal_ica__img_0390

ICA
118 South 36th St.
(215) 898-7108
Wed.-Fri.: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Myths of the Marble
Through Aug. 6

Ginny Casey & Jessi Reeves
Through Aug. 6

artscal_morris_w0004

Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northeastern Ave.
(215) 247-5777

Circus Week at the Garden Railway
July 1-9

Romeo and Juliet
Commonwealth Classic Theatre Co.
July 12

Morris Arboretum in Motion:
The Kinetic Sculptures of
Lyman Whitaker
Through Oct. 9

Penn Museum
3260 South St.
(215) 898-4000
Tues.-Sun.: 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
First Wednesdays open until 8:00 p.m.

Cultures in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria and Iraq
Through Nov. 2018

Magic in the Ancient World
Through Sept. 4

Moundbuilders: Ancient Architects of North America
Native American Voices: The People—Here and Now
Through 2019

Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center
3420 Walnut St.
Mon.-Fri.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. (by prior arrangement)

In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land
Selections from the Lenkin Family Collection of Photography
Through Nov. 10

Collecting Mesoamerica: The Hemispheric Roots of U.S. Anthropology
Through July 7

artscal_wc_cjfull4

World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
(215) 898-6677

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band July 7

Amadou & Mariam July 22

Breakwater July 28

Aztec Two-Step Aug. 11

Delta Rae Aug. 22

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer Aug. 25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share Button

Leave a Reply

*

captcha *

Departments

Twitter

Tags

Archaeology Architecture Art Athletics Baseball Books Campus Life Commencement Education Elsewhere Engineering Events Excerpt Expert Opinion Faculty Field Hockey Film Football Health Healthcare Heard on Campus History Homecoming International Medicine Men's Basketball Men's Lacrosse Men's Soccer Music notes obits Penn Design Penn Museum Philadelphia Photography Poetry Politics Preservation Student Life Theater Track & Field Wharton Window Women's Basketball Women's Lacrosse

© The Pennsylvania Gazette
Published by Benjamin Franklin from 1729 to 1748.