Alumni Notes

July|August 2018

1952 Emily Pritchard Cary CW’52 writes, “In January, my memoir, Growing Up Only, was a finalist for the Arizona Book of the Year. It recounts an only child’s memories of the Depression in Pittsburgh and World War II in Philadelphia. Currently, I am writing the history of an ancestor, Thomas Atkinson, editor and publisher of the Crawford Messenger, the first Pennsylvania newspaper west of the Alleghenys and only the fourth in America (the others were two in Cincinnati and one in Chillicothe, Ohio). A fervent admirer of Benjamin Franklin, Atkinson purchased a printer used by Franklin in one of his early shops and hauled it from Lancaster across the mountains to Meadville, Pennsylvania, where he struck off the first number on January 2, 1805. Among his many accomplishments were founding Allegheny College in Meadville and being elected twice as member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.” 1953 Dr. Robert A. Erb Ch’53 has published a reference book, entitled Handbook for Realistic Silicone Prostheses. The book, intended for those working in the field of anaplastology, reflects more than 40 years of his R&D and clinical experience in this field. Alan Miles Ruben C’53 G’56 L’56 has been elected to the Hall of Fame at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, where he is an emeritus professor of law. Alan also recently lectured on “Principles of Contract Interpretation” at the Miami Beach Fall Meeting of the Institute on Labor Law and Labor Arbitration. Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 1954 Tony Pasquarello C’54 , emeritus philosophy professor at the Ohio State University’s Mansfield campus, writes, “I have authored an article, ‘Stretching Gods,’ which appeared in the April|May 2018 issue of Free Inquiry, the leading journal of secular humanism. In my 32nd year of retirement, I’m also a professional pop/jazz/classical pianist, philatelist, gardener, and devotee of downtown Vegas keno tournaments.” Donald Wachs C’54 celebrated his 85th birthday at Benventuo Caterestaurant in Boynton Beach, Florida, on March 22. Alumni in attendance included Howard Asher W’54, Myrna Asher Ed’59, Harry Bernhard W’54, and Lawrence Levey C’54. 1957 Rick Silver C’57 writes, “I am delighted that our law firm, Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, just celebrated its 40th anniversary. I am still actively working and trying cases.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 1959 Phyllis Popkin Ed’59 , who turned 80 in May, reports, “I have written four books, including Have You Seen Any Good Miracles Lately? and “Yoo Hoo! I’m Still Here!” – Being Open to Messages from Our Deceased Loved Ones (People and Pets) , along with 400 poems. I teach nursing students, church groups, social workers groups, and individuals around the country about laughter, stress reduction techniques that are so simple, and intuition: how to close your eyes and get answers from inner wisdom. I’m working on a YouTube channel too.” She invites correspondence at 434-973-5817 and yoohoobooks@gmail.com.

1960 Paula Spiegel CW’60 writes, “On April 11, Beaumont at Bryn Mawr held its second annual University of Pennsylvania reunion. Including alumni, faculty, and staff, we number a proud 56. With our spouses included, 64 people attended the event, held in the magnificent Beaumont Music Room. Thirteen members of the Penn Glee Club opened the evening with a truly stellar performance. Their repertoire included old standards, spirituals, and Penn songs. Many of us had tears in our eyes as we listened to them sing ‘Drink a Highball’ and the alma mater. A lovely dinner, and much reminiscing about our great days at Penn, followed the entertainment.” 1961 Dr. Rumy Hilloowala GD’61 is an emeritus professor in the department of neurobiology and anatomy at West Virginia University’s Health Sciences Center. His research interests include craniofacial biology, the history of anatomy, and Renaissance art. He completed his residency in anesthesiology at George Washington University Hospital, received a master’s of science from Howard University, and earned a PhD from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Phyllis C. Murray GSE’61 writes, “In 1985, Huggy Bean became the first black character doll. Huggy was designed as a heroic role model for black children by Yvonne and Berardo Rubie. I wrote the first series of Huggy Bean stories and introduced her to the Delaware Valley at the Black United Fund fundraiser in Philadelphia in 1985. Huggy had a magical kente cloth, establishing her as Ghanaian, upon which she could take flight at a moment’s notice. Love Is Caring was all about her mission to Ethiopia. It encouraged all children to provide aid to Africa during the famine. Surely, we need Huggy Bean today as we support food banks in our communities.” 1963 Idaherma Williams GFA’63 writes, “The Idaherma Museum of Art Foundation has just been established. It fulfills my vision to discover and promote artists worldwide who exemplify a passion for the arts and understand that beautiful art will have an impact on our world. There will be an online juried show, and applications may be downloaded from www.idaherma.org. The first prize will be $1,000, given in honor of my late husband, David L. Williams C’55. Donations will be welcomed and will benefit the artists and programs of the foundation. I hope you will join us in the effort to bring beauty to our world.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 1964 Joel A. Brotman W’64 writes, “After a 17-year career with US Bank’s Home Mortgage Division as a regional vice president for the Northeast sales region in third-party lending, which ended in December 2017, and after a total of 49 years in mortgage banking, I have now joined RML Advisors, a mortgage-banking consulting firm based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, as director of business development. Among other things, we are marketing an effective program for bank- and non-bank mortgage lenders for prevention of fraudulent transfers of funds in connection with residential mortgage closings. In October of 2017, my wife, Vivienne, and I relocated from the Cleveland, Ohio, area to the Boise, Idaho, area to be near family. I’m also working on staying active in the music scene here in the Boise area, after 18 years as a member of the board and past president of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and as lead alto saxophone with the Prime Time Big Band. While people here actually point out to me that ‘it’s no Cleveland,’ Boise is an up-and-coming metropolitan center, and we’re looking forward to enjoying life here for a long time to come.” 1965 Dale Richard Perelman WG’65 ’s new book, Road to Rust: The Disintegration of the Steel Industry in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio , has been published by The History Press. Dale writes, “Unionists like Phillip Murray, John L. Lewis, and Samuel Gompers encountered strong opposition from inflexible managers like US Steel’s Judge Elbert Gary and J & L’s Tom Girdler prior to World War II. Once unionism eventually triumphed, missteps by management, labor and government combined to sink the steel industry into a rapid decline.” 1966 Pamela Burke CW’66 writes, “I recently published 20 Women Changemakers: Taking Action Around the World with my coeditor, Patricia Caso. It’s an anthology that includes interviews from my website (www.thewomenseye.com) and radio show with women around the world who are making a difference in their communities and globally. We are spreading the word about how they and readers can change the world in a positive way. The book is available on Amazon.” Elaine P. Maimon CW’66 G’67 Gr’70 has written Leading Academic Change: Vision, Strategy, Transformation (Stylus, 2018). She says, “The book focuses on educational reform with many references to the University of Pennsylvania. In response to receiving a copy, President Amy Gutmann wrote a gracious note saying, ‘How gratifying to learn that you hold the University in such high esteem. We share a strong interest in the state of our higher education system and the ways in which it can impact our entire society. I am proud that one of Penn’s own is addressing this critical and timely topic.’ The book features exemplary Penn projects and makes special mention of the groundbreaking work of Professor Emeritus Peter Conn.” 1967 Dr. Martin Seligman Gr’67 , director of the Penn Positive Psychology Center and a professor in the psychology department, received a doctor of science degree honoris causa from the University of Buckingham. It is his seventh honorary doctorate. 1968 Edward M. Bergman GCP’68 Gr’72 served as VUB Foundation Visiting Professor 2017–2018 at the Bratislava University of Economics and Business, providing lecture, seminar, and research support concerning the effects of Slovak universities on regional development. Edward emerited the Vienna University of Economics and Business in 2009 and the University of North Carolina in 1995. Joel N. Jacobson C’68 L’71 , a member of the law firm Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, served on a panel titled “Calling All Member Contacts! Learn How to Capitalize on Your Meritas Membership” at the 2018 Meritas Annual Meeting in Miami Beach, Florida. Joel has been his firm’s representative to Meritas, an alliance of independent law firms, since 1991.

1970 William H. Hernandez W’70 was selected by the Three Rivers National Association of Corporate Directors to receive the 2018 Leadership in Public Company Governance award, presented on May 10. William is the retired senior vice president and CFO for PPG Industries and currently serves on the public boards of Northrop Grumman, Albemarle, and USG Corporations, where he chairs the audit committees of all three. He previously served on the public boards of Pentair, Eastman Kodak, and BlackBox Corporations. William and his wife, Linda, reside in Pittsburgh and have three daughters, including Lisa Hernandez C’97 L’01, and seven grandchildren. Beverley Spears GAr’70 has written Early Churches of Mexico: An Architect’s View. The book was one of nine receiving a national award from the Association of University Presses in the category of Trade Illustrated. Beverley is also president-elect of the Santa Fe chapter of the American Institute of Architects. 1971 Bob Kosian W’71 WG’76 writes, “We held a mini-reunion for our freshman year dormmates—the ‘Class of ’28 Dorm—Second Floor’—on April 20–22. Attending wereRick Mitchell C’71, Mark Deans C’71, andJohn Twombly W’71; our dorm counselor,Charley Kurz WG’69, joined us; and Barry Ginsberg C’71 called via Skype. Our other dormmates Craig Carlson C’73, Bob Verderamo C’71, Steve Selcho EE’71, and Pete Feinman C’71 provided us with various email updates about their activities. Steve gets first prize for the best excuse for not attending as he was on a mission in Zimbabwe with his church; Bob wins second, as he was getting inducted into his high school’s sports hall of fame; and Craig (my roommate) third for visiting his 95-year-old mom in Duluth, where we both grew up. All pledged to make it to our 50 th in 2021. Only three years away! ‘Drink a High Ball at Night Fall.’ P.S. And we did!” Bob Kosian is president of the Penn Club of South Carolina. He notes, “We have over 350 Penn alums in the greater Charleston area.” Bob Stein W’71 writes, “On February 3, I met with some fellow Tau Delta Phi Class of ’71 members to visit the Penn campus and attend the Penn–Yale basketball game at the Palestra. Penn won, and those who joined me were Bill Luftig W’71, Rob Lapidus C’71, Gil Geldon C’71 GEd’71 L’74, Mike Gordon C’71 L’74, Joe Checchio C’71, Hank Scovern C’71, and Bob Biggs ChE’72. In November 2016, my partners and I merged our midtown Manhattan accounting firm, Stein deVisser & Mintz PC, into Raich Ende Malter & Company LLP, where I am now a tax partner. I’ve been married for 37 years to my wife, Nancy, and we have two daughters and two grandchildren.” 1972 Hon. Blaine Gibson C’72 has been elected president of the Washington State Superior Court Judges Association. He is in his fourth term as a Superior Court Judge for Yakima County. He and his wife, Sandi, recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary. 1973 Seth Bergmann GEE’73 writes, “I am still employed as a computer science professor at Rowan University. I am currently involved in a long-term project, developing open source textbooks. Barry Soroka GEE’76 Gr’79 told me about the memorial service for our professor, Aravind Joshi GEE’58 GrE’60, which I watched with great interest; he was one of the great computer scientists of his time. On March 17, I ran the Haddonfield, New Jersey, 5K run, finishing in 21:34, which was second place in the male 65–69 age group.” Bella “Billie” Schnall CW’73 L’76 won the “MVP of VIP” award from Philadelphia VIP, an organization that recruits volunteer lawyers for low-income clients. Billie, who is director of family law at Greenblatt, Pierce, Funt and Flores, received the award for her work on behalf of individuals in need of assistance with family law matters. Peter M. Welsh C’73 writes, “I am thrilled to report that I’ve embarked on the third phase of my career as the lead advisor to an incredible project in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. We are in the process of building the first private, nonprofit university in Vietnam, Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV). To be completed by September 2021, FUV will be based on the tradition of American liberal arts institutions but embedded with the rich fabric of Vietnamese cultural and educational values. It all started with the vision of American and Vietnamese war veterans building reconciliation through education. We have received unwavering support from Senator John McCain and former secretary of state John Kerry, to name a few, while President Obama announced the FUV partnership on his visit to Vietnam two years ago. The government of Vietnam has granted us 25 hectares of land in Ho Chi Minh City for our main campus. The first phase of the campus will be home to approximately 945 graduate and undergraduate students.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 1974 Anthony S. Bartolomeo CE’74 has been named a distinguished member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Anthony is the current president and CEO of Pennoni, a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm headquartered in Philadelphia. Rafael Porrata-Doria C’74 G’74 , a law professor at Temple University, was recently installed as a member of the Academia Puertorriqueña de Jurisprudencia y Legislación (the Puerto Rican Academy of Jurisprudence and Legislation). The academy promotes research that contributes to law reform and progress in Puerto Rico. Sheryl Starr C’74 has been elected as the newest managing partner at Bernkopf Goodman LLP. Sheryl is a real estate, corporate, and business law partner. 1975 Gerald S. Berkowitz C’75 writes, “Since my graduation from Penn, I have accomplished nothing other than I have been married to Rita Cohen Berkowitz W’76 for 42 years. We are the proud grandparents of Charles X. Zak, brought to us by our daughter, Lesley, and John Zak. Our son, Ross K. Berkowitz C’10 G’11, is a Gibbs Assistant Professor of Math at Yale. I have been a lawyer for over 35 years, but I also do something worthwhile: I have a second-degree black belt in Krav Maga, and I teach self-protection at several schools.” Neil Groberg W’75 writes, “Reflecting on 10 years of living in and loving Burlington, Vermont, I write to report that I’ve ‘retired’ from my employment law practice but continue to mediate, arbitrate, and facilitate contractual and employment-related matters ( www.grobergmediation.com). I also teach online courses: currently healthcare law for Champlain College’s BS and Master of Health Care Administration programs, where I recently received a merit award for teaching excellence. I am also cochair of the Vermont Bar Association’s Dispute Resolution Section. Most importantly, I’m blessed to be married for almost 37 years to Dr. Ellen B. Wolfson and that my two married children and their spouses and my two grandchildren all live within 45 minutes.” Nancy Pressman Morgenstern CW’75 writes, “In the past two tumultuous years, I retired from my family law practice of 35 years, founded a drop-in consult program at South Jersey Legal Services in Camden (where I now volunteer), and dusted off my guitar to lead regular hootenanny music sessions for seniors far more senior than me at the local Katz JCC. Dr. Louis Rossman D'75 GD'77 , an endodontist in Center City Philadelphia and a resident of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, has been chosen to receive the Edgar Coolidge Award in 2019 from the American Association of Endodontists. This award recognizes individuals who exemplify extraordinary vision, leadership, and dedication to the specialty of endodontics and who serve as role models for the entire endodontic community. Robert Fleisher GD’76 writes, “After retiring from endodontic practice, I’ve devoted my time and efforts to writing. My latest book, Dating Again—A Guide to Dating Just When You Thought You Were Done , is now out (Uphill Publishing). You may need a guide to dating again if you didn’t read my last book, The Sexless Marriage Fix (Turner Publishing). The 3 Ds can strike at any time: Death, Divorce, or Dysfunction. One never knows. If it’s been a long time since you went on a date, this book is a definitive guide on how to get back in the game. I also have a novel coming soon, called The Divine Affliction.” Rev. Harry E. Winter Gr’76 writes, “I am enjoying semi-retirement at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. I still continue as moderator for evangelization, ecumenism, and world religions for my religious order, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, maintaining the website Mission-Unity-Dialogue, www.harrywinter.org. I also write and lecture on missionary ecumenism.” Harry welcomes contact at hewomi@aol.org. 1977 Greg Ahlgren L’77 writes, “My fifth book and second Civil War novel, Olustee: America’s Unfinished Civil War Battle, was released by Canterbury House Publishing on April 2. The novel details the February 20, 1864, murder of wounded African American soldiers by members of the Georgia infantry following the Battle of Olustee, Florida, and the lingering social and cultural effects of the war that haunt us, from the Confederate flag and monument controversies of Charleston and New Orleans, to the white supremacist marches in the streets of Charlottesville.” Lanny Schwartz C’77 retired as a partner in the New York City office of the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP at the end of March and will start in April as the chief regulatory officer of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board in Washington, DC. Lanny writes, “I’m looking forward to encountering Penn alums when I move to DC this spring.” 1978 Gary D. Bressler C’78 has been elected chair of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Bankruptcy Conference. Gary is managing partner of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP’s Wilmington, Delaware, office and the copractice group administrator for the firm’s Bankruptcy/Workout Group. Don English C’78 and Ann Knapp English C’80 are receiving a 2018 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence for the multifunction riparian forest buffer at Happy Hollow Farm, their small farm in southern York County, Pennsylvania. Don writes, “Our buffer is being recognized as one of the first designed from the outset to maximize pollinator and songbird habitat, food production, and aesthetics in addition to improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay. Our approach now serves as a model for new buffer projects.” Mark Mingelgreen W’78 has been named partner-in-charge at Peyser & Alexander Management in New York. Mark writes, “Peyser & Alexander is a business management/multifamily office firm providing financial management and tax planning to high net worth individuals and their families. I have been with the firm for 25 years, after starting my career in public accounting.” Terri E. Weaver GNu’78 Gr’90 received the Outstanding Alumni Award from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing during Alumni Day festivities on May 11, 2018. Terri is dean and professor of nursing at University of Illinois at Chicago. She developed the Functional Outcomes of Sleep Questionnaire, which is the current gold standard for evaluation of daily functioning in disorders of excessive daytime sleepiness. She was also the first to demonstrate the benefit of a noninvasive treatment, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), in mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea.

Susan Borke W'80 writes, "I am pleased to announce the launch of my BorkeWorks website (www.borkeworks.com). Having left National Geographic Society after 28 years, I have embarked on a 'third act' of training and coaching negotiation skills for business people. I am learning a lot about business development and enjoying the challenges of being in business for myself. You can also follow me on LinkedIn, if you are interested in the topic of negotiation." My youngest daughter, Melanie Betchen GEd’15, is currently pursuing her MD at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.” Scott Brown Gr’81 has released his first book in a new trilogy, The Saga of the Four Kings: Book One, The Age of Washington. The book tells the tale of the intertwining lives, loves, betrayals, and successes of our founding fathers, in their own words. Scott writes, “Chapters One through Four can be read for free! Just go to the Kindle version of the book on Amazon. Then, click on ‘Look Inside’ and please enjoy! Also, readers can view the bibliography by ‘looking inside’ the print book. Check out my Amazon Page at amazon.com/author/scottcampbellb.” Susan Rudofsky Schwartz C’81 writes, “My husband, David N. Schwartz, recently published The Last Man Who Knew Everything: The Life and Times of Enrico Fermi, Father of the Nuclear Age (Basic Books, December 2017). We have been enjoying the post-publication promotional travel as much as the pre-pub research travel, which took us all over the world. David spoke at the Tucson Festival of Books in March and will be speaking at the Charlotte Library Society in April, at the Los Alamos Historical Society and UCLA in May, and will be the commencement speaker at the University of Arizona School of Science in December. David is working on a movie treatment for the book, and we are also researching a nonfiction book we plan to write together.” 1982 Robert Carley C’82 writes, “I won Best in Show for an abstract print at the Greenwich Art Society.” Robert also had an exhibition earlier this year at the Darien Historical Society in Connecticut, titled Through the Lens of Patriotism, which featured photographs he took on a cross-country trip of flags and flag-themed art. 1983 Shaun Eli Breidbart W’83 , a stand-up comedian from the Ivy League of Comedy, reports that there are only three comedy clubs on the entire continent of Africa (one in Cape Town and two in Johannesburg), and on a recent trip he played them all. He writes, “I would’ve stayed in Africa longer to see more of the continent, but I had to fit the two-week trip in between shows in equally exotic New Jersey and Ohio.” Dean Papademetriou C’83 , an attorney and publisher in Boston, writes, “I recently presented a sold-out Valentine’s Program at the Cornelia Street Café, a Greenwich Village institution in New York. The program included a reading of love poems and a performance of Nightfall Hotel: A Surrealist Romeo and Juliet, all published by my company, Somerset Hall Press.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 1984 David Evangelista W’84 writes, “I am pleased to announce my change in CPA firms. I have joined MBAF as a principal in the Audit, Litigation Support, and Tax and Accounting Departments. I still live in Stony Point, New York, with my spouse, Margret Jonsson Evangelista C’86, an attorney in private practice, and our two children.” David also serves as assistant to the director and coordinator of press relations for the Penn Relays. 1985 Jill Cohen W’85 writes, “I recently started a new company called GlammerPlanner, a unique way to preserve clothing memories. My website is www.glammerplanner.com. I am living in Boston and Boca Raton.” 1986 Margret Jonsson Evangelista C’86 see David Evangelista W’84. Dr. Junius J. Gonzales M’86 has been named the new provost and vice president for academic affairs at New York Institute of Technology. Karol Thornton-Remiszewski C’86 , formerly known as Cara Thornton, writes, “I am pleased to announce that I’ve begun a new life as a man. After moving to Poland in 1991, I studied Polish at the Jagiellonian University for three years and violin performance at the Kraków Academy of Music for two and a half years (sitting out one semester to wait for my permanent residence card). I’ve been a musicological translator since 1997, working into and from English and Polish, as well as from German, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, and other languages. I now have long-term relationships with three quasi-governmental organizations in my niche, along with an assortment of other customers. I also collect languages for fun—most recently Hungarian, Chinese, and Koine Greek—and run a weekly German conversation group. I now live in Kraków with my two feline companions, Marcel Racławicki and Ludwika Pędzichowska-Racławicka.” 1988 Dr. Lyle Berkowitz EAS’88 writes, “After 25 years as a physician and director of innovation at Northwestern Medicine, I was named president of MDLIVE Medical Group, one of the largest virtual care groups in the country. I’ll also serve as chief medical officer and executive vice president of product for MDLIVE.” Lyle invites followers to his social media accounts at @DrLyleMD.

1990 Kathy Boockvar C’90 writes, “I am honored to join Governor Tom Wolf’s administration as senior advisor to the governor on election modernization in Pennsylvania. I have the great fortune to work with the dedicated team in the Pennsylvania Department of State, as well as county officials and stakeholders across the Commonwealth. I always loved voting rights and election work and am privileged to work with this administration so committed to ensuring the most effective, secure, and accessible election systems and processes for Pennsylvanians. If you are in Harrisburg, please reach out!” Jeffrey Hellman W’90 L’94 has been appointed to the board of directors at Comprehensive Development, a nonprofit that provides programming and support to students at several New York City public high schools. Julia A. King G’90 received the J. C. Harrington Award from the Society for Historical Archaeology (SHA) on January 5 in New Orleans. The Harrington Award is the SHA’s most prestigious award and is presented for a lifetime of contributions to the discipline centered on scholarship. Julie is Aldom-Plansoen Honors College Professor of Anthropology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. 1991 Allan S. Bloom C’91 was recently elected as a fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. Allan is a partner in the law firm of Proskauer Rose LLP, where he represents employers and dedicates a significant portion of his time to pro bono matters. Allan was also recently appointed to the New York State Bar Association’s House of Delegates, where he serves as a representative of the State Bar’s Labor and Employment Law Section. 1993 Marla Blow W’93 , founder and CEO of FS Card Incorporated, has been nominated as a finalist for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Ernst & Young. Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 1994 Jon Lasser GEd’94 has coauthored, with Mike Brooks, a book titled Tech Generation: Raising Balanced Kids in a Hyper-Connected World. As described by the publisher, Oxford University Press, “[the book] offers a compelling, practical, and balanced approach to technology use that will resonate with parents,” and “[the book] highlights the benefits of technology, as well as how to minimize its negative effects.” Mary Pedersen C’94 has joined the Pennsylvania-based law firm Wisler Pearlstine at its Wisler Pearlstine Business and Entrepreneurship Center. 1995 Dara Schapiro Schnee SW’95 has been appointed vice president of philanthropy at the Baltimore Community Foundation. She also devotes her time to volunteer positions as a member of the board of trustees at the Gilman School, the advisory council of Jhpiego, and the Baltimore Homecoming Committee. 1996 Elizabeth Lan Davis C’96 has joined law firm Murphy & McGonigle PC as a shareholder in its Securities Regulation and Securities Litigation practices in Washington, DC. The firm serves clients across the financial services industry. Previously, Elizabeth held the roles of chief trial attorney at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and trial attorney at the US Department of Justice. Wendy Moore C’96 has joined Perkins Coie as a partner in the law firm’s Palo Alto, California, office. She joins the Corporate Practice and Tax, Benefits & Compensation subgroup. 1997 Erika Broslat Benfield Nu’97 writes, “I’m excited to share that I earned my doctorate in nursing practice from University of Texas Health Sciences Center San Antonio in May 2018. My DNP project was titled ‘Improving Spiritual Health through Intentional Screening and Targeted Interventions in Primary Care.’ The focus of the project was to detect distress and intervene in a meaningful way for patients presenting to our family practice clinic for same-day or acute illnesses. Through screening and individualized intervention, which was comprised of multidisciplinary resources, we were able to demonstrate an improvement in perception of overall health, and a decrease in spiritual distress levels for over 90 percent of the patients involved. Furthermore, over 20 percent of the patients screened during the project had positive distress scores. The number of patients identified and the results of the intervention underscore the importance of a holistic approach to health, something that is often overlooked in the urgent care/primary care setting. Since the screening tool we used was validated in HIV and oncology populations, additional research is needed to validate a screening instrument for primary care. I look forward to continuing my research in this field and would love to collaborate with other alumni with similar interests. I can be reached at erikabenfield5@gmail.com.” Jeffrey S. Feldman L’97 writes, “In February of this year, I founded my own law firm, the Feldman Firm LLC ( www.thefeldmanfirm.com), where I continue to represent individuals and businesses in commercial disputes and disputes involving trusts and estates. In May, I was selected for inclusion in SuperLawyers-Pennsylvania 2018 for the practice of business litigation, which marks the sixth consecutive year that I have received that honor. My office is located in my hometown of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and I can be reached at jeff@thefeldmanfirm.com.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 1999 Stacey Bendet C’99 , CEO and creative director of the women’s contemporary lifestyle brand alice + olivia, delivered the keynote address at Penn Fashion Week in April. A current board member of Wharton’s Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, Stacey talked to a group of students and faculty members about her international success. She founded alice + olivia in 2002, which now has a large following in Hollywood, including celebrity fans like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Obama, Jessica Alba, and Kourtney Kardashian. Jacqueline Berkell Friedland C’99 writes, “I’m pleased to announce the publication of my first novel, Trouble the Water (SparkPress, May 2018). The book is historical fiction set in Charleston, South Carolina, 20 years before the Civil War. I hope you’ll head over to Amazon or Barnes & Noble to check it out or visit my website at www.jacquelinefriedland.com.”

2000 Katy Platt Miller C’00 and Jason Miller C’00 are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter Coraline Persephone on March 18, 2018, in Washington, DC. Katy writes, “She measured 15 inches and weighed four pounds, 11 ounces. Both big sister Annabelle (eight) and big brother Theo (five) are proud and happy to welcome their sister home. We live in Chevy Chase, Maryland, where I work for AstraZeneca’s lung cancer division and Jason runs the Greater Washington Partnership.” 2001 Maya P. Florence C’01 was recently promoted to partner at Skadden. Maya represents pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, health systems, and other healthcare providers in connection with enforcement and regulatory matters, as well as civil and criminal investigations and litigation. She works out of Boston. Kristin Houston EAS’01 writes, “I had the honor of being selected for the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018, recognizing business leaders under 40 making significant contributions to the greater Philadelphia area. The award was largely in recognition of the incredible opportunity I’ve had to work for Boeing as the vice president of Tiltrotor Programs, providing V-22 Osprey aircraft to the Marine Corps, the Navy, Air Force Special Operations, and Japan. The Osprey is a one-of-a-kind aircraft that can take off like a helicopter and fly like a plane—a real-life transformer!” 2002 Dr. Jennifer Morell Fiss C’02 has joined the board at Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit. Jennifer lives in Mt. Airy with her husband and two children. She is also cochair of parent communities at Penn Charter School and the 2017–18 vice chair for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society/Philadelphia Flower Show. Yoni Rosenzweig C’02 and his wife, Mojdeh Rosenzweig, are pleased to announce the birth of Noah Eliyahu Rosenzweig on December 19, 2017. Yoni writes, “Mommy, baby, and brother Oliver are healthy and very happy.” 2003 Dan Keating C’03 and his wife, Emily Driesman Keating, welcomed their first child, Cecilia Jules, on April 1, 2018. Dan writes, “Daddy is already wrapped around Cece’s tiny fingers, while Aunt Karen Keating Kline C’95 and Grandpa Mel Keating W’68 W’70 are madly in love.” Maura Caffrey Smith C’03 L’06 has been named partner at Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland Perretti LLP. Carmen Zappile GCP’03 has been named 2018 Engineering Manager of the Year by the Philadelphia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Carmen is vice president of planning and project development with the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, as well as manager of the Philadelphia Navy Yard. 2005 Pam Shadel Fischer WAM’05 has published Not So Fast, Parenting Your Teen Through the Dangers of Driving. Pam writes, “I coauthored this second edition with my fellow advocate and parent, Tim Hollister, who lost his son, Reid, in a single-vehicle crash in 2006. I also have a son, now 22, who had two significant crashes just nine days apart during his fourth month of licensure. So we wrote based on our own experiences, which include Tim serving on Connecticut’s Teen Driving Commission, while I have worked in traffic safety for more than three decades and worked to pass New Jersey’s original graduated drivers license and subsequent amendments a decade later. I’m extremely proud of this collaborative effort and encourage my fellow Penn/Wharton alumni who have teens or have family members or friends with teens to order a copy of the book (I promise you won’t be disappointed). The chapters are short and designed to arm parents with information they can immediately put into practice.” Matt Ritter L’05 was recently hired to cohost the podcast Safe for Work by Wondery. Matt writes, “The podcast launched at number one in the business category on iTunes. Wondery is the company behind such hits as Dirty John,American History Tellers, Sword and Scale, and Business Wars. Safe for Work is an advice show that reminds you that, while your office may be crazy, you don’t have to be. We will help you make the big decisions, sort through the small stuff, and get more fulfillment from your work life. We answer listener calls and interview industry leaders. If you have workplace questions and need some advice, email safe@wondery.com. I would love to help solve some work issues from my fellow Quakers!” 2006 Emma Frisch C’06 has authored Feast by Firelight: Simple Recipes for Camping, Cabins, and the Great Outdoors (Penguin Random House, April 2018). Emma is cofounder and culinary director of Firelight Camps, a glamping destination in Ithaca, New York. Becca Goland-Van Ryn Kahn C’06 and her wife, Leah Kahn, are thrilled to announce the birth of their son, Samuel Reed Kahn. Becca writes, “Sammy was eager to get here and came eight weeks early on January 1, 2018. After spending some quality time in the NICU, he’s now home being doted on by his moms and his big sister, Orli.” Diana Vining Ryan C’06 and her husband, Mike, welcomed a baby girl, Emery Quinn, on October 25, 2017. Diana recently started a new role with Charter Communications (Spectrum) in Stamford, Connecticut, and the family is moving from Hartsdale, New York, to Briarcliff Manor, New York. Xingxia Zhang EAS’06 and her wife, Susan Stoever Zhang, are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Edith Zhang Stoever, on New Year’s Eve. Xingxia writes, “Big brother Aidan has been the gentlest, sweetest boy and helps with the diaper changes. I continue to work on the equities desk at D. E. Shaw, and Susan is enjoying life as an early retiree.” 2007 Kathryn Brown C’07 and Matthew Heller announce the birth of their son, Everett James, on March 26, 2018, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Dr. Apryle Horbal C’07 V’11 has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Board of Veterinary Medicine. Apryle is the president of University Veterinary Specialists and cofounder of VetNOW, a telehealth initiative. As a board member, Apryle is tasked with regulating the practice of veterinary medicine in Pennsylvania and protecting the public from unauthorized veterinary practices. Celebrate Your Reunion: May 17–19, 2019 2009 Ercole Volonnino W’09 see Charlotte Noren C’11.