Alumni Notes

September|October 2017

“I’ve waited my entire professional life to paint full-time. Finally, this time is now!”

1942 Irving Levine C’42 , 95 years old,was named in June to the first Hall of Fame Class of the Friendship Cup, a competition between players from New England and Canada. He is also in the New England Tennis Hall of Fame and was chosen as the Senior Tennis Player of the Year in 2015 by the United States Tennis Association. In 1978, he launched the Copley Fund to invest in dividend-paying stocks. His fund was number one in the country from June 2015 to June 2016 with a 20 percent gain in its category. 1943 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Dr. Anthony P. Garritano C’43 writes, “Reading the very interesting recollections of 97-year-old alumnaAmy Markovitz Zeckhauser C’41 in the May|Jun issue of the Gazette brought back fond memories of my years at Penn, and I was therefore prompted to relate my own experiences at Penn and later in life. If you wish to meet this 96-year-old grad, see me in the Gazette in the Sep|Oct 2003 issue, page 68. Penn had been a happy, enjoyable experience for me beginning with my matriculation at Penn’s Moore School of Electrical Engineering in September 1939, the beginning of World War II. I was there in the Moore School when Penn’s electro-mechanical differential analyzer was in operation and also when the first all-electronic computer calculator (the ENIAC) was developed. During my junior year, I became production manager and, later, editor for a short time of the student weekly news bulletin, the ‘Moore School Record,’ of which I still have a few copies. I spent my senior year in the College to complete courses in the biological sciences to satisfy requirements for eligibility for medical school. In 1941, I had photographed the physics department’s 5-million-volt electrostatic generator (the atom smasher), located between the Moore School and the Physics Building. While in the ROTC, I also belonged to the rifle team, and upon graduation I served in the US Army. Since being scheduled to attend medical school, I was stationed at an Army hospital in Camp Pickett, Virginia. That was during the time of D-Day and the liberation of Paris. The Army allowed me to attend medical school in the fall of 1944, during which time I volunteered to play for the Penn Band at Franklin Field. The drill instructor for the band was the ROTC Army sergeant, with whom I was friendly. After graduating from medical school, I joined the US Navy as a medical officer in 1948. When I was transferred from active duty to inactive duty in the Naval Reserve (eventually reaching the rank of lieutenant commander), I decided on a residency in radiology, beginning at Penn and continuing later as the first radiology resident at the newly opened Philadelphia VA hospital. I joined the faculty of the Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine in 1955, during which time I was also appointed to be the Jefferson representative of the Commandant of the Third Naval District in Philadelphia. After practicing radiology for almost six decades and being involved with other activities of medical significance, I finally decided to retire upon reaching the age of 89. I felt I had worked long enough. I was blessed with the good fortune to meet and be married for 68 years to a most unique lady with similar creative, classical, and social attributes, who also became president of the alliance of our county medical society. I must say that my years at Penn have provided me with all of the ammunition I required to meet the exigencies and duties of life. It is for this reason that I continue to support the Penn Fund.”

1950 George (Ed) Thompson W’50 writes, “I am 29 years retired from the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) and living in Pinehurst, North Carolina, where bad knees put an end to golf five years ago. As with Newton Gold W’51, I sailed the Chesapeake for many years, and after retirement did the same from the Florida Keys, the Bahamas, and as far as the Penobscot. All in a Tartan 37. Also, as with Newton, now I just dream about it.” 1954 Murray Levine Gr’54 writes, “I have retired as Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus from SUNY at Buffalo. My text, Principles of Community Psychology, coauthored with David and Douglas Perkins, will be published in a Chinese translation this year. My first novel, New Beginnings, is scheduled to be published just ahead of my 90th birthday.” 1959 Marshall Joseph Becker C’59 G’63 Gr’71 has written a second book with Jean M. Turfa, The Etruscans and the History of Dentistry: The Golden Smile Through the Ages . The book offers a study of the construction and use of gold dental appliances in ancient Etruscan culture and their place within the framework of a general history of dentistry, with special emphasis on appliances from Mesopotamia and Egypt to modern Europe and the Americas.

1962 Mark Segal W’62 has been honored as the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys’ 2017 Champion of Consumer Rights. The award was given “in recognition of and appreciation for [his] … extraordinary service in protecting American consumers and, in particular, [his] … critical role in preserving the rights of consumer debtors in need of bankruptcy relief.” 1964 Faye Natanblut Laing CW’64 was honored as a Pioneer in Medicine when she received a Women’s Making History Award from the National Women’s History Museum in Washington, DC. She is a former professor of radiology at the University of California, San Francisco and Harvard medical schools, and professor emerita at Georgetown University. 1967 Dr. Susan Kriegel Leshnoff CW’67 was named 2016 Distinguished Professor Emerita in Fine Arts by the College of Communication and the Arts at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, where she has taught for 17 years. She is now a full-time painter and recently had two solo shows (one at Legend Gallery in Philadelphia and another at Lederer Gallery at SUNY Geneseo) and was included in multiple group exhibitions in New York City, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Maryland. She writes, “I’ve waited my entire professional life to paint full-time. Finally, this time is now!” 1968 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Jeffrey Goodman C’68 writes, “As a former Stegner Fellow in Creative Writing (Poetry) at Stanford, I have a new website, JeffreyAGoodman.com, with samples of my poetry and fiction and links to my other publications. I am currently looking for a new literary agent to represent my unpublished novels.”

1970 Victor T. Ehre Jr. W’70 has authored a motivational book, titled The Three-Legged Table: The Three Principles of Life Living. He writes, “The book identifies the three aspects that make up a person’s life of balance: the personal, the social, and the spiritual. It further shares 18 words, which when incorporated into one’s life will lead to greater personal and social growth and a greater bond with our spiritual existence. The book is a challenge for a person not to accept things as they are but to push themselves to take action. It cites, among others, Newton’s second law of inertia that ‘a body in motion will continue traveling in the same direction and at the same speed unless acted upon by an outside force.’ My challenge is to assess what path one is currently on and make the appropriate ‘course corrections’ by applying the outside force of change to redirect one to the goals they desire.” 1971 Elliott J. Hahn C’71 L’74 writes, “I was reelected as the first vice president and member of the board of directors of the AEA International Lawyers Network, at its annual meeting in May in Prague. I spoke at the meeting on ‘Enhancing Visibility of Small Law Firms.’” Elliott is the managing partner of Hahn Law PC, a full-service business law firm in Torrance, California. He and his wife, Leah, live in Rolling Hills Estates, California. William Lew Tan C’71 was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association on May 12, 2017, for his contributions to the profession and his continuing efforts to improve access to legal services in the Asian American communities. Bill was also awarded the Marquis Who’s Who Publications Board’s Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for his career longevity and demonstrated excellence in the legal profession. 1972 Richard A. Clarke C’72 has written a new book, Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes, with coauthor R. P. Eddy, which implores us to heed the calls of those who foresee calamities and reveals a method for separating them from crazy doomsayers. Widely regarded as an expert on national security, Richard served for 30 years in the United States government, including 10 continuous years as a White House official under three consecutive presidents [“National Insecurity,” Nov|Dec 2008]. Richard is now CEO of Good Harbor Security Risk Management, which advises companies and governments on cyber security. He is also the author of seven previous books. 1973 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Andrew (Andy) Kane W’73 writes, “After working in law and public finance for 42 years, I recently retired as a managing director from D.A. Davidson & Company, a regional brokerage firm, where I specialized in the securitization of both affordable housing municipal debt and public infrastructure. Previously, I had been a partner in the law firm of Ballard Spahr, practicing in Philadelphia and Denver. Now empty nesting in Denver with my wife, Diane, we have begun spending summers in coastal Maine. Our adult twins both work and live in San Francisco. As I embark on the next chapter of periodic consulting and board memberships, I would enjoy hearing from classmates and school friends at andrewkanemail@gmail.com.” 1975 Steve Disson W’75 WG’76 has been appointed to the newly created position of head of new business development, sponsorships, at Tennis Channel. He currently lives in Bethesda, Maryland, and is based in Washington, DC, and the network’s New York office. Allan Kanner Esq. C’75 , founder and senior partner at Kanner & Whiteley, was recently selected as a 2017 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyer in America and honored by Chambers & Partners as a Band 1 Lawyer. Larry Schecker C’75 W’75 writes, “I’m pleased to announce that I am now an associate general counsel at the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC), in Washington, DC. I joined USAC after retiring from the federal government after over 38 years of public service, 22 years at the Federal Communications Commission, and 16 ½ years at the Interstate Commerce Commission. I served under seven presidents, the last one for only one week before I retired this past January. If you don’t know about USAC, look at the end of your cell phone and ISP bills for ‘Universal Service fee’—USAC distributes that money ($10 billion each year) to several broadband and telephone support programs.” 1976 Peter Hendee W’76 retired from full-time actuarial work near Dallas in early 2017. Soon after retirement, Peter married Lynn McCoy during a family vacation in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. 1977 Jay M. Levin C’77 L’81 writes, “I recently joined Offit Kurman and was appointed as the new practice group leader for the firm’s Insurance Recovery Group. That group has been recognized by Chambers USA for Insurance Law in Pennsylvania. I was individually selected as a Band 1 ranked attorney for Insurance Law in Pennsylvania.” 1978 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Michael B. Aronson W’78 writes, “My daughter Elise Aronson WG’17 recently received her Wharton MBA degree and is about to marry Stephen Morrisey C’12 L’16 in Philadelphia, where she will work for Merck. Stephen works in the Wilmington, Delaware, office of Skadden Arps. They met while they were both interning at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in Washington.” Michael is co-founder of Red + Blue Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in companies from the Penn ecosystem. Stephen R. Schmitt GEE’78 writes, “I have retired from my civil service position as an acquisition program manager with the US Air Force Electronic Systems Center, located at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts. My work was mostly related to the acquisition of advanced technology for the intelligence community. My wife, Suzanne, and I are living in Boxborough, Massachusetts, for the foreseeable future.”

1980 Dr. Todd H. Goldberg C’80 , writes, “After nine years as chief of geriatrics at West Virginia University, I am returning to the Philadelphia area as chief of geriatrics at Abington/Jefferson Health.” Dr. Robert R. Luedtke Gr’80 writes, “I am currently doing research in the area of molecular pharmacology/neuroscience and teaching in the graduate and medical school programs at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. I have had a long-term collaboration with Dr. Robert Mach, the Britton Chance Professor of Radiology and director of radiochemistry in the radiology department at Penn. I’ve published extensively with Dr. Mach in the area of dopamine receptor pharmacology and the area of drug abuse. In 2004, I received a Fulbright Scholar Award in molecular and neurobiology to do a one-year sabbatical at the Centre Nationnal de la Recherche Scientifique in France. Since moving to Texas in 1992, I have played drums with a variety of local Texas-style blues bands in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. In 2000 I met Donald Walker Jr., and we started a musical group we call the Outer Circles, with David on tenor and soprano saxophone and me playing piano. We are an electroacoustic, improvisational, instrumental quartet. In June we released our CD Omnia, which includes tunes infused with Latin, funk, reggae, New Orleans, and Afrobeat rhythms. Find us at www.http-outercirclesjazz.com .” Paul Siegel C’80 writes, “As a Class of 1980 grad, I experienced the joys of marriage and the pain of divorce. But I turned that pain (and parental alienation) into a ‘Happy, Healthy and (W)holesome’ specialty food business, giving a significant portion of profits to nonprofit organizations educating people about parental alienation.” Paul’s Perky Produce was born in his home kitchen when Paul, the head chef of a recent start-up, was going through a divorce and began pickling produce as a distraction. He adds, “If it moved, I pickled it. Cucumbers, tomatoes, string beans, corn, and more. As fast as I created them and gave them away, friends asked for more, and so jokingly I began to think of myself as a ‘Master Pickler.’” 1982 Stephen Bisk W’82 , founder of the Wharton-modeled nonprofit JOIN Israel, writes, “JOIN Israel celebrated its 25th anniversary full of Penn alumni on May 11 with a beautiful gala at the Institute of Culinary Education. Board member Neil Wessan W’82 was an honoree, with dinner chairJeff Goldberg W’81; board membersMichael Asch W’88, Maurice Dayan W’83,Daniel Goldberg W’83 WG’89,Daniel Nir C’82 W’82,Bryan Weingarten W’82,Jeffrey Keswin W’88, andLinda Greenblatt Gordon W’88; past board memberAllan Bell C’81; and Penn alumni dinner committee membersStuart Epstein W’84,Richard Greenblatt W’77,Philippe Helberg W’86 WG’87,Milton Lewin W’83, Alon Rosin W’97,Wendy Sardinsky CGS’81,Brian Schlessinger W’88, Evan Schlessinger ‘82, James Weiss C’84, and Robert Zimmerman C’88. As a serial philanthropic entrepreneur, I’ve created nearly 80 social service and educational projects for children at risk, youth at risk, families at risk, and elderly in crisis by tapping unused resources and enlisting strategic partners. I believe in mixing proven ‘active ingredients’ with innovation in delivery and prioritization. I welcome visitors to Israel! Email me at sbisk@joinisrael.org.” Robert C. F. Willson C’82 GEd’83 has been elected president of the board of French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust. Robert is a shareholder in the Malvern law firm Lentz, Cantor & Massey, concentrating his practice in general business representation, construction law, general litigation, and real estate matters. In addition to representing companies, builders, and homeowners, he is actively involved with historic preservation and cultural organizations in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia, including Historic Yellow Springs and the Mask and Wig Club. 1985 Mark Osherow C’85 of the law firm Broad and Cassel’s West Palm Beach office in Florida has been appointed chair of the professionalism committee for the South Palm Beach County Bar Association. In addition, last year Mark was honored for the 10th year in a row as a Florida Super Lawyer. 1986 Susan Abrams C’86 W’86 was recently profiled in the Chicago Tribune for her work as CEO of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. In 2016 she was recognized as Innovator of the Year and Executive of the Year by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Under her leadership, the museum was named Leader Institution of the Year by the Illinois Association of Museums last year and won a 2017 National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Susan serves, through the governor’s appointment, on the Illinois Holocaust and Genocide Commission. She also serves on the advisory board of the Women’s Business Association at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Michael Lewyn L’86 writes, “I am happy to announce the publication of my new book, Government Intervention and Suburban Sprawl: The Case for Market Urbanism , published by Palgrave. I also published an article in the University of Illinois Law Review, ‘The Criminalization of Walking.’” 1988 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Arthur Hanlon GAr’88 , a principal in the architectural firm of Shope Reno Wharton, writes, “I am excited to have my daughter Kelly start her freshman year at the Wharton School. Great to have another family member experience UPenn!”

1990 Lynn B. Bayard C’90 , a litigation partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. In addition, Lynn is currently the chair of the board of Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy, a pediatric cancer advocacy organization devoted to finding more effective and less toxic therapies for children, and enhancing the lives of childhood cancer survivors. She lives in New York with her daughter. Dr. Luis J. Fujimoto D’90 GD’93 was elected chairman of the board of trustees of the American Association of Dental Boards Foundation in Chicago. Dr. Fujimoto is the vice president for the American Association of Dental Boards and secretary for the New York County Dental Society. He has received multiple fellowships, the American Dental Association Golden Apple Award, and the Leadership Award from the Dental Society of the State of New York. In New York City, he has a private practice of comprehensive dentistry with advanced services in implants and oral rehabilitation. Jeffrey Hellman W’90 L’94 writes, “I celebrated my 10th anniversary at PVH Corporation, an apparel company (and owner of the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, and Van Heusen brands), where I am vice president and assistant general counsel. I also serve as pro bono counsel to the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to college students planning to pursue careers in the fashion industry. I live in Scarsdale, New York, with my wife and our two children.” 1991 Lori Armstrong Halber W’91 , a partner at Fisher Phillips, has been named to the 2017 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists featured in Super Lawyers. She represents management in all aspects of labor relations and employment law, and she serves on the steering committee of Fisher Phillips’ Women’s Initiative and Leadership Council. Lori was also named a 2017 Woman to Watch by PhillyBiz. Dr. Scott Loev C’91 is medical director of interventional pain medicine at St. Luke’s University and Health Network in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, where he treats patients and continues his research in pain relief. He writes, “The most exciting treatment is called spinal cord stimulation, which allows us to place implanted electrical leads along the spine to decrease or relieve patients of chronic pain and to wean them off their opioid/narcotic medication.” St. Luke’s is one of the first hospitals in the country, and the only one in the Lehigh Valley, performing dorsal root ganglion stimulation, approved by the FDA in April 2016. 1992 Jennifer Bright Reich C’92 is cofounder and editorial director of Momosa Publishing. Her company’s newest book is From Conception to Confusion: More Than 150 Silly, Sage Stories of Wit and Wisdom from a Mom Who’s Been There . Jennifer Platzkere Snyder W’92 , a partner at Philadelphia-based Dilworth Paxson LLP, has been elected as a fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. All fellows have practiced labor and employment law for at least 20 years. In addition, Jennifer is chair and member of various committees of the American Bar Association and serves as editor-in-chief of The Philadelphia Lawyer, a quarterly magazine of the Philadelphia Bar Association. 1993 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Lisa Grabelle C’93 L’96 , Chrissy Hofbeck C’93, and Kiera Reilly C’93 write, “We are looking forward to seeing our reunion planning committee in person at PRLC (Penn Reunion Leadership Conference) on campus on September 16 to plan our 25th reunion. We invite all classmates to join us—email lisagrabelle@yahoo.com for more details. As always, we encourage our classmates to join our active Facebook group (Penn Class of 1993), our LinkedIn group for professional networking (Penn Class of 1993 undergraduates), and to follow our Twitter (@Penn1993) and Instagram (@Penn_1993) accounts. We hope everyone has marked May 11–14, 2018, on their calendars for our epic 25th reunion. Email upenn1993@gmail.com if you would like to help with our #93tothe25th blog posts.” 1994 Andrea Cancelliere C’94 and Matt Sheehan C’94, along with big sister Laura, joyfully announce the birth of James Matthew Sheehan. Andrea writes, “James was born on January 30, weighing in at 9 pounds and 8 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Everyone is doing well and looking forward to James’ first visit to campus.” John Miao G’94 is founder of Brainsy, a Washington, DC-based software company. Recently, Brainsy launched a website offering spelling bee coaching services that link teenaged spelling stars with young clients. John was inspired to start the service when his 16-year-old daughter, Bernadette, competed in the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Bernadette is now coaching the contest’s youngest-ever contestant, who is six years old. Omolola Ogunyemi GEng’94 Gr’99 is a biomedical informatics researcher and short story writer living in Los Angeles with her husband, Alejandro. Her story “Jollof Rice and Revolutions” appears in the Summer 2017 issue of Ploughshares. 1995 Brian D. Lee GRP’95 GGS’00 has coedited a new book, Water in Kentucky: Natural History, Communities, and Conservation, along with Daniel Cary and Alice Jones. Published by University Press of Kentucky, the book explains how water has defined regions across the state of Kentucky through detailed analysis and case studies. Brian is associate professor of landscape architecture at the University of Kentucky. Lucy M. Long Gr’95 has coedited a new book, Comfort Food, along with Michael Owens Jones. The book explores the cultural importance of comfort food, with examples taken from Canada, Indonesia, Britain, and the United States. For more than 30 years, Lucy has taught ethnomusicology, folklore, popular culture, American culture studies, international studies, and tourism, primarily at Bowling Green State University. She also founded and directs the nonprofit Center for Food and Culture. Jill Orlov GAr’95 writes, “I graduated with a master’s of architecture from the Class of 1995, and now I am an artist (I would say that my art is very architectural).” Jill recently had a solo show at D. Thomas Fine Miniatures’ gallery in Hastings on Hudson, New York, titled Those Were the Days, which reimagined TV sets in miniature, such as The Brady Bunch and All in the Family. Currently, she has work at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore in the annual show that runs through September. 1996 Brad E. Coren C’96 has been inducted as the 30th president of the Rotary Club of Weston, Florida. Brad has law offices in Weston and concentrates his practice in commercial and civil litigation, business, corporate, and commercial matters, including contracts and leases, landlord/tenant law and real estate. In addition, he handles personal injury matters. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Weston’s college scholarship committee, which has awarded more than $2 million in college scholarships to deserving students. Falguni Desai W’96 writes, “I joined Credit Suisse in New York City last year in a global strategy role and am enjoying the chance to work on transformation and innovation. I am also meeting many Penn alums inside the bank, which is always fun. Last year kicked off an unexpected and continually recurring theme of invitations to speak at conferences. This has been especially rewarding. Despite the growing number of social media channels and mobile apps, there is nothing quite like connecting with an audience, in person, making eye contact, seeing facial expressions, and feeling the energy in a room.” Dr. Joseph Sciorra Gr’96 writes, “I’m happy to announce that my coedited book New Italian Migrations to the United States, Vol. 1: Politics and History Since 1945 has recently been published by the University of Illinois Press. This interdisciplinary anthology offers a radical rethinking of conventional historical periodization about Italian migration through its investigation of the continued and ongoing arrival of Italian immigrants to the United States.” Matthew Stern C’96 has been named president of Resource Capital Corporation and has been promoted to senior managing director of Island Capital Group and C-III Capital Partners. He writes, “I look forward to the new challenges that lie ahead and am happy I will be spending a little more time in Philadelphia, where I can visit my family and also spend more time at Penn.” 1997 Lindsey Ollman Huebner W’97 and her husband, Daniel, are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Elsa Georgia Huebner, born in March in San Francisco. Elsa joins her older half-siblings, Emery and Greta. Lindsey works as an asset manager for Wareham Development. 1998 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Elizabeth S. Manley C’98 has authored a new book, The Paradox of Paternalism: Women and the Politics of Authoritarianism in the Dominican Republic , published by the University Press of Florida. In this study, Elizabeth shows how women proved themselves as skilled, networked, and non-threatening agents by working within both authoritarian regimes and inter-American networks to found modern Dominican feminism. 1999 Jackie Kamali W’99 writes, “My wife, Shirley, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our fourth child, Mason Kamali, on June 20. Older siblings Isabelle, Chloe, and Julian couldn’t be happier about the new arrival. We live in Great Neck, New York, where I am a real estate developer in New York City, specializing in residential and student housing.” Caryn Beth Lazaroff W’99 got engaged to Benjamin Ross Gold on June 30. She writes, “We will be moving to Holden, Massachusetts, in early fall. I am the area director of Boston for Birthright Israel Foundation and chief fitness officer of CBLfit, and Benjamin is assistant executive director of the North Central Massachusetts Housing Authorities. We are planning a spring wedding in Maine.”

2001 Bryan Antman EAS’01 W’01 and Francisca Geyer Antman welcomed a new daughter, Miriam Rose, on February 6. He writes, “Miriam joins older siblings Jonah (age eight), Abram (age five and a half), and Naomi (age three). Our family lives outside Boulder, Colorado, where I work in real estate private equity with Argosy Real Estate, and Francisca is associate professor with tenure in the department of economics at the University of Colorado Boulder.” Dr. Kari Posner Freiman C’01 shares that she, her husband, Adam Freiman, and big brother Logan, age three, are thrilled to announce the birth of Hallie Reese Freiman, born on April 19. She writes, “Our family of four lives in New York, where I’m a pediatric emergency medicine attending physician at NYU, and Adam is a partner at the international law firm Sheppard Mullin. Logan and Hallie are hopeful future Quakers, Classes of 2035 and 2038!” Dana Kanze W’01 writes, “I am now a PhD student at Columbia University. I coauthored the journal article ‘We Ask Men to Win and Women Not to Lose: Closing the Gender Gap in Startup Funding,’ recently published in the Academy of Management Journal. Among my coauthors is Wharton Professor Laura Huang. Harvard Business Review asked me to write an article based on the paper, and it was a featured story on HBR.org.” Susan Lutinger C’01 writes, “My husband, Dr. Feliks Koyfman, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Gabrielle Claire, born on December 15, 2016. Big brother Jacob Paul, who turned two on June 10, was excited to celebrate with his little sister.” Ron Nirenberg ASC’01 was elected mayor of San Antonio in June. The “first couple” of San Antonio now consists of two Penn alums, as Ron’s wife is Erika Prosper ASC’00. Dr. Manu Sehgal GM’01 and his wife, Kerensa, flew from their home in Florida up to New York City in June to attend her 20-year college reunion weekend at Columbia University. They brought their seven-month-old baby with them. Manu writes, “Baby Amara did great on her very first plane ride (although if we count her in-utero trips as well, I suppose this would be her seventh round-trip on a plane since she has been in existence!). Keri and I enjoyed taking our new baby back to the exciting city where just two years ago we had our very first date, and we feel so blessed to finally have started our family. Baby Amara must have felt quite moved by the hustle and bustle of the city, because shortly after we returned to Florida, to our great delight she began crawling.” 2002 Dana Klinek Pinter C’02 writes, “My husband, Jason, and I are overjoyed to announce the birth of our daughter, Ava Emmeline, on June 27. We live in Hoboken, New Jersey. I am the editorial director of high school curriculum at the KIPP Foundation in Manhattan, and Jason is the founder and publisher of the book publishing company Polis Books.” Rachel Rosenblatt C’02 writes, “My husband, John Bone, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Ava Rose Bone, born June 27, 2017, in New York. All are happy and healthy and enjoying our new life together! I am a communications consultant in New York City, working for FTI Consulting.” 2003 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Dave Zeitlin C’03 see Lauren Mirowitz Zeitlin C’05 G’06. 2004 Melissa Byrne CGS’04 writes, “I led a huge rally on the lawn of the Capitol in Washington, DC, fighting Donald Trump W’68’s attempt to throw 23 million Americans off of healthcare. Reshma Mehta C’02 has been leading efforts at AARP to protect Medicare/Medicaid from the disastrous plans by the White House. Nearly every Penn alum I know has been active in one way or other to protect the ACA. It’s basically a class reunion. As our motto goes, ‘Laws without morals are useless.’ So we’re working to keep the morals during this trying time of the Trump presidency.” 2005 Lawrence K. Gibson C’05 married Jessica B. Clarke C’06 on August 27, 2016, in Washington, DC. Oyebode Fajobi Jr. EE’05 was a groomsman. Other alumni in attendance included Luqman Kolade C’04, Obinna Obilo W’04 WG’08, Sheriza Baksh C’07, and Jessica’s cousin Gary R. Clarke C’05 L’12. Jessica is a legal rights attorney for the American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO, in Washington, DC. Lawrence is an agency-owner for Nationwide Insurance in Fort Washington, Maryland. Jessica writes, “We currently reside in Accokeek, Maryland, with our 10-year old Westie, Mojo, who despite his age, has not lost his mojo.” Jung Mee Park C’05 and Everett Schlawin gave birth to their first child, Alden J. Schlawin. Jung Mee writes, “He was born on June 4 at 3:27 p.m. I work as a college counselor at BASIS Tucson North, and Everett is a postdoctoral fellow in the astronomy department at the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory.” Matt Ritter L’05 married Jessica Garvey C’09 on July 3 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa. Matt writes, “We decided to forego the traditional religious ceremony route and had Penn alum and fellow stand-up comedian Aaron Karo W’01 officiate the wedding. He and I have known each other for over 30 years and toured the country together. The ceremony was heartfelt, hilarious, and one we will all be talking about for a long time. Jess and I met in Los Angeles at a Penn alum event seven years ago (so if you’re single you might want to start showing up at events), and I followed her to a few more events until I managed to convince her to go out with me. The rest, as they say, is history. I am currently a TV writer, producer, comedian, and legal recruiter, while Jess works at MAS Event and Design, a luxury events company. Among the litany of Penn alums in attendance were: Kim Rittberg C’02, Jay Rittberg L’02, Jason Epstein W’01, Sabrina Weiss Epstein C’06, David Epstein C’01, Sara Immerman Epstein C’04, Samantha Sher C’09, Jennifer Tintenfass C’09, Jennifer Gindin C’09, Rebecca Boas C’09, Christina Beltran C’09, Stefanie Flaum C’09, Talia Kayne Herst C’09 Nu’09, Erica Crane Toraddas C’09, Jose Torradas M’12, Jessica Kimmel C’09, Katie Jackson C’09, Amanda McCarthy W’09 WG’16, Michael McCarthy WG’16, Jordan Zucker C’97, David Kravitz L’05, Brian Faerstein C’01 L’05 . The event was captured by world-class photographer Cenzig Ozelsel WG’04.” Nicole Oddo Smith C’05 and her husband, Greg Smith, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Elaine Elizabeth Smith, on May 9. Nicole writes, “Our family is doing well and lives in West Mount Airy, Philadelphia. I am the attorney recruitment manager at Dechert LLP, an international law firm, and Greg is the CFO at Shift Capital, a real estate private equity group. We can’t wait to bring her to Penn events and back to campus!” Lauren Mirowitz Zeitlin C’05 G’06 and Dave Zeitlin C’03 are thrilled to announce the birth of their second child, Lila Shirley, on June 7 in Philadelphia. Big brother Noah, who turns four in September, is excited to show her around Penn’s campus, where Lauren is the director of annual giving for the Perelman School of Medicine and Dave is a frequent Gazette contributor. 2006 Leo Chang EAS’06 W’06 and Lily Pan C’06 write, “Ben and Ted Chang were born on February 27, 2017 (a day after dad’s birthday!), in Palo Alto, California. Ben was born 6 pounds, 6 ounces and enjoyed being the only child for two minutes before being joined by brother Ted at 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Mom and babies have been happy and healthy, but taking care of twins has been more challenging than anything we’ve ever done before. The twins are genetically identical but don’t look very identical (any doctor friends out there who can help explain why to us?), an appreciated act of mercy to sleep-deprived parents trying to change them at night. Our family doubled overnight and will not be traveling far anytime soon, so please let us know if any classmates are visiting the Bay Area, as we’d love to see you and have some adult human contact!” Jessica B. Clarke C’06 see Lawrence K. Gibson C’05. Patrick J. Mulqueen C’06 has joined law firm Goldberg Segalla’s Global Insurance Services Practice Group as an associate in Newark, New Jersey. He was previously with Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfield & Barry. Lauren Beth Weinstein C’06 was married to Eli Steven Kintisch on March 12 in Washington, DC. Lauren is a leadership and career coach at the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, and Eli is a contributing correspondent to Science magazine. 2008 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Paul P. Marthers GrEd’08 has been named vice provost for enrollment management at Emory University. Previously, Paul was at the State University of New York, Albany, where he served since 2014 as associate vice chancellor for enrollment management and student success, and was the chief enrollment and student affairs officer for the SUNY system. Collette DeBenedetto Stohler C’08 was featured in a new digital series on the Travel Channel, “Uncharted Discoveries,” which aired in July. Collette appeared alongside her husband, Scott Stohler, as well as hit travel personality Josh Gates from “Expedition Unknown.” Collette is a prominent travel personality and runs the travel website Roamaroo.com, as well as the social media experience Roamaroo. While at Penn, Collette ran on the track and field team. 2009 Jessica Garvey C’09 see Matt Ritter L’05. Sara Paccamonti W’09 and Johan Andréasson were married May 26, 2017, in New Orleans. Wharton grads in the wedding party and attending wereJessica Cohen W’09,Julia Taich Pridgen W’09, and Felisha Liu W’09 Nu’09. Sara and Johan live in Stockholm, Sweden, where Sara is a project leader at BCG and Johan is chief of staff to the leader of the Moderate Party.