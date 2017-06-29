Alumni Notes

July|August 2017

“This year, my father, Lewis J. Gordon C’57 L’60, attended his 70th consecutive Penn Relays.”

50 A number of photographs from Cuba by Larry Shprintz ChE’50 appeared in an exhibition at the Charles Addams Fine Arts Gallery on Penn’s campus this past May. Studio Havana is a continuation of PennDesign’s Studio Abroad program, which previously visited Beijing, Mumbai, Istanbul, and Berlin. 51 Newton Gold W’51 writes, “I am still operating the Austrian Lamp Company, a distributor of lighting products to retail hardware stores, and enjoy having my business in Old City, Philadelphia. I have cut my work week back to four days and now have more time to devote to my wife and grandchildren. For many years I sailed the Chesapeake Bay with Mel Buckman W’51 and Ron Cohen W’51. Now I just dream about it.” 52 Emily Pritchard Cary CW’52 writes, “When The New York Times published my first op-ed piece, ‘The Little Man Who Wasn’t There,’ on February 1, 1975, I received phone calls and letters from readers eager to share their memories of a brownie in their coal bin. Among them was an editor saying she hoped I was writing a book about my childhood. Forty-two years later, Growing Up Only has been published. My goal was to share memories of Pittsburgh during the Depression and Philadelphia during World War II, two eras far removed from the crazy troubles that beset our country today.” David Salsburg C’52 writes, “I have a new book, entitled Errors, Blunders, and Lies: How to Tell the Difference. It is the first in a planned series on statistical reasoning in science and society, sponsored by the American Statistical Association. Consisting of short chapters describing specific uses of statistical models in fields as diverse as law, economics, history, Biblical studies, and wartime espionage, the book assumes the reader has, at most, one year of high school algebra. It has been published by CRC Press, a division of Taylor and Francis Group. I received my PhD in mathematical statistics in 1967, was the first statistician hired by Pfizer Inc., and was involved in the development of new drugs for almost 30 years. Before that, I taught at the Wharton School and, while at Pfizer, taught courses at the University of Connecticut and Connecticut College. Since retiring, I have taught at the Harvard School of Public Health and been an adjunct professor at Yale. My book on the history of statistics, The Lady Tasting Tea: How Statistics Revolutionized Science in the Twentieth Century , has been widely used as a supplemental text in high school and college statistics courses. I live with my wife, Fran. We have been married 58 years and have four children and nine grandchildren.” 56 Daniel B. Moskowitz W’56 writes, “Sixty-plus years on, I’m still churning out magazine articles. Of my current assignments, the one I get the biggest kick out of is a feature in each issue of American History magazine about landmark Supreme Court decisions: the stories behind the cases, the outcomes, and the impact. Another big chunk of my time is taken up by teaching courses on American popular music at the Osher Lifetime Learning Institutes at American University and George Mason University. Pre-election in 2016 I did one on “Politics in the American Musical,” and for the fall of 2017 I’m concentrating on the performances enshrined by the Library of Congress in the National Registry of Recordings. I did this book because these houses represent my basic design philosophy as an architect and my approach to the design of any building. These five houses span my career, from the first building I ever designed on my own to one of my last commissions.” Margot Freedman Horwitz CW’58 ASC’62 writes, “I have just published my fourth book, From Kimchi to Pizza: My Little Brother’s Adoption Story, intended for children ages four to eight and particularly appropriate for a family where adoption is current or imminent. (It is available through B&N.com, IndieBound.com, and Amazon.) My other published books includeA Female Focus: Great Women Photographers,Digging into the Past, and Claudia Taylor Lady Bird Johnson. As I approach my 60th reunion next year, I realize how important my Penn studies—both undergraduate and graduate—have been to my writing and activism efforts over the years. I hope to be involved, as I was for the 50th reunion, and to glean from my classmates the true significance of their educations here, beyond raising good families (important though that is). I am married to Ellis A. Horwitz, Esq., C’57 and our daughter is Claudia B. Horwitz C’88. (Our son broke the chain and went to Dartmouth.) My website is www.margothorwitz.com.”

60 Barbara Babcock CW’60 writes, “I graduated from the College for Women in 1960—Phi Beta Kappa, valedictorian of CW, president of the debate council, and went on to Yale Law School. My career paralleled the second wave of the women’s movement. Last year, my memoir was published. Fish Raincoats: A Woman Lawyer’s Life has a chapter about Penn that will bring back memories for many people, I think.” 61 Dr. Wesley Truitt C’61 recently published his second novel, Spy Brothers: Seeking Russia’s al-Qaeda Connection. This is the sequel to his first novel, Stealth Gambit. It is his sixth published book and tells the thrilling tale of espionage between the CIA and the Russian intelligence service in which two half-brothers are pitted against each other, both of whom are double agents. Spy Brothers is available for purchase on Amazon. Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 63 Dr. T. Gordon Scott C’63 has been named a Lifetime Achievement Inductee by the Marquis Who’s Who. During his 45-year career, Dr. Scott was an educator, researcher, and publisher of professional articles regarding chemistry, biochemistry, and natural sciences. With DuPont, he developed a process for producing resin that binds glistening acrylic pigments for automotive finishes (the first application was used on 1964 model Cadillacs and Buicks). In addition, he helped determine the lifetime of the fluorescent excited state of coenzyme NADH, under half-a-billionth of a second. Dr. Scott retired in 2009 from his position as associate professor of chemistry at Winston-Salem State University and currently lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. 65 Robert M. Bliss C’65 writes, “I am retiring this year after 47 years of teaching, mainly in American and early modern English history. At Lancaster University in England, I was principal of Grizedale College (1978–93) and director of American studies (1991–97). At the University of Missouri St. Louis, I was dean of the Honors College (1997–2015) before taking up an appointment in the Department of History. My wife, Paulette, and I are looking forward to retirement, which will be punctuated by return spells of teaching as a UMSL Founders Professor, a long visit with friends in England and Wales, and restful weeks in a woodland cabin west of St. Louis. My book, Revolution and Empire: English Politics and the American Colonies in the 17th Century , won a prize previously won by Richard Dunn, who was my faculty advisor at Penn. A few years ago, my wife and I met Dunn in St. Louis, when he came here to open a Ben Franklin exhibit at the Missouri History Museum. He recognized me, which was, I must say, a very pleasant surprise. It was more than 40 years since I had caused him endless trouble as a rebellious undergraduate who did not want to take the required courses.” Arthur L. Finkle WG’65 recently published Shofar: History, Technique, and Jewish Law. He has appeared as a shofar sounder at temples and assisted living homes throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Practicing for more than 30 years in human resources administration, Arthur has been designated as an advanced practitioner by the Association for Conflict Resolution, specializing in labor relations mediation. He teaches at Kean University and Empire State College and is rostered as a mediator by the New Jersey Superior Court and Mediation Works in Boston. He also serves as history/social sciences editor and peer reviewer for Merlot.org, reviewing educational websites. He is the treasurer of the Shady Brook Rotary Club and leader of the Trenton Jewish Historical Society and Monmouth County (New Jersey) Jewish Heritage Museum. Arthur devotes his time to teaching and writing. 67 Ivan S. Login C’67 writes, “After about 40 years at the University of Virginia School of Medicine as an academic neurologist, I retired last summer. I really miss the teaching and patient care. I am coming to realize that retirement is a new career requiring some clear planning. I do have some irons in the fire and hope the future remains challenging and enjoyable. My wife and I enjoy visiting our two daughters and their families around the world, in addition to other hobby and volunteer efforts.” 69 Dr. Richard W. Cohen C’69 is a psychiatrist in Center City, Philadelphia. He writes, “In March, I won the US National Father-Daughter Indoor Tennis Championships in Chicago with my daughter Julia. This was my eighth gold ball, symbolizing a national tennis champion.” Dr. Stephen David Smith D’69 writes, “I have been in private dental practice in Paoli, Pennsylvania, for 42 years and recently retired to focus on digital photography and writing. I just finished a new publication, a two-volume pictorial encyclopedia, entitled Creative Digital Photography: The Evolution from 35 mm Film to High Definition Imaging and Beyond. I feature Penn’s new Singh Nanotechnology Center in several pages in my chapter on architecture and science photography. I have a separate chapter on dental medicine. There are 16 chapters on a number of broad genres within the photography field, with 374 pages and 1,300 color images.” Among his other achievements, Dr. Smith served in the US Army Dental Corps, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, and is professor emeritus in the ear, nose, and throat department at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He invites others to email him at sdsmith@sdsmithdmd.com.

70 Morris A. (Maury) Nunes C’70 W’70 writes, “I was honored to deliver the prestigious annual Knox Ethics Address to students, faculty, staff, and alumni at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia. My topic was ‘Agency Law as the Foundation of Ethics.’ I continue to practice law, representing privately held companies as outside general counsel.” James Stuber C’70 has authored a new book, What if Things Were Made in America Again: How Consumers Can Rebuild the Middle Class by Buying Things Made in American Communities. He writes, “The book is about offshoring jobs, how it’s hollowing out the economy and our future, and how consumers can solve the problem. I’m grateful to the staff at Van Pelt, where I researched and wrote the book during most of the last three years. I hope the book is a wake-up call, and I’m forming ‘Made in American Again’ (www.miaa.us) to continue the work I started with the book.” 71 Howard Brod Brownstein C’71 W’71 writes, “I was honored to speak at a press conference on April 26 at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in favor of House Resolution 273, which calls for Pennsylvania companies and nonprofits to achieve a minimum gender board diversity of 30 percent by 2020. The other speakers were Pennsylvania State Rep. Kate Harper, Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai, and Suzanne Mayes, president of the Forum of Executive Women. I am the president of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and regularly serve as an independent corporate board member for publicly held and privately owned companies, as well as large nonprofits. Although I spoke on my own behalf, I included information about NACD and its commitment to boardroom diversity. The Resolution was adopted unanimously, making Pennsylvania the fifth state to adopt it (after California, Colorado, Illinois, and Massachusetts).” 72 Karen Gantz CW’72 writes, “I have had a busy year negotiating the following book deals: Alec Baldwin’s memoir Nevertheless, published by Harper Collins and on the New York Times Best Seller list; Baldwin’s book, You Can’t Spell America Without Me, a Trump parody memoir, to be published by Penguin in November 2017; First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams’s Soul of the First Amendment by Yale University Press in April 2017; and three books by Alan Dershowitz, The Case Against BDS and A Defense of Israel by St. Martin’s Press, and Trumped Civil Liberties by Pointed Hill Press. I’m pleased to help great Penn alum writers and hire Penn interns. This year, I attended my 45th reunion at Penn. The purpose of the award is to honor an attorney who has enhanced the reputation of solo and small firm attorneys in Pennsylvania, enhanced the skills of solo and small firm practitioners, and aided in the practice of law for all Pennsylvania attorneys. Ken received PBA President’s Awards in 2013 and 2015 for his dedication to the PBA and its Solo and Small Firm Section. Dr. Annette Stemhagen CW’73 , a pharmacoepidemiologist and senior vice president of safety, epidemiology, registries, and risk management at United BioSource Corporation, has been selected by PharmaVoice as one of 2017’s Most Inspiring People in the Life Sciences Industry. 74 Jere Fletcher C’74 writes, “I sold my lucrative dumpster-diving franchise business of 27 years, Li’l Miss Doilies & Diapers Dumpster Company, to accept the invitation of friends to celebrate their 80th and 75 th birthdays by traveling the Camino de Santiago across northern Spain to Santiago de Compostela on foot and bicycle. I finished the 550-mile adventure with a separate car trip to the end of the Earth, Finsterra. When in this country, I continue to present my writing in outdoor bars, in bookstores, and in court.” Claire Marcus CW’74 FA’76 GFA’78 ’s Hide and Seek is an ongoing art series addressing urban landmarks from surprising viewpoints. Her piece devoted to the Empire State Building, Empire Hide and Seek, appears in an online art exhibition at exhibitionswithoutwalls.com/free-for-all-2017. She writes, “The Empire State Building is visible from most everywhere except the subway! Here, I use collograph printing, watercolor salt-resist, and ink drawing to accentuate the color and form of the image. The unusual atmospherics and play of scale make the photograph a particular favorite.” 75 Emily Chalef Sanders CW’75 has graduated from Emory Law School in Atlanta with a JM (Juris Master) degree. Her company, United Capital Financial Advisers, has also honored her as 2017’s MVP, out of several hundred managing directors nationwide. 76 Steve Stecklow C’76 is a London-based global investigative reporter for Reuters. He recently oversaw the reporting of “Cheat Sheet,” a series on college admissions fraud that was named a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in National Reporting. The judges cited the articles for “uncovering a US college admissions process corrupted by systemic cheating on standardized tests in Asia and the complicity of American officials eager to cash in on full-tuition foreign students.” While at the Wall Street Journal, he shared a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2007 and was a Pulitzer Prize Finalist in International Reporting with a colleague in 2003. 77 David Chanko W’77 writes, “I am celebrating 40 years in education. I started teaching economics as a graduate student at Arizona State University in 1977. She was honored for her work as a researcher and educator during her 30 years at Penn and now for her patient advocacy and empowerment work in preventing healthcare-associated infections. Dr. McGuckin attended the awards event at the Hyatt at the Bellevue with her husband John L. Guinan and childrenMaryellen E. Guinan C’06 and John L. Guinan Jr. C’05, and John Jr.’s wife, Alexis Guinan.

81 Kyra Goidich McGrath L’81 writes, “In January 2017 I was elected to the board of trustees of Salus University in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Salus University specializes in degree programs for the healthcare professions, with programs in the professions of optometry, audiology, speech-language pathology, physician assistant, blindness and low vision, occupational therapy, public health, and biomedicine.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 83 Arthur Bruso GFA’83 is an artist, curator, art critic, and lecturer. His piece Portals–No. 19–Transom was part of an exhibition at Curious Matter, which he co-founded in Jersey City, New Jersey, and also at the Noyes Museum at Stockton University. Gary Guttman W’83 and Rabbi Amy Schwartzman C’85 reconnected after 34 years at the spring benefit for the Jewish Social Services Agency, just outside of Washington, DC. Amy is the senior rabbi at Temple Rodef Shalom in northern Virginia, and Gary owns Capital CFO Services in Rockville, Maryland. Stan Savinese C’83 was selected as a “Top Doc” in the May edition of Philadelphia Magazine in the Hospice and Palliative Medicine category. Stan is the chief medical director of the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice of Philadelphia, the co-director of the Palliative Medicine Service at Temple University Hospital, and an attending physician in Palliative Medicine at Hahnemann University Hospital. 84 Hannah Apps Gr’84 has been named an endowed professor at Kalamazoo College. She began her career at the college in 1989, teaching a wide range of economics courses. She served one term as mayor of the city of Kalamazoo and seven terms as vice mayor (1997–2014). Her body of scholarship includes two monographs; more than a dozen papers, articles, and reports; numerous invited presentations; and a number of consultancies, typically with local governments and public agencies. 85 Larry King W’85 was married to Mary Catherine Arnerich in Mayakoba, Mexico, on June 25. Larry writes, “We are beyond thrilled to be joining our two families, which include Conor (15), Alexandra (11), Nicholas (10), Allison (8), and Daniel (8). Among the family and friends in attendance were alumniBrett Rawitz C’85 and Rico Williams W’87. Scott Dash C’85 sent his regrets from somewhere in Europe. Mary and I reside in Pleasanton, California, and I continue in my practice in class actions and complex litigation as the West Coast managing partner of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, a New York-based law firm.” 86 Brad Berkowitz W’86 writes, “Proud to announce that I have joined MassMutual South Florida and will concentrate on insurance and financial strategies for both individuals and companies. My wife, Jennifer, and I celebrated our seventh wedding anniversary this past January and have two kids, Ryan, who is six and a half, and Jake, who is three. We live in Delray Beach, Florida.” Andrew Chalfen C’86 CGS’02 and his band, I Think Like Midnight, performed at Philadelphia’s The Barbary in March. The group describes itself as “formed by lovers of the lost art of the rock instrument.” Currently, they’re working on their sophomore album with producer Brian McTear of Miner Street Studios, which will release later this year. Charles S. Marion C’86 W’86 L’89 , a partner in the commercial litigation and intellectual property litigation practice groups of Pepper Hamilton LLP, has joined the advisory council of the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Philadelphia. Charles is an active member of several professional, charitable, educational, and community organizations, including the Intellectual Property Litigation Committee of the American Bar Association’s Section of Litigation, the Wharton Club of Philadelphia, and the Chestnut Hill Community Foundation. 87 Dan Bercu C’87 W’87 writes, “I am still keeping up ‘The Mission.’ For our 30th reunion I created and completed the Uberman Ultra Triathlon. The stage race featured a 22-mile ocean swim from Catalina Island to Los Angeles. The next phase was a 400-mile bike ride from Los Angeles to Death Valley. The final section required a 135-mile run from Death Valley to Mount Whitney.” Sharon Feldman Danzger W’87 writes, “I recently published Super-Productive: 120 Strategies to Do More and Stress Less. The book, available on Amazon, gives you 120 simple and helpful hints to keep you energized, efficient, and excited about your work.” Marcy Hahn-Saperstein, Esq., C’87 is a partner in the health care practice group of Akerman LLP, representing health care providers in corporate transactions, and is resident in its Boca Raton, Florida, office. Recently, she has been elected chair of the board of trustees of the South Florida chapter of the National MS Society. Marcy invites anyone who is directly or indirectly affected by MS to reach out to her at marcy.hahn-saperstein@akerman.com. Dr. Gary Hua GEng’87 GrW’95 has been named managing director of the Penn Wharton China Center in Beijing. Most recently, Dr. Hua worked with China Investment Corporation, China’s sovereign wealth fund, managing over $800 billion in assets. Jennifer Jones G’87 , CMBS senior loan analyst at Morningstar, has published a new report, “Surf, Sand, and CMBS—Securitized Hotels in Hawaii.” 89 Lisa Niver C’89 writes, “I am the new adventure correspondent on The Jet Set, a travel TV talk show. I founded We Said Go Travel, which now has over one million video views on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and YouTube. My latest project is trying 50 new things before I turn 50, which has included riding the Olympic Bobsled in Utah, skiing with the blind for Sierra magazine, interviewing Fabien Cousteau for Delta’s Sky magazine, scuba diving with bull sharks in Mexico, and exploring the Solomon Islands for Smithsonian. Please get in touch—you can find me on the internet at WeSaidGoTravel. And look for me this summer in Monaco at the e-Grand Prix (country #97), Scotland (#98), and San Marino (#99)!”

92 Alan Buchan GFA’92 GLA’92 writes, “My third book, The Pennsylvania Railroad—Lines West—Erie and Pittsburgh Branch, released in August 2016, has recently sold out. My last consulting assignment in 2001 was the conceptual and preliminary design of all stations on the Camden and Amboy light rail River Line. Still living in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, with my wife of 57 years. We have three children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Life is good!” Adam W. Grasso C’92 writes, “So I guess 47 is the new 27! My update is that I have changed my job locale and am now working as the sole cardiologist at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, Maine. I certainly valued and appreciated my prior appointment at Cleveland Clinic, having learned a lot there and worked with fantastically talented colleagues. But I’m also glad to be working at a smaller (but excellent) community hospital, where I have a chance to grow a cardiology program from the ground up. My son Henry is finishing his freshman year at Ohio State University, where he is majoring in engineering and playing trombone in the Athletic Band (the non-football band). He seems to really be enjoying college life and his newfound independence. My daughter Athena is in her freshman year in high school and is busy as well with extracurricular activities of ballet and piano. She recently played the first movement of Beethoven’s “Second Piano Concerto,” and her dad was extremely proud (and sorry for bragging—kind of). I visited Maine quite a bit during summer vacations as a kid but am really loving it as a year-round resident. I recently acquired a Jeep Wrangler to better deal with deep snow conditions, although the vehicle is quite a lot of fun to drive under other conditions as well. Lobster here is great, of course, and I’m looking forward to hiking in Acadia National Park and exploring new fishing areas this spring and summer. Peter Nesvold C’93 has been invited to join the adjunct faculty at Binghamton University’s School of Management, where he will teach an undergraduate course on mergers and acquisitions. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business for the past two years. Peter is chief operating officer of Silver Lane Advisors, a boutique investment bank in New York City, and he has published four books on M&A with McGraw-Hill. He invites alumni correspondence at peter@nesvold.com. 94 Andrew Gold C’94 writes, “My wife Amanda and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our son Benjamin David Gold, born February 13, 2017. He is named in memory of his grandpa, David Gold C’57. Our son Joshua loves having a baby brother. Best wishes to Penn friends and family.” 95 Jennifer Gordon Ford C’95 GEd’96 writes, “This year, my father, Lewis J. Gordon C’57 L’60, attended his 70th consecutive Penn Relays. Yes, for the past 70 years, he has attended the event for at least one day each year. I think we might have even needed to schedule my wedding around the big event so he wouldn’t break his streak! Hurrah!” 96 D eborah Canty SW’96 is director of quality assurance and corporate compliance for ChildFirst Services, whose mission is to provide individually based quality services to children and youth. ChildFirst provides group homes for youth placed with the Department of Human Services. Last November, Deborah decided to take a leap of faith and announce that she would be running for judge in the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia—and in May, she won the nomination for her party. So far Deborah has been able to garner support citywide from various unions, such as the International Union of Operating Engineers, AFSCME District Council 33, District Council 47, and different city council members, such as Cindy Bass and Kenyatta Johnson. Suzanne Garber GGS’96 has produced, written, and directed GAUZE: Unraveling Global Healthcare, a documentary that chronicles her 2014–16 journey to 24 countries to uncover what constitutes the best in healthcare. She writes, “After removing myself from my lucrative, corporately sponsored medical insurance plan, I signed up for medical insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. I then filmed incognito and undercover as I was dropped from doctors’ practices, given erroneous information regarding coverage, and routinely overcharged for care. Fed up with the American system of healthcare, I turned my sights on international medical venues to bring back solutions for the US.” The film was shown at Penn on May 30. Adam Lustig W’96 , a partner at Bilzin Sumberg, was honored by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation for his outstanding leadership in the community. 97 Edward Hanover C’97 was appointed as the first chief compliance officer of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in October 2016. Ed and his wife, Monica Violante Hanover L’04, reside in Zurich, Switzerland, with their son, Augustus. Justin Shellaway C’97 writes, “I’ve moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and I now serve as the general counsel for Hankook Tire America Corporation (which covers North and South America).” 99 Rebecca Entel C’99’s debut novel, Fingerprints of Previous Owners, was published by Unnamed Press in June. The novel is set at a Caribbean resort built atop a former slave plantation, where the narrator works as a maid by day; by night she trespasses on the resort’s overgrown inland property, secretly excavating the plantation ruins. Entel is associate professor of English and creative writing at Cornell College. You can find out more about the book at rebeccaentel.com. John Legend C’99 , a singer-songwriter, film and TV producer, and criminal justice reform advocate, has joined the advisory board at Penn Law’s Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice. In addition, John was elected into the 237th class of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation’s oldest learned societies and independent policy research centers. Courtney Bernhardt Schulnick C’99 , Joel Schulnick, and big brothers Landon (7) and Carter (3) are thrilled to announce the birth of Caleb Rae on March 10, 2017. The party of five currently live in Philadelphia. Lee Sheinkopf-Siedlik C’99 and Jeff Siedlik are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, Lily Claire Siedlik, born March 27, 2017. She was 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and 20 inches. Lee writes, “Her big brothers Max and Ben are in love with her!” Lee works as a pediatric and adult allergist in Los Angeles. Jeff works as a graphic artist in the entertainment industry.

00 Katy Headman Boettinger GEd’00 has been named the director of hockey administration for the NHL’s newest team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights. 01 Dr. Manu Sehgal GM’01 and Keri Sehgal are ecstatic to announce the birth of their first child, Amara Vey Sehgal, born October 27 in Florida. Manu writes, “Amara is a Sanskrit name meaning ‘immortal and indestructible.’ Our baby girl was a robust 8 pounds 7 ounces with a full head of hair. Keri and I first met in 2015 and married the same year. Our family of three now resides in Florida, where I am an interventional radiologist in private practice, and Keri, formerly a choreographer in New York City, is a stay-at-home mom.” 02 Marissa Kase Segal C’02 and her husband Gideon are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Maya Lorelei Segal, born May 18, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Marissa writes, “Big brother Jasper (age three) loves his baby sister.” Marissa is a healthcare attorney at Fenton Law Group LLP in Los Angeles. John S. Stapleton L’02 was named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2017 “40 Under 40” list and was also honored as a 2017 Distinguished Advocate by the Support Center for Child Advocates. John is a shareholder with Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller in Philadelphia. 04 Ari Friedman C’04 WG’11 and Danielle (Trief) Friedman C’05 are proud to announce the birth of their first daughter Eden Reese Friedman on March 9 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York. AuntieJessie Trief W’06, UncleJosh Friedman W’07, Aunt Brenda and UncleBen Friedman C’11, and Aunt Jen (Kornblau) Friedman C’11 are thrilled to welcome the new addition to the family. Gregory Vincent GrEd’04 has been named president at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Last year, Gregory received the Educator of the Year award from Penn’s Graduate School of Education. 05 Danielle (Trief) Friedman C’05 see Ari Friedman C’04 WG’11. Nicole Gilmore Schoen C’05 Nu’10 and Kevin Schoen GEng’10 are excited to announce the birth of their son Robert Karl Schoen, born last June. Nicole writes, “He is a happy, healthy boy who loves exploring the world around him and is getting ready to walk soon!” 06 Jonathan Lerner C’06 writes, “For the last 10 years I have lived in Barcelona, Spain. Recently, I launched my travel and tourism company, Tailored Tours Barcelona, which is the result of my absolute passion for this city and many years of experience curating and leading group tours and student activities. We are dedicated to providing a different, more thought-provoking approach to the city and its surroundings. Experiences include ‘Barcelona’s Jewish Heritage,’ ‘Catalan Gastronomic Experience,’ ‘Catalan Modernism (Art and Architecture Experience),’ photographic tours, and more. While they did not date at Penn, the thriving Quaker network of New York City brought them together after graduation. Dr. Dena Haritos Tsamitis GrEd’09 , director of the Information Networking Institute (INI), has received Carnegie Mellon University’s newly established Barbara Lazarus Professorship in Information Networking, which celebrates the legacy of Barbara Lazarus, who was an associate provost for academic affairs at Carnegie Mellon. With over a decade of work fostering diversity at the INI, Dena exemplifies Barbara’s commitment to promoting gender and cultural equality in the workplace and in the university. Louis J. Vogel Jr., Esq., C’09 married Stephanie L. Searles, Esq., C’09 on April 29, 2017, at the Church of the Gesu in Philadelphia. Lou writes, “The ceremony followed with a raucous reception at the College of Physicians. Stephanie and I met while attending law school at Villanova and were engaged in December 2015 in Rittenhouse Square. We both actively practice law in Philadelphia. The bridal party included Penn alumsRobert Vrana, Esq., C’08,Brian Mahoney EAS’08, Joseph Sesin C’09,Alexander Greer EAS’09,Kate Bonner Benjamin, Esq., C’09,Barrie Nussbaum C’09 SPP’11,Victoria Johnston C’10,Alexandra Koropey Piazza, Esq., C’07, and Amanda Avedessian C’08. Among the many, many Penn alums that returned to Philadelphia en masse to celebrate with us were:Dr. Emil Cappetta C’07,Dr. Roger Rengert C’08 V’17,Brian W. Chae W’08, Jack Lowey C’08,Doug Stewart EAS’08 WG’16,Robert Heller C’08, Tres Lambert C’08,Doug Lotz C’09, Jordan Mendel EAS’09,Dr. Nicholas Tataryn C’10, Josh Pollack C’10, Christian Pearson C’10 , Bijan Niknam C’11 W’11,Sean Mahoney W’11 L’16 WG’16,Oona Mayo W’09,Annie Friedman, Esq., C’09,Meredith Fineman C’09,Nicole Daniele C’09,Ashley Stewardson C’10,Celeste Tarbox GEd’15,Alicia Travis Rengert Nu’08 GNu’10,Caroline Pearsall Vrana C’08,Chelsea Mintz Heller Nu’08 GNu’11,Christen Lambert C’09,Trevor McGuiness C’12,Brandon Duick EE’09 GEE’09,Jennifer Platzkere Snyder W’92, and Marianne K. Crawford Nu’82. The evening was captured by photographer Rachel Pearlman Werner C’07. A proud rendition of ‘The Red and Blue’ was belted out by the Penn alumni attendees late in the evening with many highballs raised.”