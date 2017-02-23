Alumni Notes

Sept|Oct 2016

50 Harry Carl Schaub C’50, a retired partner of the Philadelphia law firm of Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads LLP, in December attended a book-signing there for his Call Your First Witness: The Untold Story of Abwehr General Erwin Lahousen, First US Witness at the Nuremberg Trial . 53 Roy Nevans W’53 writes, “In November, we closed (after a successful six-month run) the last show I produced in New York, 2 by Tennessee Williams, two one-act plays, which starred Kathryn Luce Garfunkel. They were presented soon after the musical romp I had produced there in 2015, Fabulous! The Queen of Musical Comedies, which closed after 150 performances. It is now in discussion for various road and other venue productions. It was very satisfying to go back to producing on the stage, after the many television shows and series I had been producing in the US and London.” 56 Dr. Theodore V. Yuhas V’56 writes that he “attended his 60th Reunion at the New Bolton Center last May. I continue to practice, working three days each week at my Pet Vet Clinic on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia. Among my many career accomplishments are the planning, building and managing of multiple vet hospitals: Haverford Avenue in Ardmore, the Bryn Mawr Veterinary Hospital, the Society Hill Veterinary Hospital, and two clinics in Northeast and South Philadelphia. I am an ardent supporter of several Philadelphia institutions, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Curtis Institute of Music, and of course Penn. My wife, Marjorie, and I live in Newtown Square.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 57 Jay Ochroch L’57 is a senior counsel with the Philadelphia law firm of Fox Rothschild LLP, where he specializes in corporate refinancing and creditors’ rights matters. In November, he received the Philadelphia Bar’s PNC Achievement Award for having “made substantial and generous contributions toward improving the administration of justice.”

60 David H. Marion W’60 L’63 writes, “I was proud to have been joined this past fall at Franklin Field (during Penn’s championship football season) by my granddaughter Cameron Hayes C’20. She extends to a fourth generation a proud Marion Penn tradition: beginning with my father, who was C’23 L’26, there is myself, my three children, Charles S. Marion C’86 W’86 L’89, Louis R. Marion C’90 G’94 D’94, and Hilary Marion Hayes C’93 GEd’94, and their spouses, Mandy Kelsey Marion C’90 GEd’91, Lauren Chalmers Marion C’90, and Brooke B. Hayes W’93 WG’99. Not the retiring type, I recently accepted a position as senior counsel at White and Williams LLP; based in its Philadelphia office, I practice in the commercial-litigation and appellate-litigation groups.” 64 Charles Horner C’64 writes that a paperback edition of his Rising China and Its Postmodern Fate, volume II was published recently by Brill. 65 Alan D. Lourie Gr’65 reports that he was “honored to receive the Excellence award of the American Intellectual Property Law Association. The citation reads, ‘In recognition of his extraordinary leadership and service to the intellectual-property community, which is representative of his distinguished career marked by intellect, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice.’ I continue as an active judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 67 Naomi Lee Bloom CW’67 wrote in November, “Just a few months short of my 50th graduation anniversary, and an equal number of months short of my full-time professional career, I’ve put aside that career to focus on other things. Getting to this decision wasn’t easy, but considerable and growing mobility challenges influenced the timing of a career which had me traveling most every week until I began cutting back, a little at a time, about three years ago. My decision to retire (or let’s just call this a massive pivot!) has been a difficult one because I truly loved my work along with the social connections it has provided, to include many close friendships. But it’s less about going away from my career in technology and more about pivoting toward my family and friends, philanthropy, travel, boating, art collecting, theater, writing, painting, and many other personal interests. At the top of that list is spending more time with my husband of nearly 45 years, Ron Wallace. I won’t be at our 50th Reunion, but I’d love to hear from classmates via email at naomibloom@mindspring.com.” Ed Lane W’67 writes, “l am pleased to share that I will be receiving my MBA from University at Albany (SUNY) in May, exactly 50 years after graduating from Penn. Meanwhile, I will be teaching finance as an adjunct professor this spring. It’s great to be back in school; I can be reached at elane@albany.edu.” Joe McMahon SW’67 writes, “Now retired, I am chairperson of the West Cape May (N.J.) Shade Tree Commission. I had served as a mediator in special-education disputes for the Pennsylvania Department of Education and as a Hearing Officer for the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.” Dr. Jeffrey Ram C’67 writes, “I am pleased to announce the birth of two grandsons, Nathan Hurvitz and Asher Philipson. Still hard at work as a professor at Wayne State University, I also head a field laboratory at Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium. We recently received a $1.2 million NSF grant to promote science and science careers for students in the Detroit public-school system. My research focuses on biodiversity and invasive species, and connects conceptually and technically to projects on ballast systems of ships and oral microbiomes. I’m president of the International Society for Invertebrate Reproduction and Development, whose next Congress is in Naples, Italy; I would be glad to hear from any Penn alumni there at jeffram@gmail.com.” 68 Liz Pozen CW’68 writes, “The Heart of the Family, my book of poetry and paintings, was recently published by Summerset Press. It is available on Amazon, at the Trident Bookstore in Boston, and the Bunch of Grapes bookstore on Martha’s Vineyard.” Bruce Wessels MtE’68 is the Walter P. Murphy Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Applied Physics at Northwestern University. He was recently named a life member of the Minerals, Metals, and Materials Society, of which he is a former president. 69 Brad Whitman L’69, bfwhitma@gmail.com, writes, “After eight years of federal service (at the Justice Department in Washington during the extraordinary 1970s), 22 years in legal practice downtown at two large firms, and a couple of years as an arbitrator of federal-court environmental cases, I was inspired to research and write a book on what I believed then, almost four years ago, was the collapse of the American republic. The Way Out: Retracing America’s Steps to Find Our Future was published last August.”

70 Dr. Peter Barbour C’70 writes, “I retired from my neurology practice in 2014. I’ve been writing short stories and recently published Gus at Work, a children’s picture book, perfect for grades preK-3, available on Amazon. My wife, Barbara Falk Barbour PT’72, and I live in Allentown, Pa.” William W. Jones Jr. C’70, librarian, writes that he “recently retired from New York University as an associate curator, having served on the library faculty since 1988. I worked in the Penn libraries as a student. This retirement now permits more time for a concurrent career, stage managing opera. This career began in Philadelphia with the Curtis Institute of Music, the Academy of Vocal Arts, and Opera Philadelphia, and continues as resident production stage manager with American Opera Projects, which develops new operas.” 71 Howard Brod Brownstein C’71 W’71 writes, “I have joined the board of NHS Human Services, which, through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of community-based, nonprofit education and human services. In addition to my duties as president of the Brownstein Corporation, a leading turnaround management and restructuring firm, I regularly serve as an independent corporate board member for publicly held and privately owned companies, as well as large nonprofits.” Rick Levy C’71 writes, “Continuing my lifelong music passion, especially 1960s pop/rock, I am both managing and performing with Memphis legends, The Box Tops, who will be featured in the Happy Together Tour 2017 this summer. Performing in over 50 US cities, the tour also features The Turtles, Association, Cowsills, Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), and Ron Dante. We will be at the Keswick near Philadelphia on June 21.” 73 Paul S. Belaski C’73 was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives last year and began his first term in January. Seth D. Bergmann GEE’73 writes, “I completed the Rothman 8K run, held in Philadelphia on Nov. 19, finishing first in the male 65-69 age group with a time of 38:26.” Rev. John J. Conley C’73, the Knott Professor of Philosophy and Theology at Loyola University Maryland, writes, “I recently published Angelique de Saint-Jean Arnauld d’Andilly, Writings of Resistance (University of Toronto/Iter); it is a translation and commentary on the writings of a 17th-cent. Jansenist nun defending the freedom of conscience. My play, Adele and Lancelot Bake a Cake, was presented at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Sept. 3. A political farce, the play dealt with the (then) upcoming presidential election.” Dr. Larissa Zaleska Onyshkevych Gr’73 writes, “I published a new book in December: Borders, Bombs, and … Two Right Shoes: World War II through the Eyes of a Ukrainian Child Refugee Survivor. Available at Amazon, this memoir includes maps, photographs, and a glossary; it is suitable for class discussions or book clubs.” David Strip C’73 writes, “Retired and living in Llaves, N.M., I have been appointed to the Northern New Mexico Resource Advisory Council, which is responsible for allocating funding under the Secure Rural Schools Act. I encourage my fellow alumni, especially those who live outside the Intermountain-West region, to learn how our public lands are being destroyed to provide below-market grazing to a small number of well-connected and privileged livestock owners. Let your senators and congress-people know that you don’t want your public lands used in this way.” 74 Anthony S. Bartolomeo CE’74, president and CEO of Pennoni Associates Inc., a multidiscipline firm in Philadelphia, this month will receive a 2017 Outstanding Projects and Leaders Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers for “leading the development of the ASCE Grand Challenge (to reduce the national infrastructure-lifecycle costs by 50% by 2025), encouraging youth to attain 21st-cent. skills and post-secondary education, and for his ongoing commitment and leadership to the community and non-profits.” 75 Dr. James F. Gaines G’75 Gr’77, retired professor of French at the University of Mary Washington, is president of Riverside Writers of Fredericksburg, Va., and is a past president of the Virginia Writers Club. He recently published, in collaboration with his son John (writing as J. M. R. Gaines), “a science-fiction adventure novel, Life Sentence. This volume is the first in a planned series, the Forlani Saga, that follows the lives of the human Klein family and the matriarchal clan of the alien Entara.” Barbara Ross C’75 writes, “Iced Under, the fifth book in my Maine Clambake Mystery series, was published by Kensington in December. My husband, Bill Carito C’74, and I celebrated the marriage of our daughter, Kate, in Portland, Maine last May. Our son, Rob, and his wife, Sunny, have produced our first grandchild, Viola.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 77 Prof. Carmine Difiglio Gr’77 has retired from the US Department of Energy, where he was the deputy assistant secretary for policy analysis and has been appointed co-director of the Istanbul International Center for Energy and Climate at Sabanci University.

80 David Abrams W’80 writes, “In 2015, I joined the NYU Tisch Institute for Sports Management, Media, and Business as a clinical assistant professor, teaching finance topics and contract negotiations in the undergraduate and graduate sports-management degree programs. Last year, I also joined Inner Circle Sports in New York City to focus on the capital-market side of sports-facilities development as well as other aspects of sports finance. My wife, Tracy, and I relocated to Greenwich, Conn., last year after 25 years in South Florida.” Rachel Eisenberg Braun C’80 G’80 writes, “I have designed and stitched Judaic embroidery for more than 20 years. Last year, I took a sabbatical from teaching to write and publish a book, Embroidery and Sacred Text, featuring photos of my canvases with accompanying Torah commentary, along with a chapter on the mathematics underlying even-weave needlework. And for something completely different: I now hold a Guinness World Record for the largest graph-paper collection in the world! I’ve collected 850+ distinct pieces of vintage graph paper, in many varieties of grids and issued by many engineering- and mathematics-paper manufacturers. It’s beautiful paper! You can read about both these endeavors, and other miscellany, on my website, www.rachelbraun.net.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 82 Paul Di Donato C’82 has been promoted to president and CEO of the Proteus Fund, “a public foundation whose mission is to work with philanthropic individuals and institutions to advance democracy, human rights, and peace for all.” He divides his time between Amherst, Mass., and Manhattan, where he lives with David Roberts, his partner of 17 years. Constance Harsh C’82 Gr’87 is serving a second year as interim dean of the faculty and Provost of Colgate University. 83 Dan Moore Gr’83 writes, “My book, Promise Lost: Stephen Joyner, the Marine Corps, and the Vietnam War, was published in November; it details the human cost of war on surviving family, friends, and fellow Marines.” 84 Dr. Bruce L. Rollman C’84 is a tenured professor of medicine, psychiatry, biomedical informatics, and clinical and translational science at the University of Pittsburgh, and director of its Center for Behavioral Health and Smart Technology. He was recently appointed to the UPMC Endowed Chair in General Internal Medicine there. David Solomon ME’84 WG’89 writes, “There was a reunion of the WG’89 January Matric class to support Glenn Pierce WG’89, as chair of the Ray of Hope gala on Nov. 19 in Miami, which benefitted the Friends of South Florida Autism; attending with me were Julie Stoner WG’89, Jon Stoner WG’89, Rob Schwartzberg WG’89, Nancy Spiteri Broadbent WG’89, Tom Broadbent C’81 WG’89, and George Nussbaum WG’89.” 86 Sharon Eckstein L’86, principal of Eckstein Mediation and Conflict Resolution Services, has been elected chair of the Lower Merion (Pa.) Human Relations Commission. She writes, “I was a featured panelist at the Conflict Resolution Day workshop last year, ‘Bias and Stereotyping; the Negative Impact of Our Assumptions,’ co-sponsored by the Association for Conflict Resolution-Greater Philadelphia chapter and the Tri-States Human Relations Coalition.”

90 David Glass C’90, lawpsychglass@yahoo.com, and his wife, Carol, are “ecstatic to announce the birth of our son, Andrew McNamara Glass, on Dec. 19 at 6:59pm; he weighed 8 lbs. 3 oz. and was 21 inches long. Most importantly, he was born to the singing of Mask & Wig’s ‘There’s Only Room for One’ (just kidding).” 91 Patti Pruett Trow C’91 was recently promoted to vice president in charge of sales at MNI, a division of Time Inc.; she has been at MNI for eight years and at Time Inc. for 18 years. She lives in Atlanta with her husband Brian, a contractor, and her two children, Leighton (six) and Tatum (four). Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 92 Joseph Manalili C’92 has been promoted to senior attorney, airports and environmental law, in the Federal Aviation Administration. Daniel J. McCue C’92, danielm1970@yahoo.com, writes, “As my 25th Reunion approaches, I am getting constant reminders about the event, with all of them accompanied by pictures of happy and successful classmates talking about how wonderful their lives are and how much they enjoyed their years spent at Penn. I am happy for them and their good fortune, but lost amid all the social media glad-handing and ivy-colored memories is the fact that not all of us alumni are shiny, happy people living successful lives, and that not all of us look back fondly on our time at dear old Penn. Some of us did not make life-long friends during our college years, and some of us look back and remember nothing except feelings of inadequacy, loneliness, crushing anxiety, and isolation. Some of us, I’m sure, still struggle with problems of depression, or anxiety, or addiction, or self-worth. In my own life, my degree from Penn has closed more doors than it has opened; I am simply doing the best I can to just eke out a meager existence in my small world. But I want to let others out there like me in the Class of 1992, or any class for that matter, to know that they are not alone. I also want to wish my classmates continued health and happiness in their lives.” 93 Lisa Nass Grabelle C’93 L’96 writes to “thank all classmates who participated in our community service events in Philly and New York in February (and our upcoming one with Penn Serves in Los Angeles in March). We are still welcoming classmates that want to join our 25th Reunion planning committee; contact me at lisagrabelle@yahoo.com. Kiera Reilly C’93 is seeking photos and memories of our time at Penn for our Reunion countdown blog posts #93tothe25th. Email your photos and thoughts to upenn1993@gmail.com. Join our Penn Class of 1993 Facebook and LinkedIn groups, follow us on Twitter @Penn1993 and Instagram @Penn_1993.” Judy H. Kim C’93 has been elected to the New York Civil Court in New York County (Manhattan). She is the first Korean American jurist to be elected in New York. 94 Christopher Leitner C’94 has been appointed a judge of workers’ compensation in New Jersey; he will sit in Newark. He was in private practice with Leitner, Tort, DeFazio, Leitner & Brause. 95 Stacy Irving G’95 writes, “I currently serve as senior adviser for homeland-security planning, programs, and strategic partnerships at the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center, [which is] under the umbrella of the Philadelphia Police Department. I’m truly honored to have received the 2016 Award of Excellence in the Field of Fusion Center Outreach from the National Fusion Center Association. The center was also selected to receive the 2016 Gold—Best of Homeland Security Information Network Award for Event Support for our work in support of the private sector during the Democratic National Convention.” Jennifer Dowling Urenia C’95 writes, “My husband, Ramon Urenia GFA’10, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Andrés Alessandro Urenia, on Sept. 17. He’s happy and healthy, with a beautiful smile and a great attitude. Our daughter, Lucia (four), has become an amazing ambassador, reading to him from her favorite books and introducing him to the world. We moved to Raleigh, N.C., in 2013, but take every chance we can to visit our friends in New York, New Jersey, and California. Watching Lucia dance and play with the daughters of Jordana Horn C’95 last spring was like something out of a dream. Hope we see more friends in 2017.” 96 Judith L. O’Grady C’96, a member of the health-effects litigation practice group in the Washington office of Pepper Hamilton LLP, in January was elected partner. Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 97 Justin Lowe C’97, a high-school administrator in Connecticut, published his first book, Fair and Consistent: School Climate Practices for Educators. 99 Lauren Smith Brody C’99 writes, “I’m thrilled to announce the publication of my book, The Fifth Trimester: The Working Mom’s Guide to Style, Sanity, and Big Success After Baby, out April 4 from Doubleday. My goal is to give new parents, so many of whom must go back to work before they’re physically and emotionally ready, the lifeline they need to continue their careers and change workplace culture from the inside. I’ve also launched a company (www.thefifthtrimester.com), consulting with businesses and speaking. My husband, Benjamin Brody C’99 (chief of the inpatient-psychiatric service at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell), and I live in New York with our two boys, Will and Teddy, and are grateful every single day for lecturer Lorene Cary C’78 G’78 and the Kelly Writers House, where we met.”

00 Ariel Bierbaum C’00 writes, “In January, I joined the faculty of the University of Maryland’s School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation as an assistant professor of urban studies and planning. We are adjusting to life on the East Coast, after 11 years in Oakland, Calif., and excited for new adventures in the DC area.” 01 Jamarah Amani C’01, a licensed community midwife and certified lactation consultant, is director of Southern Birth Justice Network, a nonprofit that is “working to end the shackling of pregnant people and make midwifery-care accessible to all.” Late October, she received the Sapling Award from the Midwives Alliance of North America for her work in those fields. John Buchanan C’01 WG’09 and Brooke Buchanan are excited to announce the birth of their son, Graham Alexander Buchanan, on Oct. 17; he joined his big sister Charlotte (almost three) in Brooklyn. John has spent the last three-plus years at Lazard, where he is a director in the capital markets & capital structure advisory group. Morgan Fisher Glaser C’01 and Mike Glaser announce the birth of their daughter Alin Biele on Dec. 9, at 11:37pm. “Big sister Bretton and aunt Lauren Glaser C’03 are excited about the new addition to our family.” Marie Winfield G’01 last year was elected president of the East Harlem/El Barrio Community Land Trust. “I am proud to lead the organization in its mission to preserve low-income affordable housing permanently in East Harlem and to help pave the way for emerging community land trusts in New York.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 02 Joshua Carle C’02 and Jessica Schatz Carle Nu’07 GNu’12 are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Lucas Calvin Carle, on May 22. “Luke joins big brother Max as a dedicated Quaker fan and can’t wait for his first trip to campus. Josh continues his work at Pfizer as a director of portfolio and decision analysis in their oncology and vaccines group, while Jess is now a nurse anesthetist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.” 03 Dayna C. Finkelstein C’03, an attorney who specializes in commercial real estate matters in the Philadelphia office of Blank Rome LLP, in January was elected partner. John C. Walsh C’03 married Lindsey Randolph on Oct. 29 in Dallas. They celebrated with family and friends, including bridesmaidJennifer (Walsh) Thurlow Nu’00, andL. John Clark W’63 WG’66,Judith Dooley Clark CW’63, and Sandra Clark Mayhew C’92. After receiving his MBA in finance and marketing from Fordham University, John joined Aon Plc, an insurance, risk, and financial services company, as a senior vice president and executive director for professional-services industries. Lindsey is a global planning director at Grey Advertising in New York, working on several Procter & Gamble brands. 04 Mark Krugman Nu’04 and Maya Krugman C’04 are thrilled to announce the birth of their son, Asher Krugman, on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24). They live in New York, where Mark is director of nursing for the Ambulatory Care Network at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Maya is an associate at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Dr. Joshua Adam Strauss C’04 see Dr. Danielle Savitsky Strauss C’05. 05 Kelly Breen C’05, an attorney with Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland, in January was promoted to counsel there. She specializes in complex commercial litigation, especially construction-defect, personal-injury defense, and product-liability cases. Abigail A. Hazlett L’05 , a member of the white-collar litigation and investigations practice group in the Philadelphia office of Pepper Hamilton LLP, in January was elected partner. Nana Mensah C’05 wrote in early January, “I am about to begin performances in the play Man From Nebraska by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts. The play’s New York premiere is being presented by Second Stage Theatre.” Sarah Elizabeth Poe W’05 and Anthony Imo Archibong W’05 married on Oct. 8 at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo. The bridesmaids included Raquel Aina Lauture C’06, Marcia Gonzalez Glass C’05, Stefanie Williams C’06, and Nikita Hamilton C’09; and the groomsmen includedNameir Majette W’05, Joel Miller W’06, and Matthew Conn C’05. “We were joined by more than 25 other Quaker friends and family for the unofficial Penn reunion, er, wedding.” Jessica A. Rickabaugh L’05, a member of the health-effects litigation practice group in the Philadelphia office of Pepper Hamilton LLP, in January was elected of counsel. Dr. Danielle Savitsky Strauss C’05 and Dr. Joshua Adam Strauss C’04 are thrilled to announce the birth of their third daughter, Victoria Faye, on Nov. 27. “She joined big sisters Alexa Rachel (three) and Michaela Jo (one). We are living in New Jersey, where Josh practices hematology-oncology at Advanced Care Oncology & Hematology Associates, a private practice based in Springfield, and Danielle practices vitreo-retinal surgery at Omni Eye Services in New Jersey and Manhattan.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 07 Francis M. Hult Gr’07 was inducted as a member of the Lund Research Society in Sweden last November. “Founded in 1920, it is an academy of up to 185 working members who advance research in the humanities, social science, and theology.” Jessica Schatz Carle Nu’07 GNu’12 see Joshua Carle C’02. 08 Kelly Jin C’08 has joined the Washington office of the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, serving as director of data-driven justice initiatives. She most recently served as advisor to the federal Chief Technology Officer in the White House. 09 Joseph S. Friedman C’09 L’12 married Emma L. Stanley V’13 at the Glasbern Inn in Fogelsville, Pa., on Dec. 10, near where she grew up. They had met at Penn while in graduate school. The wedding festivities were attended by many alumni, including Suzanne Friedman Zimbler C’03, Adam Zimbler CW’03, Becky Friedman C’10 G’10, John Stanley L’83, Jack Stanley C’11, Cleo Rogatko V’13, Adam Yoskowitz V’13, Vijay Nair V’13, Adam Karp W’94, Lauren Karp W’94, Jordan Yarett L’78, Brenda Kabler GEd’73, Russel Golkow C’72, Eric Zeiger C’09, Rachel Sheena Zeiger C’09, Jack Ketover C’09, Emily Singer Ketover C’09, Charles Harris C’09, Jon Grau E’09, Ashley LeMaire C’09, Gabe Baltazar C’09, Naomi Gadinsky Baltazar C’09, Nate Weiner C’09, Aura Seltzer C’09, David Ashkenazi C’09, Daniel Maas C’09, Jake Yormak C’09, Lorenz Haselberger C’09, Raffi Holoszyc-Pimentel C’09, Oren Shaked C’09 M’14, Daniel Ludmir C’09 WG’16, and Anna Adler C’10. Emma is a second-year veterinary internal-medicine resident at the Animal Medical Center on the East Side in New York and Joe is an associate in the finance group at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York. Sarah Kaminetsky Jonas C’09 and Isaac Jonas are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Claire Eliana Jonas, on Aug. 11. They currently live in Manhattan, where Sarah is an attorney at Morrison Cohen LLP and Isaac is an investment analyst at the Loews Corp.