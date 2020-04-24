Pictures of Penn, Vol. 9

The latest edition of Pictures of Penn includes news of a rising real estate venture, a winning photo of Miss India USA, and a message from a 100-year-old alumnus! Check out more great photos from your fellow Quakers and see how they kept busy this past winter.

Lisa Niver C’89, a travel journalist and founder of We Said Go Travel, won third place in the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism (NAEJ) Awards for her television segment on KTLA 5 News about the Oscars, featuring Kimpton La Peer Hotel in Hollywood, California, and the on-demand, in-home beauty service Glamsquad. She won in the category Soft News Feature–Under 5 Minutes—Film/TV. Two of her other articles were also nominated for the NAEJ Awards, including “4 Women Founders Share Their Origin Stories” (Wharton Magazine, May 17, 2019), and “Polar Bears Can’t Vote, So You Have To!” (Ms. Magazine, November 5, 2018).

Susan Gilbert Cohen C’83 (left), managing partner of Diversity Marketing and Communications writes, “NBC Today Show personal finance expert Jean Chatzky C’86 (center) shared insights and advice from her new book, Women with Money, with members and guests of the Morris County (NJ) Chamber of Commerce on December 6. I chaired the event, and Meghan Hunscher C’01 GCP’02 (right) is the Chamber president and CEO.”

Alicia Syrett W’99 writes, “My husband, James Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Alexis Sabine ‘BB’ Major, on December 1 in New York.”

Linda Thatcher Raichle Gr’92 has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions in recognition of a lifetime of dedication to healthcare education and significant career contributions to the organization, and more broadly to the promotion of a healthy world. Linda was also the 2019 recipient of the Alumni Achievement Award from Holy Family University. Recently retired, she spent over 30 years in the field of continuing medical education teaching physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers about new medicines to improve patient care. She served in leadership roles in multiple medical societies and pharmaceutical companies.

Janet Byron C’86 writes, “I recently joined the Permanente Federation as manager of editorial services, after seven years as senior communications consultant in the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research. I’m also the coauthor of Berkeley Walks (Roaring Forties Press, 2015), a book of 21 self-guided walking tours in Berkeley, California. In addition, I’m a semi-newlywed, having married Steven Price, principal of Urban Advantage, in August 2018. My daughter, Julia Wineger, is a junior at Berkeley High. I’d love to hear from old Penn friends at janetlesliebyron@gmail.com.”

Stephen Hall ChE’74, chief process engineer at Genesis AEC, has been elected as the 2020 Delaware Valley Engineer of the Year by the Engineers’ Club of Philadelphia. The award is presented to “a standout local engineer who emulates the qualities and talents that define professional excellence, civic duty, society leadership, and community stewardship.”

Aaishwariya Gulani W’18 was recently selected to be Miss. India USA 2019–20 at a beauty contest for young women of Indian descent who are residents of the United States. Aaishwariya will go on to represent the United States at the Miss India Worldwide pageant in Mumbai in October. Aaishwariya writes, “I am humbled and honored and want to truly thank the entire Penn and Wharton community for all the support and experience I gained during my time there. As a proud Penn alumna, I will always look back to my time at Penn as some of the best and formative years of my life which have truly shaped me to be who I am today and to receive this great title.”

Howard C. Story Jr. W’42 turned 100 years old on April 1. To the newly admitted Class of 2024, he writes, “I hope your memories of Penn are as precious to you when you are my age. Congratulations! Hurrah, hurrah, dear Pennsylvania!”

Tim Smith C’74 of Richmond, Virginia, writes, “This March, our family partnered to build a new ‘Opportunity Zone’ mid-rise housing project overlooking the historic James River. The photo shows me holding the ceremonial shovel with my entrepreneurial son, Tyler, a Vanderbilt and Stanford alum, who planted one foot in real estate, and very wisely, has another foot in the healthcare business. Would love to hear from my classmates.” Tim’s email address is timothydunhamsmith@gmail.com.